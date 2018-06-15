NOT REAL NEWS: Alabama Democrat reported to have been ‘recently’ arrested

Subscription Preferences:

A story circulating online falsely suggests the head of the Alabama Democratic Party has recently been arrested.

The stories posted this week on sites called Conservative Army and Right Wing News says that Alabama Democratic Party Chairwoman Nancy Worley was “recently” in legal trouble after being indicted for several felonies and misdemeanors and had been hauled away in handcuffs.

Efforts to reach the sites by email and Twitter were not immediately successful.

The stories, hedged on the vague definition of “recently,” discuss decade-old criminal allegations against Worley, and do not make clear that most of the charges against her were dropped.

Worley had served as Alabama’s secretary of state. She was indicted in 2007 on charges that stemmed from campaign material she sent to her employees in the secretary of state’s office during her 2006 re-election bid.

Worley in 2012 pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of soliciting campaign support from her office staff. Prosecutors agreed to drop four other misdemeanors and five felony charges.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Facebook announced plans Thursday to build a $750 million data center in Huntsville that will create 100 high-paying jobs and provide a boost to Alabama’s emerging technology sector.

Governor Kay Ivey joined Facebook officials and local leaders at an announcement ceremony for the data center project at the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber.

“We are excited to be joining the Huntsville community. As one of the fastest growing tech hubs in the country, we knew it would be a great location for our newest data center,” said Matt VanderZanden, director of site selection at Facebook.

“We are committed to having a positive impact at the local level and look forward to a strong partnership with the Huntsville community.”

The Madison County facility will join Facebook’s global data center network, which keeps more than 2 billion users connected the company’s family of services and apps, which include Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp and Oculus.

Once construction is completed, the Huntsville data center will employ 100 people in jobs with an average annual salary of $80,000.

“Every day, millions of people around the world use Facebook’s products, and this new Alabama data center will soon play a role in keeping the company’s popular platforms running flawlessly,” Governor Kay Ivey said.

“Facebook has found a great location in Sweet Home Alabama, and we’ll do our best to help the company grow and prosper here.”

‘PROJECT STARBELT

Known previously only by the codename “Starbelt,” the data center will be located in the North Huntsville Industrial Park. Last month, the Huntsville City Council gave unanimous approval for the company’s project entity, “Starbelt LLC” to purchase 340 acres in the park for $8.5 million.

Facebook said it chose Huntsville because of quality-of-life factors, the city’s pro-business environment and the area’s educated and available workforce.

“Huntsville’s Gig City strategy to sustain our position as a leader in the knowledge economy has brought us a company that knows something about creating connections,” Mayor Tommy Battle said. “Facebook has built its business on connecting friends to family, businesses to customers, and people to the world.

“Huntsville is proud to be the center of these connections with the construction of this data center. ”

Adding Facebook to the roster of high-tech companies operating in Alabama will serve to raise the state’s profile in the technology sector, which has been gaining momentum with new projects recently.

“Facebook’s decision to locate its new, state-of-the-art data center in Huntsville reflects Alabama’s attractiveness to technology companies, and marks another important chapter in the growth story of our tech sector,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

“Facebook is a world-class company, and we look forward to building a lasting partnership that sets the stage for even more growth,” he added.

 (Courtesy Made in Alabama)

Yellowhammer News editor J. Pepper Bryars recently discussed Planned Parenthood, double standards for conservatives and North Korea on the Ford Faction radio program, which airs from noon-2 p.m. daily on WDYE 101.1 FM in Birmingham and Huntsville.

Listen to the interview here:

Among the topics discussed:

— Bryars said we should remain skeptical of any deal reached with the North Korean regime based upon their decades of deceit and deal-breaking, but that maybe the key difference now is President Donald Trump.

— Many in Alabama’s pro-life community are protesting a new Planned Parenthood clinic that will be visible from I-65 in Birmingham. Bryars said that we should use the location to remind Alabamians, and the millions of motorists who’ll pass the location annually, of what is really happening in the clinic by purchasing signs telling people what’s happening there, and how many unborn children have been murdered at the location since its opening.

— Bryars then commented upon recent complaints about conservatives being held to a double standard in terms of their behavior or even language, saying that conservatives should indeed be held to a double, if not radically different, standard. “Fundamentally, that double standard could be more accurately described as a different standard, and one we conservatives freely choose to accept,” Bryars said. “Sure, it can be infuriating when those with, shall we say alternative standards, use ours as weapons against us, but regardless, they are our standards. We either have them or we don’t.”

I love the game of Monopoly. The hope that I will land on expensive properties first, the poker-esque bluffing, and the art of deal-making with unsuspecting friends makes for a great game night.

Even though I love Monopoly, I don’t always enjoy it. When I’ve missed out on important properties and am mortgaging the few I have left to pay the winner, I’m not having any fun. When it’s obvious I will not win and I slowly move from competitor to benefactor, I’m not thankful and neither are others facing a similar end.

I think this distaste says something obvious: Monopoly is great for the winner. Crowding out competition and increasing prices because you have the power to do so is good sport for the already-powerful, yet detrimental to the mobility of others.

Monopoly is predicated on our tendency towards self-preservation and self-centeredness. This tendency, utilized for recreation in Monopoly, is manifested in Alabama through our occupational licensing laws (also known as permission-slip-to-work laws).

Take locksmiths, for example. Established in the late 1990s, the Alabama Electronic Security Board of Licensure regulates both security alarm installers and locksmiths.

Not a big deal, right?

Wrong. Wrong because Alabama is, as shown in a recent report, one of only 15 states that licenses locksmiths. Wrong because being in such a minority mandates we ask, “Why do we license locksmiths in the first place?”

Robert Burns describes his experience as a locksmith in a video recently published by the Alabama Policy Institute. In it, he suggests that the licensing of locksmiths was established in Alabama to protect the power of practitioners – not the safety of the public – and that it makes becoming a locksmith more difficult than necessary.

WATCH:

Before any Alabamian can work as a locksmith they must pay fees, pass tests, and wait to be approved by the government.

In most of the country, these hurdles are nonexistent and residents hoping to work as a locksmith can do so when the private sector (through employers and training), not the government, deems appropriate.

In Alabama, however, tendencies that should be reserved to a board game – tendencies to concentrate power towards ourselves and restrict competition – have been allowed into our occupational licensing structure. We must make every effort, therefore, to identify where licensing exists only to disincentivize entrance into a profession and to eliminate regulations where necessary.

Parker Snider is Manager of Policy Relations for the Alabama Policy Institute, an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit research and educational organization dedicated to strengthening free enterprise, defending limited government, and championing strong families.

Crews are searching for a man who went missing in the Tombigbee River near McIntosh.

The U.S. Coast Guard said early Friday that a helicopter crew from New Orleans was working with police, volunteers and others in the search.

Authorities say they received a report shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday of a vessel with two people aboard that became grounded in the river. They say an 87-year-old man was reported to have gone into the water.

Coast Guard officials say a second person on the boat received a leg injury and was taken to the University of South Alabama Medical Center in stable condition.

The area is about 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Mobile.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

