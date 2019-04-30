‘Disgrace’: To Kill A Mockingbird ‘snubbed’ by Tony Awards
Fans of Aaron Sorkin’s Broadway production of To Kill A Mockingbird are in shock after the record-breaking play was not nominated for the “Best Play” Tony Award on Tuesday.
Based on Alabama legend Harper Lee’s seminal novel, the play has received critical acclaim and broken longstanding box office records.
However, the Broadway community reacted with surprise and anger after To Kill A Mockingbird did not get the prized Tony nomination. The Los Angeles Times Entertainment division started a Twitter “moment” compiling reactions by prominent critics and fans, and The New York Times called the non-nomination amounting to the play being “snubbed.”
Gerald Allen appointed as chair of Joint Transportation Committee – Alabama in ‘great position to benefit’ from potential federal infrastructure package
MONTGOMERY — The members of the Joint Transportation Committee (JTC) of the Alabama legislature have unanimously chosen State Sen. Gerald Allen (R-Tuscaloosa) as chairman of its committee.
“I am honored to be chosen as chairman for this important committee — few things are as key to Alabama’s economic prosperity as a modern transportation network that features safe roads and bridges,” Allen said in a statement on Tuesday.
“Alabama has a long way to go, frankly — in 2015, the American Society of Civil Engineers gave Alabama’s roads a D+ grade. Part of that is because we have been under-funded compared to other southeastern states,” Allen advised.
“That’s why the passage in March of the Rebuild Alabama infrastructure plan was so important, and I promise you that the members of the Joint Transportation Committee will work very hard to ensure that every transportation dollar is spent wisely,” he continued.
The JTC is made up of 12 state representatives and twelve state senators, with a House and Senate member apiece for Alabama’s seven Congressional Districts and the five ALDOT regions.
The members are as follows:
State Sens. Chris Elliot, Donnie Chesteen, Tom Whatley, Clay Scofield, Arthur Orr, Cam Ward, Gerald Allen, Jabo Waggoner, Bobby Singleton, Clyde Chambliss, David Sessions and Tom Butler.
State Reps. Margie Wilcox, Dexter Grimsley, Ginny Shaver, Kerry Rich, Laura Hall, Corley Ellis, Artis McCampbell, K.L. Brown, Rich Wingo, Chris Sells, Alan Baker and Randall Shedd.
The new JTC chair also emphasized that the Yellowhammer State is in prime position to reap additional benefits from a federal infrastructure package that is reportedly being broadly discussed by the president and congressional leaders. Senator Richard Shelby’s (R-AL) role as the powerful chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations will certainly benefit Alabama if a package does come to fruition.
Additionally, the Rebuild Alabama Act will put the state in a position to have necessary matching funds to draw down more federal dollars.
“From my on-going conversations with our congressional delegation in D.C., I understand that they and President Trump’s team are working on the general outlines of a federal infrastructure package, too,” Allen concluded. “A lot will depend on Speaker Pelosi and the Democrats, of course, but Alabama is in a great position to benefit should Congress approve a federal transportation package.”
It’s pretty clear Doug Jones is angling for a job with Joe Biden rather than re-election
What is more likely in 2021: Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) or Attorney General Doug Jones?
If our junior Senator wants re-election he is doing a terrible job showing it and a worse job running for it.
If he actually wanted to be re-elected, why would he be supporting policies that are not only out of touch with your average Alabamians but actually will hurt them?
There are obvious and transparent reasons for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to support things that make it more likely that illegal immigrants will fill out their census forms in 2020. Those reasons include increased representation in states that enticed illegals to come, increased federal funding to those states and increased power in the Electoral College.
But how does this help Alabama? How does this help our junior senator’s constituents?
Maybe that is just the position of a generic Democrat? Maybe it is, but if you add some of Jones’ other recent moves, it becomes clear that he is angling the “moderate” voice for former Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.
He is helping raise money for liberal politicians across the country.
The quality that makes Joe stand out is his ability to bring people together to find common ground while standing up for what he believes is right. We need to listen to each other & get things done for working people. Joe can, and will, do that. That’s why I support Joe Biden. https://t.co/vxnLQu0XDZ
These actions are not the actions of a guy running for re-election to the United State Senate. They are the actions of a man looking for his next job should Joe Biden become the 46th president of the United States.
Alabama takes another step forward in early childhood education
Alabama continues to show that early childhood education is critical to turning the state’s overall education metrics around.
On Tuesday, Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education announced that 41 new classrooms will be funded through the Pre-K through 3rd Grade Integrated Approach to Early Learning (P-3).
“Alabama children have reaped the benefits of our nationally recognized First Class Pre-K program, and our P-3 program works to build upon those gains all the way through the third grade. As we head into year three of the P-3 program, I’m proud to be funding 41 additional classrooms,” Ivey said in a statement. “Those early years are vitally important for a student’s future success. By expanding this program even further, we are certainly taking advantage of those valuable years in a child’s learning journey.”
This funding supports an additional 32 Kindergarten classrooms, five first-grade classrooms and four second-grade classrooms to take part in the P-3 program, bringing the new statewide total from an original 35 classrooms in the 2017 pilot year to 117 P-3 classrooms this upcoming 2019-2020 school year.
The recipients are as follows:
Zion Chapel, New Brockton & Kinston in Coffee County – $160,000
Wetumpka Elementary in Elmore County – $45,000
Skyline, North Sand Mountain & Woodville High in Jackson County – $90,000
Lexington High, Central High, Brooks Elementary & Rogers High in Lauderdale County – $105,000
Brewbaker Elementary in Montgomery County – $30,000
Odenville Elementary & Moody Elementary in St. Clair County – $180,000
University of North Alabama Kirby Laboratory in Florence – $30,000
University Charter School in Sumter County – $90,000
Currently, 1,348 children are impacted by the P-3 program. With the addition of 41 new classrooms to the program, more than 2,100 students will be participating in the upcoming 2019-2020 school year.
The goal of the P-3 program, now moving into its third year, is to expand the early learning continuum from First Class Pre-K through third grade. Alabama’s First Class Pre-K program has been recognized as the nation’s best for 13 consecutive years.
“A high-quality early education provides the foundation for student success in school during the years when children have the greatest growth potential,” Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education Secretary Jeana Ross remarked. “We are excited to have these new models of seamless learning continuum from pre-K to 3rd grade that align and integrate a comprehensive approach to student learning.”
The Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education and the Alabama State Department of Education are currently working together to align instructional practices, assessment and leadership from pre-K to 3rd grade.
P-3 works to ensure student success and achievement gap closure by expanding access to the nationally recognized, high-quality First Class Pre-K program model and taking the most successful parts of K-3 initiatives to establish a strong foundation of early learning experiences that promote student achievement and success.
P-3 is funded by the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education through the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, the governor’s Strong Start Strong Finish education initiative and the federal Preschool Development Grant, Birth through Five.
In addition to funding new P-3 classrooms, 14 Alabama elementary school principals and school system administrators have successfully completed the Alabama Pre-K – 3rd Leadership Academy. The first collaborative initiative of its kind in the nation, the P-3 Leadership Academy is provided in partnership with Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools (CLAS) and the National Association of Elementary School Principals (NAESP). This is the only such program in which participants, upon successful completion of the program, receive a national certification credential.
In June 2018, the first-ever such cohort in the country to complete this national pilot program received their Alabama P-3 Leadership Credential, and the third leadership cohort will commence in May 2019.
By applying their knowledge of child development, subject matter content and pedagogical approaches to align educational experiences along the P-3 continuum, educators ensure that children enter classrooms that promote their ongoing educational progress by building on what they learned during the previous year. Knowing this, educators can intentionally integrate the developmental domains into the teaching and learning subject matter for young children.
Research findings from multi-year early education interventions suggest that the components of the P-3 approach can combine to make a positive contribution to young children’s learning, providing the pathways through which more children will achieve success by the end of third grade.
Sister Schubert awarded Lifetime Service Award by Yellowhammer Multimedia
MOUNTAIN BROOK — During Yellowhammer Multimedia’s packed second annual Women of Impact recognition ceremony on Monday, Patricia “Sister Schubert” Barnes was honored with the 2019 Yellowhammer Lifetime Service Award.
Yellowhammer Multimedia Co-Owner and Yellowhammer News Editor-in-chief Tim Howe introduced Sister Schubert on stage, sharing her remarkable story with the hundreds of Alabamians assembled.
“Many here tonight know her remarkable story of business success,” Howe began. “She began baking her rolls, commercially, on her sun porch at home in Troy, Alabama.”
Since the company’s beginning in 1989, Sister Schubert has built a worldwide business empire atop a humble yeast roll, using the family recipe developed by her grandmother, “Gommey.”
As the 100-year-old family recipe gained popularity, Sister Schubert moved her operation to her father’s furniture warehouse.
All the while, she marketed her unique product the old-fashioned way – Sister Schubert loaded up her wood-paneled station wagon with frozen bread products and delivered them personally to grocery stores.
This helped lead to her big break. As she established a growing clientele and her rolls began being stocked by mom-and-pop grocery stores around the Yellowhammer State, Sister Schubert caught the attention of “Southern Living” magazine, who offered this then-unknown author and chef a feature in their magazine, followed by a book deal with a national tour.
The young man who saw the possibility in Sister Schubert’s brand 28 years ago continues to represent her business today, as Alabama native Gary Wright was in attendance at the ceremony with Sister Schubert on Monday night.
The “Southern Living” boost helped allow Sister Schubert to open a baking facility in Luverne that quickly grew into an 80,000 square-foot facility between 1994-1998, when it was churning out over one-million rolls per day.
After the city lost its century-old textile industry, Sister Schubert’s bakery became the lifeblood of the community’s economy, and she became the largest employer in her area.
Business was truly booming for this “Made in Alabama” company.
That remarkable growth, guided by Sister Schubert’s leadership, made the company an attractive buy to every major food conglomerate in the nation. However, she refused to sell without guarantees to protect her grandmother’s recipe and her employees.
In 2000, Sister Schubert found her match and sold her share of stock to Lancaster Colony Corporation. She partnered with the company as they strategically managed Sister Schubert’s to become a worldwide brand, now producing over 9 million rolls per day, with additional production facilities in Saraland, AL, and Horse Cave, KY.
Today, Sister Schubert continues to serve as founder and national spokesperson for her brand and is heavily involved in all product development that bears her name.
Sister Schubert is the official culinary ambassador for the state of Alabama. She also is on the board of the Alabama Women’s Hall of Fame and a member of the Alabama Business Hall of Fame.
She is a true homegrown success story.
Yet, the business prowess is only part of her tale.
Many people do not know that Sister Schubert started making her rolls as a way to serve others.
In the very beginning, while baking on her sun porch, Sister Schubert made two promises to herself and to God: that she would always give what she could to care for children and feed the hungry.
She made and delivered her rolls when people were sick, in the hospital or when there was a death in someone’s family.
Even when her business reached great heights, she continued to serve others. In fact, it was at that point where her commitment to service strengthened even more.
She now directs bread deliveries to shelters and food banks all across the country, making it a part of her regular routine to find people that she can help using her God-given gifts.
When Tuscaloosa was devastated by that tornado eight years ago this past Saturday, Sister Schubert’s trucks were the first on the scene, offering more than $500,000 of food to so many in dire need.
And just six weeks ago, when yet another tornado outbreak ravaged Lee County, Sister Schubert was on the scene again, personally delivering cases of her rolls to those impacted by the damage and to those volunteers from all of over the country.
Then there is the incredible example of this past Christmas season when one of the baking facilities in Luverne had to shut down for necessary repairs.
Rather than laying off the affected employees, Sister Schubert convinced current management to allow the employees to make blankets and assemble bikes for families in need. So, she bought up every bolt of fabric she could find and every child’s bicycle in every store in south Alabama. And Sister Schubert worked in line with all the other employees to make blankets and build bikes for Christmas gifts.
Sister Schubert perfectly exemplifies that service is transformational for not only the recipient but also for the person performing the act of service.
Several years ago, she began sending rolls to an orphanage in Ukraine.
Feeling called to visit, she then traveled halfway around the world to that orphanage. While there, a woman brought to her a child in such critical need of medical care that she feared the child would eventually be left out in the street to fend for himself.
Knowing what she had to do, Sister Schubert figured out a way to establish the necessary residency in Ukraine in order to be able to bring that child back to the United States for what would end up being a long line of surgeries and rehabilitation.
Today, Sister Schubert calls that child her son, Alexander. He is her fifth and youngest child, currently a junior in high school.
Sister Schubert and her husband, George, live in Andalusia. They also have seven grandchildren.
Patricia “Sister Schubert” Barnes truly exemplifies a lifetime commitment to service.
Accepting the award in-person on Monday night, Sister Schubert, ever humble, expressed how in awe she was of the 20 Women of Impact who had been recognized leading up to this final presentation.
“Thank you all so very much. I had a wonderful prepared speech tonight, but after listening to all the stories of all the wonderful women here tonight, I feel like if my dad were here, he would say to me, ‘Sister, you’re in high cotton tonight,'” she said.
“I do feel very, very honored, and all I have to say is that for each and every time that you picked up a pan of Sister Schubert rolls from the grocery store and honored me with that selection, you made a difference in someone’s life. Because we are trying to do that — we give back in so many ways, not just here in the state of Alabama but everywhere. We try to share the warmth everywhere we go, in every way that we can,” she continued.
Sister Schubert concluded, “And tonight I feel very blessed to be in the presence of so many wonderful ladies that have done so many great things that I feel are so much greater than what I’ve ever been able to do. So, again I say: I am very, very grateful. Forever grateful to this wonderful state and the people here in the state of Alabama. And let’s continue to give back and share of those great and wonderful gifts that God has given us.”
