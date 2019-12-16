Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Alabama aerospace industry looks to benefit as Senate preps for vote on crucial defense bill

Alabama’s aerospace industry looks to gain from the final version of the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) which the U.S. Senate plans to vote on early this week.

A previous version of the same bill in the U.S. House could have been a major setback for the state’s aerospace stakeholders.

As Yellowhammer News reported earlier this year, Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA), who chairs the House Armed Services Committee, had proposed to alter a critical national security space launch program through language in the NDAA. Smith’s proposal would have negatively impacted Alabama’s aerospace industry, which is heavily involved in the program.

However, the language Smith sought to include in the NDAA has been left out of the final version of the bill now in front of the Senate.

The Air Force program, called Launch Services Agreement (LSA), awarded three companies the opportunity to develop launch vehicles for use in national security space missions under public-private partnerships. Those companies chosen by the Air Force were Alabama rocket builder United Launch Alliance (ULA), Northrop Grumman and Blue Origin.

News of ULA’s award to carry national security payloads brought praise from Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL) and others.

NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, Redstone Arsenal and numerous manufacturers and suppliers located in the Yellowhammer State have taken on an elevated role in the effort, as well.

An industry source has previously noted that maintaining the program’s original framework helps solidify the state’s position even further because of the amount of investments that members of its own industry have already made in the program.

Any suggestions for revising that framework have had some in the industry concerned that companies who fell behind, or were not willing to invest the necessary resources, could end up getting rewarded.

Smith’s proposed revisions in the House version of the NDAA had been characterized as a “SpaceX earmark,” referring to the California-based launch provider which was set to benefit from the proposed changes.

The senior Democrat’s controversial earmark would have created a $500 million fund for SpaceX to tap into to play catch-up on the development of a launch vehicle as it attempts to procure a contract with the Air Force in the next phase of the program.

The Air Force issued a memo outlining reasons why it opposes any changes to the process. Its chief concerns being that changes would not reward competition and would fail to meet national security needs.

The Senate is expected to vote Tuesday on final passage for the NDAA.

Tim Howe is an owner of Yellowhammer Multimedia

Auburn’s Derrick Brown wins Lott IMPACT Trophy

Auburn star defensive tackle Derrick Brown picked up his first national award on Sunday when it was announced he won the Lott IMPACT Trophy.

The Lott Trophy, given annually, honors college football’s defensive player who demonstrates the highest quality of play on the field and superb character off the field. In the context of the award, IMPACT is an acronym for “Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity.”

“I know what the game can do for me. I have a passion for the game, but I also have a passion for helping people. I always feel like God has blessed me with so much that I should be able to give back to others,” Brown said following winning the award.

The Pacific Club, through a foundation, provides the funds and publicity for the award. The club will give a $25,000 check to Auburn’s general scholarship fund as part of Brown’s win.

Ronnie Lott, the award’s namesake, presented the trophy to Brown. Lott was a consensus All-American at the University of Southern California during his college days and went on to have a Hall of Fame-worthy career in the NFL.

“It’s a great privilege to be involved with Mr. Ronnie Lott and the things he’s done. I’m very appreciative and it’s humbling to be presented with this award that bears his name,” remarked Brown.

Brown is the 15th winner of the Lott IMPACT Trophy.

Past winners from the SEC include University of Georgia’s David Pollack in 2004, former Alabama Crimson Tide star DeMeco Ryans in 2005, Lousiana State University’s Glenn Dorsey in 2007 and University of Kentucky’s Josh Allen in 2018.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

Ozark police officer shot in line of duty needs help with medical bills

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay the medical bills and family expenses of Ozark Police Department Officer Samuel Yoh who was shot in the line of duty on Thursday, December 12.

According to the page, Officer Yoh is currently in critical condition at Southeast Health in Dothan.

Yoh’s wife, Missy, is pregnant with their fourth child. The couple’s three children are ages 11, 13 and 15. The GoFundMe says the money donated will go to paying for Yoh’s long road to recovery along with family expenses.

The Ozark police department told Alabamanews.net that Yoh was responding to a call “where he observed an adult male carrying a rifle. Yoh got out of his patrol vehicle and the suspect immediately opened fire, striking him and the cruiser multiple times. Yoh returned fire to the suspect.”

The GoFundMe for Yoh has the goal set to raise $20,000 and has already accumulated over $13,000 in donations.

You can donate to the fund here.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin to join Doug Jones in endorsing Biden for president

According to a report by The Associated Press on Monday, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin is set to announce his endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary.

The AP reported that Woodfin will officially announce his endorsement on Monday. The announcement comes weeks after Biden met with Woodfin and other black southern mayors in Atlanta

In an interview with the AP, the first-term mayor of Alabama’s largest city said that he left that Atlanta meeting believing that Biden is the Democrats’ best bet to defeat President Donald Trump in the 2020 general election.

“I think [Biden] would view mayors as his partners in the campaign and he would view us as partners in the White House,” Woodfin advised. “That’s important to me.”

In the interview, Woodfin highlighted Biden’s work on infrastructure during the Obama administration and his continued support for the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) as major reasons for the endorsement.

However, the mayor also pointed to next year’s U.S. Senate race in Alabama, in which endangered freshman Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) will try to fight off his eventual Republican challenger in a state in which Trump beat Hillary Clinton by nearly 28 percentage points. Jones endorsed Biden early in the 2020 cycle.

Woodfin also outlined that state legislative races across the country could be boosted by Biden being the Democrats’ 2020 nominee, which is especially important due to redistricting battles.

“You need somebody at the top of the ticket who can help down ballot candidates and expand the map nationwide,” Woodfin remarked. “From all the evidence I’ve seen, Vice President Biden gives us the best chance to do that.”

While framing his endorsement as being of a relatively moderate candidate who could “expand the map nationwide,” Woodfin was actually elected in 2017 partly with the help of Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Sanders-aligned grassroots organizations.

In a robocall that went out the night before Election Day in that 2017 race, Sanders stressed that Woodfin would fight for “Medicare for All.” This comes in stark contrast to Woodfin now backing Biden’s support of keeping the Affordable Care Act, as a core issue in the 2020 Democratic primary has been whether to scrap Obamacare for something like Medicare for All or not.

Woodfin ran Clinton’s 2016 campaign in Alabama.

RELATED: Randall Woodfin announces formation of his own PAC, wants a blue wave

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

John Merrill visiting Israel with other American officials

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill, who has become synonymous with his dedication to visiting all 67 counties each year, is expanding his horizons once again, traveling to Israel this week as a part of a bipartisan delegation of American secretaries of state.

The delegation will visit Jerusalem to discuss cybersecurity policies and best practices for business services and election administration, according to a release from Merrill’s office.

The trip, which is being conducted through the American Jewish Committee’s (AJC) Project Interchange, is a week-long educational seminar also intended to strengthen United States–Israel relations at the state level.

As co-chair of the National Association of Secretaries of State international relations committee, Merrill has been working to advance American alliances through various meetings and visits with foreign leaders. This is merely the latest example.

“I look forward to working with government and business leaders from across the political and social spectrum, including representatives from Israel’s National Cyber Directorate, to identify proactive steps we in America can take to protect the integrity of our elections,” Merrill said in a statement.

Joining Merrill in Israel will be Alaska Lieutenant Governor Kevin Meyer, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab, Maine Secretary of State Matt Dunlap, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Montana Secretary of State Corey Stapleton, Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, New Jersey Secretary of State Tahesha Way, West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner and Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan.

RELATED: Alabama officials seek greater collaboration, investment between Israel and business in the state

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Tommy Tuberville: Expanding transparency in prescription drug prices

The rising cost of healthcare is a concern for every American with the cost of prescription medication increasing yearly.

Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) were created to administer prescription drug plans on behalf of insurers and employers. PBMs serve as “middlemen” who negotiate prices between pharmacies and drug manufacturers on behalf of plan sponsors. They were supposed to reduce costs for sponsors, pharmacies and consumers, but this has not been the case. In fact, drug costs as a percentage of total health care spending have doubled to nearly 10 percent in 2014 — up from 5.2% in 1987.

In terms of total spending on prescription drugs, the numbers are even worse. Between 1987 and 2014, spending on prescription drugs increased by 1,010%! In the same period, patients’ actual out-of-pocket costs increased by 169%, with PBMs making an even greater percentage of profit.

How does this happen? A number of factors have allowed PBMs to generate huge profits without reducing costs for sponsors and consumers. Mergers and acquisitions between PBMs have reduced their numbers to the point that three PBMs now control nearly 80% of prescription drug benefit purchases. PBMs negotiate rebates from drug companies to include their drugs on the PBMs plan, but there is no transparency in these deals. This means that sponsors, pharmacies and patients usually have no way of knowing what the “real” cost of a drug is to the PBM.

Recently, some companies have abandoned PBMs, choosing to negotiate directly with pharmacy networks for prescription services, with good results. A few states have taken steps to rein in the secrecy and runaway profiteering by PBMs, but multiple bills introduced into both chambers of the U.S. Congress have died in committee. Action by the federal government continues to be needed, and President Trump recognized this when he called for Congress to require drug makers, insurers and hospitals to disclose “real prices” in his State of
the Union Address.

It’s clear that PBM reforms are needed, and these reforms need to come from Congress. With President Trump’s backing, Republicans can and should work to pass bills to increase transparency across the industry so that employers, pharmacists and patients know the “real prices” of drugs. Medicare Part D drug payments for generic drugs are the logical place to begin this transparency. Finally, regulatory barriers that prevent companies from acting as their own PBMs should be reduced or eliminated. This will allow the free market to lower drug costs while preserving patient’s access to the medications they need.

Without congressional oversight and investigation, we will lose the first line of defense for healthcare–our locally owned independent pharmacies. Without Congressional action, the PBMs will continue to abuse our parents’ and grandparents’ financial security and access to the medications they need.

We will never be able to control healthcare spending unless the ever-increasing costs of prescription meds are reined in. This election season, every candidate needs to be clear about their position on PBMs and how they will work to increase transparency and reduce costs for all of us. Congress must act on healthcare, and voters need to be sure that their representatives understand the issues and what is at stake if they do not.

As your senator, I’ll work to strip away the veil of secrecy from the backroom deals and hidden kickbacks the PBMs have used to amass such huge profits at the expense of employers, pharmacies and patients. I’ll support legislation to reduce bureaucratic and regulatory barriers to companies who want to act as their own PBMs. Senator Tommy Tuberville will always stand with patients, local pharmacies and employers against profiteering middlemen who want to use medical needs for their own personal gain.

Tommy Tuberville is a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in Alabama

