Alabama Farmers Federation praises Trump’s $12 billion farm aid package as growers plan for 2026

The Alabama Farmers Federation on Monday applauded President Donald Trump’s announcement of a long-awaited $12 billion farm aid package to help producers manage rising input costs and weaker commodity prices as they plan for the 2026 crop year.

“Today’s announcement is yet another demonstration of President Trump’s commitment to the American farmer,” said Federation President Jimmy Parnell.

“As he works to level the playing field for U.S. agriculture on the world market, these relief payments will help farmers weather the storm of low commodity prices brought about by the Biden Administration’s neglect of international trade for four years.”

Trump unveiled the plan during a White House roundtable alongside Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, describing the assistance as coming from a “small portion” of tariff revenue.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, up to $11 billion will go to a new Farmer Bridge Assistance program that will send one-time payments to row-crop farmers, based on their reported acres and USDA data, to help cover part of their estimated 2025 losses.

USDA says the payments will cover most major row crops grown in Alabama, including corn, cotton, peanuts, soybeans, and wheat.

Key dates for farmers include:

December 19, 2025: USDA urges eligible producers to ensure their 2025 acreage reporting is accurate by 5 p.m. ET.

By end of December: USDA expects to release commodity-specific payment rates.

By February 28, 2026: USDA says qualifying farmers can expect payments to be released.

The aid comes as farmers are still dealing with trade disruptions and high costs.

In a Sunday interview previewing the administration’s approach, Bessent said financing and certainty matter for producers planning the next season, pointing to trade negotiations and the need to “start financing for planning next year.”

Parnell’s statement also connected Monday’s announcement to other federal support rolled out in 2025.

USDA said it has delivered more than $30 billion in ad hoc assistance since January 2025, including payments through the Emergency Commodity Assistance Program (ECAP), specialty-crop marketing assistance, and supplemental disaster relief.

“We appreciate President Trump, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins delivering on their commitment to strengthen American agriculture,” Parnell added.

“We’re confident the trade deals negotiated by this administration will restore the positive trade balance our farmers have historically provided. We thank President Trump for helping ensure they can plant another crop in 2026.”

Grayson Everett is the editor in chief of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on X @Grayson270.