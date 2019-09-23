Alabama Democratic Party chairwoman Nancy Worley: ‘I have no plans to step down’
During this week’s broadcast of Alabama Public Television’s “Capitol Journal,” Alabama Democratic Party (ADP) chairwoman Nancy Worley once again defended her party’s leadership and how the party selects its leaders.
Worley reacted to actions from the Democratic National Committee (DNC) revoking her and ADP vice chairman Randy Kelley’s convention credential.
She dismissed the relevance of having those credentials and insisted she would remain as the party’s head despite the actions of the DNC.
“I have no plans to step down,” she said. “I was reelected last August. And the other side supporting another candidate — if that candidate had won, I don’t think we would have heard one single word about any of the controversy. But since I won reelection and the slate they supported — every single person was defeated, then all of a sudden everything is wrong with the party.”
Worley said her detractors, including the DNC, Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) and others wanted to take away the rights of blacks voting in proportionate numbers on the state committee.
“There are a lot of institutions in this state, in this country that re-fight the Civil War,” she said. “The [State Democratic Executive Committee] is no different from that. There are people that just can’t accept that blacks vote in such high numbers for the Democratic Party, and as a result of that they get more representation.”
Dailey asked Worley to clarify remarks made earlier this month regarding “a special circle of hell” for her adversaries at the DNC.
“I was referring to ‘Dante’s Inferno,’ but obviously I said there was a special place in hell for people who take away the rights of blacks in Alabama based on proportionate numbers of who vote in the party because blacks have fought hard to win the right to vote,” she explained. “Blacks have fought hard to register others to vote, and to educate them and to get people out to the polls and vote.”
7 Things: Trump calling for investigations into the Bidens’ dealings in Ukraine, Ivey back in Montgomery, Alabama’s prison population decreases and more …
7. Jones wants marijuana off the controlled substance list
While U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) was speaking with reporters, he was asked about marijuana, to which Jones said that marijuana being on the controlled substance list is a state issue, but he added “it is about time that we moved it off the controlled states list.”
Jones also doesn’t think we should be “continuing to incarcerate people” for marijuana, but instead wants to focus on “higher-level drug trafficking and human trafficking.” Jones also made mention that he thinks “Veterans in particular” want more leniency on marijuana.
6. Over-the-counter vaping products aren’t the issue
In response to injuries and deaths that appear to be related to black-market vape products, Walmart has announced that they will stop selling legal vape products.
The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continue to try and figure out what is causing the lung issues. Signs point to black-market products, but the two entities have both encouraged people to stop vaping altogether.
5. Alabama has to pay their opponents’ legal bills, again
After U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson decided against Alabama in a legal battle to ban a second-trimester abortion procedure, known as dilation and evacuation, he then ordered Alabama to pay $675,964 in legal fees for abortion clinics that fought Alabama’s attempted ban.
The lawsuit was brought by the American Civil Liberties Union and two abortion clinics in Alabama, but the procedure ban was deemed unconstitutional because it would make it nearly impossible to perform a safe abortion after 15 weeks.
4. Impeachment talks are back
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi seems to have changed her stance on impeaching President Donald Trump. On Sunday, she said that a “whole new stage of investigation” could be coming due to Trump’s phone call in July with Ukrainian officials.
Pelosi has also deemed this time in the Trump administration as a “grave new chapter of lawlessness,” and U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) wasn’t shy to share how she felt impeachment is necessary, but on Twitter she said that “the bigger national scandal isn’t the president’s lawbreaking behavior – it is the Democratic Party’s refusal to impeach him for it.”
3. Alabama prison population is dropping
The Bureau of Justice Statistics has released a new study that shows Alabama’s prison population has dropped nearly 25% in the last several years, making Alabama have the eighth-highest reduction in the country.
But with our prison population decreasing, our jailing rate is the 11th highest in the country, with 1,850 people per 100,000, which is about 90,000 people per year going to jail in Alabama.
2. Governor Kay Ivey’s procedure went well
It was announced last week that Alabama Governor Kay Ivey had early-stage lung cancer and on Friday she underwent an initial outpatient procedure at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Ivey’s press secretary, Gina Maiola, said the procedure went “well and as planned,” and added, “She is back in Montgomery and looks forward to returning to her regular schedule next week.”
1. Trump, the Bidens and Ukraine
After a weekend of speculation, President Donald Trump implied he wants some of the information about his phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy released. Trump was apparently pressuring officials in Kiev to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and his possible dealings in Ukraine.
Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko has said that Trump didn’t pressure them, but that there were conversations, which “touched on many questions, sometimes requiring serious answers.” A natural gas firm that Hunter Biden previously had ties to is being investigated for corruption, and Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani said that while Joe Biden was vice president, he worked to keep Hunter’s company from investigation.
In addition to Florida – South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama, will most likely be hit (much) harder than anticipated. Looking like one of the largest hurricanes ever. Already category 5. BE CAREFUL! GOD BLESS EVERYONE!
However, at the time of Trump’s tweet, most forecast models did not have the storm impacting Alabama. Twenty minutes after Trump’s tweet, the National Weather Service in Birmingham fired off a tweet announcing there would be no Dorian impacts on Alabama.
Alabama will NOT see any impacts from #Dorian. We repeat, no impacts from Hurricane #Dorian will be felt across Alabama. The system will remain too far east. #alwx
During an appearance on Alabama Public Television’s “Capitol Journal,” Darden told host Don Dailey the tweet was a reaction to a “flurry” of questions about the storm and not a response to Trump.
“That’s probably the thing that got misrepresented the most in the media,” he said. “That Sunday morning, we started getting a lot of calls in the office. People were calling in saying, ‘Why has the forecast changed? Why haven’t you put anything out? We had people asking if they needed to evacuate. We had questions on social media as well, like, you know, ‘Do I need to go down and get my mother or father?’ James Spann, of course, everyone knows James Spann in the state of Alabama, meteorologist in Birmingham — he was in church, apparently, when he was getting messages, frantic messages from people, why he had not notified them about the change in the track and Alabama would be impacted.”
“Based on this flurry of kind of these kinds of questions — that’s why we put the tweet and the Facebook post out,” Darden added. “At the time, we had no idea why this flurry was coming in.”
Darden said it was his impression that Trump cared deeply for Alabama based on Trump’s visit to Lee County after a series of devastating tornados earlier this year.
“I’ll say this: I was in Beauregard, Alabama, for a week after the tornados there and the 23 fatalities,” he said. “The president came in on Friday. He spent a lot of time with the folks down there. He clearly cares for the state of Alabama. He loves the residents. He was clearly distraught by what he saw down there. He has a keen interest in weather. There is absolutely nothing untoward in what we tried to do, in what we tried to communicate. I don’t think the President meant anything negative in what he was trying to put out as well. It was really just a misunderstanding. But it is something we can work on as an agency to communicate those things better.”
Darden also spoke of the media and actions of reporters covering the story that caused “tension” for him and his colleagues.
“There was a little bit of tension,” he said. ” I don’t think it was fear of retribution. But it was just we had so many people calling — so many different reporters calling. We had reporters going to people’s houses. My daughter got called. I don’t know how they got her number, but she is in class at Southern Miss. She got called. So, it was more of a frustration. You know, we just want to do our job. Our job is to forecast. Our job is to serve the public. We’re being distracted from that. We felt like it became more of a personal issue. When you’re trying to feed your baby at dinner time — that actually happened — two people show up, and you’re trying to put your baby to sleep, feed them and you can’t because two people knocking on your door, camped out in your yard. It just spun out of control.”
Alabama trade mission team travels to United Arab Emirates
A team of Alabama business leaders is visiting the United Arab Emirates to explore new markets and forge key partnerships in this important gateway for commerce across the Middle East and North Africa.
Last year, the UAE was Alabama’s 19th largest export market, with $186 million in products shipped there. With $11 million in state imports from the country, total two-way trade reached $197 million.
Top Alabama exports to the UAE include defense equipment, vehicles and industrial machinery, along with aircraft and parts.
Alabama Secretary of Commerce Greg Canfield is leading the state trade mission delegation this coming week in meetings with business organizations and government officials in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
Canfield also has meetings with industry leaders in the aviation and defense sectors.
“We are excited that we are taking the Made in Alabama brand to the UAE,” he said. “We expect to bring home a better understanding of this market, and more importantly, we expect our companies to expand their global footprints into the UAE.”
‘Regional hub’
The UAE is a small market of 9 million people, with expatriates comprising about 85 percent of that total. But the country does play a major role in gathering imports from the U.S. and re-exporting to the region, said Hilda Lockhart, director of the International Trade Office at the Alabama Department of Commerce.
“We are interested in looking at the logistics that are in place and learning more about this,” she said.
Members of the delegation will meet with organizations including the Dubai Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Jebel Ali Free Zone, Dubai Expo 2020, Dubai Future Foundation and the Accelerator Lab in Dubai.
Meetings in Abu Dhabi include one with the UAE Ministry of Economy and a couple with private organizations in the aerospace sector. Also on the agenda is a tour of McWane Gulf, a division of Birmingham-based pipe manufacturer McWane Inc.
Other members of the Alabama delegation include representatives from:
Lockhart said the meetings are aimed at educating everyone about the UAE’s position as a regional hub for doing business in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region.
“The UAE represents a market that is stable, particularly in these days of regional conflicts,” she said. “The country is diversifying its dependence on oil by developing new industrial and commercial sectors, and their aggressiveness is visible as they are already an international manufacturer of aluminum.
“In addition, they are stepping up with new ventures in aviation and defense.”
Targeting opportunities
For Fluid Solutions, a global supplier of mechanical fluid pumping systems and related accessories, this trade mission is an opportunity to build on the company’s growing international business, said David Gonzalez, new business development manager and a member of the Alabama delegation.
The Birmingham-based company offers complete systems with full integration by bridging the gap from design to implementation. Its global supply and service capabilities allow it to competitively represent several U.S. manufacturers and offer multinational customers a consistent buying and commissioning experience in markets around the world.
“To date, we’ve been in over 125 countries and counting. Much of our work in the region has been with U.S. governmental entities such as the Department of State or Department of Defense,” Gonzalez said.
“However, our goal for this trade mission will be to leverage that experience and our new office in Ankara, Turkey, to open broader possibilities to the UAE and Eurasian market at large,” he said.
The UAE occupies a strategic position for companies across the U.S. that are looking to do business in the region. Made up of seven emirates – including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al-Qaiwain, Fujairah and Ras Al-Khaimah – it has developed into the second-largest economy in the Arab world.
Home to substantial petroleum reserves, the UAE has pursued free market, trade liberalizing policies to diversify its economy away from a dependence on fossil fuel.
Two-way trade between the U.S. and the UAE reached $24.6 billion last year.
The year-long pediatric fellowship will offer a variety of transformative experiences in both primary and tertiary care settings. Fellows will also receive research time and financial support for continuing education activities.
“Many family medicine physicians are not comfortable taking care of extremely ill children because they don’t get a ton of exposure to pediatrics during their residency,” said Dr. Sara Phillips, assistant professor of pediatrics at the College and fellowship director. “The new program will provide fellows with ample opportunities to hone their pediatric skills.”
According to Phillips, most of the children seen by medical residents don’t have chronic illnesses or genetic disorders. Through the new program, fellows will get to treat neonatal intensive care unit patients and manage care plans for those with complex pediatric conditions.
In addition, the fellowship will equip family medicine physicians to care for chronically ill children in rural areas that may not have pediatric physicians.
“Family medicine doctors are the frontline care for kids in rural areas,” said Phillips. “Our program participants will have the advantage of seeing what children experience in the NICU and emergency room settings.”
Interviews for the program will begin in the fall with the fellowship starting in July 2020. For more information about the program, contact Dr. Sara Phillips at sbphillips@ua.edu.