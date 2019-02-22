Alabama banking legend joins Great Southern Wood board

Alabama’s homegrown behemoth in the lumber business has added another world-class talent to its board of directors.

O.B. Grayson Hall, Jr., has been elected to the board of Great Southern Wood Holdings, Inc., according to a release from the company.



Hall is the retired chairman and CEO of Regions Financial Corporation where he spent 38 years starting in the Regions Management Training Program in 1980.

Great Southern Wood Holdings is headquartered in Abbeville and is the parent company of Great Southern Wood Preserving, the nation’s largest producer of pressure treated pine lumber for residential, farm, commercial and industrial usage.

Great Southern Wood founder, president and CEO Jimmy Rane praised Hall’s addition to the board.

“We are so fortunate to have a man of Grayson Hall’s caliber join our board,” said Rane. “His high level of experience in the financial industry along with his deep knowledge of effective board guidance and decision-making will be tremendous assets as we move toward the 50-year mark as a company.”

Rane also reflected on the strength of his own relationship with Hall.

“I have known and respected Grayson for many years, and I’m honored to have a man of his record and accomplishment join our board,” he said.

During his tenure at Regions, Hall was a perennial member of Yellowhammer News’ power and influence lists.

The 2017 Power and Influence 50 described Hall as “a heavy-hitter in the world of banking” who was “a ‘must-call’ for anyone seeking higher office in this state.”

After having served as an officer at the Fortune 500 company since 2008, Hall retired from his duties at the end of 2018.

He also served on the Federal Advisory Council of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and on the board of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.

Under Hall’s leadership, American Banker magazine recognized Regions as having the best overall reputation among U.S. banks in 2016.

