Another record broken: Alabama posts highest ever employment numbers for third month in a row

Alabama is working again.

The state’s Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced Friday that Alabama has shattered its employment record for the third month in a row.

“We continue to break employment records in Alabama,” Washington said in a statement. “Nearly 30,000 more people are working now than they were last year. The message is clear, Alabama: we have jobs!”

In July, 2,105,513 Alabamians were logged as employed, which represents a yearly increase of 28,107.

Washington explained that wages and salaries are increasing with the employment gains.

“Those jobs are coming with higher wages,” he continued. “We’ve seen wages increase both over the month and over the year. In fact, workers in Alabama are earning more weekly than they have in the past 11 years.”

We’ve done it AGAIN Alabama! Check out the new #’s below. #WeHaveJobs https://t.co/VV5C1tVsOs — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) August 17, 2018

Major cities with the lowest unemployment rates for July include: Vestavia Hills at 2.7 percent, Hoover at 3 percent, and Homewood and Alabaster both at 3.1 percent.

See county-by-county unemployment rates below:

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn