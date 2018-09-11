Kay Ivey campaign releases TV ad touting school safety — ‘As a mom and an educator, I am proud to support Kay Ivey’

Alabama’s leaders took to social media and released statements to mark this emotional day in American history. Governor Kay Ivey also proclaimed the day as “Patriot Day” and ordered the state’s flags to half-staff.

At least nine Alabamians, or individuals with deep connections to the state, were killed on 9/11, including Terry Lynch – a former longtime staffer for Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL).

Tuesday marked 17 years since the worst terrorist attacks on American soil were perpetrated, and Alabama’s leaders shared heartfelt words of remembrance for the 2,977 innocent lives lost that day on September 11, 2001.

“Today on September 11th, we recognize the tremendous strength of our nation. We will always remember the courage of those we lost, as well as those who bravely risked their lives to save others,” Sen. Shelby tweeted.

In honor of the victims of September 11, 2001, I’ve proclaimed today as Patriot Day in Alabama & have ordered flags to be displayed at half-staff. We will #NeverForget the innocent lives lost, the selflessness of those who served & the courage of a nation to stand together. pic.twitter.com/hhyltsM1Fo — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) September 11, 2018



Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) tweeted out a picture with the simple words “never forget.”

In another tweet, he added, “17 years ago today, our country was shaken by the #Sept11 attacks — but in the aftermath, we grew stronger. Today we honor and remember those who lost their lives in NYC, at the Pentagon, and in Shanksville. We will #NeverForget them or this day.”

On #Sept11, the heart of America was tested by a vile act of terror. We responded with courage, compassion, resolve, and patriotism. May we renew those qualities today as we honor the lives lost on that fateful September morning. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/c5MYZa7cP5 — Rep. Bradley Byrne (@RepByrne) September 11, 2018

“May we #NeverForget the innocent lives lost and the brave lives sacrificed on this day 17 years ago,” Rep. Martha Roby (AL-2) posted. “Today especially, let us all remember the victims, honor the heroes, and prayerfully consider the families who still grieve the loss of their loved ones.”

We will never forget those fellow Americans that lost their lives on September 11, 2001. May God bless you and may God bless America. #NeverForget https://t.co/I7x6Mm2c8E — Mike Rogers Campaign (@MikeRogersCamp) September 11, 2018

Rep. Mike Rogers (AL-3), in a statement, said, “The September 11th attacks in 2001, still invoke feelings of sadness, loss and tragedy. Folks across East Alabama and our entire country will never forget those innocent American lives we lost that day and the families they left behind.”

“We also hold in our hearts those Americans who died in the Benghazi attacks and their families. May God continue to bless the United States of America,” he concluded.

None of us who experienced that day will ever forget it. #911Anniversary #WeWillNeverForget pic.twitter.com/ffLx9crWiH — Rep. Robert Aderholt (@Robert_Aderholt) September 11, 2018

Rep. Mo Brooks (AL-5) said, “17 years ago today, our nation experienced one of the greatest tragedies in our history. The evil act of unprovoked violence shook us as a people, but in the days following, Americans responded with heroism and acts of patriotism. We stood strong in the face of attacks on our God-given freedoms, and we will #NeverForget those who lost their lives that day and those who have since sacrificed in the fight against evil.”

May we never forget the lives lost on 9/11 or those who bravely sacrificed and died to save others. While this is a sobering anniversary for our nation, we can also take encouragement from the resilience of our people and our ability to come together during hardship. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/1KbsalLzlD — Gary Palmer (@USRepGaryPalmer) September 11, 2018

“Today we honor the memory of those we lost and the courage of the brave men and women who sacrificed to save others on 9/11. We will #NeverForget,” Rep. Terri Sewell tweeted.

Let us always remember those that lost their lives on this day. #NineEleven …And May we always be one Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 #GodBlessAmerica pic.twitter.com/dyKz80ulyo — Twinkle Cavanaugh (@TwinkleforAL) September 11, 2018

Alabama Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon said, “On this day, especially, we honor those who fight for us, protect us, and have given the ultimate sacrifice for our country.”

He added that the Governor’s proclamation “encourages the citizens of Alabama to be in prayer for our first responders and our nations leaders who choose to brave the uncertainties of the world on behalf of you and I each day. May we #NeverForget.”

Today, we pause to remember the lives lost on September 11th, 2001. pic.twitter.com/U2IRSOXxgI — Steve Marshall (@SteveMarshallAL) September 11, 2018

Today we honor the memory of those who died, and those who keep us safe. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/Xsp9hQk1Is — Will Ainsworth (@willainsworthAL) September 11, 2018

Today, we remember every precious life lost on 09.11. 2001. We honor the resilient heroes who pushed through tragedy to save lives – and we thank those who stood watch over America in the days and years that followed. We will never forget. #Honor911 #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/W5fMOMTSY3 — ALGOP (@ALGOP) September 11, 2018

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn