Alabama abortion case could make history when SCOTUS nominee Kavanaugh is confirmed

Alabama has a significant chance to make the history books if President Donald Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, is confirmed as expected.

Attorney General Steve Marshall announced he was “disappointed” and “carefully considering” an appeal to the United States Supreme Court two weeks ago after a federal court struck down the state’s law that bans the most frequently used second-trimester abortion procedure.

The law, passed in 2016 and entitled the Alabama Unborn Child Protection from Dismemberment Act, had previously been struck down by a lower federal judge in late 2017.

Now, with another seemingly pro-life justice possibly coming on to the highest court in the land and giving pro-lifers a 5-4 voting advantage, a Supreme Court appeal of this decision by the state of Alabama could very well be a case for the ages.

Yellowhammer News reported immediately after the decision that there may be a silver lining down the road for pro-life Americans, and this may come to fruition.

In the 11th Circuit decision, Chief Judge Ed Carnes wrote that “dismemberment” is an accurate description for the procedure the state law banned, but ruled against the state in deference to the highest court in the land.

“In our judicial system, there is only one Supreme Court, and we are not it,” he stated.

Marshall was “disappointed” in the ruling, but seemingly encouraged by the potential of taking the case before the Supreme Court. 

“I am disappointed that the 11th Circuit sided with the lower court in this case, but it is encouraging that the court recognized the State’s important and legitimate interests in ending barbaric abortion procedures – in this case, procedures that literally tear apart babies living inside their mothers’ wombs,” Marshall said in a press release.

He added, “I also appreciate Judge Dubina’s separate opinion that the United States Supreme Court’s abortion jurisprudence ‘has no basis in the Constitution.’”

“Our legal team is carefully considering whether we will petition the Supreme Court for review of this case,” Marshall concluded. “We expect to reach a decision soon.”

With Kavanaugh likely set to don his new robes this fall, liberals have been crying out that the end of Roe v. Wade might very well be near.

Whether the imminent appeal by the Yellowhammer State would result in that much of a success is unclear. Nonetheless, taking the Alabama Unborn Child Protection from Dismemberment Act before the newly composed Supreme Court will almost certainly roll back abortion rights in a way the nation has not seen since 1973.

This historic-appeal-to-be is supported by Governor Kay Ivey and – make no mistake – by AG Marshall, too.

In an editorial published Tuesday by the Montgomery Advertiser, Marshall said that Kavanaugh’s confirmation also will be good for Alabama because of the judge’s stance on religious liberty, Second Amendment rights, federal overreach and interpreting – not making – laws.

“The U.S. Senate should swiftly confirm Judge Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court,” Marshall concluded.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

WATCH: University of Alabama, Auburn unveil commercials for the football season

The University of Alabama and Auburn University both released new commercials to coincide with their football seasons kicking off this past weekend.

UA’s ad is the latest in their acclaimed “Where Legends Are Made” campaign, and Auburn’s theme centers on “War Eagle” being universal.

The University of Alabama explains that the Capstone “is steeped in tradition and success. Legends have been made in our academic halls, on our athletic fields and courts, and in our endeavors to shape a better world through our teaching, research and service.”

“‘Where Legends Are Made’ is about the past, present and future of The University of Alabama,” the campaign’s website adds. “It speaks to the aspirations of our students and their parents, to the pride of our alumni and donors, and to the devotion of our legions of fans in our state, across the nation and around the globe. It highlights our successes and the legacy we will continue to build upon.”

Find out more about this campaign and the new commercial, plus see a list of UA “legends” or suggest a new “legend,” here.

Auburn notes that an “Auburn degree can help launch your career and take you to some very exciting places with some very prestigious and well-known companies. No matter where our alumni go, they always take part of Auburn with them.”

Find out more about their commercial, and the successful alumni featured in the “War Eagle” spot, here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Trump denies calling Sessions a ‘dumb Southerner’ or ‘mentally retarded’ — ‘lies’

The White House pushed back after reports that author and Watergate reporter Bob Woodward claimed in his upcoming book that President Donald Trump called Attorney General Jeff Sessions “a traitor,” “mentally retarded” and a “dumb Southerner” who could not “even be a one-person country lawyer down in Alabama.”

The book, entitled “Fear,” is slated to be released September 11. In a preview, the Washington Post – where Woodward has long worked – teases shocking allegations from behind-the-scenes of the Trump White House.

In respective statements, Chief of Staff John Kelly and Secretary of Defense James “Mad Dog” Mattis directly denied Woodward’s reporting that both belittled the president to other staff members – in colorful ways – and Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the “book is nothing more than fabricated stories.”

The book also contains especially personal and demeaning alleged comments about Sessions made by Trump, which the president strongly denied as “lies” in a late-night tweet.

Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby defended Sessions in an interview, saying, “I think Sessions is a very smart man and a man of integrity.”

Shelby, well before Trump denied the accusations, also made it clear that he doubted the details of Woodward’s reporting.

“I think the president’s probably got a lot of respect for the South … He did well there. Without the South he wouldn’t be the president of the United States,” Shelby explained.

Per CNBC, Woodward conducted hundreds of hours of interviews with individuals who were participants and witnesses in the conversations referenced in the book and also utilized tapped notes, contemporary diaries and government documents.

The interviews were granted on the condition of “deep background,” which, according to the author, means that while he could write what supposedly happened, Woodward could not reveal his sources.

In another tweet, Trump said that the anonymous sources quoted in the book are “frauds” perpetrating “a con on the public.”

Press Secretary Sanders said that many of the sources are “former disgruntled employees” who are trying “to make the president look bad.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

National pro-life group to hold Alabama rallies Thursday, Friday urging Doug Jones to confirm SCOTUS nominee Kavanaugh

Members of the national Pro-life Court Coalition will urge Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) to vote to confirm President Donald Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, at three events in Alabama this week.

The group is led by Marilyn Musgrave – vice president of government affairs for the national pro-life organization Susan B. Anthony List (SBA List). The events are part of a national effort to confirm Kavanaugh, with support from red-state Democrats.

“Alabama voters agree: Senator Doug Jones must vote to confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court,” SBA List President Marjorie Dannenfelser said in a press release.

She continued, “Kavanaugh is an outstanding choice to replace Justice Kennedy and fulfills President Trump’s promise to nominate only originalist judges who respect the Constitution. The voters who elected President Trump by a 28-point margin in Alabama trust him to make this nomination. They are eager to see Kavanaugh confirmed and the power to legislate on abortion restored to the American people, not activist courts.”

The first of the three events will be held Thursday at 11:00 a.m. outside Jones’ office at the federal courthouse in downtown Montgomery. Thursday, the group will rally at 2:00 p.m. at the Vance Federal Building in Birmingham. The sole event on Friday will be at 10:00 a.m. outside of Jones’ office in Huntsville.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

7 Things: Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing goes off the rails immediately, Trump team allows Bob Woodward access to ravage the administration, California Democrat continues his swing through Alabama ‘helping’ Rep. Mike Rogers’ opponent and more …

7. Most of Alabama’s voter issues have been resolved by Secretary of State John Merrill

— Each and every election has a series of voter complaints and irregularities, the secretary of state’s office says they have resolved all complaints from 2016 and 2017.

— There are 58 pending complaints from 2018. There were 764 from 2015 to 2018, which includes complaints from unauthorized campaigning at the polls up to voting fraud.

6. Former Chief Justice Sue Bell Cobb, who hired a rapist for her campaign, is now demanding that Alabama Democratic Party Chairwoman Nancy Worley and Alabama Democratic Conference Chairman Joe Reed resign

— Cobb wrote an editorial for the Anniston Star calling on the beleaguered, and powerful pair, to step down for the good of the party so new blood could be recruited.

— The complaints are obvious and have been repeated by friends and foes of the Democratic Party. She wrote, “It should be easy to take advantage of the felony conviction of the former Republican speaker of the House and for his violation of the ethics laws he championed in his rise to power”.

5. ALGOP Chairwoman Terry Lathan calls out Senator Doug Jones, says it is time for him to decide where he stands on President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee

— Alabama’s Jones has been coy about where he stands on the potential Justice Kavanaugh, but with a hearing underway, the pressure is mounting on the state’s junior Senator to make a decision before he appears to be counting votes.

— Lathan released a statement calling on Jones to “hear the voices of Alabamians” and make a decision to support Kavanaugh.

4. State Senator Phil Williams gets on Fox and Friends to tout Alabama’s economy and to invite more businesses to the state

— After California Democrats declared a boycott on In-And-Out Burger, the state Senator made a now-viral suggestion that the chain come to Alabama because “We love burgers, and we love Republicans!”

— On Tuesday’s “Fox and Friends”, Williams acted as the state’s hype-man, saying, “Alabama is sitting right now poised as one of the best business climates in the entire nation. And we are sitting at record low unemployment, 3.7 percent earlier this year.”

3. After Democratic gun-grabber Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) stumped in AL-05, he jumps to AL-03 to campaign for another Alabama Democrat

— Now, two Alabama Democrats are chasing the endorsement of a California Congressman who wants to seize guns and believes the president of the United States has committed treason.

— Congressmen Mo Brooks and Mike Rogers probably are glad to see their longshot opponents Peter Joffrion and Mallory Hagen embracing a liberal and bringing him to north Alabama, Tuskegee and Auburn.

2. Veteran journalist Bob Woodward’s book excerpts cause all the chaos you would expect from a hyper-critical Trump book, the White House has issues with it

— Trump’s insults to his staff include calling Jeff Sessions “mentally-retarded” and a dumb Southerner.” He also reportedly called Rudy Giuliani a “baby” who needed to “act like a man.”

— His staff gives as good as it gets, with John Kelly reportedly saying, “It’s pointless to try to convince him of anything. He’s gone off the rails. We’re in Crazytown.” Former Chief of Staff Reince Priebus reportedly referred to the president’s bedroom as “the devil’s playground.”

1. Absurdly partisan posturing by Democrats during the Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court hearing is surpassed only by the media’s coverage

— Democrats made it clear that they are here to play politics and posture for 2018 and 2020. They ripped Kavanaugh as a partisan, demanded more time to review documents and called for the hearing to be adjourned right as it started.

— The media has taken a series of absurd positions, including expressing concern that Kavanaugh was shunning the father of a school shooting victim and fears that one of his aides was flashing a “white power” symbol.

Secretary of State John Merrill encourages all eligible Alabama voters to register

Tuesday, the National Voter Registration Day (NVRD) organization tweeted out a video of Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill encouraging all of the state’s eligible voters to register.

NVRD is “a celebration of our democracy” as well as the largest single-day drive to register voters. This year, NVRD is September 25.

Watch:

Also on Tuesday, Merrill announced in a news release that his office has closed over 92 percent of election issues and complaints that have been submitted since he became Secretary of State.

This includes Merrill’s office having successfully resolved all election complaints from the 2016 election cycle and the 2017 special Senate election.

“Our goal since taking office has been to make it easy to vote and hard to cheat,” Merrill said in a press release.

He continued, “When I first sought this office, there was no process for documenting voter fraud reports. It is unfortunate complaints like this have to be made at all, but I am proud of the way we have worked to follow through and get them closed or reported to the appropriate authorities.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

