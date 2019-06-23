Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

A Story Worth Sharing: The Birmingham Zoo’s Passionate Mission to Inspire Wildlife Conservation

With 700 animals and a beautiful lush landscape just minutes away from downtown, it’s easy to see why the Birmingham Zoo is one of Alabama’s most well-loved attractions. While the zoo serves as a fun experience for visitors, many may not know it doubles as a nonprofit, focusing on local, and global wildlife conservation efforts.

Tessa Terra Manasco, the Birmingham Zoo’s Conservation and Special Projects Manager says the zoo’s nonprofit status helps to further their primary mission, Inspiring Passion to Conserve the Natural World.

Manasco says this mission aligns with the goals of other conservation nongovernmental organizations as well as a variety of state and federal conservation agencies.

“Our status as a not-for-profit has a positive impact on our relationships with our local and global partners, assuring these partners that the zoo is a mission-driven organization dedicated to conservation,” Mansaco said.

One of these local partnerships is with the Alabama Department of Conservation’s Division of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division. The Birmingham Zoo closely works with the AWFF to further both of the organizations’ missions in practical ways. From signage and messaging on zoo grounds to sending their staff on field research missions with AWFF staff, the zoo aims to increase the public’s awareness of Alabama’s astounding biological diversity and work to conserve the state’s rich natural heritage.

“We have many cooperative conservation projects with AWFF, including projects that benefit American Black Bears, Golden Eagles, Gopher Tortoises, Eastern Indigo Snakes and more,” Manasco stated.

Additionally, the zoo often has the opportunity to work with universities and municipalities, extending their reach into a variety of statewide initiatives focusing on animal and land conservation.

Samil Baker, the Birmingham Zoo’s Manager of Public Relations and Social Media, says the zoo is both a fun and educational experience for all who visit.

“We continue to be a place for families to gather and create lasting memories while engaging with the natural world around them,” Baker said

Manasco echoed Baker’s comments when she stated that the zoo takes their commitment to their mission and hopefully “inspires a conservation ethic in our guests as well.”

In addition to their ongoing conservation efforts, Baker says the Birmingham Zoo is in the process of updating and renewing their facilities. The zoo is entering the second phase of their Renew the Zoo Capital Campaign.

Baker says that phase two includes, “the front entrance Arrival Experience, a large gift shop, membership office, the Hugh Kaul Plaza, the Altec/Styslinger Learning Center, a sensory room, first aid station, modern restrooms, administrative offices, overlook decks and event rental spaces.”

The zoo is set to host a grand opening celebration for the New Arrival Experience and Welcome Plaza on Saturday, June 29 from 9am until 6pm.

For more details about this event or other zoo happenings visit the Birmingham Zoo’s website at birminghamzoo.com or Facebook page @BirminghamZoo.

HPM: Airbus A220 assembly line project gaining momentum in Alabama

MOBILE, Alabama – On the campus of Airbus’ Alabama manufacturing facility, construction crews are completing the early phases of a project that represents the next chapter of the aerospace company’s U.S. growth plans.

Work on the A220 aircraft assembly line in Mobile is moving forward rapidly, just months after high-ranking Airbus executives joined state and local leaders at an official groundbreaking ceremony at the site.

“We are well into construction,” said Greg Ellis, vice president for program development at HPM, the Birmingham-based firm overseeing the project. “The site is full of tower cranes and tons of yellow equipment. It looks like ants on a hill right at the moment.”

For HPM, the new project is a déjà vu moment. The firm oversaw the construction of Airbus’ A320 Family manufacturing facility at the Mobile Aeroplex at Brookley industrial park, a $600 million investment that gave the aircraft maker its first U.S.-based commercial aircraft assembly site.

The facility now being built on the Mobile campus is also strategically significant as it will allow Airbus to produce a second aircraft type in Alabama — the single-aisle A220 passenger jet to meet the demands of U.S. airlines.

It’s also an extension of the partnership the Alabama firm has forged with Airbus.

“The relationship with Airbus has played an integral role in the growth of HPM, and we’re honored to expand our partnership on the new A220 assembly line,” said Ryan Austin, chief operations officer at HPM. “Through past projects, we have cultivated a mutual respect and keen understanding of the strategic processes and objectives for each organization.

“Those symmetries will enable us to deliver a top-caliber facility that will help Airbus to achieve its production goals and will ultimately contribute to increased growth and prosperity for the city of Mobile and state of Alabama,” he said.

RENEWED PARTNERSHIPS

Though the groundbreaking ceremony was staged just five months ago, HPM’s work on the project actually started in Spring 2018, when it began working on programming efforts with Airbus and its A220 partner, Canadian aircraft maker Bombardier, according to Ellis.

HPM then teamed with the engineering and development firm Mott MacDonald, a partner on the A320 project, to draw up a master plan and assemble the design build and construction teams for the new project.

HPM tapped Brasfield & Gorrie, which built the A320 assembly line, for the same role in the A220 project. Another Birmingham-based firm, BL Harbert International, is adding four additional hangar bays to support A220 and A320 production.

Both are moving forward for a fast-track delivery for Airbus, which aims to begin assembling A220 aircraft at the site this summer.

Ellis said BL Harbert has topped out the steel structures for the new bays and begun pouring slabs and enclosing the buildings. Brasfield & Gorrie is already into steel construction and prepping areas for an underground tunnel that will run within the assembly line.

“They’ve got all the foundation systems installed and all of the temporary shoring. They are closing in on about 50 percent completion with the building of the final assembly line,” Ellis said. “Over the next 60 days, we’ll start to install roof and exterior wall systems once they get the steel far enough along.”

A future phase of the project calls for an expansion of the delivery center on the Airbus campus, where more than 120 Alabama-made A320 Family aircraft have already been delivered to eight U.S.-based airline customers.

“This will be a nice enhancement to the facility there and will bring a little more prominence and ceremony to the delivery of aircraft in Mobile,” Ellis said.

Once the new facility is at full production, Airbus plans to build four A220 aircraft each month.

The company is hiring more than 400 new workers to staff the new assembly line and is also adding jobs to increase production of A320 Family aircraft in Alabama. Read a story on Airbus’ hiring plans.

MEETING GOALS

The A220 project’s accelerated timeline has prompted HPM to take a different approach than the one it used with the original assembly line.

“This is a bit more streamlined. We are designing while building, while we are prepping for equipment to be installed, so that as soon as things are tested and approved, we can begin working with the operations team to bring aircraft through the facility,” Ellis said.

Another challenge for HPM is that the heavy-duty construction work must be performed on the site of a major manufacturing facility.

“We cannot in any way, shape, form or fashion impact their ongoing operations. That is a unique challenge in and of itself,” he said.

‘LAUNCHING PAD’

Since completing the A320 assembly line project for Airbus, HPM has been involved in several large-scale aerospace and aviation projects, including Aerojet Rocketdyne’s new advanced manufacturing facility in Huntsville, and expansion projects for MRO companies VT MAE and HAECO America.

Earlier this year, HPM was selected to help Boom Aviation locate, design and build a manufacturing facility for its planned supersonic airliner. Two years ago, HPM began its work alongside the properties and facilities teams of FedEx Express throughout the U.S. managing airport and runway projects, enhancing sorting facilities and renovating offices.

“The A320 project was really our launching pad into aerospace and aviation,” Ellis said.

Since then, HPM has also worked with global manufacturers such as Continental Tire and Mercedes-Benz, which is adding a second campus to its industrial footprint in Alabama.

“When you work for an international client the size and magnitude of Airbus, and you satisfy and please them, the rest of the world stands up and takes notice,” Ellis said.

(Courtesy of Made in Alabama)

How 4 innovative firms are soaring in Alabama’s aerospace industry

Alabama’s aerospace industry is marked by innovators, who are rethinking established industry standards and pushing the limits of their imaginations.

They’re focused on specialized products and training to aid military personnel, new solutions for faster communications around the globe and more efficient ways for pilots and travelers to conquer the skies.

“There’s an inventive spirit that courses throughout this industry, from the global manufacturers who are fulfilling major international contracts to the young entrepreneurs who are just beginning to bring their ideas to life,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

“They’re all important, and they all have a place here, because their innovations will shape the future of aviation, aerospace and defense.”

The innovative spirit of Alabama’s growing aerospace industry is exemplified by four firms that are making waves and winning business. Here is a look at them.

RADIOBRO CORP.

A Huntsville-based aerospace engineering firm used one of its products to help win a national contest to improve field communications for U.S. warfighters.

RadioBro Corp., which makes miniature electronic systems for airplanes and spacecraft, landed the $10,000 first prize in the challenge from the group SOFTWERK, along with a chance to work with U.S. defense agencies and contractors to turn the winning proposal into reality.

The firm – founded by twin brothers and University of Alabama in Huntsville grads, Mark and Eric Becnel – is located at UAH’s Dorothy S. Davidson Invention to Innovation Center.

The proposal was based on RadioBro’s own miniaturized ultra-high-frequency telecommunication hardware, and it beat eight other submissions from across the U.S.

“We showed how we can bridge radio frequency data using the same technique we apply to relay information through a small spacecraft,” said Mark Becnel, RadioBro’s president. “We used four of the MiniSatCom modules we designed in 2014 to demonstrate a solution.”

The solution uses miniature devices that are activated and deployed by a user making his or her way through, around or into structures that would normally block or degrade a radio signal.

Deploying the tiny, hard-to-detect devices reroutes a radio signal from its origin through a chain of repeater devices to the user’s receiver. The size of the devices makes them hard for enemy forces to find and disrupt, and the low cost per unit allows the devices to be left behind if necessary.

Participating in the contest opened new potential for RadioBro technologies.

“We did not look at terrestrial applications of our device,” Becnel said. “We now show strength in new market areas in which we previously were not involved.”

Made in Alabama profiled the Becnels in 2015.

DYNALANTIC CORP.

Ozark’s DynaLantic Corp. has built a name for itself manufacturing training systems and simulators for military helicopters.

The company, established in 1984, conducts such training for AH-1 Cobra, UH-1H Huey, Huey II and AH-64A Apache aircraft. The crucial resource can provide calm, planned and practiced reactions among pilots in case of real emergencies.

The DynaFlight Training Center last year provided simulator flight training for four NASA Kennedy Space Center Huey II pilots, allowing them to complete their annual emergency training.

During the session, the pilots repeatedly executed in-flight helicopter emergencies, including inadvertent flight into bad weather, hydraulic failure, tail rotor loss, engine failure and auto-rotation to touchdown.

David Ramsey, Kennedy Space Center Chief of Flight Operations, emphasized the value of DynaLantic’s facility.

“The simulator training was very beneficial for our team as it has allowed us to practice and hone skills for situations not often encountered and/or cannot be safely conducted in actual aircraft,” he said.

MYNARIC

Mynaric, a fast-growing German startup that chose Huntsville for its U.S. headquarters last year, is a pioneer in the field of laser communication technologies.

Today’s data networks are based largely on infrastructure on the ground, and it is often expensive and impractical to expand.

So, the future calls for that expansion to happen in air and space, the company says, with high-speed internet being sent down from satellite and airborne networks to the most remote corners of the globe.

Mynaric’s wireless laser data transmission products include ground stations and flight terminals, which allow large quantities of data to be sent wirelessly over long distances between aircraft, autonomous drones, high altitude platforms, satellites and the ground at high data rates.

The company was founded 2009 with the goal of commercializing wireless laser communication for aerospace applications.

Applications of Mynaric technology include secure point-to-point communications between stationary and non-stationary objects, airborne mesh networks and secure tactical communications.

Customers are also using the technology to deploy communication constellations, enabling accessibility to underserved populations.

SOUTHERN SKY AVIATION

A new full-service aviation company says it is “reimagining flight” in Birmingham.

Southern Sky Aviation opened last year at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport.

The company says it wants to make charter flights more attainable to the flying public.

It also offers a wide range of maintenance services, including complete overhauls, routine repairs and required inspections. Beyond that, the company offers a long list of avionics services, from installing the latest weather radar to upgrading traffic alert systems.

Southern Sky also offers flight management and aircraft brokerage services.

Earlier this year, the company said it would expand into the Atlanta market, and last month, it announced the addition of international charter flights out of Birmingham, to Canada, the Caribbean and Central and South America.

(Courtesy of Made in Alabama)

John Merrill: ‘Extraordinarily difficult’ for Roy Moore to defeat Doug Jones, secure the GOP nomination

The list of Republicans doubting former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore’s chances for success in a 2020 U.S. Senate bid continues to grow.

In remarks given to Alabama Public Television’s “Capitol Journal” that aired on Friday, Secretary of State John Merrill said it would be “extraordinarily difficult” for Moore to have success in a 2020 campaign.

Merrill, a possible Republican candidate who could face Moore in the primary, will make his intentions known next week.

“I think it would be extraordinarily difficult for Judge Moore to be successful in a general election campaign against Senator Jones,” Merrill said. “I also think it would be difficult for Judge Moore to secure the Republican nomination. But Judge Moore has a great deal of support, and he has been a very strong candidate in almost every race that he has ever pursued. I don’t see any reason for that to change today.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

University of Alabama’s ACT Card in Apple Wallet wins four national awards

With the desire to be transforming and stay on the cutting edge of technology, the University of Alabama’s Action Card Office listened to students who asked for the ability to put ACT Cards on their cellphones.

UA became one of three schools to pilot the ACT Card in Apple Wallet technology, an innovative new program to enhance faculty, staff and student life by adding card functionality to the iPhone and Apple Watch.

The Action Card Office’s work in pioneering the ACT Card in Apple Wallet technology, released last fall, has reaped four national awards.

At the National Association of Campus Card Users (NACCU) conference in Hartford, Connecticut, the Action Card Office received the J. Paul Melanson Award and was honored for Best Video and Best Marketing Campaign.

All NACCU members were eligible to submit a video, with the top three selected by committee. Attendees were able to watch each video and vote on their favorite, with UA’s “ACT Card Mission” being selected not only by the organization, but their peers in the campus card system arena as well.

The NACCU Marketing Award Committee selected UA’s ACT Card in Apple Wallet campaign as Best Marketing Campaign.

The J. Paul Melanson Award, which is not awarded every year, is presented to members of the campus card community who have spurred growth of the campus card industry, been pioneers in campus cards, significantly and freely helped NACCU members to implement or advance systems on their campuses, or been instrumental in the growth and stability of NACCU. This award is named in honor of one of the founders of NACCU, and recipients are identified by the NACCU Board of Directors at its discretion. Both UA and Duke University were recipients for 2019.

The Action Card Office also received the Transact Distinction Award for Innovation for the ACT Card in Apple Wallet project. The award is for institutions that are on the forefront of campus technology innovation and recognizes campuses that have developed and implemented high-impact technology strategies.

This story originally appeared on the University of Alabama’s website.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

4 ways Alabama universities are driving aerospace advances

Innovative research that is guiding the future of the global aerospace industry is happening in university laboratories and classrooms across Alabama.

Space exploration, rocket engines and deep space outposts are just a few of the topics currently being studied by instructors and students in projects supported by government agencies, private companies and other stakeholders in the sector.

“Alabama educators are raising up a highly-skilled workforce that will tackle the toughest challenges that lie ahead for this industry,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

“They, and their students, are also making important contributions right now, with groundbreaking research that is informing the latest developments in spaceflight, aircraft design and the discovery of new frontiers.”

(Courtesy of Made in Alabama)

