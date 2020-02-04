Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Watch live: Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey delivers 2020 State of the State Address 9 hours ago / News
Alabama businessman, U.S. Army veteran among Trump’s 2020 State of the Union guests 16 mins ago / News
American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics honors CEO of Alabama’s ULA 40 mins ago / News
A fighter: Alabama talk radio hosts react to Rush Limbaugh’s cancer diagnosis 1 hour ago / Faith and Culture
Birmingham couple makes transformational gift to UA 2 hours ago / News
Byrne: Fighting to keep the state of the Union strong 3 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Illegal alien charged with enticing, raping 13-year-old girl in Madison County 5 hours ago / News
FBI, Auburn partnering to expand presence in Alabama 6 hours ago / News
Ivey announces initiative for schools to apply for a free fitness center 7 hours ago / News
Eight Alabamians win award for supporting state parks 7 hours ago / News
7 Things: Iowa caucus snafu, legislative session to begin, Doug Jones uses his son to continue the moderate performance art over impeachment and more … 8 hours ago / Analysis
State Sen. Butler vows to take concerns about ALDOT, Director John Cooper to Gov. Ivey — ‘Something needs to happen’ 9 hours ago / News
Alabama legislature gavels in for 2020 regular session on Tuesday — Here’s what to watch for 10 hours ago / News
University of Alabama to retire jersey of school’s first African-American scholarship athlete 23 hours ago / News
Byrne slams Beyoncé, Jay-Z for remaining seated during National Anthem at Super Bowl 23 hours ago / Politics
UAB surgeon named editor-in-chief of prominent national scientific journal 24 hours ago / News
Join us: ‘Yellowhammer Connection’ event series kicks off in Montgomery with 2020 legislative edition 1 day ago / News
Report: Gadsden Goodyear plant lays off 105 workers 1 day ago / News
Alabama Power’s Crosswhite, Peoples appointed to prestigious national innovation commission 1 day ago / News
Doug Jones’ son says senator struggling to eat, sleep during impeachment trial 1 day ago / News
A fighter: Alabama talk radio hosts react to Rush Limbaugh’s cancer diagnosis

On Monday, conservative talker Rush Limbaugh announced on air that he had been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.

Rush Limbaugh is a radio, political and cultural icon.

Without Rush Limbaugh’s style and success, political talk radio would probably not exist. His impact can be felt on cable news and even on websites like Yellowhammer News.

His impact on modern conservatism is unquestioned and unmatched — so much so that he was made an honorary member of Congress in 1994 (see below).

He offers his unvarnished opinion, unregulated by others, directly to his audience. His opinion, undoubtedly, has molded many minds in the radio business.

In the United States of America, you would be hard-pressed to find a place where you could not pick up “The Rush Limbaugh Show” from a terrestrial radio tower. He can be heard on over 600 radio stations and is one of the most listened to radio voices ever.

His daily radio show has definitely influenced talk radio hosts across the state of Alabama, as well.

Here are some of their reactions to his announcement:

Jeff Poor (WVNN-Huntsville)

When Rush Limbaugh says there will be a wing of the talk radio hall of fame named for him, there really will be. Without Limbaugh revolutionizing the medium and paving the way for countless others, the media landscape would be far different today.

Many so-called ‘Rush babies’ came into the conservative media and the conservative movement because they were exposed to Limbaugh in their formative years. That had an impact on the way many of us approach life and issues regarding politics and public policy. The country is better for it today.

Sean Sullivan (FM Talk 106.5-Mobile)

Limbaugh is the Lewis and Clark of the expansion of talk radio and all of us who followed owe him a great debt of gratitude. I’m saddened to hear the news but I’m not counting the Godfather out anytime soon.

Matt Murphy (Talk 99.5-Birmingham)

Rush is the father of modern talk radio. He re-invented the format at a time when many conservatives in America were searching for a voice that shared their ideals and belief structure. He, in many ways, validated the opinions of millions and created a platform that forced change in the liberal media. A game changer. He took Buckley concepts and delivered them to middle America in a way they could apply them in their own lives.

All radio talkers are in his shadow.

There will never be a replacement.

Will Anderson (WVNN-Huntsville)

When Rush announced that he had the disease earlier today, he said that he had thought about not saying anything about it on air. I suspect that would’ve been hard to do, as Rush — the pioneer of talk radio — has always given of himself to his audience, from his hearing loss to his prescription drug addiction, and now to his cancer. As always, we will live through it with him prayerfully and vicariously, and we’ll continue to tune in every day.

My takeaway:

Limbaugh is a fighter. He has overcome and succeeded in the face of controversy, industry headwinds and direct targeting of him by adversaries, politicians and the most powerful media conglomerates in the history of the world, and yet, he persevered.

Stage 4 lung cancer will undoubtedly be the biggest fight of his life and a fight for his life.

But he has been counted out numerous times and he always roars back.

Unfortunately for his detractors, he will probably roar back here as well.

No matter what happens, Limbaugh’s influence will be heard in the voice of talk radio’s biggest and smallest names for decades to come and the world is a better place for it.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

Watch live: Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey delivers 2020 State of the State Address

MONTGOMERY — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday evening will deliver her 2020 State of the State Address, and you can watch it live online here.

The address is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. CST in the Old House Chamber of the Alabama State Capitol.

As previewed by Ivey recently, major topics of the address are expected to be the 2020 Census; criminal justice and corrections reform; healthcare in general; mental healthcare; and education reform.

Ivey will have five special guests attend the address:

  • Brandie McCain was previously incarcerated and was among the first group of J.F. Ingram State Technical College students to earn the nationally recognized Certified Logistics Associate credential from the Manufacturing Skills Standards Council.
  • John Carroll is a retired Army Veteran that was struggling to find gainful employment until he was assisted by the Alabama Department of Labor and the Decatur Career Center.
  • Carl Flemons is a veteran’s representative at the Department of Labor and helped Carroll find a place of employment.
  • Joanne and Shanice Williams are the wife and daughter of the late Lowndes County Sheriff “Big John” Williams, who tragically lost his life in the line of duty in November 2019.

The State of the State Address will conclude the opening day of the Alabama Legislature’s 2020 regular session.

The live stream will begin at 6:00 p.m. CST below.

WATCH:

Alabama businessman, U.S. Army veteran among Trump’s 2020 State of the Union guests

From selling produce at a rural stand in Wilcox County to being a guest of honor of the President of the United States — this is the American Dream, personified by Paul Morrow.

Morrow, according to a release from the White House, will attend Tuesday night’s State of the Union Address on the personal invitation of President Donald John Trump. The address is set to begin at 8:00 p.m. CST.

A U.S. Army veteran, Morrow started a successful contracting business called SDAC after leaving the military. He is currently building a new concrete plant in an Opportunity Zone in Montgomery. This new plant will help support several brand new F-35 jets that are stationed at nearby Maxwell Air Force Base.

The Opportunity Zone aspect of Morrow’s work is expected to get a shoutout from Trump. These incentivized zones in distressed communities were created by Trump’s landmark Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

However, Morrow’s story goes way beyond being one of the many minority business owners who have thrived under the historic Trump economy.

A leader at the November “Black Voices for Trump” rally in Atlanta, Morrow comes from humble Alabama beginnings.

Here is what his SDAC biography says:

Morrow is one of 19 children born to James and Mary Morrow of Plantersville, Alabama, near Selma, infamous location of “Bloody Sunday” where protesters marching for voting rights across the iconic Edmund Pettus Bridge were beaten on national television in 1965. Poor, black and only four years old at the time of the Selma-to-Montgomery march, Morrow grew up picking beans, okra and corn then helping his family sell it at the roadside produce stand in their front yard. He saw the Army as his ticket out and in 1979 he enlisted straight after high school graduation. Injured on duty, Morrow was discharged to heal then headed to Florida to reinvent himself, learning A/C repair and opening SDAC in Homestead in 1985 then expanding to his hometown of Selma in 2014.

For Black History Month in recent days, Trump recently signed a resolution, outlining what black Americans have accomplished during his administration.

“My Administration has made great strides in expanding opportunity for people of all backgrounds,” wrote Trump. “Over the past 2 years, the poverty and unemployment rates for African Americans have reached historic lows.”

He outlined, “Through the transformative Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, more than 8,700 distressed communities battling economic hardship have been designated Opportunity Zones, creating a path for struggling communities to unlock investment resources and create much needed jobs and community amenities. I also signed into law the historic First Step Act, which rolled back unjust provisions of the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994, which disproportionately harmed African American communities. The First Step Act provides inmates with opportunities for job training, education, and mentorship. We want every person leaving prison to have the tools they need to take advantage of a second chance to transform their lives and pursue the American dream after incarceration. Additionally, last December, I was proud to sign into law the groundbreaking FUTURE Act, which ensures full support for historically black colleges and universities over the next 10 years.”

“Our great Nation is strengthened and enriched by citizens of every race, religion, color, and creed. This month, we celebrate the cultural heritage, diverse contributions, and unbreakable spirit of African Americans. We commend the heroes, pioneers, and common Americans who tirelessly fought for — and firmly believed in — the promise of racial equality granted by our Creator, enshrined in our Constitution, and enacted into our laws. We pledge to continue to stand against the evils of bigotry, intolerance, and hatred so that we may continue in our pursuit of a more perfect Union,” Trump concluded.

Governor Kay Ivey celebrated Morrow’s honor in a Tuesday tweet.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics honors CEO of Alabama’s ULA

The American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) tapped the leader of Alabama’s rocket builder for a prestigious fellowship.

AIAA selected United Launch Alliance (ULA) President and CEO Tory Bruno as part of its Class of 2020 Fellows and Honorary Fellows, according to a release from the organization.

Bruno and his peers will be honored at a ceremony in May.

“The 2020 Class of AIAA Honorary Fellows and Fellows have earned the respect and gratitude of the aerospace community for their dedication, creativity and contribution to better understanding our world in terms of its limits and how we can push past those boundaries,” said John Langford, AIAA president. “They are the best minds in the industry. I congratulate them on this career accomplishment.”

Since taking the helm at ULA in 2014, Bruno has overseen the company’s increased role in the national security space race and critical scientific missions.

RELATED: Satellites launched by Alabama rockets saved lives in Iraq

ULA’s 1.6 million square foot manufacturing plant in Decatur is the largest such facility in the Western Hemisphere.

The company has calculated its annual economic impact to the state of Alabama at approximately $285 million.

In an exclusive interview with Yellowhammer News last year, Bruno spoke about the reasons why ULA’s economic impact on the state would continue to increase.

That is because of the Air Force’s award to ULA to develop the cutting-edge Vulcan rocket needed for American national security space missions.

The award, under the Launch Services Agreement, elevates the importance of ULA’s Alabama operation.

“It’s a big shot in the arm, an increase in our confidence to know that we’re developing the right rocket that the national security community and the Air Force want to carry out the mission,” said Bruno. “They tell us that unambiguously when they make the award to us. And so we have plowed ahead. We have invested heavily in the Decatur factory bringing it all up to state-of-the-art manufacturing techniques.”

Rockets built in Decatur have also powered critical weather satellites and spacecraft exploring the solar system.

Bruno’s company will power NASA’s next scientific mission to the sun early next week.

The Solar Orbiter will launch atop an Atlas V rocket as it seeks to examine how the Sun creates and controls the space environment throughout the solar system.

RELATED: Alabama’s ULA making final preparations for launch of NASA’s Solar Orbiter

The spacecraft will then reside in an elliptical orbit and make a close approach of the sun every six months, going within 26 million miles of the star’s surface. Solar Orbiter will spend the next decade gathering information.

Launch is scheduled for a two-hour window beginning at 11:03 EST on February 9 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

Tim Howe is an owner of Yellowhammer Multimedia

Birmingham couple makes transformational gift to UA

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A $20 million comprehensive gift from C.T. and Kelley Fitzpatrick will significantly enhance the Culverhouse College of Business and intercollegiate athletics at the University of Alabama.

When completed, the commitment will increase the Fitzpatricks’ total giving to UA to $24 million and make them the largest cash donors in the University’s history.

Pending approval by the University of Alabama Board of Trustees, the $20 million gift will establish the C.T. and Kelley Fitzpatrick Center for Value Investing.

It also provides funding for research in value investing, enhances the Culverhouse Investment Management Group student-led investment program, elevates the Fitzpatrick Endowed Chair of Value Investing to the C.T. and Kelley Fitzpatrick Endowed Director of the Center for Value Investing and supports enhancements to Crimson Tide Athletics facilities.

“The Fitzpatrick family continues to transform the UA College of Business through remarkable investments in our students’ lives and professional careers,” said UA President Stuart R. Bell.

“We’re thankful for their steadfast support and for their enduring legacy,” Bell said. “Future business leaders are being shaped and empowered through C.T. and Kelley’s philanthropy, and UA’s business programs remain exemplars for success among public business schools.”

As founder and CEO of Vulcan Value Partners, C.T. Fitzpatrick has grown the firm from a startup in 2007 to an internationally recognized investment management firm with over $15 billion in assets under management. His strategy has proven successful.

All five of Vulcan Value Partners’ investment strategies are in the top 1% of their peers since inception.

(This peer ranking information is sourced from eVestment, as of Jan. 21, 2020, using Vulcan Value Partners Large Cap, Focus, and Focus Plus Composites versus peer group of U.S. Large Cap Value Equity Universe, Vulcan Value Partners Small Cap Composite versus peer group of U.S. Small Cap Value Equity Universe, and Vulcan Value Partners All Cap Composite versus peer group of U.S. All Cap Value Equity Universe since inception ending Dec. 31, 2019).

The Birmingham couple has strong ties to UA. As an alumnus, C.T. Fitzpatrick is immersed in various areas of his alma mater, including serving as a member of The University of Alabama President’s Cabinet, a member of the Culverhouse College of Business Board of Visitors and formerly as chair of the Hewson Hall Building Campaign Steering Committee.

Kelley Fitzpatrick is a Tuscaloosa native and the daughter of Lewis Manderson, for whom UA’s Manderson Graduate School of Business is named.

In 2015, the Fitzpatricks gifted the University $3 million to create the Vulcan Value Partners Research Library and Trading Room as well as an endowed chair and professorship in the Culverhouse College of Business.

That gift made UA’s business school the first in the nation to offer a value investing concentration at both the undergraduate and graduate level. The success of the program proved a wise investment, leading the couple to provide additional support with $8 million of their most recent gift devoted to value investing.

“We are doing this because the University has been a good steward of our initial investment,” said C.T. Fitzpatrick. “We think the additional investment can earn even higher returns and ultimately help more students, as well as benefit the University, the state and the region. There is a lot of leverage in the gift.”

“With C.T.’s support and active participation, the University has already built a one-of-a-kind undergraduate program in value investing,” said John Heins, UA’s Fitzpatrick Endowed Teaching Professor of Value Investing.

“It’s particularly gratifying,” Heins said, “that one of the best investors in the business has chosen to invest further in extending the reach and impact of the program to the lasting benefit of the University, the Culverhouse College of Business and all of the students and alumni who will continue to benefit from his wisdom and generosity.”

In addition to supporting value investing, the significant gift will also provide funding for various aspects of the College, from its programs to its students, faculty and facilities.

The gift includes $1.5 million to bolster marketing efforts that strategically heighten awareness of the College; $2 million to enhance professional development and career services for all Culverhouse undergraduate students; and a $2.5 million matching gift challenge that pushed the $30 million Hewson Hall campaign to completion in fall 2019.

“Over the years, we’ve had many conversations with our friends C.T. and Kelley Fitzpatrick about ways we could partner together to elevate — and transform — what we’re doing here at the Culverhouse College of Business,” said Dr. Kay Palan, dean of the College.

“This gift is the result of those conversations,” Palan said. “It symbolizes confidence in our mission and an investment that will pay future dividends, as it will allow the enhancement of academic programs, services and amenities relied on by students across the College. We are extraordinarily grateful to the Fitzpatricks for their generous support.”

The Fitzpatricks also designated $5 million of the gift to the Crimson Standard Capital Initiative to support enhancements to Crimson Tide athletic facilities.

“We are so appreciative of the Fitzpatricks’ continued support of The University of Alabama, and we thank C.T. and Kelley for their generosity in designating $5 million to The Crimson Standard,” said Greg Byrne, UA director of athletics. “This capital initiative is helping us prepare for the future of Alabama Athletics, and its success would not be possible without philanthropic gifts such as this.”

The Fitzpatricks said they value the influence their legacy has on the student experience and anticipate a greater return on investment for the foreseeable future.

“To watch these students progress and see what they are doing is very gratifying,” said C.T. Fitzpatrick. “It becomes a virtuous circle where they go out and thrive and through their success are able to give back just as we have. That is the legacy, and we want to continue to build on it.”

The University of Alabama, the state’s oldest and largest public institution of higher education, is a student-centered research university that draws the best and brightest to an academic community committed to providing a premier undergraduate and graduate education. UA is dedicated to achieving excellence in scholarship, collaboration and intellectual engagement; providing public outreach and service to the state of Alabama and the nation; and nurturing a campus environment that fosters collegiality, respect and inclusivity.

(Courtesy of the University of Alabama)

Byrne: Fighting to keep the state of the Union strong

This week is one for the history books as President Trump gives his State of the Union address only hours before he is acquitted of impeachment in the Senate. There could hardly be a greater contrast between work being done for the American people and a sham scheme to prevent it.

The president can tout remarkable achievements over the last year despite unprecedented obstruction from Democrats afraid of his success. Facing a gridlocked legislature, President Trump has used his deal-making shrewdness to negotiate deals abroad and fight for his America First agenda at home.

With the Trump tax cuts in full swing and his success rolling back unnecessary regulations, the economy is at full throttle. The blue-collar boom we are experiencing has led to record low unemployment even while Americans are keeping more of their hard-earned money. His tough stance on trading partners like China who have a history of cheating us is paying off. Just weeks ago, he signed a new Phase One trade deal with China.

In December, with polling showing overwhelming disapproval for their unpopular impeachment focus, Democrats gave in to public pressure and passed the bipartisan U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). President Trump’s deal had been waiting for House action for a year. USMCA will have major benefits for American workers, and Alabama is poised to benefit more than most states. Ironically, many Democrats now taking the credit for USMCA are the same ones who said that a new deal replacing NAFTA couldn’t get done.

The president has also prioritized lowering healthcare costs. His vision is in stark contrast to the socialist proposals offered by the left. Remember, in last year’s State of the Union, when President Trump proclaimed that we would never be a socialist nation, Democrats sat on their hands while Republicans cheered.

President Trump ran on the promise of restoring our national security after years of neglecting our servicemen and women. His America First policies are doing just that. Defense spending has increased, and we are honoring our commitments to our warfighters. While President Trump rightly has questioned our involvement in the Middle East, he has taken firm action when needed. He recently took out Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, the most dangerous terrorist in the region. And he has proposed a historic Middle East peace deal.

For all the Democrats’ foolish talk about the Senate being a legislative graveyard, Mitch McConnell and his Republican majority have continued confirming President Trump’s judicial nominees at an extraordinary clip. That itself is an amazing accomplishment! Meanwhile, the House has rejected any meaningful legislation and instead continued its impeachment focus. Pushing through partisan messaging bills that won’t become law might please their liberal base, but it does nothing for the American people.

Don’t forget border security, one of President Trump’s key issues. His commonsense policies have lowered the number of illegal border crossings and contributed to American safety not just at the border but in all 50 states. I visited the border last year and know firsthand the challenges there. I will continue fighting with him against sanctuary cities and open borders.

I am pleased that one of President Trump’s priorities for 2020 is school choice. I am honored to lead his school choice legislation in the House and excited to have over 100 cosponsors of my bill. When I met with President Trump at the White House in December to discuss his education priorities, he made clear he will push for action on this initiative this year.

While Democrats will continue seeking their only goal to undermine President Trump, I will continue fighting to keep the state of our union strong, this year and always.

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne is a Republican from Fairhope. He is a 2020 candidate for the U.S. Senate.

Illegal alien charged with enticing, raping 13-year-old girl in Madison County

An illegal alien has been charged with enticing and raping a 13-year-old girl in Madison County, Alabama, through the use of social media.

Rodrigo Ortega, a 24-year-old illegal alien, has been accused of being responsible for the disappearance of a 13-year-old girl he lied to and told he was 19-years-old, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Two days after the young girl went missing, Ortega and the victim were found. Ortega was taken into custody and charged with second-degree rape, enticing a child and interference with child custody.

“We are happy that the victim can be reunited with her family, and that the man responsible has been brought to justice,” Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner said in a statement on the office’s Facebook page. “The tireless work by the FBI and the Sheriff’s Office Investigators help bring this case to a close.”

Turner added, “This is a warning for every one of us. We encourage parents to be mindful of what your kids are doing online and who they are talking to. These threats are real and do exist.”

Ortega is currently being held on a $30,000 bond. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has placed a detainer on Ortega so he will be immediately turned over to ICE agents for arrest and deportation, should he be released by local authorities.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

