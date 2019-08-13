Alabama high school students win Bassmaster championship for second consecutive year

During a question-and-answer session at an appearance at the Dekalb County Republican Breakfast Club meeting on Saturday in Fort Payne, Moore was asked about his views on civil unions as a substitute for same-sex marriage.

Moore, now a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate seat held by Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) up in 2020, still maintains those same positions.

Former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore’s position on most things on LGBTQ issues have been well documented over the years. His stand against same-sex marriage led to his eventual suspension and removal from his Supreme Court post in 2016.

Moore told the audience he would have been opposed to civil unions. The Etowah County Republican said he did not oppose what people did in the privacy of their home but said he did not think the government should recognize anything that deals with the act of sodomy.

“Civil unions – I would have been against civil unions,” Moore said. “I think people want to live together, fine, if two people want to live together and do what they want to do in private. I don’t think we should recognize it if it deals with sodomy. Sodomy used to be against our laws. I can’t support sodomy. I can’t support it. If a Christian supports sodomy, I wonder what the reason would be.”

Moore also took on the issue of transgender rights for military personnel, which he referenced fictional character Corporal Maxwell Q. Klinger played by actor Jamie Farr on the long-running show “M*A*S*H,” who plotted to earn a Section 8 psychiatric discharge from the U.S. Army with his efforts of dressing like a woman. Moore surmised Klinger would have gotten a promotion in the modern U.S. military.

“You know, the LGBTQ-VRSTUV, I don’t know what it is – LGBTQ, when they first came out, I said, ‘Transgender? Never. That’s dumb,’” Moore said. “We’d never have that. Do you know what transgender is? That’s not Biblical. If that’s Biblical – God created man and woman. And when men want to be women? I was watching ‘M*A*S*H’ the other day – talking about Korea, Vietnam. I was watching ‘M*A*S*H,’ talking about what’s his name – Klinger. He wanted to get out of the Army because they didn’t accept transgender. Now, I guess he would get a promotion.”

Moore explained he did not want him or his family to be “smeared” any further and tied the “LGBT” to that the threat of being “smeared.”

“I’m simply trying to tell you, America is changing,” Moore said. “We’re older. I’m older. I got one life. Do you think I want to get smeared again? Do you think I want to go through this? Do you think I want to put her through this? After 34 years, we’ve been married. I’ve ran eight campaigns – for governor twice, chief justice twice, circuit judge, district attorney. I’ve run quite a few races, mostly in judicial fields. Do you think we want to get smeared?”

“LGBT have an agenda,” he continued. “They won’t even put my name on a billboard now on church because they would get attacked. Who speaks against LGBT? Tell me the last politician you heard to talk about transgender rights. Even the Supreme Court hasn’t recognized transgender rights.”

The former chief justice went on to call on members of the audience to ask elected officials for their stances on LGBT rights, which he insisted were not right from God but created by man.

“It’s being forced on you in the military, in other things,” he said. “Of course, Trump has opposed that. But they will attack anybody who supports me. Just like you said, they will attack you especially if you go out an put your name on a billboard. That’s OK, that’s just what they do.”

“Ask your next politician that comes before you, where do you stand on LGBT rights,” he said. “You know LGBT rights aren’t given to us by God. They’re created by man. I could go into the judicial philosophy on that, but I won’t. Ask them. I haven’t heard anybody talk against it. In fact, I’ve heard quite a few that I would have thought better of talk for it. I don’t see a right in our Constitution for a man to be a woman. If it was there, why wouldn’t it come up earlier? I don’t see a right.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.