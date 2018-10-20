Subscription Preferences:

A proven Republican conservative, Rep. Arnold Mooney serves House District 43 21 mins ago / Sponsored
Rep. Roby: Alabama farmers ‘in the midst of a very real crisis’ as Hurricane Michael recovery continues 2 hours ago / Guest Opinion
College football week 8: A look at the state’s matchups and national lines 3 hours ago / Sports
Summit provides updates on RESTORE progress in Alabama 4 hours ago / outdoors
Steve Marshall takes lead in national court fight to protect religious liberty, preserve historic monuments 15 hours ago / News
Ivey campaign: ‘Maddox gives Soros plenty of reasons to #Believe in his liberal agenda’ 18 hours ago / News
‘Always bald, sometimes loud’: Ainsworth releases new political ad that shares his views on important issues while poking fun at himself 19 hours ago / Sponsored
Let’s be serious, George Soros isn’t donating money to Governor Kay Ivey 20 hours ago / Opinion
Modern day “Goldilocks” finds stranger’s home “just right” with amenities 22 hours ago / News
Alabama sets new record for number of jobs, number of people employed 23 hours ago / News
Republicans draw big crowd for Fairhope rally as Election Day nears 24 hours ago / News
Public Policy Foundation: ‘Amendment 4 would save Alabama taxpayers millions’ 1 day ago / News
Kay Ivey: Walt Maddox ‘misguided’ on calls to expand Medicaid 1 day ago / News
7 Things: Illegal immigration argument in the WH, libs complain about pot enforcement costs, Maddox demands Ivey prove his smear, and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
Passion and purpose: How an Alabama based software company is helping the United Cajun Navy organize Hurricane Michael relief efforts 1 day ago / Sponsored
Sessions conducting ‘most aggressive campaign against leaks’ in DOJ history 1 day ago / News
Byrne: Odds better than 50/50 GOP keeps House — ‘There is truly a Kavanaugh effect going on here’ 1 day ago / News
Ivey campaign criticizes ‘Lying Liberal Walt Maddox’ 1 day ago / News
Effort underway to have Alabama inmates vote this election cycle 1 day ago / News
Ainsworth rallies Alabama voters after George Soros’ involvement in upcoming election revealed 2 days ago / News
Citing his conservative, commonsense, businessman’s approach to government, State Representative Arnold Mooney (R–North Shelby) is seeking a second term as the representative for House District 43, which covers much of North Shelby County.

“As a House member, I have stood up for the conservative beliefs, morals, and values that define Alabamians and the Alabama Republican Party, worked to ensure our state budgets spend within their means, and fought against the passage of tax increases on the citizens of our state,” Mooney said. “We have also successfully implemented several needed reforms that will ensure Alabama does not look back as we continue to move forward building a sound, job growth economy. More work remains to be done and I look forward to doing my part while serving a second term in Montgomery.”

Since taking office in 2014, Mooney sponsored and co-sponsored 22 bills that passed, and several have received national attention. National labor unions increased their efforts to organize industrial facilities across the southeast with successes that include, Volkswagen in Tennessee and Golden Dragon in Wilcox County.  This prompted Mooney to sponsor and pass a constitutional amendment establishing Alabama as a “right-to-work” state.

Voters concurred and ratified Mooney’s constitutional amendment by a 70 percent to 30 percent margin on the 2016 election ballot, providing non-union workers with blanket employment protections.

Mooney also sponsored and passed the “Health Care Rights of Conscience Act,” which provides civil and criminal immunity for Alabama health care workers who refuse to perform certain procedures, such as services relating to abortion, human cloning, human embryonic stem cell research, and sterilization, that violate their sincerely-held religious beliefs.

Employed as a commercial realtor, Arnold Mooney and his wife, Kelly, have three grown children and eight grandchildren. They are active members of Meadow Brook Baptist Church

As the House Sponsor for the Closed Primary Run-off Bill, he was successful in securing its passage, thereby ending cross-over voting in Alabama, and ensuring integrity in our elections. By repeatedly sponsoring House legislation to end the practice of charging Lodging Tax on Meeting rooms for conventions, events and social occasions, Mooney is responsible for the Department of Revenue ending its anti-competitive assessment of the tax.

During the 2018 Session Mooney was the House Sponsor for the successful passage of the DUI-Inter Lock Bill that makes our roadways safer from drunk drivers by requiring more use of Interlock devices. He also sponsored the passage of the Freedom of Religious Liberty and Constitutional Display of the Ten Commandments Amendment which will be voted on in November and the Alabama Electronic Security Board of licensure Bill providing protection to Senior Citizens from high-pressure sales tactics and unwanted security installations.

Mooney was also the House Sponsor of legislation that has put a spotlight on and begun the favorable discussion of ending Civil Asset Forfeiture problems in Alabama. Learn more about him at www.arnoldmooney.com.

(Paid for by Friends of Arnold Mooney)

As Hurricane Michael recovery efforts continue, we are gradually learning the full scale of damages portions of our district are facing. The setback for the agriculture industry is severe, to say the least. In the immediate aftermath of the storm, I traveled to the Wiregrass to see firsthand what some of our farmers are experiencing. The devastation is heartbreaking.

Agricultural damage from Hurricane Michael across Alabama, Florida, and Georgia is projected to top $1.3 billion in total losses, with cotton, pecans, and poultry commodities hit the hardest. An expert with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System estimates the loss to our state’s cotton crop alone could eclipse $100 million. That sum does not include the impact the storm had on livestock, peanuts, and timber. When I was on the ground in the Wiregrass, I even saw 1,500 acres of cucumbers that might not make it to harvest. Our farmers are in the midst of a very real crisis.

In Alabama’s Second District, agriculture is the backbone of our economy, and throughout my time in Congress, I have always made it a priority to fight for our farmers of all commodities. Their work to provide the food and fiber we depend on is vitally important. I will continue to advocate for them, especially at this very uncertain time as we work to put the pieces back together for these hardworking men and women who have suffered tremendous loss to their livelihoods.

In the wake of this disaster, Governor Kay Ivey requested that Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue declare our hurricane-damaged counties in Alabama as agriculture disaster areas. She also requested the maximum assistance be made available to our state through existing Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Farm Service Agency (FSA) programs.

I, too, have been actively engaged with Secretary Perdue, and recently penned a letter to him voicing my support for the Governor’s request. It is imperative that our farmers receive the most fitting and best available assistance from USDA during this time, and I am confident Secretary Perdue understands the severity of the devastation that occurred to agriculture in our state. I will remain in close contact with USDA to address any further needs the Department may require in getting our farmers the help they need in the weeks and months to come.

As we work through this season of rebuilding together, I’ve been encouraged to see and hear about so many acts of kindness and charity in our district and throughout the Southeast.

As a local example, when Tate’s Supermarket in Hartford lost power during the bad weather, they were unable to keep their refrigerated food stock cold. So, they emptied their freezers, prepared the food, and gave it away on to-go plates for anyone in Geneva County who needed a meal. This time of recovery will not be easy, but if we continue to help each other in whatever ways we are able, we will get through this.

If you or someone you know needs assistance in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael, please contact one of my offices. My staff and I work for you, and we are committed to ensuring that you know the options available to you during this trying time. Most importantly, please continue praying for the families who were impacted by this disaster.

U.S. Rep. Martha Roby is a Republican from Montgomery.

We are already seven weeks through the college football season, and Alabama’s favorite college football teams have some more must-see matchups this time around.

Alabama State and Alabama A&M have a bye-week and South Alabama and Troy face each other this coming Tuesday, but all of the Yellowhammer State’s other teams play on Saturday.

You can find all of the state’s game times and how to watch below, as well as the lines for the nation’s top matchups.

All games below are on Saturday, October 20:

Auburn at Ole Miss (Oxford, MS), 11:00 a.m. CST
TV: ESPN

UWA at West Georgia (Carrollton, GA), 1:00 p.m. CST
Watch online here.

Samford at Furman (Greenville, SC), 1:00 p.m. CST
Watch online here.

JSU at Southeast Missouri (Cape Girardeau, MO), 1:00 p.m. CST
Listen online here.

UNA at Jackson State (Jackson, MS), 2:00 p.m. CST
Watch online here.

Alabama at Tennessee (Knoxville, TN), 2:30 p.m. CST
TV: CBS

UAB vs. North Texas (Legion Field, Birmingham, AL), 6:30 p.m. CST
TV: BEIN

Graphic by Alabama’s Paul Shashy; lines by Oddshark

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Although the inaugural Governor’s Restoration Summit had held a firm spot on Governor Kay Ivey’s schedule for months, Hurricane Michael required a change of plans for Governor Ivey as the devastation left in its wake called for her immediate attention.

Fortunately, Governor Ivey was able to leave the important business of the Summit under the leadership of Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Commissioner Chris Blankenship, a man very familiar with the Deepwater Horizon oil spill that initiated the 8-year path to the Summit.

The Summit, held last week at the Spanish Fort Community Center, provided updates on the progress of restoration efforts related to the Deepwater Horizon oil spill as well as the opportunity for public input on proposals for work that will continue for the foreseeable future.

