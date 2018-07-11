A millennial’s plea: Get educated — socialism is a devastating sham

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a 28-year-old New York Democrat, seems to have taken the reigns of the Democrat party. This could get pretty ugly unless we do something about it now.

For those of you who do not already know, Ocasio-Cortez unseated Democratic Caucus Chair Joseph Crowley in the Democratic primary for New York’s 14th congressional district.

Why is this a big deal? Because Ocasio-Cortez believes in the failing practice of socialism and is receiving great praise for doing so. Don’t panic! Once you can cut through her many unsubstantiated promises, her stupidity can be somewhat combatted.



Ocasio-Cortez’s platform has sent shockwaves through America and is a fantasy that millions on the left long for.

Ocasio-Cortez aims to abolish ICE, provide tuition-free college education, and ensure that all Americans have healthcare. What she has failed to understand and present to the American people is who will be footing the bill for her foolishness. I’ll tell you who it is. It’s the American people. Yes, the taxpayers. Those that work day in and day out to ensure that they have the resources they need will be paying the way for the millions that do not want to work or are abusing government welfare programs. There will be the exceptions of course, but my argument stands. For too long, there has been no vetting process for governmental assistance, leading to corrupt beings in the world.

Socialism is a practice that does not work. This is not rocket science. Ocasio-Cortez’s ideas are nothing less than those of a socialist state. Should she advance and move forward with continued support, more and more Democrats will adopt her ideas.

What Republicans must do is educate their fellow Americans about the dangers (and historical outcomes) of Ocasio-Cortez’s nonsensical ideology.

Work to ensure that EVERYONE knows the true dangers of socialism. You would be surprised how many people in America do not know the truth regarding socialism. Tell them to take a look at Venezuela. It is the greatest example of a failed socialist state.

In this report from CEPR (Center for Economic and Policy Research), many reports are compiled to reveal the horrid and tragic truths about socialist Venezuela. In 2016, the average Venezuelan lost around 19 pounds. In 2017, the average Venezuelan lost 30 pounds.

Venezuelans are suffering. Why is it that so many Americans are struggling to understand that?

I get it, we have A LOT of uneducated and unintelligent people living in America, but that does not mean we cannot work to ensure that they know exactly what they’re voting for.

The entire reason I am writing this piece is because millennials, in particular, need to be more aware of the dangers of socialism. Millennials, I urge you to get educated and educate your peers. Sadly, a great deal of our generation favors socialism.

In a 2016 YouGov survey, 39 percent of respondents in the 18–29 age group viewed socialism in a positive light.

That number is overwhelmingly high for a system designed to fail.

@RealKyleMorris is a Yellowhammer News contributor and also contributes weekly to The Daily Caller