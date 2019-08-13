Episode 21: A chat with former Auburn recruiting expert Allie Davison
DrunkAubie welcomed Allie Davison, formerly with Auburn.Rivals and the SEC Network, on the show to discuss her time at Auburn and covering recruiting. Allie talked about being the same age as some of the players she covered, her favorite recruits and being a Phillies fan living in Atlanta. Allie also makes a pitch for a future husband, who cannot be a Georgia fan because she does eventually expect a ring. The trio of new best friends dive into more fun and random Auburn related topics. (Apologies for the not so ideal audio quality)
Andy Burcham named ‘Voice of the Auburn Tigers,’ succeeding the late Rod Bramblett
Auburn Sports Properties and Auburn Athletics announced Monday that Andy Burcham, who has been part of Auburn radio broadcasts for the previous 31 years in various capacities, has been named the lead announcer for Auburn football, men’s basketball and baseball.
As the new “Voice of the Auburn Tigers,” Burcham assumes the responsibilities previously held by Rod Bramblett, who tragically passed away along with his wife, Paula, in a May car accident.
“I’m thrilled to be selected as the Voice of the Auburn Tigers,” Burcham said in a statement. “While it’s a bittersweet time and I wish the circumstances creating this opportunity were different, I am honored to be following in the footsteps of such legends as Rod Bramblett, Jim Fyffe, and others.”
Burcham worked alongside Bramblett for the previous 25 years broadcasting Auburn baseball and has served as the play-by-play voice for Auburn women’s basketball since 1988.
No stranger to Auburn football, Burcham has also been the pregame and postgame locker room host for Tiger football since 1990 and was the play-by-play announcer on Auburn football pay-per-view and tape-delay broadcasts from 1992-2013.
“With this job, you’re not just the voice of Auburn football, men’s basketball and baseball. You’re also the voice of Auburn,” Burcham emphasized. “You represent Auburn every day, and I will never forget that. I have been in this community and broadcasting Auburn games for 31 years. I understand and love Auburn and its tradition. I can’t wait to be a part of it moving forward.”
A versatile broadcaster, Burcham has done radio and SEC Network+ broadcasts for Auburn soccer since 2001, SEC Network+ broadcasts for Auburn baseball the last five years and locally hosted Auburn Opelika This Morning for 12 years while serving as station manager at WANI. A recipient of 15 Alabama Broadcaster Association awards, Burcham began his career in the Auburn-Opelika area as news and sports director for Fuller Broadcasting and Tiger Communications.
“During the very difficult process of replacing Rod, it was very clear that Andy Burcham was the right man to be the new Voice of the Auburn Tigers,” Auburn Sports Properties vice president and general manager Chris Davis explained.
He lauded Burcham as a “consummate professional.”
“He is well respected not only in his profession, but by his coworkers, Auburn Athletics coaches and administration, and in the community,” Davis outlined. “He understands the importance of this role. Andy is a consummate professional who puts great preparation, execution and passion into his work. Most importantly, Andy is a man of great character who loves and cares deeply for Auburn and what it represents. We’re very excited for Andy and can’t wait for the Auburn Family to embrace him in his new role.”
Burcham will co-host Tiger Talk with veteran Auburn broadcaster Brad Law and work alongside Law on Auburn baseball broadcasts.
Law will also serve as pregame and postgame locker room host for Auburn football. Brit Bowen will take over broadcasting duties of Auburn women’s basketball and Auburn softball.
“Simply put, Andy is unquestionably the right man for the job,” Auburn Athletics Director Allen Greene added. “His experience as a broadcaster is extensive and his affinity for Auburn is unrivaled. Having been part of the Auburn Family for over three decades, Andy understands what sets Auburn apart and understands the passion of our loyal fan base. He deeply respects those who have come before him and will assume this role with a great deal of humility.”
“Andy is a true Auburn Man,” Greene stressed.
