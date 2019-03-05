Alabama congressional members united in support of Ivey’s expedited emergency declaration request

Spearheaded by Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL), the members of Alabama’s congressional delegation who represent the areas impacted by the devastating Sunday tornadoes sent a letter Tuesday to President Donald Trump in support of Governor Kay Ivey’s request for an expedited major disaster declaration for the state.

The letter, in addition to Shelby, was also signed by Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL), Rep. Mike Rogers (AL-3) and Rep. Martha Roby (AL-2).

“The destruction and tragic loss of life caused by Sunday’s tornadoes in Lee County and the surrounding areas is devastating,” Shelby said in a statement. “Thousands of Alabamians are suffering and in need of our staunch support as they work to rebuild their homes and businesses. It is of the utmost urgency that President Trump support Governor Ivey’s request for an expedited major disaster declaration for Alabama.”

The letter outlines, “On March 3, 2019, severe storms and tornadoes touched down in the eastern part of Alabama and caused catastrophic damage in Lee County and the surrounding areas. … Considering the scope and intensity of this natural disaster, we ask that you carefully review Governor Ivey’s request for an expedited major disaster declaration. In doing so, you will allow thousands of Alabamians to begin the slow process of rebuilding.”

“Alabamians are certainly a resilient people, but given the severity of the damage from these tornadoes, we will still need help,” Jones commented. “I strongly support Governor Ivey’s request for an expedited major disaster declaration and urge the president to accept this request as soon as possible so that Alabamians can begin to rebuild.”

“My heart breaks for all the folks across the area impacted by this deadly storm,” Rogers said. “After being on the ground in Lee County today to see the damage firsthand, the process to rebuild will take time. I am grateful to President Trump and the Alabama delegation efforts to expedite the major disaster declaration.”

Thank you to Mayor Copeland for taking me around today. My prayers are with the folks across Smiths Station and Lee County. https://t.co/ZsONjVXUjw — Mike Rogers (@RepMikeRogersAL) March 5, 2019

“This is a time of unspeakable heartbreak for many individuals and families in Southeast Alabama, especially those in Lee County,” Roby stated. “As our state begins rebuilding in the aftermath of Sunday’s severe weather, I urge President Trump to support Governor Ivey’s request for an expedited major disaster declaration. In the meantime, my family and I will continue praying for the Alabamians impacted by this devastating event.”

The full text of the letter as follows:

Mr. President: As members of the Alabama delegation, we write in strong support of Governor Kay Ivey’s request for an expedited major disaster declaration for the State of Alabama. On March 3, 2019, severe storms and tornadoes touched down in the eastern part of Alabama and caused catastrophic damage in Lee County and the surrounding areas. To date, there are twenty-three reported fatalities with search and rescue efforts ongoing as more than thirty people are considered missing. Governor Ivey quickly declared a State of Emergency, and local emergency management agencies are working with the impacted communities, with assistance from regional Federal Emergency Management Agency officials. Considering the scope and intensity of this natural disaster, we ask that you carefully review Governor Ivey’s request for an expedited major disaster declaration. In doing so, you will allow thousands of Alabamians to begin the slow process of rebuilding.

Trump is set to come to Alabama on Friday to visit with the victims.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn