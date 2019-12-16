Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

John Merrill visiting Israel with other American officials 14 mins ago / News
Tommy Tuberville: Expanding transparency in prescription drug prices 37 mins ago / Guest Opinion
AG Marshall downplays sentencing component of prison reform — ‘Other ways’ to make a difference 3 hours ago / News
Byrne takes jabs at Sessions, Tuberville at Hamilton campaign appearance — ‘I don’t see another fighter in this race’ 5 hours ago / News
VIDEO: Impeachment is headed to the House floor, Trump gets his trade deal, Tuberville calls out drag queens and more on Guerrilla Politics 19 hours ago / Analysis
Have yourself a merry little Victorian holiday at Birmingham’s 1898 mansion B&Bs 21 hours ago / Faith and Culture
McFarland Memorial Trail opens at Lake Lurleen State Park 22 hours ago / Outdoors
Celebrate the Seventh Amendment tomorrow in Tuscaloosa 1 day ago / Sponsored
Birmingham Design Review approves $123 million plan for BJCC Legacy Arena renovations 1 day ago / News
Rep. Martha Roby: Supporting our military 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
2019 Made in Alabama Holiday Gift Guide showcases craftmanship 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
Will the best team win? 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Jalen Hurts testifies: ‘You’ve just got to keep your faith. Trust God.’ 2 days ago / Faith and Culture
Jalen Hurts finishes second to LSU’s Joe Burrow in Heisman voting; Tua finishes 10th 2 days ago / Sports
U.S. Senator Richard Shelby awarded the UAB President’s Medal 2 days ago / News
Red Clay Brewing is an Alabama Maker with deep Southern roots 2 days ago / Faith and Culture
Alabama bicentennial finale honors history, looks towards future 2 days ago / Faith and Culture
Sessions explains balance of promoting Alabama, adherence to conservative values — ‘You cannot tilt at windmills and ignore bread-and-butter issues’ 2 days ago / News
Wetlands, crops can mitigate storm damage to coastal cities, study led by UAH finds 2 days ago / News
Watch: Bicentennial video tells the stories of Alabama’s great people 2 days ago / Faith and Culture
14 mins ago

John Merrill visiting Israel with other American officials

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill, who has become synonymous with his dedication to visiting all 67 counties each year, is expanding his horizons once again, traveling to Israel this week as a part of a bipartisan delegation of American secretaries of state.

The delegation will visit Jerusalem to discuss cybersecurity policies and best practices for business services and election administration, according to a release from Merrill’s office.

The trip, which is being conducted through the American Jewish Committee’s (AJC) Project Interchange, is a week-long educational seminar also intended to strengthen United States–Israel relations at the state level.

As co-chair of the National Association of Secretaries of State international relations committee, Merrill has been working to advance American alliances through various meetings and visits with foreign leaders. This is merely the latest example.

“I look forward to working with government and business leaders from across the political and social spectrum, including representatives from Israel’s National Cyber Directorate, to identify proactive steps we in America can take to protect the integrity of our elections,” Merrill said in a statement.

Joining Merrill in Israel will be Alaska Lieutenant Governor Kevin Meyer, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab, Maine Secretary of State Matt Dunlap, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Montana Secretary of State Corey Stapleton, Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, New Jersey Secretary of State Tahesha Way, West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner and Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan.

RELATED: Alabama officials seek greater collaboration, investment between Israel and business in the state

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

37 mins ago

Tommy Tuberville: Expanding transparency in prescription drug prices

The rising cost of healthcare is a concern for every American with the cost of prescription medication increasing yearly.

Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) were created to administer prescription drug plans on behalf of insurers and employers. PBMs serve as “middlemen” who negotiate prices between pharmacies and drug manufacturers on behalf of plan sponsors. They were supposed to reduce costs for sponsors, pharmacies and consumers, but this has not been the case. In fact, drug costs as a percentage of total health care spending have doubled to nearly 10 percent in 2014 — up from 5.2% in 1987.

In terms of total spending on prescription drugs, the numbers are even worse. Between 1987 and 2014, spending on prescription drugs increased by 1,010%! In the same period, patients’ actual out-of-pocket costs increased by 169%, with PBMs making an even greater percentage of profit.

477
Keep reading 477 WORDS

How does this happen? A number of factors have allowed PBMs to generate huge profits without reducing costs for sponsors and consumers. Mergers and acquisitions between PBMs have reduced their numbers to the point that three PBMs now control nearly 80% of prescription drug benefit purchases. PBMs negotiate rebates from drug companies to include their drugs on the PBMs plan, but there is no transparency in these deals. This means that sponsors, pharmacies and patients usually have no way of knowing what the “real” cost of a drug is to the PBM.

Recently, some companies have abandoned PBMs, choosing to negotiate directly with pharmacy networks for prescription services, with good results. A few states have taken steps to rein in the secrecy and runaway profiteering by PBMs, but multiple bills introduced into both chambers of the U.S. Congress have died in committee. Action by the federal government continues to be needed, and President Trump recognized this when he called for Congress to require drug makers, insurers and hospitals to disclose “real prices” in his State of
the Union Address.

It’s clear that PBM reforms are needed, and these reforms need to come from Congress. With President Trump’s backing, Republicans can and should work to pass bills to increase transparency across the industry so that employers, pharmacists and patients know the “real prices” of drugs. Medicare Part D drug payments for generic drugs are the logical place to begin this transparency. Finally, regulatory barriers that prevent companies from acting as their own PBMs should be reduced or eliminated. This will allow the free market to lower drug costs while preserving patient’s access to the medications they need.

Without congressional oversight and investigation, we will lose the first line of defense for healthcare–our locally owned independent pharmacies. Without Congressional action, the PBMs will continue to abuse our parents’ and grandparents’ financial security and access to the medications they need.

We will never be able to control healthcare spending unless the ever-increasing costs of prescription meds are reined in. This election season, every candidate needs to be clear about their position on PBMs and how they will work to increase transparency and reduce costs for all of us. Congress must act on healthcare, and voters need to be sure that their representatives understand the issues and what is at stake if they do not.

As your senator, I’ll work to strip away the veil of secrecy from the backroom deals and hidden kickbacks the PBMs have used to amass such huge profits at the expense of employers, pharmacies and patients. I’ll support legislation to reduce bureaucratic and regulatory barriers to companies who want to act as their own PBMs. Senator Tommy Tuberville will always stand with patients, local pharmacies and employers against profiteering middlemen who want to use medical needs for their own personal gain.

Tommy Tuberville is a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in Alabama

Show less
3 hours ago

AG Marshall downplays sentencing component of prison reform — ‘Other ways’ to make a difference

With prison reform a must-do on the 2020 legislative agenda, the discussions about what that might entail are underway.

Among the proposals offered have been to take on sentencing reform, which in theory would lessen sentences for some crimes and potentially lessen the burden on overcrowded prisons. During an appearance on Huntsville radio’s WVNN, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall expressed his skepticism of the effectiveness of tinkering with sentencing on the issue.

Marshall explained how sentencing was approached earlier this decade.

344
Keep reading 344 WORDS

“What I would hope we’re doing is looking for ways to reduce recidivism for those that have been in the criminal justice system and going out,” Marshall said. “I think you’re foolish to say you don’t examine your current processes and find ways to do it better. I think prosecutors and law enforcement around the state are willing to do that. But we did significant changes to sentencing back in 2012. And that is, without getting in the weeds, with our sentencing guidelines making them basically mandatory with our judges. And so, we’ve taken away local discretion. I don’t know that is the greatest thing we could have done. But I think there are other ways other than the sentencing guidelines for us to be able to make a difference. And that’s something that’s being discussed right now.”

When asked about truth in sentencing, Marshall said that was a goal the state was striving to achieve, but he did not see it accomplished in the immediate future.

“We’ve never had truth in sentencing in Alabama,” he said. “Frankly, it was the idea during [former Alabama Attorney General William] Pryor’s time when we adopted sentencing guidelines that were voluntary to eventually have truth in sentencing. But on multiple occasions, the legislature has pushed back the date to where truth in sentencing would take place in Alabama. That’s why, you know, not only do we not have truth in sentencing, we were releasing people early on parole. It was a double problem.”

“My hope would be, consistent with what we see on the federal side, is that when somebody is sentenced that we typically know how long they’re going to be there,” Marshall continued. “I think it is something Alabama is going to address. My guess is that is not going to come any time soon.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Show less
5 hours ago

Byrne takes jabs at Sessions, Tuberville at Hamilton campaign appearance — ‘I don’t see another fighter in this race’

Even though it is less than three months to go until the March 3, 2020 Republican primary, the real fireworks in the race for the U.S. Senate nomination are not expected until after the holidays.

However, U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) gave Marion County Republicans what was perhaps a preview of what to expect in the new year on Saturday.

During remarks he delivered to the Marion County GOP at J&V Ole Smokehouse, Byrne took shots at his opponents former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville.

400
Keep reading 400 WORDS

In audio obtained by Yellowhammer News, Byrne noted the House Republicans’ fight on impeachment and referenced his view on Sessions’ tenure in the Trump administration and Tuberville’s time after coaching residing in Walton County, Fla.

“This fight on impeachment — just because we’re going to have a vote next week and it’s going to go to the Senate, and the Senate is not going to move, that doesn’t mean the fight is over when the Senate votes,” Byrne said. “This fight is going to go on and on and on and on. They’re not going to stop. So, we better be ready to gird up our loins and get in this fight and win it. But to do that, you have got to have a fighter.”

“Now, I’m not coming out of retirement because I’m bored and need something to do,” he continued. “I’m not somebody who lives in Washington and decided to move back to Alabama because I want to get my old job back after I failed at being attorney general for the president of the United States. I’m not somebody who moved to the Florida Panhandle, got bored being down there, and wanting to do something other than just sitting on my front porch down in the Florida Panhandle. I’m in the fight today. And I want somebody that is going to fight for me. And I don’t see another fighter in this race.”

Byrne touted his “fighter” passions, which he credited his recent experiences in Washington, D.C. with inspiring.

“I want a fighter,” he said. “I want somebody that wakes up every day and says I am for Alabama, and I’m going to fight for Alabama. And I am sick and tired of people who are not willing to do that. If they don’t have that fire in their belly, if they only have two gallons of gas left in their tank — they don’t deserve to represent you and me in Washington. If I seem a little passionate — if you had been hanging out with me the last couple of months in Washington, you’d be just as passionate as I am. The passion is never going to go down because the fight is never going to go down. We’re always going to be in it.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Show less
19 hours ago

VIDEO: Impeachment is headed to the House floor, Trump gets his trade deal, Tuberville calls out drag queens and more on Guerrilla Politics

Dr. Waymon Burke and guest host John Meredith take you through this week’s biggest political stories, including:

—Is there any real chance for impeachment and removal of the president?

—Did President Donald Trump get a big victory in a trade deal with Canada and Mexico?

—Why did Tommy Tuberville comment on drag queens in a Christmas parade?

49
Keep reading 49 WORDS

Burke and Meredith are joined by Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill to discuss the end of his U.S. Senate campaign.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

Show less
21 hours ago

Have yourself a merry little Victorian holiday at Birmingham’s 1898 mansion B&Bs

It’s the most wonderful time of the year at the Hassinger Daniels Mansion Bed and Breakfast (B&B) and Cobb Lane B&B in Birmingham.

Guests and passersby who venture into the Magic City’s only B&Bs are greeted with glorious bursts of holiday color. The gracious old homes, which date to 1898 and are on the National Register of Historic Places, pay tribute to Christmas with festive red, green and gold trimmings. Greenery and holly berries, along with touches of red and gold ribbon, adorn many doorways and bannisters throughout the homes.

The ornate iron fence of the Hassinger Daniels Mansion – decked with garland, pine cones and shiny red bells – clues visitors to delights within. Curious folks often stop to gaze at these beautiful Queen Anne Victorian mansions seated among shops and award-winning restaurants in Birmingham’s historic Five Points South neighborhood.

1083
Keep reading 1083 WORDS

“It’s like a real-life dollhouse. A lot of times, people aren’t looking for us because we’re off the beaten path. Most bed and breakfasts are in rural areas,” said assistant innkeeper Kathleen McAlister, who assists proprietor and owner Sheila Chaffin, former executive director of Campus Planning at UAB.

B&B guests seek proximity to Birmingham’s five hospitals, concert venues, restaurants or for rest during a road trip. McAllister has served guests from Canada, China, Norway, Switzerland and Africa.

“It’s homey and you feel comfy, which is especially welcome before stressful events such as a doctor’s appointment,” McAlister said of Hassinger Daniel’s 10 bedrooms, four of which are two-bed suites.

“We get a lot of football traffic, and some people stay before a job interview at UAB,” McAlister said. “Some people are very interested in the architecture of churches here, and some are interested in seeing the Civil Rights Institute.” One favorite recurring guest stays several times a year to host a civil rights tour.

The mansion was designed by Thomas Walter, grandson of the architect for the U.S. Capitol dome, for William Hassinger, president of Southern Iron and Steel Co. He and his wife, Virginia, lived in the mansion until they moved to Hassinger Castle in Birmingham’s Redmont Park. Years later, the 12,000-square-foot mansion was a dual optician office and residence. The Chaffins are the third owners in 121 years.

The Chaffins toiled through a four-year restoration, including electrical wiring and plumbing, that oversaw the addition of 14 bathrooms. A photo album attests to the home’s earlier disrepair.

The restored mansion is a treat for the eyes. Guests enter the mahogany “doorway back in time” when they see the boysenberry red foyer with soaring 20 foot ceilings adorned with sparkling crystal chandeliers. The stairway to two upper floors, wreathed in holiday greenery, is lit by 16 heraldry themed stained-glass windows original to the mansion. True to the home’s vintage, there are no elevators.

The spacious, sun-drenched parlor is steeped in late 1800s design. At the large windows overlooking Highland Avenue, a wooden “hippogriff” – a winged horse-like figure with an eagle’s face, hand-carved by Ira Chaffin – is decorated with a huge gold bow, its outstretched wings seemingly in welcome. Two carved mahogany settees drenched in velvet invite one to admire the angel-topped tree, where 15 dolls and a nutcracker pay homage to the holidays.

Sheila Chaffin, ever mindful of the home’s Victorian heritage, curated the antique furniture throughout the home.

“Sheila scours the South and the Birmingham metro area for antiques,” McAlister said. “She goes all over to estate sales and auctions.” An iron gazebo in the backyard, dotted with Parisian-like touches of gold, came from Tuscaloosa.

All bedrooms have a theme and their own character:

  • Blue Serenity – Sleeps three guests.
  • Camelot – Contains carved carousel horses by renowned sculptor Ira Chaffin.
  • Enchanting Turret – Provides a four-post king-size bed and a queen-size bed inside the turret.
  • Garden View – Has a kitchenette and a clawfoot tub.
  • Hera’s Loft – Has a daybed and a couch.
  • Peacock Room – A magnificent stuffed peacock presides above the bed.
  • Seraphim – Features cherubs and an ornamental fireplace.
  • Southern Belle – The two-bedroom suite has fashionable decor and a balcony.
  • Victorian Chamber – Features a queen-size Tudor bed, antiques, ornamental fireplace and pendulous chandelier.
  • Vulcan Vista – Allows views of the “Iron Man” from a dormer window or clawfoot tub.

Singularly Southern

McAlister likes to provide “good old-fashioned Southern hospitality.” Raised in Birmingham, she has worked for Chaffin off and on for 10 years, starting as a student at UAB.

“I enjoy chatting with guests at breakfast – it’s like starting the day with a tea party,” McAlister said. The calming elegance of the pale blue dining room, its formal table set with gold and green antique china and glassware, makes breakfast a special occasion.

“Meeting people from all over the world and getting to be their Birmingham tour guide is a really neat experience,” she said. “You never know who you’ll meet. I remember once, we had two guests from Auburn who turned out to know each other. Neither knew the other one was here, and one woman heard her friend talking in another room and realized the world is, in fact, quite small.’”

McAlister delights in helping guests, whether she is placing home-baked cookies in the parlor or helping select a restaurant.

“We’re a small operation with two inns. But there are lots of odds and ends to running a bed and breakfast,” McAlister said, with a chuckle. “You may spend one day walking around with a ladder and installing light bulbs. The next day, you’re a plumber.”

The mansions have seen many proposals, weddings and formal teas. Offerings of personalized service, comfort, lovely décor and easy walking distance to about 40 restaurants and shops earn the B&Bs high ratings on Trip Advisor.

A recent guest wrote about their stay at Hassinger Daniels B&B: “A once-in-a-lifetime experience. This place is like sleeping in, or staying in, a castle. The stairs were restored perfectly, and the stained glass was awesome to look at.”

Relax at Cobb Lane

Cobb Lane B&B’s gracious veranda beckons guests to stay awhile. It’s easy to imagine guests lounging in wicker chairs, indulging in people-watching while sipping a mint julep or sweet iced tea.

Like its sister mansion, Cobb Lane is warm and welcoming. Built by Birmingham’s then-tax collector, the 4,500-square-foot house has seven guest rooms.

The deep wine-colored walls of the entry rooms are both elegant and relaxing. In the parlor, 10 Christmas Village houses illuminate a corner. The elegant dining room, framed in Christmas ornaments and holiday greenery, displays a silver tea service on a large china hutch and a gracious table set with red antique glasses and china. An 1860s-era carved mahogany chair is on display.

The house has several themed bedrooms, such as Bird of Paradise, Camellia, Country French Suite and Periwinkle. True to its name, the Romantic Rose room is draped in satin-smooth wallpaper, its seating area and table featuring delicate pink blooms. The downstairs Zebra Room, decorated in modern black and white furnishings, offers privacy and easy parking access.

A former Cobb Lane guest wrote, “When it comes to breakfast, Sheila puts the second B in B&B. Sit, enjoy the meal and the conversation. The surroundings have history, mystery and magic.”

Reserve your stay

Rooms: Priced at $99 to $159 per night, plus tax.

Amenities: Free Wi-Fi and free parking; daily maid service. Free, hot breakfast is served in the formal dining room with fresh flowers and candles. Enjoy complimentary beverages and cookies in the parlor.

Contact: Hassinger Daniels at 205-930-5800; Cobb Lane at 205-918-9090.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less