Before his time in the Yellowhammer State, Burcham’s four-decade run in the profession started at Indiana State as an undergraduate student calling Sycamore football, men’s and women’s basketball and baseball for student radio station WISU. He also called games at Illinois State and Southern Illinois before coming to Auburn in 1988.
A native of Nashville, Ill., Burcham graduated from Indiana State University in 1983 with a degree in radio, television and film. Burcham is married to Dr. Jan Gunnels Burcham, a 1984 and 1992 Auburn University graduate, who is the Moselle Fletcher Endowed Chair and Associate Dean for the College of Education and Health Profession at Columbus State University.
Quentin Riggins, former Auburn linebacker and Auburn radio sideline reporter (1991-2015) and current member of the university’s board of trustees, said, “I am so excited to hear the news that my friend Andy Burcham will be the new Voice of the Auburn Tigers.”
He added, “Andy and I have walked the sidelines together for years and I can tell you the Auburn Family is getting one of the most talented guys in the business. He will bring his best to the stadium every day and he will bring a little bit of Rod with him as well. A tremendous hire!”
You can read reactions from more Auburn Athletics figures past and present here, including coaches Gus Malzahn and Bruce Pearl.
They sing the guy’s praises. “Hey, it worked for me. All I had to do was cash a check for him – and he paid me a lot.”
In other cases, there’s a story about an urgent need – some down-on-my-luck concoction that appeals to the conscience of the person who the criminal is trying to lure.
“Hey, I’m new here, and I just haven’t been able to get my bank account set up yet. I’ve gotta get my power and water turned on. I just need someone to deposit this check and give me the cash. I’ll even give you a cut of the money,” they say.
It’s happening nationwide.
Often, college campuses are ground zero.
Security experts at Regions Bank say they – and their counterparts at other banks – are seeing more cases of financial fraudsters preying on young adults. And as students head back to campus this fall, there are two clear warnings:
Don’t fall for it.
If you do, there may be little chance of recovering what’s lost.
“At first, the amount of money someone wants to move through your account may seem small enough. You might think, ‘What’s the harm?’” said Jon Kucharski from Regions Bank’s Enterprise Fraud Prevention division. “But there’s plenty of harm. The checks they want to deposit are fraudulent. And if you’re assuming ownership of these checks, and you’re even giving these people access to your account, you’re making yourself part of the fraud. You’re setting yourself up.”
The criminals have a lot of experience. They know how to convince people to take part. They also know when to vanish. And because they’ve conned their way into getting your bank account information, they drain the money that’s in there as they disappear.
“It’s basically their full-time job,” Kucharski added. “It’s up to all of us to be on guard. There is no good reason to do what these people are asking you to do.”
And keep in mind, while the crime often begins in-person, a lot of college students are recruited online or through social media.
No matter how it starts, the results are often the same.
“We see too many cases where the student has even given someone their online login or their debit card and PIN,” said John Joyce of Regions Corporate Security. “The conmen will sometimes coach the student on how to try to trick their bank into thinking all these deposits and withdrawals are legitimate. Sometimes they’ll get the student’s login ID and password and then change the online banking credentials and lock the student out of the account.”
While banks are seeing a lot of students falling into the scheme, they caution that anyone could get drawn in. And when someone essentially hands over the keys to their account by giving someone else their login ID, password, debit card and other private banking information, they have little recourse for getting their money back.
“Our teams are working every day to detect and prevent fraud. We have many cases where our associates detected something was wrong, and they took action to help protect the customer,” Joyce added. “But ultimately, if you’ve chosen to deposit a fraudulent check, or if you’ve given someone access to your account and they take off with the money, there may be little that we can do to recover what they take.”
Regions Corporate Security recommends a handful of simple steps to protect your account.
Don’t take the bait: Remember, the fraudsters are good at adapting. They’ll come up with some persuasive story about why they need your help. But it’s never a good idea to put a stranger’s check in your account.
Decline, move on, and speak up: If you’re approached by someone running a scam like this, politely explain that you cannot take part, and move on. Then, let your local bank branch – and law enforcement – know what happened. The more people are looking out for activity like this, the less likely it is for criminals to succeed.
Take immediate steps to secure your account if you’ve fallen into a scheme: Change your password. Review your account carefully. And let your bank know. If the fraudsters have already taken money because they were given access, that money might not be recovered. But alerting bank staff can help protect what remains – while raising awareness of fraudsters operating in your area. The safest bet is to never share personal financial information with anyone.
“Our focus is protecting customers,” Kucharski concluded. “And in cases like this, awareness and prevention are the best defense.”
So be aware as the new semester begins – someone may try to separate you from your money. Don’t fall for it. And continue to check Doing More Today in the coming weeks and months as we share additional insights and resources designed to help protect accounts – and combat fraud.
The following is the second edition of Mondays for Moms:
A mother’s love
Years before I had children, I attended a mother-daughter event with my own mom. The speaker encouraged the audience to share with one another how we felt our mother’s love. The moments that followed transformed my views of motherhood in a meaningful way.
A shorter, confident girl rose to her feet in the back left of the room.
She looked her mom in the eyes and said, “I love that my mom never discussed her appearance in front of me. She never complained that her dress didn’t fit or that her skin looked dull or that her hips were too fluffy. I’m sure she had insecurities, but I was fortunate to never witness them. She always spoke positively about how she looked and how I did as well – not to boast of our beauty, but to instill a healthy level of confidence that I never knew I would so desperately need once living a day of two in the ‘real world.’ Because of her example, I’ve never given much thought to my appearance. I’m thankful for how God created me because I never knew there was any other way to think. Thank you, mom, for teaching me to love myself exactly the way I was created.”
Cue all the tears.
You could hear a pin drop. Suddenly, the room erupted into a wave of “awwws” mixed with sniffles and applause. After the magnitude of this girl’s message hit us, a few moms embraced their daughters sobbing audibly. How convicting, yet inspiring all at the same time.
This was a profound moment for every woman in the room because, possibly for the first time, we discovered how profound the words we hear affect the emotions we experience.
We’ve heard all the age-old adages such as “Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me,” and “If you have nothing nice to say, say nothing at all,” but this concept our friend in the back of the auditorium shared seemed ground-breaking.
The world is cruel. Social media tears our children down day in and day out. Record levels of children are suffering from bouts of bullying at school. A healthy level of confidence instilled and reinforced at home is the most important starting point for protecting the hearts of our sweet children.
What we say about ourselves in front of our children becomes the internal dialogue speaking to them in their minds. If we are constantly lamenting the lack of tone in our thighs or the saggy circles under our eyes, how can we expect our children not to worry about those same things? I certainly don’t always get it right, but ten years ago that girl from California taught me that words matter. Maybe we should stop asking if our bottoms look good in our mom jeans, and start sharing stories of kindness, bravery and empathy.
Our children may not always listen, but they are always watching.
State Rep. Steve Hurst wants to do something about your summer vacation — he just doesn’t know what
The only place you are going to find a longer break than the one seen in education is the Alabama legislature, and I don’t think we are calling for them to take more days off.
Education issues are constantly top priorities in Alabama politics. Graduation rates, pay raises, tenure law, school start dates and even summer vacation can spur long conversations and contentious debates.
Recently, State Representative Steve Hurst (R-Munford) has been trumpeting a poll done by the Alabama Association of Camps that claims over 80% of respondents want the school year to start after Labor Day and end before Memorial Day.
How will this be accomplished? Hurst doesn’t know.
When asked what kind of plan he has in place to get this done, he doesn’t have a single clue.
Hurst also doesn’t think his “plan” would actually make education in the state better, which isn’t the problem he is addressing.
He is concerned about summer jobs, Alabama’s vacation industry and students who aren’t going to college.
During an interview Monday on WVNN radio’s “The Dale Jackson Show,” Hurst was asked about what he would like to do and how it would make things better.
He tersely responded, “I didn’t say it would get better, and you didn’t say it would get better, and the polls don’t say it’ll get better, what the polls say is it hasn’t improved.”
He also didn’t have a plan for what kind of fix he was looking for.
Statewide mandatory start dates? No plan.
Longer school days but less instructional days? No plan.
Elimination of fall break? No plan.
Community college training programs during the summer? No plan.
Technical school training programs during the summer? No plan.
What about kids below high school? No plan.
Do Alabama’s 3rd graders need to get their resumes ready? No plan.
My takeaway:
It looks like this was not a well-thought-out policy roll-out. It was just an idea with a couple of end goals.
Those goals are longer summers, more vacation spending on Alabama beaches and more skilled employees for Alabama’s growing industrial base.
One of those is really important, but there is no plan to get more students who aren’t college-bound trained for new jobs.
I guess we will have to wait for the end of summer for an actual idea to be formed, but this doesn’t seem like an idea that will make our state’s education system better. And it doesn’t even seem like that is on the agenda here.
One of the first actions I took after being elected in 2013 was to visit all the hospitals in Southwest Alabama. Big and small, rural and urban, I visited them all. And I spoke directly with doctors and hospital leadership about issues they and their communities faced.
I did this because the importance of hospitals to the communities they serve is so great. When industries look at potential locations to build or expand, they look for things like quality of life, education, and available healthcare. Areas without hospitals are often at a serious disadvantage for bringing in the types of jobs that can boost an area’s economic prospects. And most significantly, lives are put at risk.
During these hospital visits in my first few months in office, one of the biggest issues I heard about was the Medicare Wage Index and how a flaw in the formula was causing our Alabama hospitals to receive significantly less money for the same procedures as other hospitals around the country.
Some big state hospitals were being reimbursed nearly three times as much as Alabama’s hospitals for the exact same procedure. The discrepancy is a leading cause of the string of hospital closures in Alabama. This is wrong, and it needed to be fixed.
Though this issue had long plagued many states across the nation, we were not making significant progress finding a solution. It was clear to me we needed a new strategy.
In 2017, with a different kind of president in office more open to outside the box thinking and shaking up the status quo, I saw an opening.
I knew, with hundreds of senators and representatives from across the nation competing to press their priorities in the new administration, it would be a challenge. But, I got to work.
In the beginning of the year, I had a promising meeting in my office with Seema Verma, Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS).
Clearly, the Trump administration was willing to listen.
Administrator Verma pledged to look more closely at the Wage Index issue, and we and our staffs began working together to find a viable solution.
In January 2018, I coordinated a meeting with leaders of Alabama hospitals and Administrator Verma. I believe the discussions during this meeting on the undue challenges placed on Alabama hospitals left a firm impression on the Administrator. Her efforts to help us find a solution continued.
The most promising news up until that time came a month later when the administrator called me with news that CMS would be accepting comments in an RFI (request for information) in their 2018 rule on this issue. This was huge because it allowed CMS to explore the regulatory changes that could lead to a solution.
Through meetings, letters, and public events, I worked with my colleagues and other leaders in Alabama to continue the drumbeat.
Finally, early this month, after months of promising developments and incremental steps forward, I got a Friday afternoon call from Administrator Verma. The Trump administration was issuing a final rule that included the Wage Index reforms benefitting Alabama.
With this rule’s finalization, almost all Alabama hospitals will experience an increase in Medicare payments starting October 1st of this year. And it will help our rural communities join in on the economic development Alabama has enjoyed in recent years.
Securing this victory has been a long process with hard work from many in Washington and Alabama. But the work is worth it. These reforms will help our hospitals, particularly our rural hospitals, shore up their bottom line so they can better serve their communities for years to come.
U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne is a Republican from Fairhope.