“On the Alabama Coast we all know how it is to go through such a traumatic storm event.  Our prayers and thoughts are with the people of Florida, Southeast Alabama and Georgia and Governor Ivey as they deal with the aftermath of the massive storm,” Blankenship said as he opened the Summit.

“The most exciting thing to point out from the Summit is that 122 projects valued at more than $711 million of restoration efforts have occurred or are underway so far in Alabama,” Blankenship said. “We’ve done good work in all these restoration projects, but there is still more work to do. It’s important to have events like this to hear from the public about what’s important to them and what type of projects we need to do moving forward to continue to restore Alabama.

“The settlement from BP will continue to be paid out over 15 years, through 2032, so it’s a long process where we will be doing restoration work, and we want to continue to stay engaged with the public. We want to make sure we provide information about projects that are being done, how those projects are going and listen for what we can do better in the future.”

The Deepwater Horizon oil spill that occurred in 2010 forever changed the way of life along the Gulf Coast from the economic impact to the curtailment of recreational opportunities and property access. In 2016, a settlement was reached with BP to fund restoration efforts and recover economic damages for Alabama and the rest of the Gulf states.

“Each of us has a special interest in preserving our state’s natural resources,” Blankenship said. “I love our coast and what it means to our way of life and quality of life here. This is my home and, for most of you, your home. As Commissioner, I commit to you that we will strive to ensure that our state remains Alabama the beautiful.”

Blankenship said the interest citizens have shown in the state’s natural resources continues to demonstrate that the state’s most valuable resource is the people of Alabama.

“It warms my heart to see so many people who care deeply for Alabama and its natural resources,” he said. “Gov. Ivey also cares very much about the restoration work underway and what still needs to be done.”

Blankenship shared the successes in Alabama from the $711 million allocated for 122 restoration projects to date.

“With these projects, we are improving water quality in Mobile Bay and protecting the Grand Bay Savanna,” he said. “We are protecting oyster habitats, turtle-nesting habitats, bird-nesting habitats and other wildlife. We are restoring the marsh and shoreline at Lightning Point in Bayou La Batre.

“We are expanding public fishing opportunities by restoring the fishing pier at Fort Morgan. We also have the beautiful new Lodge at Gulf State Park that will open on November 2. We are promoting growth in south Alabama’s economy with important infrastructure projects.”

Other types of restoration projects include oyster management, artificial reef construction and research, ecosystem research and improving the stranding response network for marine mammals.

“In case you’ve never heard me say this before, Alabama has the largest artificial reef program in the country,” Blankenship said. “Through this funding, we have been able to build more artificial reefs and do research around those reefs that will continue to provide habitat and production for decades.

“And everybody loves oysters. A lot of work has been done and will be done to restore oysters.”

Regarding community resilience, Blankenship said the goal is for a community to use available resources to respond to, withstand and recover from adverse situations like natural disasters and environmental catastrophes.

“Coastal Alabama is all too familiar with being prepared when disaster strikes,” Blankenship said. “As we saw with the destruction caused by Hurricane Michael in the Florida Panhandle and southeast Alabama, coastal resilience is vitally important.  It is not a matter of if but when our coast will be impacted by a tropical storm or hurricane.”

For economic development and enhancement, the projects include an Africatown Museum and Welcome Center as well as various road and highway improvements, Port of Mobile enhancements and water system improvements in coastal Alabama.

With RESTORE funding, Alabama has been able to acquire more than 4,000 acres of environmentally sensitive coastal habitat. So far more than $100 million has been designated for land acquisition and conservation.

“ADCNR, in close coordination with the Forever Wild Land Trust program, as well as state and federal partners, has invested and will continue to invest in land conservation and other restoration efforts across coastal Alabama,” Blankenship said.

The Commissioner said watershed management plans are a foundational piece of the restoration strategy with the goal of improving water quality.

“Clearly, we are making progress, but we’re not stopping there,” Blankenship said. “We need to do more. I’m grateful to our federal partners and local partners on each of these projects.”

The Governor’s Office and ADCNR recently produced the 2018 Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill Restoration Progress Report that highlights the progress through the middle of 2018. Go to this link to review the complete report online.

The Restoration Progress Report is grouped by restoration project types:

–Replenishing and protecting living coastal and marine resources
–Supporting and enhancing community resilience
–Providing and enhancing economic development and infrastructure
–Restoring, conserving and enhancing habitat
–Providing and enhancing recreation and public access
–Restoring water quality
–Providing planning support
–Conducting science, research and monitoring

“The Governor’s Restoration Summit is the first opportunity we have had to put together a document that has all the projects showcased in one place, regardless of funding source,” Blankenship said. “When all the projects are grouped by restoration type it shows that, overall, restoration projects for Alabama cover all restoration types pretty fairly and that when aggregated it is over 120 projects and $711 million, which is pretty impressive.

“The important part is these projects come from you (the public). These projects started with a suggestion from somebody – a group, an organization, a municipality, a county or state agency. That is the primary reason for this summit – to hear from you on projects from ‘Bucket 2’ of the federal RESTORE Act. Restoration is definitely a team effort. The Governor’s Restoration Summit further proves the power of working together.”

Over the next 15 years about $1.4 billion is allocated to Alabama for restoration projects related to the Deepwater Horizon oil spill from NRDA, NFWF and the Alabama RESTORE Council. About $1.6 billion will be allocated by the federal RESTORE Council gulf-wide from Bucket 2. That money is not distributed or divided to each state by any formula. All five Gulf states and six federal agencies will work to put together a plan that meets project needs in each state. Ben Scaggs, Executive Director of the Gulf Coast Ecosystem Restoration Council, participated in the Summit and shared with the attendees plans and timelines for developing Funded Priorities Lists by the federal RESTORE Council over the next two years as well as over the next couple of decades.

David Rainer is an award-winning writer who has covered Alabama’s great outdoors for 25 years. The former outdoors editor at the Mobile Press-Register, he writes for Outdoor Alabama, the website of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall led a group of 13 states in filing an amicus brief this week to the U.S. Supreme Court to support the City of Pensacola’s right to maintain a historic cross in a downtown public park.

“At issue is the right of the City of Pensacola to keep a public landmark in a city park,” said Marshall in statement released from his office on Friday. “The landmark in this case is a simple Latin cross erected in a corner of Bayview Park by the citizens of Pensacola as the nation was preparing to enter the Second World War.”

Marshall filed the Amicus brief with the U.S. Supreme Court in the case Amanda Konrat’yev v. City of Pensacola, Florida, which supported Pensacola’s appeal of a September 7, 2018 federal appeals court ruling ordering the city to remove the cross from Bayview Park.

“For 77 years, the cross has served as a backdrop for community events and memorial services honoring veterans,” Marshall added. “Given the history and significance of this beloved local landmark, it defies reason that Pensacolans should be forced to remove it because its presence is now perceived to conflict with the Constitution’s prohibition of the establishment of religion. This distorted view of the law, which has unfortunately been upheld by two federal courts, is a serious challenge to the public’s ability to retain historic religious symbols on thousands of monuments and memorials on public property across America. The impact of this question travels far beyond Pensacola. I was in our Nation’s Capital a few weeks ago and noticed thousands of crosses lining the hills of Arlington overlooking Washington, D.C. Should they now be ripped out of the ground because they can also be viewed as religious symbols? Even members of the federal appeals court panel that ruled against the City’s ability to display the cross have called into question the legal precedent used to challenge such displays.”

Other states joining Alabama in the filing were Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Utah.

The Alabama-led amicus brief can be read here.

@RealKyleMorris is a Yellowhammer News contributor and also contributes weekly to The Daily Caller

Governor Kay Ivey’s campaign on Friday issued a statement explaining why George Soros would funnel money into the state for Democratic gubernatorial nominee Walt Maddox, playing off of his “#Believe” slogan in the process.

“George Soros’ recent $200,000 bet on Walt Maddox has raised eyebrows in Alabama, but it shouldn’t be too much of a surprise to folks who are familiar with Walt Maddox’s liberal record,” the governor’s campaign said.

The Soros family has given millions and millions of dollars to fund pro-abortion causes.

“And Walt Maddox has repeatedly made it clear he shares Soros’ extreme stance on abortion,” Ivey’s campaign commented.

The Ivey campaign then outlined examples of what they view as Maddox’s pro-abortion stance.

  • When asked by a 95.3 radio listener as to whether he is pro-life or pro-choice, Walt Maddox replied, “It’s a very complicated subject.”
  • Maddox, along with Planned Parenthood and other out-of-state liberal groups, opposes “Amendment Two” – a constitutional amendment on the November ballot that acknowledges the sanctity of unborn life.
  • In response to a question from an Alabama Policy Institute/Yellowhammer News Survey regarding whether he supports taxpayer funding for Planned Parenthood, Walt Maddox said: “Under the law of the land a woman has a right to choose up until the point of fetal viability…As a governor sworn to uphold the federal and state constitutions and the laws of Alabama, I will faithfully execute Alabama’s laws within the constitutional limits defined by the Supreme Court.”

The governor’s campaign commented, “If these answers sound familiar, it’s because it’s nearly identical to another one of Soros’ financial recipients: ‘I will defend Planned Parenthood. I will defend Roe v. Wade, and I will defend women’s rights to make their own health care decisions.’ – Hillary Clinton.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

