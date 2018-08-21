Alabama GOP leaders celebrate soaring economy, give credit to Governor Ivey and President Trump
Alabama leaders celebrated after the state announced its highest ever employment numbers for the third month in a row.
Nearly 30,000 more Alabamians are employed since the start of the year, and wages and salaries are up, too.
“We’ve done it AGAIN Alabama!” Gov. Kay Ivey said on Twitter.
Republican leaders in the Yellowhammer State pointed to good, conservative leadership at the helms of the state and nation, heaping praise on Ivey and President Donald Trump for the soaring economy.
“A record number of people are now working in Alabama! Another sign of our booming economy and the fact that our conservative, pro-growth policies are working. #BetterOffNow,” Rep. Bradley Byrne (AL-2) tweeted.
Amazing Alabama! @GovernorKayIvey 🙌🏽 #alpolitics #teamGOP https://t.co/3wERsb8Z1x
— Terry Lathan (@ChairmanLathan) August 17, 2018
“Alabama and the Fourth District are open for business. More Alabamians are working and making more than they have in 11 years,” Rep. Robert Aderholt emphasized on social media.
He continued, “No doubt we are #BetterOffNow due to our Republican pro-growth agenda. Thanks, but you can keep your socialism.”
Economic policies put in place by Republican leadership in Alabama are working for the people of our great state! Thank you @GovernorKayIvey @SenatorDelMarsh @MacDistrict25! #AlabamaIsWorkingAgain #VoteRed https://t.co/W0P3DxHkkF
— College Republicans AL (@CRFAlabama) August 20, 2018
“Pro-growth economic policies continue to improve the lives of Alabamians!” Rep. Mo Brooks (AL-5) shared on Twitter.
He added, “According to [the Alabama Department of Labor], average weekly wages for Alabama workers are the highest in 11 years. Combine that with the benefits of [the] #TaxCutsandJobsAct & we’re #BetterOffNow.”
The Economy is stronger and better than ever before. Importantly, there remains tremendous potential – it will only get better with time!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2018
Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn