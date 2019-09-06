Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Byrne stands by Brees after NFL legend attacked for Christian faith — ‘Have to keep fighting’ 52 mins ago / Faith and Culture
‘For our children’: University of Alabama System launches historic statewide reading initiative 1 hour ago / News
Ala. Bureau of Pardons and Paroles cancels meeting after ‘hot mess’ left by prior leadership 1 hour ago / News
State Rep. April Weaver nominated for vice chair of national Energy Council 2 hours ago / News
Alabama Athletics raises record $106 million during Fiscal Year 2019 2 hours ago / News
Gulf Coast Passenger Rail project could hurt Port of Mobile, Alabama economic development 3 hours ago / News
Mobile school system strengthens security for sports events 4 hours ago / News
New Parole Board director places officials on leave 6 hours ago / News
Muscle Shoals Sound Studios founder Jimmy Johnson dies 7 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Celebrate your company’s success with a unique race experience 8 hours ago / Sponsored
Former Alabama AG Troy King files for 2020 U.S. House bid 8 hours ago / News
7 Things: Trump could move on gun control, University of Alabama dean gets canceled, Alabama gets a starring role in #Sharpiegate and more … 8 hours ago / Analysis
UAB technology, research leads to promising anti-aging startup company in Birmingham 1 day ago / News
New game day shuttle service available around Jordan-Hare Stadium this football season 1 day ago / News
Alabama joins other states to back Remington in Sandy Hook appeal 1 day ago / News
Doug Jones needs to talk to his party about their gun control plans 1 day ago / Opinion
Point Clear’s Grand Hotel Golf Resort & Spa named finalist for America’s best historic hotel 1 day ago / News
Electric vehicles take spotlight across nation at September showcase at The Market at Pepper Place 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Workforce training program delivers life skills for Alabama high school students 1 day ago / Sponsored
Election observers authorized for Montgomery mayoral runoff as voter fraud investigations continue 1 day ago / News
1 hour ago

Ala. Bureau of Pardons and Paroles cancels meeting after ‘hot mess’ left by prior leadership

The Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles on Friday announced that it has been forced to cancel over 100 hearings set for next week because the prior administration allegedly failed to perform due diligence to meet requirements set forth under a new state law passed in May regarding notifications to victims and witnesses.

Bureau Director Charlie Graddick, who just took leadership of the reformed board on Monday, said neither he, the three-member board nor his legal staff were informed of the apparent failure until noon on Thursday.

In a statement, Graddick, emphasized this type of incident is more proof that change was badly needed for the pardons and paroles leadership.

“I’m afraid this hot mess is indicative of what the state has suffered for some time,” he said.

Graddick is the former two-term attorney general of Alabama and a longtime fixture in the state judicial system.

“This is the classic failure to communicate,” Graddick commented further. “The previous administration had May, June, July and August to address these new guidelines and did nothing. Yesterday, our legal team received requests for clarification of new notification rules, questions that leave doubts whether proper notifications have been made.”

This comes in the wake of Graddick’s first action as director, which was to place three bureau officials on mandatory leave pending investigation into allegations of “malfeasance,” per Friday’s press release. This included his predecessor, former Board of Pardons and Paroles Director Eddie Cook.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

52 mins ago

Byrne stands by Brees after NFL legend attacked for Christian faith — ‘Have to keep fighting’

New Orleans Saints quarterback and future NFL Hall of Fame inductee Drew Brees is under fire from Democrats and members of the national media after encouraging students to “live out” their faith and “share God’s love with friends.”

This comes after a video was released Thursday featuring Brees supporting “Bring Your Bible to School Day,” which will occur on October 3 this year.

Watch:

359
Keep reading 359 WORDS

This day is student-led and completely voluntary, which aligns with the tenets of religious freedom in the U.S. Constitution.

Despite Brees’ succinct, seemingly uncontroversial message, he was immediately attacked.

Because Focus on the Family sponsors the day and has opposed policies like gay marriage in the past, critics essentially tried to say that Brees must support everything that this “anti-LGBTQ group” does.

Responding to one of these articles specifically, Brees released a follow-up video clarifying his original message of faith and love.

Watch:

Brees has been supported through the controversy by a diverse group of colleagues and celebrities, including former University of Alabama star running back Mark Ingram.

Now, you can add Brees’ fellow Gulf Coast resident, Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01), to his list of backers.

In a statement to Yellowhammer News, Byrne said, “These attacks on Drew Brees are pathetic.”

“I’ve always admired Brees as an outstanding football player who has never forgotten his family values and his roots,” the Republican U.S. Senate candidate continued. “No one should face criticism for simply encouraging a ‘Bring Your Bible to School Day.'”

“Our country is a far cry from the days when you were at Church every Sunday and kneeled by your bed to pray every night, and we have to return to moral foundation. We have to keep fighting for our Christian values that have made our country so strong,” Byrne concluded.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
1 hour ago

‘For our children’: University of Alabama System launches historic statewide reading initiative

The University of Alabama System is launching an ambitious statewide reading initiative designed to help the Yellowhammer State’s K-3 elementary school students read on grade level by the end of third grade.

The landmark program was announced Friday at the annual meeting of the system’s board of trustees.

Envisioned by Dr. Robert Witt, chancellor emeritus of the system, as a way to transform reading proficiency across the state and co-chaired with current system Chancellor Fess “Finis” St. John, Reading Allies will involve working partnerships among all system campuses, higher education and K-12 partners, civic groups and Alabama job creators and industry leaders who share a commitment to transforming reading proficiency across the state.

Reading Allies also aligns with the goals of the recently enacted Alabama Literacy Act, which requires all students to read at grade level by the conclusion of their third grade year. Jarring stats were shared at the board of trustees meeting on Friday, providing background on the importance of Reading Allies.

287
Keep reading 287 WORDS

For example, if the Alabama Literacy Act’s new reading test had been instituted this past academic year, 87% of students in Middlefield’s school district would have been held back, just as 65% of students from underprivileged areas statewide would have been.

In a statement to Yellowhammer News, St. John explained why the UA System is undertaking this major initiative.

“The University of Alabama System is deeply committed to the betterment of education in Alabama at all levels, from pre-K to Ph.D.,” he said. “We believe that the students we prepare for elementary and high school learning through our literacy initiative will be the same students enrolling at one of our great institutions in the future, and will be more college and career ready as a result.”

“As the Chancellor of the university system that educates the most Alabamians worldwide, I am delighted to work with Chancellor Emeritus Witt, the entire education community, and our many future volunteers to enhance educational opportunities for our children in this great state,” St. John concluded.

St. John and Witt on Friday also outlined key goals of the program, which include developing a network of 25 universities and two-year colleges with 1,500 trained student reading tutors in school districts statewide.

The Reading Allies team will recruit over 100 participating businesses and 1,000 trained volunteer employees to serve as tutors in designated K-5 schools.

Based on a proposal submitted by Witt and his colleagues (Dr. Elizabeth Wilson and Vicki Holt), Reading Allies has been selected as the 2019 recipient of the McMahon-Pleiad Prize. The prize was established by the family of system emeritus trustee John McMahon, Jr., to advance collaboration and contribute to Alabama’s success.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
2 hours ago

State Rep. April Weaver nominated for vice chair of national Energy Council

State Rep. April Weaver (R-Pelham) has been nominated by her Alabama legislative colleagues to serve as national vice chair of the prestigious, Dallas-based Energy Council.

The Energy Council is an association of 13 energy-producing American states and two Canadian provinces that collectively influence energy and environmental policies across North America.

State Sens. Jabo Waggoner (R-Vestavia) and Cam Ward (R-Alabaster) and Rep. Paul Lee (R-Dothan), all of whom serve on the executive committee of the Alabama Energy Council, notified the national organization of their support for Weaver, who also sits on the group’s state executive committee.

In a statement, Weaver said she was deeply appreciative of the support being extended to her and noted the Yellowhammer State’s importance in providing energy resources on both a national and international level.

295
Keep reading 295 WORDS

“When you consider the energy produced by Alabama’s off-shore oil deposits, natural gas reserves, coal stockpiles, and other resources, it becomes clear that our state is a major player and provider on a global level,” Weaver said.

“As national vice chair of the Energy Council, I will work hard to highlight Alabama’s prominence in the energy field and push for policies and recommendations that help our state grow, thrive, prosper, and create even more jobs and opportunities,” she emphasized.

Ward explained that he and his colleagues nominated Weaver because of her ability to work collaboratively with individuals of all backgrounds, beliefs and political philosophies and because of her impressive past efforts as a member of the Alabama Energy Council.

“Since first being appointed as a member of the Alabama Energy Council, Rep. Weaver has amassed a great deal of knowledge about the energy industry in our state and the important role it plays in our economy,” Ward outlined. “Rep. Weaver’s knowledge and expertise about the industry and her proven abilities to bring people from all walks of life together in a cooperative and productive manner obviously make her the ideal candidate to serve as national vice chair of the Energy Council.”

The states comprising the Energy Council are Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Texas, West Virginia and Wyoming. The two included Canadian provinces are Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Weaver is a 2018 graduate of the Legislative Energy Horizon Institute, where she received an executive certificate in Energy Policy Planning from the University of Idaho. She is currently the only serving Alabama legislator who holds this certificate.

RELATED: State Sen. Cam Ward reelected chair of Alabama legislature’s energy policy committee

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
2 hours ago

Alabama Athletics raises record $106 million during Fiscal Year 2019

The University of Alabama Department of Athletics announced Friday that it raised a record of more than $106 million in the 2019 Fiscal Year from pledges and gifts to the Crimson Tide Foundation and donations to TIDE PRIDE.

The fundraising success, along with the University of Alabama Board of Trustees and presidential approval, allows for Phase I of The Crimson Standard, including Bryant-Denny Stadium and Rhoads Stadium, to move forward.

“We are excited to proceed with our first phase of The Crimson Standard,” said Greg Byrne, Alabama director of athletics. “As we’ve said since this project was announced, evolution of our facilities is critical to the success of our programs.”

255
Keep reading 255 WORDS

Byrne added, “We would like to thank The University of Alabama Board of Trustees, Chancellor St. John, President Pro Tempore Gray and President Bell for their support and approval of this project. We would also like to thank all of those who have contributed to The Crimson Standard thus far to help us reach our goals.”

As of today, nearly $270 million of the $600 million for this 10-year capital initiative has been committed.

Alabama Athletics announced in a press release, “Construction is slated to begin this month at Rhoads Stadium, while renovations to Bryant-Denny Stadium will start at the conclusion of the 2019 football season. The new Sports Science Center, which will be located in the Mal Moore Athletic Facility, is also part of the Phase I plans and is currently out for bid.”

“We are grateful for the support of all of our donors and thank each and everyone for helping us achieve a record-breaking year,” said J Batt, Alabama senior associate athletics director for development. “These philanthropic gifts are vital for us as we continue to move ahead with The Crimson Standard.”

The announcement also said fans will have the opportunity “to reserve seats in the new premium areas that will be available on the west side of Bryant-Denny Stadium beginning with the 2020 football season.” Options include loge boxes, the Champions Club and the Terrace Club.

For more information on The Crimson Standard, visit CrimsonTideFoundation.org.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

Show less
3 hours ago

Gulf Coast Passenger Rail project could hurt Port of Mobile, Alabama economic development

MONTGOMERY — A passenger rail service from Mobile to New Orleans sounds nice, and certainly could have benefits for tourism in areas of the Gulf Coast. However, do these positives actually outweigh the costs and other impacts involved?

This was the subject of spirited debate at Friday’s meeting of the Southern Rail Commission (SRC), with more questions than answers coming to light as far as Alabama is concerned.

The SRC, comprised of commissioners from its three member-states: Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana, is currently pushing its Gulf Coast Passenger Rail project, urging the Yellowhammer State to join in as the last remaining signatory needed.

However, there is a good reason why Governor Kay Ivey’s administration is proceeding cautiously: A study has not even been conducted yet that would truly measure the project’s impact on economic development in Alabama.

1707
Keep reading 1707 WORDS

And, despite the fact a railway operational/capacity simulation study has not been conducted, communities in Mississippi have already begun spending taxpayer money on infrastructure for the project — and are urging others to similarly apply for and spend funds.

The simulation study would assess infrastructure needs to accommodate passenger rail and any impact on existing freight rail service. In Alabama’s portion of the project pathway, CSX owns the tracks.

CSX and Amtrak, which would operate the proposed passenger rail service, recently agreed to terms on how this impact study would be done. On the other hand, Norfolk Southern has not yet agreed to terms with Amtrak, and since it will be a joint study, it will not begin until Norfolk Southern and Amtrak come to terms.

One step forward, two steps back?

Meanwhile, the Alabama State Port Authority, which owns and operates the public terminals at the Port of Mobile, says everything they have seen suggests that the proposed passenger rail service would negatively impact the port.

In a statement to Yellowhammer News, Port Authority vice president of marketing Judith Adams stressed, “The Port Authority is extremely concerned over passenger rail interruptions on what is already a heavily used rail corridor crucial to Alabama’s seaport.”

Amtrak service would move two trains daily (4 transits) on the CSX mainline from the west into downtown Mobile then back west. CSX alone runs about 20 trains per day, making it a very congested rail corridor, according to the Port Authority, which uses that line as well.

Currently, the Port Authority has 4 unit trains transiting that line every day, carrying Alabama export coal bound for the McDuffie Coal Terminal that accounts for half of the port’s total business and handles approximately 85% of Alabama’s coal production. Additionally, the number of railed coal trains could double in the next three years should Alabama’s largest miner, Warrior Met Coal, move forward with construction of a potential new mine.

The use of that CSX line also supports crossings for both the Port Authority’s railroad (Terminal Railway) and five other railroads entering the Port’s main dock terminals, the container intermodal rail terminal and the soon-to-be-constructed finished automobile terminal.

All of this traffic on a single line would be forced into sidings, creating more congestion and delay, so passenger rail could pass. Passenger trains would get priority use of the line, per the Port Authority. This congestion alone would strictly be focused on the downtown area line.

Passenger trains could also impact CSX freight moving in and out of its Hamilton Blvd./Theodore yards west of the city. CSX services the Theodore Ship Channel industries, such as Millard Maritime, Conrad Yelvington, Worthington, Diversified Foods, Ferguson, Bayou Concrete, Holcim, Bayer, Evonik, INEOS Phenol. Trains carrying products for these industries would also have to sit on sidings or delay entry onto the line to accommodate the passenger trains, according to the Port Authority.

“All trains calling on the Port Authority’s terminals on the river, as well as CSX served industries on the Theodore Ship Channel, utilize the same CSX track the passenger rail service would use,” Adams said. “All of that traffic experience delay due to existing heavy traffic on the CSX line, so adding passenger rail traffic will only further delay services to customers using the port.”

“Neither the SRC or Amtrak have shown anything to leads us to believe that this service would not interfere with freight traffic at Alabama’s only deep-water seaport,” she concluded.

In addition to the Port of Mobile’s concerns about negative impacts of the passenger rail project, customers of rail freight services in Alabama have a lot potentially at stake here, too.

Some of the state’s biggest industries and job creators rely on freight and the port for both exports and imports, and these stakeholders want to be at the table as the project is discussed.

While proponents of the passenger rail project claimed on Friday that all stakeholders were present at a recent meeting in Mobile, this closed-door meeting did not actually see freight services or freight customers invited.

Patrick Cagle, president of the Alabama Coal Association, was present at Friday’s meeting in Montgomery and asked that his important industry and others across Alabama be included in the ongoing discussions.

After all, to truly weigh the pros and cons of the proposed project, the SRC and other proponents involved need to hear and understand the realities faced by freight customers.

Additionally, with as much investment of private, federal, state and local funds continues to go into growing the Port of Mobile’s international competitiveness, rushing into something without all of the facts could jeopardize the upward trajectory of Alabama’s booming economy.

Cagle, in a statement to Yellowhammer News after the meeting, especially praised Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) and Ivey for their leadership and stalwart support of the port. He said his industry and his association are not opposed to passenger rail services, but that lingering questions should be answered and all due diligence conducted before Alabama joins the project.

“I understand and appreciate the potential benefits that passenger rail service could have along the Gulf Coast, including with Alabama’s tremendous tourism industry,” Cagle said. “However, all that we ask is that all stakeholders have a seat at the table so we can take a comprehensive, inclusive look at the benefits and potential pitfalls involved. This is not just our state’s coal industry, but the many commodities and products shipped into and out of Mobile.”

“Senator Shelby’s historic leadership and the landmark accomplishment of Governor Ivey’s Rebuild Alabama Plan mean brighter days for Alabama’s economy and future generations,” he continued. “If there is even a chance that the major investments being made into the Port and the significant progress we are making could be negatively affected by this project, I believe that caution is absolutely the right approach. A true impact study should be completed to make sure this is right for the people of our great state.”

The deputy director of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA), Anita Archie, is a member of the SRC. During Friday’s meeting, she stressed that not only do these questions remain unanswered pertaining to economic development and trade, but that paying for Alabama’s portion of the project costs is still up in the air, too.

She said talks continue on how to pay for these costs but stressed that this remains a serious issue.

In a series of remarks, Archie raised pressing concerns about rushing ahead with so many integral questions yet to be addressed — and so many facts admittedly unknown. This includes how operation and maintenance costs will be paid for by Alabama taxpayers after the first three years, which are being covered by federal tax dollars. These O&M costs will rise into the millions, she said.

Archie, the former senior vice president for governmental affairs at the Business Council of Alabama and former deputy mayor of Montgomery, knows both the private sector and public sector perspectives involved in major projects like this passenger rail venture. She seemed to be the voice of reason in the room on Friday, expressing that it was premature to ask Alabama to sign off on the project and questioning why the other two states have already done so.

The good news?

Governor Kay Ivey seems to be standing up to external pressures to dive in headfirst and commit state money without first having all of the information with which to make an informed decision.

For some reason, Alabama Media Group in a complete non-sequitur of an article last week even tried to imply the governor’s current caution is somehow a “retaliation” for the I-10 toll bridge proposal in Mobile dying. This came despite Ivey’s position on the passenger rail project remaining consistent for several months now.

In a statement to Yellowhammer News after the meeting on Friday, Ivey’s press secretary said, “The governor recognizes the seriousness and largeness of the decision on this multi-year, multi-million dollar project.”

“There are questions that still remain, and Governor Ivey wants to make certain that we have all the facts before making a commitment to a project that will impact Alabama in the years to come,” Gina Maiola continued. “Governor Ivey says that we must do our due diligence and most wisely and effectively use our funds.”

This type of approach from Alabama’s governor has drawn the praise of Grover Norquist, founder and leader of Americans for Tax Reform.

Norquist told Yellowhammer News on Friday that Ivey is being “very courageous” in her current stance on the passenger rail project.

“Politicians are asking for millions of dollars to take [private rail tracks] and create this new southern line,” he outlined. “Even Amtrak itself admits that this new line would attract 26 riders per train and require a $6 million annual subsidy in addition to the money being spent [to get the project up and running] now.”

Norquist advised that everything he has seen points to the project being a wasteful use of government funds.

“One — you could take a bus, you could take an Uber,” he said, speaking to alternative transport methods along the same route. “This is not an area where you have to take a train to get there. It’s not faster, it’s not a speedy trip [by train]. And it’s a whole bunch more money to subsidize Amtrak, which already gets about a billion dollars subsidy a year (nationally).”

This view is not just held by Norquist. In fact, the president and CEO of the Mississippi Center for Public Policy recently published a compelling op-ed arguing why, “Taxpayers shouldn’t have to pay for passenger trains we aren’t using.”

What’s next?

The next meeting of the SRC is December 6 in Bay St. Louis, MS, which is set to get a stop on the proposed passenger rail route. The mayor will be hosting the SRC members at his house the night before the meeting for a dinner.

Even if Alabama does not sign off on the project, the project is expected to continue, just without a stop in Mobile and Alabama funds being used.

Archie and other Alabama SRC commissioners on Friday asked their colleagues for a “drop-dead” date by which Alabama must decide, but no solid answer was provided.

The easternmost stop in Mississippi is slated to be in Pascagoula, which is an approximately 40-minute drive from Mobile.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less