Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Regions, AT&T, Verizon donate combined $115k to aid east Alabama tornado victims 2 hours ago / News
Rebuild Alabama bill puts state on cutting edge of electric vehicle infrastructure 3 hours ago / Analysis
Former Gov. Bentley claims credit for federal and local road funding 4 hours ago / Politics
Rebuild Alabama bill unanimously advanced by House committee 5 hours ago / News
AG Marshall on religious liberty case: ‘Colorado would do well to read and understand the Bill of Rights’ 6 hours ago / News
Del Marsh: We’ll still have the nation’s lowest cumulative tax burden after Rebuild Alabama passes 7 hours ago / News
Rebuild Alabama plan: A giant leap for Alabama’s future 8 hours ago / Sponsored
Mike Rogers’ report from Washington: What’s going on in Washington 9 hours ago / Guest Opinion
7 Things: Pressure ramps up on gas tax increase, dumb teacher drops racial slur and worse excuse, Mike Rogers blames Democrats for immigration and more … 10 hours ago / Analysis
AG Marshall warns of fraudulent charities in wake of east Alabama tornadoes 11 hours ago / News
Doug Jones: ‘I stand by my comments’ on GOP not wanting African-Americans, minorities to vote 12 hours ago / News
What to expect at the Alabama State House Thursday 13 hours ago / Analysis
Tornado update: All missing have been accounted for 1 day ago / News
Rogers calls out Democrats’ hypocrisy over the border wall — ‘We never argued about whether barriers worked until Donald Trump wanted them’ 1 day ago / News
Auto supplier Yongsan locating first U.S. facility in Alabama, creating 150 jobs 1 day ago / News
Alabama’s Xtreme Concepts Racing riding high after first NASCAR win 1 day ago / News
Report: Two companies paying funeral costs for all victims of east Alabama tornadoes 1 day ago / News
A ‘Story Worth Sharing’: Yellowhammer News and Serquest continue partnership awarding monthly grants to Alabama nonprofits 1 day ago / Sponsored
Roby: ‘I will continue to strongly support’ F-35 program 1 day ago / News
Palmer named by Republican leadership to serve on Pelosi-created climate panel 1 day ago / News
6 hours ago

AG Marshall on religious liberty case: ‘Colorado would do well to read and understand the Bill of Rights’

Attorney General Steve Marshall expressed his satisfaction with the Colorado Civil Rights Commission’s decision to finally drop its complaint against cake baker and devout Christian, Jack Phillips.

Marshall had previously applauded the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in June of last year which recognized Phillips’ right to simply decline business conflicting with his faith. Alabama was one of 20 states which submitted briefs in support of Phillips’ position.

And, now, with the recent news that the Colorado commission dismissed its complaint against Phillips, Marshall told Yellowhammer News this outcome had been long overdue.

“Mr. Phillips has endured seemingly endless harassment and costly litigation merely for exercising, with great humility, his closely-held religious beliefs,” remarked Marshall. “I have met Mr. Phillips personally and am hopeful that he can continue his life’s work free from the unconstitutional intervention of the government.”

Marshall also had some pointed legal advice for the 38th state.

“Colorado would do well to read and understand the Bill of Rights — most especially, the First Amendment,” noted Marshall.

Marshall has made no secret of the fact that protecting religious liberty is one his highest priorities as Alabama’s chief law enforcement officer.

He has taken the lead in national court fights on the issue and has frequently defended Alabama law on the subject.

Tim Howe is an owner and editor of Yellowhammer News

2 hours ago

Regions, AT&T, Verizon donate combined $115k to aid east Alabama tornado victims

Three major corporations, including Birmingham-based Regions Bank, are contributing a large sum of money to aid victims of Sunday’s devastating tornadoes in east Alabama.

This comes after news broke that the Poarch Band of Creek Indians and an unnamed company are paying the funeral costs of all 23 victims.

The Regions Foundation is donating $25,000, AT&T $50,000 and Verizon $40,000.

“Regions Bank and the Regions Foundation are committed to supporting our communities in times of need,” Rett Moncrief, Auburn-Opelika market executive for Regions Bank, said in a statement. “Our community has experienced great loss and destruction, but we have also been inspired to see neighbors help neighbors in every possible way. That is the spirit of Lee County and Alabama. Regions is proud to be a part of these communities, and we will stand with our neighbors throughout the recovery process.”

398
Keep reading 398 WORDS

From Regions’ $25,000 contribution, a $15,000 portion will be allocated toward the newly created Lee County Tornado Recovery Fund administered by the Community Foundation of East Alabama (CFEA). The remainder of funds will be set aside to address long-term challenges as the rebuilding of communities moves forward in the weeks and months to come. Regions Foundation’s contribution to CFEA will be used to support grants for local nonprofit organizations that are working to meet a variety of disaster-recovery needs. Further, CFEA will use funding to deliver financial assistance to people and government entities impacted by the storms.

“During this crisis, we are working to provide support to help our neighbors in need,” Barbara Patton, CFEA executive director, advised. “Our tornado recovery fund will support impacted communities and residents in Lee County throughout this difficult time. The strength of our community is clear as recovery gets underway, and we are grateful to the Regions Foundation for stepping up to help the people of Lee County.”

AT&T is donating directly to the Governor’s Emergency Relief Fund (GERF), which was created after Hurricanes Ivan and Katrina and continues today to support unmet needs for individuals and families recovering from severe weather and natural disasters in Alabama.

“Even as we see tremendous suffering in the aftermath of this week’s deadly tornadoes, we also see shining examples of commitment and care. This is a time for the entire nation to rally behind the good people of Alabama,” Ivey said in a statement. “I appreciate AT&T for immediately mobilizing their employees and their resources to offer support to our citizens, first responders and communities. Together, we will bring Lee County back to its feet!”

“With disasters, communities need both immediate response and sustained recovery,” Wayne Hutchens, president of AT&T Alabama, stated. “As Alabama comes together, we applaud Governor Ivey’s leadership and are proud to support the Governor’s Emergency Relief Fund, offering assistance to those recovering from this week’s tornadoes. Our thoughts and prayers are with all affected.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
3 hours ago

Rebuild Alabama bill puts state on cutting edge of electric vehicle infrastructure

MONTGOMERY — HB 2, known as the Rebuild Alabama bill, includes provisions that would put the Yellowhammer State at the forefront of the nation’s transition to electric vehicles.

At Thursday’s House Transportation, Utilities and Infrastructure Committee meeting, a representative from an out-of-state environmental group admitted that they want battery electric vehicle (BEV) drivers to only pay somewhere between $75-100 annually. This is less than what the average non-EV driver pays now in fuel taxes, even without the proposed increase in HB 2.

If HB 2 passes and is signed into law, the average non-EV driver would pay over $150 annually between current fuel taxes and the proposed Rebuild Alabama increase.

While it is noteworthy in and of itself that some environmentalists are complaining that drivers of EVs would have to pay a fair rate similar to what the average non-EV driver in the state does, perhaps lost in the conversation is the benefits in HB 2 for EV drivers alone.

337
Keep reading 337 WORDS

As it stands, the lack of EV charging stations in Alabama is a major impediment to their expanded use.

Under a program that would be established by Rebuild Alabama, a portion of the fees paid by owners of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) would accelerate the deployment of EV charging station infrastructure across the state and alleviate consumer “range anxiety” about access to charging facilities.

The bill proposes that BEV drivers pay $200 and PHEV drivers pay $100 annually. While most of these fees will go towards the normal road and bridge revenue similarly funded by Rebuild Alabama fuel taxes, some of the funds collected for EVs will be distributed for use in the construction and maintenance of a modern-day public road and highway system.

This means that the state will dedicate 25 percent of the collected EV funds to support an EV infrastructure grant program that will provide funding to municipalities, counties, universities and other public institutions to pay for a portion of the costs of developing EV charging station infrastructure.

There is a sunset provision to the charging station infrastructure aspect of these fees, as the funds specifically being collected to pay for this EV infrastructure grant program will no longer be collected by the state after BEVs and PHEVs reach a 4 percent market share of motor vehicle registrations in Alabama.

Being out front on the EV funding issue and expanding charging infrastructure statewide will pay dividends going forward for all of Alabama, according to Rebuild Alabama proponents.

A standard EV charging station costs approximately $10,000 with installation, and fast charging EV stations cost approximately $125,000. Through this innovative program, Alabama will accelerate the expansion of EV charging stations across the Yellowhammer State and be on the cutting edge of EV expansion.

State Rep. Bill Poole (R-Tuscaloosa) told reporters Thursday that this is made even more important given the focus of Alabama-based auto manufacturers on the growth of EVs, including Mercedes-Benz.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
4 hours ago

Former Gov. Bentley claims credit for federal and local road funding

Despite nonprofit and academic studies that concluded Alabama is between $600-800 million short in annual infrastructure revenue, former Governor Robert Bentley (R-AL) is bragging that his administration addressed the issue.

In a Facebook post made as the House Transportation, Utilities and Infrastructure Committee met late Thursday morning, Bentley said that since launching ATRIP in 2012, $1.2 billion has been spent on roads and bridges across the state. Bentley explained this money was spent for these to be “replaced, rebuilt and repaved.”

This comes as studies have shown that 92 percent of Alabama’s road and bridge funds are spent solely on maintenance, rather than expansion. Proponents of Rebuild Alabama argue that increased revenue is needed so expansion projects can be funded.

Bentley’s post apparently comes in response to seeing an advertisement supporting Rebuild Alabama.

309
Keep reading 309 WORDS

The former governor said, “I just heard an Ad regarding the proposed gasoline tax hike the Legislature will soon vote on. The Ad stated that Alabama hasn’t addressed road funding since 1992. Though I’ve stayed out of many things coming out of Montgomery, this statement is simply False.”

“During our Administration, along with the Legislature we launched ATRIP in 2012, the largest road and bridge program in the state’s history. Since then, there have been over 1,000 road and bridges replaced, rebuilt and repaved with over $1.2 Billion dollars in all 67 counties,” he added.

ATRIP, while administered by ALDOT, is 80 percent federally funded. The remaining 20 percent is funded by local sponsors, not the state’s road and bridge fund.

Bentley added, “We even launched RAMP to help rural counties who couldn’t afford to be a part of ATRIP. This was done after we cut state government and saved the taxpayers over $1 Billion annually.”

RAMP is funded by the state through bonds. It takes the place of the 20 percent local funding needed for ATRIP. There is a ceiling of $1 million in state funding per RAMP project. While this funding has been helpful, it is still nowhere near the level of funding that experts say is required to meet the state’s infrastructure needs.

Bentley, who proposed raising eight taxes in 2015, said, “Not one penny of taxes was raised to do [ATRIP and RAMP]. So there are other options to fixing our roads.”

He concluded, “It’s not fair to the people of this state and the hardworking cities and counties that were able to be a part of ATRIP and RAMP to say that never happened. Always praying for the wisdom of our leaders and the people of Alabama to do what’s best for our Great State.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
5 hours ago

Rebuild Alabama bill unanimously advanced by House committee

MONTGOMERY — All three infrastructure bills on the Alabama House of Representatives’ special session agenda received unopposed favorable recommendations from the Transportation, Utilities and Infrastructure Committee Thursday.

The most controversial of the three, HB 2 or the “Rebuild Alabama” bill, saw 13 supportive members of the public address the committee. Only three speakers voiced opposition to the bill.

Among the proponents who spoke for HB 2 were representatives of the Alabama Farmers Federation and the Alabama Trucking Association. Truckers pay approximately 43 percent of annual state fuel tax revenues.

All three bills advanced to the House floor by voice votes, with no committee members voicing opposition to the legislation receiving a favorable recommendation.

67
Keep reading 67 WORDS

The bills are expected to receive second readings before the full House after the chamber convenes at 2:00 p.m. Thursday. Friday is the soonest the bills can be voted on by the full House.

Follow a live-tweet thread of the committee meeting here.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
7 hours ago

Del Marsh: We’ll still have the nation’s lowest cumulative tax burden after Rebuild Alabama passes

MONTGOMERY — Alabama Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) appeared on WVNN’s “The Dale Jackson Show” Thursday morning, giving an in-depth interview about the infrastructure legislation set to be considered in the current special session.

While the House needs to finish with the Rebuild Alabama bill – which would raise infrastructure revenue – before it heads to the Senate, Marsh told Jackson that the votes are ultimately there in his chamber to pass the legislation.

He then explained that the special session process will allow ample time for the legislation to be examined and debated, especially considering every member of the legislature has known for months this issue would be coming up as the body’s first priority.

“I don’t think you’ll see debate limited,” Marsh advised. “There was this talk about this thing being done in five days, and I think that’s not going to happen.”

656
Keep reading 656 WORDS

The earliest the Senate could get the bill from the House is Friday. Marsh said he would give the Senate the weekend off to look at the legislation passed by the House if that possible timeline does come true.

“We’re not rushing this thing,” he said, “But by doing this special [session] in the regular [session], it saves the taxpayers money – it is not a big additional cost to do that. It does focus this issue, so the people can focus on it, as well as the legislature. Because this is the issue at hand.”

Building on his comment about saving the taxpayers money, Marsh outlined that the Republican legislature’s diligent work since 2010 in cutting costs, decreasing taxes and increasing government efficiency has put the state in a position to pass Rebuild Alabama without it hurting the average, hard-working Alabamian.

“Why are we even in a position to [be able to] look at infrastructure? One, we need to do it. But let’s look at what’s happened since 2010, since Republicans have controlled the legislature,” Marsh said. “We eliminated a lot of costly programs… 300 obsolete laws we’ve eliminated, we have reduced the size of state government – not talking about teachers, but state employees – by 15 percent. 15 percent. Our median income in the state of Alabama has gone from $41,000 to $51,000+. That’s a 20 percent increase that our citizens are making today under [the Republican legislature]. Unemployment is under four percent. 200,000 more people are working.”

He continued, “And we have, if you look at all 50 states, if you look at all the taxes – state taxes, city/municipal taxes – a citizen pays in Alabama, we are 50th — the lowest in the country in cumulative taxes. And if this [fuel] tax [increase] passes… guess what? We’ll still be 50th.”

Marsh added that if Rebuild Alabama passes, not only will Alabamians “still have the lowest taxes in the country,” but they will finally have a major chance for road and bridge projects in their own communities to get completed.

The Senate leader emphasized that the strong accountability portion of the legislation, especially found in HB 1, will provide significantly increased oversight and transparency to ALDOT. Members of the public will even be able to go online and find the projects slated in the department’s five-year planning.

“Early on in this process, I acknowledged that without strong accountability for ALDOT, we’d have no success,” Marsh said.

The legislature will have the necessary accountability on ALDOT through a revamped Joint Transportation Committee, with the annual legislative budget process as the body’s ultimate recourse. There will also be public hearings where members of the public can make their case for specific infrastructure projects.

“We’ve got it to where if we don’t put the language in the budget, [ALDOT] can’t spend the money,” Marsh advised. “And we want a list every year of every project in the state, county-by-county, of what’s being done, what’s on the plan, to be posted on their [website] for the citizens to see. They can go to it at any time.”

He said that specific road and bridge projects are not included in the Rebuild Alabama plan because that would lead to horse trading, with legislators demanding pork in exchange for their votes.

With the new accountability mechanisms throughout the three bills on the special session agenda, Marsh concluded, “[I]f it’s a project that the state needs, it’s going to have a fair shake in the [joint transportation] committee and with ALDOT.”

Right now, 92 percent of annual state infrastructure funding has to be spent just on maintenance of current roads and bridges.

However, with the much-needed revenue from Rebuild Alabama, the state, counties and municipalities will also finally have the necessary funding to get important expansion projects done.

Listen:

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less