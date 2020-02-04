A fighter: Alabama talk radio hosts react to Rush Limbaugh’s cancer diagnosis

On Monday, conservative talker Rush Limbaugh announced on air that he had been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.

Rush Limbaugh is a radio, political and cultural icon.

Without Rush Limbaugh’s style and success, political talk radio would probably not exist. His impact can be felt on cable news and even on websites like Yellowhammer News.

His impact on modern conservatism is unquestioned and unmatched — so much so that he was made an honorary member of Congress in 1994 (see below).



He offers his unvarnished opinion, unregulated by others, directly to his audience. His opinion, undoubtedly, has molded many minds in the radio business.

In the United States of America, you would be hard-pressed to find a place where you could not pick up “The Rush Limbaugh Show” from a terrestrial radio tower. He can be heard on over 600 radio stations and is one of the most listened to radio voices ever.

His daily radio show has definitely influenced talk radio hosts across the state of Alabama, as well.

Here are some of their reactions to his announcement:

Jeff Poor (WVNN-Huntsville)

When Rush Limbaugh says there will be a wing of the talk radio hall of fame named for him, there really will be. Without Limbaugh revolutionizing the medium and paving the way for countless others, the media landscape would be far different today. Many so-called ‘Rush babies’ came into the conservative media and the conservative movement because they were exposed to Limbaugh in their formative years. That had an impact on the way many of us approach life and issues regarding politics and public policy. The country is better for it today.

Sean Sullivan (FM Talk 106.5-Mobile)

Limbaugh is the Lewis and Clark of the expansion of talk radio and all of us who followed owe him a great debt of gratitude. I’m saddened to hear the news but I’m not counting the Godfather out anytime soon.

Matt Murphy (Talk 99.5-Birmingham)

Rush is the father of modern talk radio. He re-invented the format at a time when many conservatives in America were searching for a voice that shared their ideals and belief structure. He, in many ways, validated the opinions of millions and created a platform that forced change in the liberal media. A game changer. He took Buckley concepts and delivered them to middle America in a way they could apply them in their own lives. All radio talkers are in his shadow. There will never be a replacement.

Will Anderson (WVNN-Huntsville)

When Rush announced that he had the disease earlier today, he said that he had thought about not saying anything about it on air. I suspect that would’ve been hard to do, as Rush — the pioneer of talk radio — has always given of himself to his audience, from his hearing loss to his prescription drug addiction, and now to his cancer. As always, we will live through it with him prayerfully and vicariously, and we’ll continue to tune in every day.

My takeaway:

Limbaugh is a fighter. He has overcome and succeeded in the face of controversy, industry headwinds and direct targeting of him by adversaries, politicians and the most powerful media conglomerates in the history of the world, and yet, he persevered.

Stage 4 lung cancer will undoubtedly be the biggest fight of his life and a fight for his life.

But he has been counted out numerous times and he always roars back.

Unfortunately for his detractors, he will probably roar back here as well.

No matter what happens, Limbaugh’s influence will be heard in the voice of talk radio’s biggest and smallest names for decades to come and the world is a better place for it.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.