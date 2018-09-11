Kay Ivey campaign releases TV ad touting school safety — ‘As a mom and an educator, I am proud to support Kay Ivey’
In a new television ad released Monday, Alabama educator and mom Dr. Cindy Wigley praises Governor Kay Ivey’s efforts to prepare students for the modern workforce and keep the state’s children safe.
Wigley, in the video, shares her personal experience dropping her children off at school for the first time, adding, “The parent’s number one concern is what are we doing to make our schools safer.”
Ivey recently introduced the “Smart on Safety Initiative,” a four-part plan to keep the state’s schools safe.
“I think Governor Ivey’s program is exactly what we need,” Wigley says. “It provides us with another added layer of safety, another added layer of prevention.”
Watch:
As a former teacher, Ivey “understands that education is the cornerstone of a better life, and that’s why as Governor, Kay Ivey has been a strong advocate for children and teachers,” a campaign press release states.
During her first year in office, Ivey signed a historic education budget, which included a pay raise for teachers and school employees, increased funding for Alabama’s voluntary First-Class Pre-K Program and funded Governor Ivey’s signature “Strong Start, Strong Finish” education initiatives.
“As a mom and an educator, I am proud to support Kay Ivey,” Wigley, the Superintendent of Marshall County Schools, concludes in the new ad.
Ivey has consistently talked about education policy and economic development – which are bridged by workforce development – on the campaign trail. The general election is November 6.
Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn