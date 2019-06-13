A ‘Story Worth Sharing’: Yellowhammer News and Serquest partner to award monthly grants to Alabama nonprofits
Christmas is the season of giving, helping others and finding magic moments among seemingly ordinary (and occasionally dreary) days. What better way to welcome this season than to share what Alabamians are doing to help others?
Yellowhammer News and Serquest are partnering to bring you, “A Story Worth Sharing,” a monthly award given to an Alabama based nonprofit actively making an impact through their mission. Each month, the winning organization will receive a $1,000 grant from Serquest and promotion across the Yellowhammer Multimedia platforms.
Yellowhammer and Serquest are looking for nonprofits that go above and beyond to change lives and make a difference in their communities.
Already have a nonprofit in mind to nominate? Great!
Get started here with contest guidelines and a link to submit your nomination:
Nominations are now open and applicants only need to be nominated once. All non-winning nominations will automatically be eligible for selection in subsequent months. Monthly winners will be announced via a feature story that will be shared and promoted on Yellowhammer’s website, email and social media platforms.
Our organizations look forward to sharing these heartwarming and positive stories with you over the next few months as we highlight the good works of nonprofits throughout our state.
Serquest is an Alabama based software company founded by Hammond Cobb, IV of Montgomery. The organization sees itself as, “Digital road and bridge builders in the nonprofit sector to help people get where they want to go faster, life’s purpose can’t wait.”
“He’s worked with the state of Alabama, he’s worked with municipalities all of the state of Alabama, and he’s served in the Unites States Congress for several years now,” he added. “Bradley Byrne would make an excellent United States Senator and have Alabama values, Alabama quality of life and work for job and economic development.”
Watch:
Bradford’s endorsement came after Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller endorsed Byrne last week.
Tracie West, Alabama State Board of Education member for District 2, also endorsed Byrne this week. She is the former president of Auburn City Schools.
“I’m supporting Bradley Byrne for U.S. Senate because Bradley supports education and he knows that’s what moves Alabama forward.” – Tracie West, State School Board member from Auburn
An early primary poll first reported on Wednesday by Yellowhammer News showed former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville leading the field (including potential candidates Roy Moore and John Merrill) in all media markets except Mobile, as Byrne represents southwest Alabama in Congress and enjoys high name identification and favorability there.
Byrne’s campaign team could very well be trying to show that his support is growing outside of his congressional district by rolling out endorsements like Fuller’s, West’s and now Bradford’s.
Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn
Recent bills to bring rural broadband, business growth to Alabama
For more than 40 years, I have dedicated my life to advancing the economic interests of Alabama. I’ve spent time in the state legislature as a representative of my hometown district and was honored to be selected speaker of the House for Alabama. I served the governor as the director of what is now the Alabama Department of Commerce, which exists to help boost the state’s economy. I currently act as chairman of the Energy Institute of Alabama as well as vice president of business development for PowerSouth Energy. In that time, we have seen Alabama businesses show impressive growth. This year alone, we are at record levels of unemployment.
A lack of high-speed broadband internet access in some of Alabama’s most rural areas persists in holding our state back. It’s a simple fact in today’s interconnected economy that, if one doesn’t have access to the internet, their business is more likely to fail. This lack of reliable internet access keeps businesses from investing in our state due to fears of being stranded on the information superhighway. For companies, particularly, high-tech companies, to invest in rural Alabama, we simply must be able to provide consistent broadband access at sufficient minimum speeds and capacity.
It should also be noted that weak internet connections and speeds can hinder everyday life in general. Every email, text message and digital alert depends on consistent internet in order to keep you and your loved ones updated. Students rely on the internet to receive and send their assignments. All are impacted by poor or nonexistent internet access.
So, I am proud to voice my praise and gratitude for the legislature’s passage of House Bills 400 and 540 and Senate Bill 90. These bills support the expansion of broadband internet systems to the parts of Alabama that need it most. According to the governor, 276,000 Alabamians lived in areas without any internet providers available last year. These new bills will improve situations like these that are simply inexcusable in today’s connected world.
Thanks to state representative Randall Shedd’s (R-Fairview) leadership, HB 400’s passage allows electric providers to install, operate and maintain broadband systems within their easements, the areas of property used by utility companies. These rights enable electric providers, or their affiliated or third-party providers, to more quickly and cost-effectively expand and improve broadband infrastructure to make quality internet access in rural Alabama a reality.
One of the greatest champions in the Alabama legislature for rural broadband access and expansion, Senator Clay Scofield (R-Arab), sponsored SB 90, which makes it easier to secure grants for these projects. It increases the minimum broadband speeds to 25 megabytes per second for downloads and 3 megabytes per second for uploads. It focuses on unserved and rural areas and improves the framework of broadband systems. While HB 400 allows the physical renovation of Alabama’s internet, SB 90 will make sure that these renovations are increased and accelerated.
Rep. Bill Poole (R-Tuscaloosa) sponsored HB 540, also known as the Alabama Incentives Modernization Act. Among other things, it provides significant incentives for the state’s broadband and connectivity efforts by allowing rural fiber projects to be eligible for 15 years of an investment tax credit. This allows recovery of 22.5% of capital investments in rural counties, use of the Growing Alabama economic development site preparation program for fiber projects at industrial parks, inland ports, and intermodal facilities, as well as provisions for broadband projects in federal Opportunity Zones. HB 540 will give businesses another reason to settle in areas that benefit from HB 400 and SB 90’s improvements.
The passing of these bills was greatly influenced by the dedicated members of the Alabama Rural Broadband Coalition. This group includes representatives of multiple industries, ranging from agriculture to business to healthcare to education (K-12 and post-secondary). Influential entities such as the Business Council of Alabama, ALFA, the Energy Institute of Alabama and many others all joined in the effort. Clearly, these bills were approved with a wide range of popular support and I commend these individuals for their steadfastness in pushing for the betterment of our state. All of this will help bring Alabama into a modern economy while also providing internet access and its benefits for all Alabama citizens.
I have spent a great deal of my life making sure businesses in our state have the best chance to succeed. However, for a long time, weak or non-existent internet access was simply accepted as a fact of life for Alabamians living in rural areas. The people of Alabama and the legislature have finally said enough is enough. HB 400, HB 540, and SB 90 will usher in a new era for business in Alabama. Again, I want to thank Gov. Kay Ivey, Sen. Clay Scofield, Rep. Randall Shedd, and Rep. Bill Poole for helping spearhead this great achievement. I also have to recognize the leadership of Sen. Steve Livingston, Sen. Del Marsh, Sen. Greg Reed and Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter. Please take a moment to call your representative and thank them for their part in passing these bills. I know from personal experience that they appreciate hearing from you.
Seth Hammett is chairman of the Energy Institute of Alabama and vice president of business development for PowerSouth Energy. Hammett spent 32 years in the Alabama House of Representatives, including 12 years as Speaker of the House. Visit https://energyinstituteal.org/ for more information.
Rogers spearheads House committee approving new ‘Space Corps’
Congressman Mike Rogers (AL-03) continues to be a leading national proponent for creating a new military branch for space.
In the overnight hours of Thursday morning, Rogers and Congressman Jim Cooper (D-TN) during a meeting of the House Armed Services Committee (HASC) introduced an amendment during the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) mark-up for Fiscal Year 2020 that would create the “Space Corps.”
The Rogers-Cooper amendment was unanimously adopted and the NDAA was approved by the committee, sending the measure to the full House.
“I am thrilled my colleagues on HASC recognize the importance of focusing on this proposal. As I have said time and time again, the future of warfighting will be fought in Space. Russia and China are surpassing us in Space capabilities and we must have a military branch focused solely on this mission,” Rogers said in a statement on the importance of meeting the threats that China and Russia pose in space.
This is an initiative Rogers has been tirelessly advocating for over the last few years, predating President Donald Trump’s creation for the “Space Force.”
“I also applaud President Trump’s vision and unwavering support in creation of this military branch. Our national security truly depends on it,” Rogers added.
Defense News reported Rogers advised that the Rogers-Cooper amendment approved by the HASC on Thursday is “almost identical” to an idea previously offered by Rogers that the same committee approved during the FY 2018 NDAA markup.
While it is similar to and in line with Trump’s vision for the Space Force, Space Corps would fall under the Air Force, like the Marine Corps currently falls under the Navy.
The Space Force proposal would have separated the new branch out entirely and necessitated more bureaucracy and spending, according to Space Corps proponents.
Cooper, speaking on Space Corps, explained, “It is not a $13 billion expenditure, a gold-plated plan like had been proposed to us by the secretary of the Air Force. It is instead a reorganization so that space professionals can be properly recognized for their skill and ability and promoted.”
Space Corps as proposed by the Rogers-Cooper amendment would create its own streamlined acquisition system, a four-star commandant on the Joint Chiefs of Staff and its own civilian undersecretary.
The Secretary of Defense would be required to provide a report on Space Corps’ structure and personnel needs by 2021. The corps, if created, would experience a transition period that begins January 1, 2021 and ends no later than December 31, 2023.
Initially, Air Force personnel would be transferred to create the new branch, although there would exist the ability for Navy and Army members to volunteer to move into the corps.
“This is the initial standing up of the service. We can come back next year and look at bringing those professionals in,” Rogers said of requiring Navy and Army space personnel to transfer to Space Corps, according to The Hill. “This is going to be an evolving product over the next four to five years and we’re going to have time to deal with those.”
Assuming the proposal survives the House floor, there will still be more hurdles to overcome.
The Rogers-Cooper amendment differs from the proposal in a Senate committee’s NDAA version, which backs the formation of a new service outside the Air Force, fully funded at $72.4 million, but still deviates from the White House’s Space Force proposal.
The House and Senate are expected to reconcile their competing versions of the bill before it can head to Trump’s desk.
Additionally, as the NDAA is authorizing legislation, separate appropriations legislation would also have to back this new military branch before it could become a reality.
Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn
University of South Alabama Hospital opens Gulf Coast’s first ‘small baby unit’ for babies born at 28 weeks, earlier
There is new hope for babies born before 28 weeks gestation, thanks to the University of South Alabama (USA) Children’s & Women’s Hospital in Mobile.
WKRG reported that a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Wednesday for the newly operational “small baby unit” at the hospital. The outlet added that there are less than ten similar units in the United States, and USA’s facility is the first of its kind throughout the Gulf Coast states.
Cathy McCurley, a registered nurse at USA Children’s & Women’s Hospital, explained why the unit is so significant.
There are numerous advantages to putting babies born so prematurely (being born before 37 weeks is considered premature) in the same room together, which is one focus of the unit at USA.
“We were trying to put babies with specific needs together that were similar. So those babies that are born before 28 weeks and before 1,000 grams have a lot of not only medical needs, but neuro-developmental needs. So they are born and having to process our environment much earlier than they should have to and so not only do they have medical needs that need to be met, but they also have neurological needs,” she outlined to WKRG.
“We have to be careful about lighting and sound, and good touch, bad touch, and all of those kinds of things as well as their medical concerns,” McCurley continued. “And grouping them together allows us to focus on them as a group rather than… when they’re spread out amongst the other patients you may not have them paired well, and that runs into problems in trying to manage that aspect of their care.”
Research has shown that babies born before 28 weeks gestation or weighing less than 2.2 pounds have better health outcomes when a specially trained team provides care, and the survival rate for these babies is improving, according to WKRG. USA’s new small baby unit can hold up to 22 babies at a time.
Additionally, housing these babies together gives their parents the opportunity to share their experience with each other and know that they are not alone.
WKRG shared two examples of babies born before 28 weeks who have thrived at USA.
One baby named Tatum was born on March 7 of this year, weighing just over a pound.
Now, about three months later, he is reportedly gaining weight and getting healthier every day, thanks to the hardworking doctors and nurses in the new small baby unit.
Cullen Potter is another example. This is the baby born “barely bigger than a Coke” who went viral last year after “graduating” from USA’s neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).
His mother, Molli Potter, said that he needed to be delivered almost four full months early. However, she had a hard time finding a hospital with doctors who would even attempt delivering before 24 weeks, with many writing her son off as a lost cause.
That changed when she called USA Children’s & Women’s Hospital, and Cullen was born at 22 weeks, weighing 13.9 ounces.
Cullen reportedly had to stay in the hospital for 160 days, up until what would have been his regular delivery date.
“He was the size of my hand and didn’t even look like a baby,” Potter said.
Due to the facilities at USA, Cullen is doing much better now. In fact, he recently celebrated his first birthday in March.
Potter shared, “He just got a complete clean bill of health from every single doctor that he’s seen. No medications, nothing. He’s working on walking just like every other baby his age.”
She wants other parents in her situation to know that there absolutely is hope for babies born even this prematurely.
“So many give up on them without even trying,” Potter emphasized. “[Another] hospital point blank said, No. He’s not worth it, two-percent chance, we’re not going to do anything.’ I want people to see that they can make it. That they not only can make it, but they can have a good quality of life just like any other baby.”
Blount County Jail offering baptisms to inmates — ‘I’m somebody totally different in Jesus’
The Blount County Jail in Oneonta is offering voluntary baptisms to inmates as a way for them to help turn their lives around.
ABC 33/40 reported that Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon has partnered with Reedemed Ministries, which is run by a former convict who found faith and turned away from a life of crime, to start the program.
The first baptisms at Blount County Jail reportedly occurred Tuesday night, with 24 male inmates choosing to accept Jesus Christ in their lives.
Baptisms will also be offered to the female prison population at the jail in six months.
Moon told ABC 33/40 that baptism is “an outward showing” that an inmate is serious about seeking true forgiveness and rehabilitation.
The sheriff explained the thought process as, “This is who I was before I met Jesus Christ, and now, I’m dead and I’m buried. My old self is gone, and I’m resurrected new. And I’m somebody totally different in Jesus.”
Moon emphasized that inmates are free to practice whatever religion they choose — or none at all.
ABC 33/40 added that 29 female inmates in the Walker County Jail chose to get baptized this week at that facility. These inmates are part of a weekly Bible group that totals 67 female inmates in that county’s jail.