Newest Stories

Once a short-list Supreme Court option, Alabama’s Pryor’s stock has fallen 5 mins ago / News
Alabama Democrats are optimistic about the governor’s race, but for what reason? 1 hour ago / Opinion
After President Trump’s pro-life justice is confirmed, Alabama should pass a law to challenge Roe v. Wade immediately 3 hours ago / Analysis
Saraland City Schools to have full-time armed school resource officer at each school 3 hours ago / News
Monday final day to register to vote in Alabama for July runoffs 4 hours ago / News
How the church and strong families can help adolescents deal with depression 5 hours ago / Opinion
WATCH: Entrepreneur, Autism advocate Brian Schubert talks faith and challenges of raising a child with Autism 6 hours ago / Video
Six ways Alabama benefits from the House defense spending bill 6 hours ago / News
Alabama AG hopeful Troy King resumes campaign, vows to ‘focus on the issues’ 7 hours ago / News
Gulf Shores pier allowing more shark fishing 7 hours ago / News
Sean Hannity credits Huntsville for being his first ‘big break’ — ‘My first paid radio gig’ 8 hours ago / News
University of South Alabama pushing for on-campus football stadium 8 hours ago / News
7 Things: More protests, a man brings a gun to Huntsville’s ‘Families Belong Together’ gathering, calls to ‘abolish ICE’ grow, and more … 9 hours ago / Analysis
Auburn University Regional Airport to build a 4.3 million dollar taxiway 9 hours ago / News
California utility to sell Mississippi, Alabama gas storage 10 hours ago / News
Alabama cancer survivor Valerie Powell: ‘Career move saved my life’ 1 day ago / News
Are we free to discuss America’s real problems? 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Americans read an average of 16.8 minutes per day; spend 166.2 minutes watching TV 1 day ago / News
VIDEO: Doug Jones will have to vote on Trump’s nominee — Border battle drawing out extremes — Attorney General Steve Marshall heart-wrenching press conference, and more on Guerrilla Politics! 1 day ago / Analysis
Key Mobile and Baldwin counties public officials endorse Will Ainsworth for Lieutenant Governor 1 day ago / Sponsored
After President Trump’s pro-life justice is confirmed, Alabama should pass a law to challenge Roe v. Wade immediately

When all the protestations are over, President Donald Trump will have two Supreme Court Justices. When all the hand-wringing is done, conservatives will have five Supreme Court Justices. While politicians will tell you there is no “litmus test” for Republicans, that test is how will you vote on Roe v. Wade. Sen. Susan Collins is just grandstanding. No nominee will be answering these questions during their confirmation process. This same test existed for Elena Kagen and Sonia Sotomayor. They knew they would not vote to overturn this particular ruling.

Trump understands where this is heading.

According to a Pew Research study, Alabama is staunchly pro-life:

Why this matters:

After this confirmation, the Supreme Court is primed to challenge Roe v. Wade. Alabama legislators should be prepared to act on this issue and represent their constituents, having nibbled around the edges of legality on the abortion issues for years. They have passed law after law that they hoped would pass Constitutional muster with Roe v. Wade in place, knowing they would likely be futile.

Now, these same legislators who have tried to effectively end abortion for decades must make a complete and total attempt to take down this ruling once and for all.

Once a short-list Supreme Court option, Alabama’s Pryor’s stock has fallen

There was a time when Alabama’s William Pryor, a former attorney general and current federal appeals court judge, seemed a good bet to one day join the Supreme Court.

Last year, he was rumored to be at the very top of President Donald Trump’s list to replace Justice Antonin Scalia, who had died the prior year.

Trump picked Justice Neil Gorsuch instead, and Pryor seems to have slipped from front-tier consideration for the job of retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy.

John Malcolm, who served as a deputy assistant attorney general in the George W. Bush administration and has advised the Trump administration on judicial selections, summed up Pryor’s fall in one word – abortion.

“He was my favorite for the last vacancy,” said Malcolm, who is vice president the Institute for Constitutional Government at the conservative-leaning Heritage Foundation.

He added, “I still think the world of Bill Pryor, both as a person and a judge.”

The political reality is that Republicans have only 51 seats in the 100-member Senate, however, and one of them — John McCain, of Arizona — largely has been absent while battling terminal cancer. That gives abortion-rights Republicans outsized influence.

Moderate Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) made clear on Sunday that she would not accept a justice committed to overturning the Roe v. Wade decision the legalized abortion nationwide.

“I would not support a nominee who demonstrated hostility to Roe v. Wade, because that would mean to me that their judicial philosophy did not include a respect for established decisions, established law,” she said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

On “This Week with George Stephanopoulos,” Collins told guest host Martha Raddatz that she considers the concept of precedent is important.

“There are people on that list who I could not support because I believe they have demonstrated a disrespect for the vital principle of stare decisis, which, as Chief Justice (John) Roberts has said, is the fundamental principle of our judicial system that promotes even-handedness and stability,” she said.

Collins did not name names, but it is hard not believe she had Pryor in mind. Most judges and potential judges are careful not to publicly discuss their views on court cases — particularly those as contentious as Roe v. Wade.

Pryor’s record makes such an approach difficult. Before taking the bench, he wrote a law review article in which he called the Roe decision “the worst abomination in the history of constitutional law.”

During Pryor’s Senate confirmation hearing in 2003 to be a judge on the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) pressed him on that.

“Do you believe that now?” he asked.

Malcolm said he believes Schumer fully expected Pryor to backtrack and distance himself from that comment.

“But he did not,” he said. “He gave his opinion then went on to say as a lower court judge, he’d be bound by precedent. And he has honored that as an 11th Circuit judge. … But of course, the calculus changes as a Supreme Court justice.”

John Carroll, a former federal magistrate judge who now teaches at Samford University’s Cumberland School of Law in Birmingham, noted that Pryor drew some opposition from the conservative side of the spectrum when his name surfaced as a potential justice last year.

Some supporters of former Alabama Supreme Court Justice Roy Moore resented the role Pryor played, as attorney general, in removing Moore from office for his refusal to comply with a federal judge’s order to take down a Ten Commandments monument in the Alabama Judicial Building.

Other conservatives objected to a 2011 ruling in which Pryor joined the majority in holding that constitutional doctrine prohibiting sex discrimination applies to certain instances of discrimination against transgender people.

“I don’t think it’s anything Judge Pryor has done,” Carroll said. “He’s still the same judge he’s been.”

Carroll pointed to other factors working against Pryor.

“His age is now a problem. He’s 56,” he said.

Trump has shown a preference for younger candidates who will have more time to make a mark on the federal judiciary. Carroll said he recently talked with people helping the president identify potential nominee for lower court jobs.

“They told me that age was very, very important,” he said.

Carroll said he also suspects that based on the positive response Trump got to the Gorsuch nomination, he puts a higher premium on judges who have Ivy League pedigrees. Pryor graduated from Tulane University School of Law in New Orleans.

“A lot of this has to do, quite frankly, with the president changing his mind about what he wants,” he said. “Credentials mean much more than they did.”

Malcolm said he hopes the window has not closed for Pryor.

“I would hate to think Bill Pryor’s time has passed, because I think so highly of him, but I really don’t know,” he said.

@BrendanKKirby is a senior political reporter at LifeZette and author of “Wicked Mobile.”

 

Alabama Democrats are optimistic about the governor’s race, but for what reason?

Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) recently told the Associated Press that Alabama’s gubernatorial race is “probably the most competitive race that we’ve seen in a couple of decades.”

What informs his judgment, Jones leaves unclear. Perhaps it is self-confidence, born out of his own victory last December.

It doesn’t come from Ivey vs. Maddox polling (there has been little), nor by way of indication from Democrat primary turnout. Nearly 50,000 more people voted for Ivey in the Republican primary than voted in the Democrat gubernatorial primary altogether.

Something more like wishful thinking, or a desire to communicate to Democrat voters that they actually have a chance, and so should turn out in November, is responsible for Jones’ confidence in the competitiveness of this race.

Here’s the way I see it:

If Democrats want to recreate the results of December’s special election for U.S. Senate, they need to recreate the circumstances.

I don’t mean that Maddox needs Ivey to become engrossed in scandal, but he needs to create some serious buzz.

Right now, nobody is talking about him. Perhaps it’s a little early, but you’ve got to get started early in this state if you’re a Democrat who wants to win.

Doug Jones was able to win a Senate seat due to a blue wave, if you ask his party cohorts; due to entirely anomalous circumstances, if you ask Alabama GOP Chairman Terry Lathan; due to George Soros, Mitch McConnell, and Obama-Clinton elites, if you ask Roy Moore.

Whatever the primary reason – and I think Lathan comes closest to it – one thing is sure: the massive amount of media attention infused into that race, resulting in a large number of national voices advocating on his behalf, helped boost voter interest and lead to Jones’ victory.

Maddox will need something like that attention and support from far and wide, or at least a fraction of it, to motivate enough voters and overcome Ivey.

@jeremywbeaman is a contributing writer for Yellowhammer News

Saraland City Schools to have full-time armed school resource officer at each school

The Saraland City School Board announced Friday their plans to implement full-time armed resource officers at each of its four campuses, says a Fox 10 TV report.

The move is in partnership with the Saraland Police Department and will reportedly start in the fall of 2019.

“Saraland currently enjoys an outstanding school system, and it is essential that we do everything possible to provide for the safety of our children,” Saraland Mayor Howard Rubenstein said in a news release, via Fox 10 TV. “The City believes that working with Saraland City Schools to have a police officer assigned to each school is very important to Saraland families, and we look forward to implementing this program.”

Monday final day to register to vote in Alabama for July runoffs

Monday is the final day to register to vote in the July 17 primary runoffs.

A number of Republican primaries, including contests for attorney general and lieutenant governor, will be decided in the runoff.

U.S. Rep. Martha Roby faces former Congressman Bobby Bright in the GOP runoff for the 2nd congressional district.

Attorney General Steve Marshall faces former Attorney General Troy King in the GOP runoff for attorney general.

In the Republican primary for lieutenant governor, Alabama Public Service Commission President Twinkle Cavanaugh faces state Rep. Will Ainsworth.

State Sen. Gerald Dial of Lineville faces Rick Pate, a farmer and businessman, in the GOP runoff for agriculture commissioner.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

How the church and strong families can help adolescents deal with depression


Read the transcript:

EPIDEMIC OF ADOLESCENT DEPRESSION DRAWS UPDATED GUIDELINES

TOM LAMPRECHT:  Harry, NPR recently ran a story with the headline “Only about 50 percent of adolescents with depression get diagnosed before reaching adulthood.” The story goes on to say as many as 2 in 3 depressed teens don’t get the care that could help them.

Dr. Rachel Zuckerbrot, a board certified adolescent psychiatrist and associate professor at Columbia University, along with the American Academy of Pediatricians, has issued updated guidelines that calls for universal screening for depression in teens.

DR. REEDER: Tom, it’s really interesting how this “disciplined and science” of psychology carves out its space pretty profoundly but I do believe they have their finger on an issue and that issue is the rising evidence and the rising incidence of depression.

WHAT DOES CHRISTIANITY SAY ABOUT DEPRESSION?

From a Christian world and life view, I’d like to draw a distinction. I believe that this three-fold view of humanity that you are spiritual, physical, and psychological, that does not stand the scrutiny of Scripture.

The Bible teaches that man is made up of two parts, male and female, are physical and spiritual. Now, they are entwined with each other and the physical affects the spiritual and the spiritual affects the physical so there are some physical causes of what we would call depression: loss of hope, loss of any joy, any happiness, a pessimistic view of life that has eventually led some people, obviously, to the taking of their life. It’s heartbreaking for all of us when we see that and then when we see people in the throes of depression.

PHYSICAL AND SPIRITUAL DYNAMICS CAN SUFFER ILLNESS

I believe it’s caused physically because we’re fallen human beings, physical dynamics, where the body is not functioning right. There’s certain chemical things that are going on like synapses misfires and all of that that’s taking place can lead to depression and those should be treated medically — very carefully, now, because there have been a number of cases of suicide when people are not properly cared for when they’re medically treated for physical causes of depression.

And then, of course, is the spiritual dynamic. The Psalmist speaks of this a number of times: “My soul, why art thou disquieted? Why are you cast down?” We find it in the very first incident of the Bible where God gives the diagnosis of depression: “Cain, why is your face cast down?” We find it in Nebuchadnezzar, whose arrogance had led him into the field to live with his face down like an animal and there is a spiritual dynamic that can lead to depression. And then, sometimes, obviously, there can be the two at work within each other.

BUT WHY THE UPTICK IN INSTANCES AMONG TEENS?

Now, we want to ask ourselves a question at the moment, though, is why is there such a plethora? Why is there almost an epidemic of this depression? Now you are putting children under a mandate to be screened by people of various levels of competencies in which parental rights can be set aside by the “profession” of psychology and its screening process.

Now, having said that, is there an almost epidemic of depression among the rising generation? And I think the answer is yes. We need to ask ourselves, “What are the causes of it?” Tom, I think it’s very clear, as a pastor, I am running into ministry counseling issues of depression among young people much more than I ever had 20 years ago. I look back at my own childhood and I don’t ever remember anything like this — I’m sure there was to some degree, but nothing like this.

NEW CULTURE WITHOUT GOD, WEAK CHURCHES, AND SOCIAL MEDIA

Why is it? Well, I think we need to take a look at the environment in which our children are being raised. The secularization of our culture, the message of a God-centered life which brings hope in the God and Glory and grace is now diminished and set aside by the pressures of the culture and the cultural elite, the curtailing of the First Amendment, both in terms of freedom of speech and the free practice of religion — so that whole element of the dynamic of hope that comes through a vibrant Christianity is lost.

Secondly, within the church, we have lost our focus upon the Gospel which gives hope that we use to pour forth into the culture and then, when we’ve got hope pouring forth from an institution like the church of Jesus Christ and the people of God, that’s going to make a difference and we ought to be bringing that message. Somehow, we have gotten sidetracked into other messages and causes other than the cause of getting up on the mountain and announcing good news.

A third thing, I think, is social media, where kids, their whole life is determined by how many likes they have and things that people can say through social media without being face to face with an individual.

CHURCHES MUST SPREAD SPIRITUAL HOPE

Do I believe that there are some physical reasons for depression that can be treated? Yes, but I think the vast majority is a spiritual depression that is coming from a society that has vacuumed out of its existence the message of hope in Jesus Christ. It does not want to hear the bad news that we’re sinners. Therefore, it does not want to hear the good news that you can be saved from your sins.

Now, the question is will the church of Jesus Christ tackle this or not and I believe the Bible calls us to keep up our message and step up our game into the world with the message of hope for the sake of young people who need to hear the hope of the Gospel.

DO NOT DEPEND ON GOVERNMENT TO DIAGNOSE AND TREAT

Dare I say one more thing, Tom, about that? If there is an epidemic of depression — and I actually believe there is — I don’t think the answer is to create a cast of individuals that the government forces you to go to to get their approval and then to be given medication upon their decision or not. I do think parents ought to be educated on what do you look out for in terms of depression, but I think what we really need is a vibrant, healthy church of Jesus Christ that is on-mission with the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

CHURCHES: SEE THE NEED AND SPREAD THE MESSAGE OF HOPE, ESPECIALLY IN OWN FAMILIES

And, boy, you’re talking about a rich harvest field in a culture that’s in despair because of its secularization. That is a rich harvest field for us to come and say, “Listen, there is no hope there and you see where it’s headed but, over here, let me tell you where there’s hope,” and then for the church of Jesus Christ to redouble its efforts to bring the power of the Gospel to bear upon relationships so that kids see their hope in true friendships and true fellowships that are permeated with the hope of Christ, and that they see their hope that they are ambassadors of Christ that are sent into the world for Christ and they have a glorious mission and a glorious message to take.

There is much reason for hope: you are someone that Jesus Christ has died for, you are someone that the Spirit of God dwells within, you are someone that has a task and a mission and a message that counts for all eternity and what you do matters for all eternity. There is the hope of a vital relationship with God that gives you meaningful relationships and responsibilities in life.

FAMILY LIFE IS KEY — STRONG MARRIAGE AND CHURCHES RAISE UP CHILDREN WITH HOPE

And then for us to disciple families in which, once again, children are raised not in the hopelessness of broken homes, not in the fear that the home is going to break up, not in the violence that is now invading homes and abusiveness, not in the despair of the sexual revolution that destroys bodies and hopes and lives and dreams, but in the hope of Jesus Christ.

And we see that in stronger marriages, we see that in stronger families, we see that in stronger churches that get back to what they’re supposed to be doing, which is evangelizing and discipling and worshiping in the community of hope in the Lord Jesus Christ in which you reach out to people by bringing to them the hope of the Gospel and bringing them into relationships that are meaningful so they get a taste of what it means to be loved in Christ and what it means to be loved by the power of the Gospel of grace.

I think that’s the great hope. The hope is not in the creation of a new cast of professionals. Unlike what the secular culture says, you do have a soul, and unlike what the secular culture says, you do have hope, and that hope is blessed — the blessed hope Christ the Lord of Glory.

Dr. Harry L. Reeder III is the Senior Pastor of Briarwood Presbyterian Church in Birmingham.

This podcast was transcribed by Jessica Havin. Jessica is editorial assistant for Yellowhammer News. Jessica has transcribed some of the top podcasts in the country and her work has been featured in a New York Times Bestseller.

