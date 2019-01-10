Sign up for Our Newsletter

3 hours ago

Alabama bans smoking on public beach

The sugar-white sand in Gulf Shores is Alabama’s most popular half-mile stretch of public beachfront.

This area also is undergoing $15 million in renovations and city officials want to keep it looking nice. So, in June, city officials adopted a wide-ranging list of regulations that included an Alabama first: The public beachfront became smoke-free.

The ban is part of a national trend as politicians try to keep popular attractions from looking like ashtrays and turning away tourists, AL.com reported.

In New Jersey, a new law goes into effect on Jan. 16 banning any kind of tobacco use on beaches or boardwalks, with offenders fined up to $1,000.

In Florida, lawmakers are considering legislation that would implement a wide-ranging ban on smoking at any public beach, empowering law enforcers to cite offenders.

“What Florida is doing is not surprising,” said Grant Brown, recreation and cultural affairs director with the city of Gulf Shores, comparing smoking bans on beaches with restrictions to smoking at outdoor athletic stadiums.

Alabama has 52 miles of beaches, which includes state property and Mobile and Baldwin counties.

Dauphin Island, Orange Beach and Gulf Shores have jurisdiction over the most popular public beach spots that fuel a significant chunk of Alabama’s $14.3 billion tourism industry.

The smoke-free public beach in Alabama is part of an ordinance that also bans pets, fireworks, alcoholic beverages, open fires, drones and laser pointers. The ordinance makes exceptions for service animals.

Brown said enforcement is not rigorous but fines are stiff. Violators could face fines of up to $500 and jail time.

The Gulf Shores ordinance represented the first time an Alabama governing body adopted a smoking ban to also include e-cigarettes, anywhere along a beachfront.

A Florida lawmaker introduced a bill this week that would criminalize smoking on public beaches, levying $25 fines on offenders or up to 10 hours of community service. Alabama beach cities are keeping an eye on the Florida measure, with an interest in possibly following suit.

Florida has had a statewide indoor smoking ban in place 2003, although bars are exempt.

“We’ll be curious to see how Florida proceeds,” said Phillip West, coastal resource director for Orange Beach. “If it passes, we’ll be interested in how they enforce it and what kind of push back they might get.”

“I am aware of what’s being pursued in Florida and (a beach smoking ban) has come up before in the past. But there have been no heavy conversations about it,” said Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier.

In Gulf Shores and Orange Beach, both cities are now three years into the “Leave Only Footprints” campaign which advocates against beach litter, among other things.

Brown said cigarette butts remain an issue.

“We sift the sands and get quite a few cigarette butts as we clean the beaches,” he said.

The police “won’t be down there writing tickets,” Brown said.

But signage is in the works alerting beach visitors about the smoking ban.

“The goal is not to have the beach turned into an ash tray,” he said.

Not everyone is on board: Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon does not see the need to add regulations enforcing cigarette smoking, and does not believe it is a big problem.

“I really don’t want to see government getting involved in any personal issues unless absolutely drug into it because of a public safety issue,” Kennon said. “I don’t see any issue with smoking on the beaches here. I don’t even know if it’s a perceived problem here. I think we would stay out of it.”
18 mins ago

Coalition forms to support children, parents seeking better schools

A new coalition has formed to support school choice in Alabama.

A statement from the Alabama Policy Institute (API) identified the coalition as “one of the first collaborative efforts among the various stakeholders and advocacy groups in the school choice fight in Alabama.”

The AAA Coalition includes schools, children’s advocacy organizations, scholarship funds and a business organization.

The group’s name is derived from the Alabama Accountability Act (AAA) which is the law put in place to allow children in failing schools to attend better ones.

Phil Williams, API’s Director of Policy Strategy, sees its formation as a way to highlight the initiative’s success.

“By banding together we are able to pool resources and collaborate on messaging in such a way as to maximize the message that the AAA is working and working well,” Williams told Yellowhammer News. “The various stakeholders in the school choice arena in Alabama now have a history of data to rely on that shows how successful the AAA has become. But it is also far more than just data. There are anecdotal success stories at every turn in which parents, students and educators point to life changing events that were precipitated by a scholarship through the AAA.”

Williams also noted that the time is right for the group to come together to show its collective strength on the AAA.

“We’ve also seen unfortunate and misguided action from local school boards calling for such a repeal,” said Williams. “The members of the AAA Coalition chose not to allow the positive impact of the AAA to be overshadowed by those who simply want to maintain the status quo in Alabama’s education environment.”

According to Williams, the AAA Coalition is formed around two fundamental beliefs: education dollars should benefit children rather than systems and parents and guardians should have the greatest say in their children’s education.

“No child should be trapped into a school environment that is not serving their needs simply because of where they live, or the income of their household,” he said. “The AAA affords families the right to have the final word over what is best for their child and what is best for the education of their child.”

More than 4,000 students received AAA scholarships during the 2016-17 school year, according to the coalition’s website.

Tim Howe is an owner and editor of Yellowhammer News.

1 hour ago

Alabama ranked one of the best states for female entrepreneurs

Alabama has been named to the top ten list of best states for female entrepreneurs, according to a new study from FitSmallBusiness.com.

In ranking each state for its outlook for female entrepreneurs, the study considered several different criteria for each state. Those factors included general business climate/opportunity (25 percent), the number of female-owned businesses (25 percent), economic and financial health (25 percent) and safety and well-being for women (25 percent).

After analyzing the results, the study was able to produce a list of states where women are most likely to succeed in startups and new adventures.

Alabama came in at number five on the list. The study noted the Yellowhammer state’s low cost of living, beautiful beaches, Southern hospitality and hospitable business climate as reasons for being included on the list.

The top 10 list is as follows:

  1. Texas
  2. Ohio
  3. Minnesota
  4. Washington
  5. Alabama
  6. North Carolina
  7. Massachusetts
  8. North Dakota
  9. Wisconsin
  10. Georgia

The study also found Alabama to be evolving into a welcoming place for women looking to start businesses. The state’s low tax burden and below average cost of living makes it affordable for female entrepreneurs to launch a startup.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

2 hours ago

Alabama Senate GOP Caucus names Chambliss floor leader

On Thursday, Alabama Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed (R-Jasper) announced that state Senator Clyde Chambliss (R-Prattville) has been named majority floor leader for the Republican caucus.

“Senator Chambliss is a proven leader who has a deep grasp of the Senate’s rules and procedures. Most importantly, he has the respect of his Senate colleagues on both sides of the aisle,” Reed said in a press release.

“Senator Chambliss has done an outstanding job as co-chairman of the Joint Legislative Task Force for Budget Reform. As we move forward in this new legislative term, he will help the Republican Caucus and the entire Senate operate efficiently as we continue to reform state government, strengthen education, and improve Alabama’s infrastructure,” Reed added.

Chambliss represents District 30 in the Alabama Senate, which is comprised of all or parts of Autauga, Elmore, Chilton, Coosa and Tallapoosa counties. He was first elected to the state Senate in 2014 and re-elected without opposition in 2018.

“The State Senate is a unique institution, where 35 people have the privilege of representing the views and interests of nearly 5 million Alabamians from 67 counties,” Chambliss said. “Those views and interests must be heard, organized, and delivered to Senate leadership in a timely manner. It is an honor to be named Majority Floor Leader and I look forward to serving my colleagues in this new role.”

Chambliss is a member of the senate’s Committee on Finance & Taxation General Fund, Committee on Government Affairs, Committee on Fiscal Responsibility and Economic Development and Committee on Children, Youth & Human Services for the 2019-2022 quadrennium. He is also the chair of the three-member Committee on Local Legislation (LL1).

Full senate committee assignments can be found here.

The regular session of the Alabama Legislature begins on March 5.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

Bill to provide AHSAA accountability officially prefiled

State Rep. Kyle South (R-Fayette) has officially prefiled his heavily supported bill to bring public oversight and accountability to the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) moving forward.

Representatives can prefile bills for the legislature’s regular session that begins on March 5 now since the House’s organizational session adjourned sine die on Wednesday.

South’s prefiled bill has been dubbed HB19 and informally referred to the House’s committee on state government. Once the regular session convenes, the bill will formally be referred to the same standing committee.

The bill currently has 90 House cosponsors, plus South. The chamber is comprised of 105 members.

Cosponsors include Speaker Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia), Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter (R-Rainsville), Minority Leader Anthony Daniels (D-Huntsville) and Majority Whip Danny Garrett (R-Trussville), as well as the committee on state government’s chair and vice chair, state Reps. Chris Pringle (R-Mobile) and Chris Sells (R-Greenville) respectively.

You can find a copy of the bill here, along with a list of all cosponsors.

While it may be too late to save USA Basketball star Maori Davenport’s senior season at Charles Henderson High School in Troy, South is attempting to fix a problem that he views as much more than an isolated poor decision by the AHSAA.

South’s legislation would do three main things.

First, it would mandate that any rules by the AHSAA regarding a student athlete’s eligibility be reviewed and approved by the State Board of Education. This is directly addressing the type of situation that Davenport now faces.

South’s bill would also codify that 25 percent of the AHSAA governing body be appointed by the State Board of Education or the State Superintendent of Education. This composition would need to be put into place by January 1, 2020, and would provide public accountability throughout all aspects of the AHSAA’s governance.

Thirdly, the legislation would require that the Department of Examiners of Public Accounts audit the AHSAA in the same manner as it would a public agency.

On Thursday, the Alabama House Republican Caucus announced the unanimous endorsement of its 77 members for Maori Davenport’s immediate reinstatement by the AHSAA.

Alabama Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) and Lieutenant Governor-elect Will Ainsworth have called on the AHSAA to reinstate Davenport’s eligibility immediately, too.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

4 hours ago

Prominent tea party activist named Alabama Eagle Forum executive director

On Thursday, Eagle Forum of Alabama President Eunie Smith and Foundation President Jim Cooper announced Becky Gerritson as the conservative organization’s new executive director.

Gerritson has been a prominent activist in the state since founding the Wetumpka Tea Party in 2009. In 2016, Gerritson received Heritage Action Sentinel’s Firewall for Freedom Award. She was also named in Yellowhammer Multimedia’s 2017 regional Power and Influence List.

The tea party leader even gained national acclaim for her testimony before Congress after Obama’s IRS unfairly targeted the Wetumpka Tea Party and other organizations for their conservative beliefs. She has been lauded by conservative figures across the country, including Rush Limbaugh and Fox Business’ Stuart Varney.

“It is an honor to welcome Becky Gerritson as our Executive Director,” Smith said in a press release. “Becky is an effective conservative leader with a long history of championing the values that Eagle Forum exists to preserve. I have every confidence in Becky’s leadership abilities, and I believe that as Eagle Forum of Alabama Executive Director she will continue to be a bold and respected voice of conviction, principle, and informed policy in Alabama.”

Gerritson was a Republican candidate for Congress in Alabama’s Second Congressional District in 2016, losing to Congresswoman Martha Roby in the primary by a margin of 66 percent to 27 percent.

“Eagle Forum has been an influential powerhouse of principled conservative thought and grassroots activism for decades,” Gerritson outlined. “I am thrilled to be on the leadership team of this incredible organization. As Alabama moves into 2019 and beyond, it is crucial that our principled conservative voice be stronger and more compelling than ever. I look forward to continuing the fight for our future and our republic with Eagle Forum of Alabama.”

Eagle Forum is a national organization founded by Phyllis Schlafly in 1972. Before passing away in 2016, Schlafly endorsed and praised Gerritson.

“Becky Gerritson is a proven leader. She understands that sound governance doesn’t mean just passing bills that the president will sign, as the current Congress continues to do,” Schlafly outlined. “She knows that sound governance means upholding and defending the Constitution, protecting the security of the American people, and defending the values that have made our country great.”

“Her dedication and passion for the conservative cause has been seen not only by Alabamians but by the nation as she has fearlessly and tirelessly fought against the progressive agenda and big government,” Schlafly added.

The stated mission of Eagle Forum of Alabama is to equip and activate citizens with timely information from a conservative, constitutional point of view on public policy issues that affect the family.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

