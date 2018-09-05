WATCH: University of Alabama, Auburn unveil commercials for the football season

The University of Alabama and Auburn University both released new commercials to coincide with their football seasons kicking off this past weekend.

UA’s ad is the latest in their acclaimed “Where Legends Are Made” campaign, and Auburn’s theme centers on “War Eagle” being universal.





The University of Alabama explains that the Capstone “is steeped in tradition and success. Legends have been made in our academic halls, on our athletic fields and courts, and in our endeavors to shape a better world through our teaching, research and service.”

“‘Where Legends Are Made’ is about the past, present and future of The University of Alabama,” the campaign’s website adds. “It speaks to the aspirations of our students and their parents, to the pride of our alumni and donors, and to the devotion of our legions of fans in our state, across the nation and around the globe. It highlights our successes and the legacy we will continue to build upon.”

Auburn notes that an “Auburn degree can help launch your career and take you to some very exciting places with some very prestigious and well-known companies. No matter where our alumni go, they always take part of Auburn with them.”

