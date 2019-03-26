Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

McCutcheon on Common Core repeal: Business, education communities will be heard 59 mins ago / News
Yellowhammer News announces network of new podcasts 2 hours ago / News
Poll: Over 75 percent of Alabamians support school choice 3 hours ago / News
After 133 launches, Alabama built rockets boast 100% mission success 4 hours ago / Sponsored
7 Things: Mueller report will not be out in full, Mo Brooks takes big swings at media and ‘socialist Democrats,’ Doug Jones has ads he doesn’t want Alabamians to see and more … 6 hours ago / Analysis
Rep. Gary Palmer warns of the Medicaid expansion ‘trap’ — Costs ‘will eventually swamp the state’ 9 hours ago / News
Legal experts agree on need for ethics reform, not on what it should look like 9 hours ago / News
AG Marshall commends ‘swift and decisive action’ as Walker Co. shuts down new ‘illegal gaming’ facilities 20 hours ago / News
Three reasons why Alabama should stand up to the Freedom from Religion Foundation 21 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Watch: Mo Brooks slams socialist Democrats and mainstream media for spreading ‘big lie propaganda’ with alleged Trump, Russia collusion 22 hours ago / News
Terri Sewell’s reaction to the Mueller news ‘poses more questions than it answers’ 22 hours ago / Opinion
Jones campaign running ads excluding Alabama residents from seeing them 23 hours ago / Politics
Regions Field named one of America’s best minor league ballparks 1 day ago / Sports
Sewell: Trump should tour my district, see how wall money could ‘turn around communities within our own country’ 1 day ago / Politics
Byrne: Caring for the brave in the land of the free 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Montgomery seeking artists for new project 1 day ago / News
Alabama’s GOP Senate primary could have domino effect in congressional districts 1 day ago / Analysis
Alabama Republicans vindicated by Mueller report 1 day ago / News
7 Things: No collusion, legalized medical marijuana possible in Alabama, newspaper subsidies being targeted by freshman legislator and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
Doug Jones: Trump ‘certainly doesn’t want to alienate’ alt-right 1 day ago / Politics
4 hours ago

After 133 launches, Alabama built rockets boast 100% mission success

Thank you to the United Launch Alliance team and the entire workforce surrounding another successful launch.  Alabama’s Decatur based facility brings the utmost precision, passion and purpose to one of the most technically complex, critical American needs: affordable, reliable access to space.

59 mins ago

McCutcheon on Common Core repeal: Business, education communities will be heard

Alabama House of Representatives Speaker Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia) appeared on Alabama Public Television’s “Capitol Journal” on Friday, speaking about the key issues legislators in his chamber will have on their plate when they return from spring break next week.

With the Senate just before the legislative break having passed SB 119, Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh’s (R-Anniston) bill to eliminate Common Core in the state, the hot-button issue now goes to the House. This was the first topic McCutcheon discussed with host Don Dailey.

After stipulating that he had not yet analyzed the amended version of the legislation that the Senate passed, the speaker said, “We’ll be going over that over the weekend.”

“I think at the end of the day, we need to be considerate of the curriculum and the core subjects that are being taught,” McCutcheon continued. “And we need to make sure that we’re listening to the business community, as well as… our education community. I’m looking forward to bringing those people to the table so we can talk about the issue. I think it’s important.”

311
Keep reading 311 WORDS

Dailey then highlighted that the business community has expressed concerns with replacing Common Core and asked McCutcheon if he wanted to hear those concerns.

“Yes, I do,” the speaker replied. “Yeah, absolutely, absolutely.”

The host then asked McCutcheon if he agrees with Marsh’s concerns about Alabama’s test scores, reading and math performance benchmarks and national educational rankings not improving under Common Core.

“Well, there’s no doubt about the work that Senator Marsh has done bringing the education professionals around the state together [working on comprehensive education reform],” McCutcheon advised. “And this has been going on now for over a year. So, because of all of that information that’s being gathered, I think his concerns are valid. And I think there are some things we need to look at.”

He used the example of a lack of qualified math and science teachers in certain areas of the state to say, “These are things that we really need to take a serious look at.”

“And here we are with a new legislature, we’ve got four years to work,” McCutcheon continued. “And I think we need to make education a key focus and let’s roll up our sleeves and go to work on it.”

The speaker later explained that there was a lot of “confusion” and frustration amongst educators when they had to adjust their lesson plans to fit Common Core (especially in math), but now, many have “evolved” their teaching practices in the classroom.

However, McCutcheon said the bottom line is that even if teachers are “comfortable” with Common Core at this point, the learning outcomes need to improve for their students.

He added that “a good discussion on the governance” of the state’s education system, starting on the local levels, is also needed.

Watch, starting at 39:20:

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
2 hours ago

Yellowhammer News announces network of new podcasts

The next platform in the Yellowhammer Multimedia lineup is here.

108
Keep reading 108 WORDS

We are thrilled to announce the launch of the Yellowhammer Podcast Network (YHPN).

The YHPN will include podcasts representing a wide variety of interests. Through our podcast network, we want to present our audience with engaging and entertaining content delivered by a top-notch collection of informed hosts.

Our YHPN audience will get to choose from programs on sports, politics, parenting, faith, culture and many more subjects — all powered by the Yellowhammer brand you trust.

Podcasts on our network will be available on iTunes, Stitcher, TuneIn and GooglePlay. Or, you can access them directly here.

The YHPN will include several new podcasts rolling out in the coming weeks – stay tuned!

Show less
3 hours ago

Poll: Over 75 percent of Alabamians support school choice

In a poll of registered Alabama voters released Tuesday by the Foundation for Excellence in Education (ExcelinEd), 76.48 percent of respondents said they support school choice, or “giving parents the opportunity to choose where they send their child to school rather than assigning children to schools based on zip code.”

The poll measured a myriad of other attitudes, mostly education related.

For example, 61.44 percent responded that they support the expansion of charter schools in Alabama, while only 28.74 percent oppose.

In an especially eye-popping survey result, 69.95 percent of respondents advised that they support the Alabama Accountability Act, compared to 23.63 percent who do not support this annual scholarship program that allows families to move their children from failing schools into non-failing public or private schools of their choice.

389
Keep reading 389 WORDS

Senate President Del Marsh (R-Anniston), who sponsored the Accountability Act when it passed the state legislature in 2013, released a statement saying, “It should come as no surprise that parents overwhelmingly want to be able to have the choice to send their children to a school that gives them the optimal chance at success.”

“Although there is no ‘magic bullet’ when it comes to providing quality education, I believe that parents should have as many options as we can give them to send their children to a school that is best suited for their needs,” Marsh added. “It is obvious that they agree.”

The poll also showed that if given the chance, approximately 42 percent would enroll their child in a private or charter school, yet only 18 percent of respondents with school-age children enroll their child in a private or charter school.

Additionally, 67 percent of respondents supported the concept of open enrollment, which would allow students to attend the public school of their choice, while only 25 percent opposed this policy.

ExcelinEd CEO Patricia Levesque stated, “Voters in Alabama believe families should have education options. Whether choosing a public charter school, private school, or another public school of their choice, all families deserve the freedom to select the learning environment where their child will succeed, regardless of their ZIP code or background.”

Conducted February 27-28, the day of and the day after Governor Kay Ivey announced her Rebuild Alabama infrastructure plan in Maplesville, the poll also showed that only 2.9 percent of respondents viewed “high taxes” as the state’s biggest problem.

Instead, 20.49 percent of respondents pointed to affordable healthcare, 14.39 percent to K-12 education and 12.71 to crime and public safety when asked the same question.

A large plurality – 46 percent of respondents – view lack of funding as the state’s biggest obstacle to improving education, while 35 percent pointed to a lack of parental involvement.

In another question, 45.40 graded Alabama’s public K-12 school system with a “C,” while 17.72 percent gave a “D” grade and 4.27 percent graded it “F.” Only 3.43 percent of respondents awarded it an “A.”

You can view a summary of the polling here.

The Foundation for Excellence in Education is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization focused on state education reform.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
6 hours ago

7 Things: Mueller report will not be out in full, Mo Brooks takes big swings at media and ‘socialist Democrats,’ Doug Jones has ads he doesn’t want Alabamians to see and more …

7. At least one county in Alabama is taking on their clearly illegal gambling issues with “electronic bingo

— Newly elected Walker County Sheriff Nick Smith is going after electronic bingo halls operating illegally. He told the Daily Mountain Eagle he would seek charges against operators and employees. Most of the other bingo halls are shutting down in his county. There really is no question that none of the electronic bingo machines operating in the state of Alabama are legal. They are all slot machines with extra steps. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall praised Walker County and sounds like he is prepared to act on these machines, outlining, “Should local agencies in other jurisdictions fail to enforce State laws on gambling, my office will take action as needed to hold the perpetrators accountable.” The state of Alabama has seen all of this before.

6. Alabama Democrats think that money being spent on the border could be better spent in Alabama 

890
Keep reading 890 WORDS

— $1 billion in Pentagon funding has been made available for the wall. Monday, Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL), made it clear he is not in favor of this, arguing, “There are no circumstances under which it would be acceptable or appropriate. These projects are critical to the national security and to the state of Alabama, and I will oppose every attempt to delay or otherwise negatively impact them in any way.” On Alabama Public Television, Rep. Terri Sewell (D-Birmingham) said, “I don’t believe that we need a wall from sea to shining sea to actually protect us.” Sewell voted for the legislation that would block President Trump’s emergency declaration since she believes that it’s not a national emergency. She went on to say that if she could have Trump walk through her district for at least one hour, she could show him what $5.7 billion could do to turn around communities within our own country, and that she believes in a “smart wall” that could be done through drones, increased patrol and enforcing the existing laws.

5. Attorney General William Barr is willing to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the Mueller report

— After releasing his bombshell report, members of Congress from both parties and chambers have declared that the AG needs to appear before them to answer questions about the report. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said that during a phone call with Barr, Barr told him that he would be willing to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee about the Mueller investigation. Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) has also called for AG Barr to testify before Congress after he sent in his four-page summary of the investigation.

4. Michael Avenatti has been charged with extortion — A CNN contributor is a co-conspirator

— Stormy Daniels’ former lawyer, has been charged for attempting to extort between $15 and $25 million from Nike. According to prosecutors, Avenatti tried to extort Nike by threatening to use publicity to inflict financial and reputational harm on the company if his demands weren’t met. Last week, Avenatti approached Nike with a list of demands in exchange for covering up allegations of misconduct on behalf of the company, and he demanded a $1.5 million payoff for his client, and tens of millions of dollars for legal services, which Nike never requested. Avenatti previously entertained the possible idea of a bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination and appeared on MSNBC and CNN over 100 times. CNN has fired Los Angelos-based attorney Mark Geragos, even though he has not been arrested for his role yet.

3. Doug Jones is courting support from outside of Alabama and he did not want voters in the state to know about it

— Jones apparently believes that his support in Alabama is conditional on his attempts to be portrayed as a moderate in the state, while courting financial support from outside with his liberal position. Yellowhammer News reported that recent campaign ads, that are now inactive, could not be seen by residents of Alabama. One even stated “Don’t just take our word for it: Even election expert Nate Silver knows the path for the Democrats to take back the Senate goes through Alabama. Doug Jones HAS to win for us to have a chance.” Many of the ads Jones ran outside of Alabama all linked to a fundraising page for his campaign. While Jones has become a sort of cult figure nationally for beating former Judge Roy Moore with the help of the media, he should also know that it’s important to have the support of people who actually live in the state. This deception will not play well.

2. Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-5) condemns the media and what he calls “socialist Democrats” for the two-year Russian collusion investigation

— Brooks gave a House floor speech on Monday, where he discussed the Russia probe. In the speech, he said that the investigation was “the most sordid ‘fake news’ ‘big lie’ propaganda, scam, fraud and smear campaign in American history.” He then went on to say that “socialist Democrats and their fake news media allies: CNN, MSNBC, the New York Times, Washington Post and countless others have perpetrated the biggest political lie, con, scam and fraud in American history.” The Russia investigation is just one example of how the political left has spread false facts on a massive scale. As if they were prepared to prove his point, some outlets focused on Brooks’ quoting of Hitler’s Mein Kampf on the floor instead of the context of his comments.

1. If you are hoping for the full Mueller report to be released soon, you better relax

— Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) asked for a non-binding resolution to force the Mueller report to be released in its entirely and publicly, which was voted on 420-0. However, on Monday Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) blocked these efforts. There has been very vocal support from many Democrats to release the report publicly, and President Trump has also said that he’d be ok with the report going public. However, McConnell blocked the release because he realizes the whole report will not be released. McConnell said, “I look forward to the release of more information in the coming days as the attorney general says he intends to do in consultation with special counsel Mueller.”

Show less
9 hours ago

Rep. Gary Palmer warns of the Medicaid expansion ‘trap’ — Costs ‘will eventually swamp the state’

Monday on Birmingham’s radio’s “Matt & Aunie Show,” Rep. Gary Palmer (R-Hoover) advised policymakers in Alabama to avoid falling into what he called the “expansion trap,” referring to a push to expand Medicaid rolls in Alabama.

In recent weeks, some Republican lawmakers in the state legislature have softened their stances on Medicaid expansion, which in Alabama has been a policy promoted by Democrats.

Palmer explained to co-host Matt Murphy and Andrea Lindenberg why he was against it and warned that expanding Medicaid has risks associated with it.

224
Keep reading 224 WORDS

“I’ve been very forthright about it,” he said. “It’s a bad path to take. We ought to go ahead and follow up on block grant waiver requests that the state has submitted to the federal government and manage the money – let the state manage the money, take the federal administration out of it. When you expand Medicaid, the administrative costs and the cost of expansion will eventually swamp the state. It has other states. Illinois is about to go bankrupt. Plus, it forces more people on the waiting list in the expansion state. Just in those states where Medicaid was expanded, 22,000 people have died on waiting lists. That’s what happens when you run out of money. And that was from the beginning of expansion to the first of last year. And that number has surely gone up.”

“I would caution against it,” Palmer added. I think the state put together a model waiver request for block granting the Medicaid money to the state. I think the state should follow through on that and do that. I think that makes more sense than the expansion trap.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Show less