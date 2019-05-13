FAA awards $20.8 million for improvements at five local Alabama airports

Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) announced on Friday that five local airports across the state of Alabama will receive $20.8 million in Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grants.

The funding will be used for various airport improvements to support infrastructure construction, safety advancements and equipment acquisition. The Yellowhammer State airports benefitting are Lanett Municipal Airport, Centre-Piedmont-Cherokee County Regional Airport, Franklin Field Airport, Vaiden Field Airport and Scottsboro Municipal-Word Field Airport.

“This FAA funding will significantly improve the functionality, safety, and efficiency of these airports,” Shelby said in a statement.

“It is vital that we continue to make important infrastructure investments in Alabama to ensure the growth of local communities and future economic success. I look forward to witnessing the positive impact that these aviation advancements will have on our state,” he concluded.

Shelby secured this funding through his historic role as the powerful Senate Appropriations chair.

The Fiscal Year 2018 Omnibus Appropriations Bill, which was passed and signed into law last year, provided FAA an additional $1 billion in discretionary grants. These latest grants represent the second round of funding of the initial appropriation.

Alabama’s five FAA grants, totaling $20,827,532, will support the following airport projects:

Lanett Municipal Airport, Lanett, Alabama – $8,100,000 for the extension of a runway

Centre-Piedmont-Cherokee County Regional Airport, Centre, Alabama – $5,552,000 for construction of a taxiway

Franklin Field Airport, Union Springs, Alabama – $3,866,048 for construction of a runway

Vaiden Field Airport, Marion, Alabama – $2,262,634 for the continuation of construction on a parallel taxiway

Scottsboro Municipal-Word Field Airport, Scottsboro, Alabama – $1,046,850 for the rehabilitation of an apron

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn