Dale Jackson: I supported a gas tax, but the handling of ‘Rebuild Alabama’ is wrong

I don’t think there is any question that Alabama needs to address its infrastructure needs.

There has not been an increase in the gas tax in 27 years while vehicles have become more fuel efficient. People are driving more miles and paying less to do so. There are road projects that need to get done before their scheduled completion. The fact that school buses and trucks have to avoid certain bridges is an embarrassment that must be addressed.

All of that said, I will not support the “Rebuild Alabama” gas tax increase for one reason and one reason only: Process.

With a special session looming, there is one reason we are going to see one to get this bill passed: To limit debate.

This is not good government. In fact, it is the most broken form of government that we could possibly see. This is not an emergency, and it is not something that could not be worked out in a regular session with compromises and appropriate debate.

How much money do we actually need for roads and bridges?

If the report from the University of Alabama and Auburn University said we need $600-800 million, why aren’t we addressing that?

Why is the dredging for the Port of Mobile, a project I support, the only actual item of work included in the bill?

What about the I-10 bridge?

Which rural roads will be worked on first?

Will Birmingham’s metro see their roads resurfaced?

Why isn’t the bridge Governor Kay Ivey stood in front of to announce this the state’s first priority?

What about the other bridges that are about to collapse?

Will I-565 be widened?

Why can’t we offset some of this gas tax increase with a state lottery?

When will the $60-plus million being transferred out of ALDOT be put back into actual roads and bridges?

Can we give Alabama counties the ability to raise their own road money?

What is the priority list for this new money?

These are all questions that deserve real answers and real debate. Telling the citizens of the state that those answers will doom a bill might tell you that there is not support for a gas tax increase.

I believe a gas tax is prudent for the state of Alabama, but we did not have an appropriate debate on the issue and this process is preventing that.

For that reason, I cannot support this gas tax increase at this time.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN