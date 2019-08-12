7 Things: ‘You know who’ killed Epstein, Alabama Media Group says everyone is racist, Alabamians want longer summers and more …
7. Blaming the conservative media for El Paso ignores one big thing
- The white supremacist terrorist that committed a mass shooting at an El Paso, Texas Wal-Mart has had his manifesto used to attempt to silence everyone from the president of the United States to talk radio, even though by his own words, it’s just not true. He stated, “My opinions on automation, immigration and the rest predate Trump.”
- This fact did not stop The New York Times from channeling Comedy Central’s “Daily Show” to blame the president and conservative media for the shooting with a weak comparison that focus on terms like “invasion” being used to describe the millions of people who have entered our country illegally in an attempt to silence those voices by blaming them.
6. Alabama getting help in the opioid crisis
- The federal government is granting Alabama $6.3 million to aid in fighting the opioid addiction epidemic; the money will help fund facilities and programs treating and preventing opioid addiction.
- According to federal health authorities, in 2017 there were 70,000 drug overdose deaths in the country, which is 21.7 per 100,000 people. But in some Alabama counties, there is an even higher rate, and the government has already established that the opioid issues in the country make for a crisis.
5. Tuberville says he’s not a politician … again
- During former football coach Tommy Tuberville’s visit in Vestavia where he spoke at the Mid-Alabama Republican Club meeting, he emphasized that he isn’t a politician and how little he thinks of his opponents that are “career politicians.”
- Tuberville said that when he goes to Washington, D.C., he’s going to vote for you and not for corporations, as well as stating that he thinks if you’re an outsider, you can’t get in because the political system is made for people that “take money from lobbyists and the establishment.” Tuberville went on to imply that most of his opponents are career politicians and they need to “go get a dang job” so that they know what’s happening in the country.
4. Phony Joe Biden has a rough weekend on the campaign trail
- The Democratic front-runner told supporters that he remembered being vice president when the mass shooting happened at Parkland High School and he spoke with the children from that school. Of course, this took place after he was out of office so he just made it up.
- This latest “gaffe” came on the heels of Biden saying that he believes “poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.” He also told followers that “we choose truth over facts,” but his campaign said he misspoke on both occasions.
3. Survey says Alabamians want a longer summer
- You wouldn’t think that people would look at Alabama’s schools and clamor for less classroom instruction, but a recent poll says just that with over 80% of respondents wanting the school year to start after Labor Day and end before Memorial Day.
- The polling was done by the Alabama Association of Camps, a group with a big interest in longer summers. It is being used by State Representative Steve Hurst (R-Talladega) when talking about having fewer school days so kids could get jobs (so get that resume ready, third-graders).
2. AL.com says we are probably all racist
- John Archibald at AL.com wants you to understand that everyone is probably racist deep down, and it’s time for you to realize it and stop being so racist. But in his column, Archibald also asked what would happen if you looked deep into your own soul and considered if you’re racist, saying if you don’t self-evaluate it’s because you’re scared to “embrace your inner racist.”
- Archibald also said that he’s heard more “overt racism” more recently than in his entire life. To emphasize how shocking that is, he wanted everyone to also know that he grew up in Alabama, but according to Archibald, because we “don’t talk about race enough,” it’s causing more issues and there are more divisions between people. Apparently not talking about race leaves us all comfortable in our own racism.
1. The people you don’t like killed Jeffrey Epstein
- Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his cell, and not long after, President Trump retweeted a conspiracy theory tweeted by Terrence K. Williams that said, “Died of SUICIDE on 24/7 SUICIDE WATCH? Yeah right! How does that happen #JefferyEpstein had information on Bill Clinton & now he’s dead.” Now, 2020 Democratic presidential candidates former U.S. Representative Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) and U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) are calling Trump out for his “dangerous” actions.
- People on the left have their own conspiracy theorists. MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough believes there may be a Russian plot at play and his colleague Joy Reid thinks Attorney General William Barr had a role in Epstein’s death.