Tuberville touts ‘outsider’ bona fides during Vestavia appearance — Says political system ‘made for people on the inside’

VESTAVIA HILLS — On Saturday, Republicans in Birmingham’s “Over the Mountain” communities got their first look at former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville away from the gridiron and on the stage as a politician.

While speaking to the August meeting of the Mid Alabama Republican Club at the Library in the Forest, Tuberville, a 2020 GOP candidate for the U.S. Senate, made an effort to highlight his being an outsider to politics.

He explained to the group assembled what led him to seek the U.S. Senate seat currently occupied by Democratic U.S. Sen. Doug Jones, who happens to reside in nearby Mountain Brook.

“I want to make a difference,” he said. “I want to be a part of it. I am not a career politician. I am not the establishment. When I go to Washington, D.C. to vote for you, I’m not voting for a corporation. I want to tell you something – I’ve been shocked. I’m going to write a book about this. Outsiders can’t get in. It is made for people on the inside and for people that take money from the lobbyist and the establishment.”

“I started with a cell phone and myself in my house when I announced,” Tuberville continued. “I’m looking around – now what do I do because these guys I’m running against – most of them – all they do is take one job, and one comes open, ‘Man, I believe I’ll do this one.’ Go get a dang job. Go out there and see what’s happening in this country. People are hurting, folks. People are hurting.”

One area where Tuberville attempted to distinguish himself from his competition was in underscoring not having a prior career in politics. He touted the system in place in Alabama’s state legislature, which allows for lawmakers to have full-time jobs in addition to their roles as lawmakers.

“Now, I have been all over this state,” Tuberville explained. “I met with city, county commissioners, mayors – not all. I’ll get to all of them. We’ve got a great state. We got a lot of great things going on in this state. I am proud of our state representatives and some decisions that they’ve made to try to make this state better. Sometimes they make some we don’t agree with. That usually happens. But you know what? They’re not career people. They go, and they do things for a while. Then they come home. Then they go back to work.”

Tuberville said he supported term limits but suggested it was unlikely the so-called “establishment” would allow them to become a reality.

“Our Founding Fathers did not put term limits in the Constitution,” he continued. “You know why? They never dreamed anybody would want to do this for a living. They never dreamed it. They never dreamed it would be a career. You know why? Because you can make a heck of a lot more money out there in public life if you’ll go to work and get your hands dirty, and try to work with other people and make the country better, other than going and sitting behind a desk and supposedly making law for us. Think about that. They didn’t want us to go up there forever, and that’s the reason we don’t have term limits. I’m for them. Can we ever get them? I hope, but that’s yet to be seen. It gets fought by the establishment.”

Also, during his speech, Tuberville derided the system for requiring fundraising to cover expenses to go on offense or play defense against opposing candidates instead of promoting an agenda.

“This is all about career politicians,” Tuberville said. “So to get in, you’ve got to raise money. OK, that’s what I’ve been doing, and we’ve done a pretty good job taking money from the people of Alabama – people that I’m going to vote for, not from Washington, D.C. because when I go up there, I ain’t voting for them. I’m voting for you.”

“It is the craziest system I have ever seen,” he continued. “I thought we raised money because we’ve got to raise some money. OK, we’ll raise money, go out and ask people and see if they’re for us. I thought you raised money to put your agenda out there. Oh, no. That ain’t what you do. You defend yourself, or you attack the other guy. What a crazy business.”

“We’ve got a great country, and it is strong, but it’s getting weaker by the day,” Tuberville added. “But it is not caused by the people in this country. It is caused by our dang politicians. Thank goodness Donald Trump went up there and he’s up there swinging. He is swinging from the hip. He doesn’t care what they think. And they’re trying to run the clock out on him. Y’all know that.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of "The Jeff Poor Show" from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Bronze Valley has been awarded a grant by the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA), a bureau of the U.S. Department of Commerce. The $284,500 grant, which will support Bronze Valley’s strategy for making startup funding more accessible to entrepreneurs from underrepresented ethnic, gender and income groups, was announced July 23.

“We are extremely pleased and excited with our success in this competitive grant process,” said Bronze Valley President Neill S. Wright. “Minority and female entrepreneurs are changing the face of business and technology with every success. The EDA grant will further our mission of making more and greater success possible for groups that historically have been underfunded and often underestimated.” 

Bronze Valley is one of 18 entities nationwide — and three in the Southeast — to receive funding through the EDA’s Regional Innovation Strategies (RIS) Seed Fund Support grant competition for 2019. The grants provide funding for capacity-building programs that assist innovators, entrepreneurs and organizations that support startups with early-stage funding. According to EDA, the competition is part of its commitment to “fostering connected, innovation-centric economic sectors that support the conversion of research into products and services, businesses and ultimately jobs through entrepreneurship.”

Specifically, the grant to Bronze Valley will support the Empower Alabama Fund. Created to recruit and deploy seed-stage capital and otherwise ensure the presence of funding opportunities that will help scale a diverse innovation ecosystem, the fund also focuses on maximizing the impact of federally designated Opportunity Zones on economic growth in Birmingham. Bronze Valley’s goal over the next three years is to invest in 20 startups with an average investment of $50,000, and to educate 150 startups and 300 private investors through its Startup & Investor Education Program. The longer-term goal is to expand the Empower Alabama Fund beyond the Birmingham region.

“We have tremendous opportunities,” Wright said. “Bronze Valley is bringing innovation, ideas and thought together with capital and mentorship to create change. Through those efforts, we can help improve the lives of not only individual entrepreneurs, but of our community, our state, our region and the nation as a whole.

“Winning this grant is part of that process, and another step that we can continue to build on,” he said.

Launched in late 2017, Bronze Valley is working to create an education-to-opportunity-to-outcome pipeline for ethnic minorities and women in technology careers, the entrepreneurial ranks and other fields in which innovators will lead the way in creating the jobs of the future. In addition to providing access to capital, Bronze Valley’s efforts are concentrated on workforce development and providing value-added services to entrepreneurs.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

University of South Alabama College of Nursing instructor Tyler Sturdivant was recently recognized by the Nephrology Nursing Journal for his research into the use of color-coded wristbands for patients.

Sturdivant, a USA nurse who also has a bachelor’s and master’s in nursing from South, is working on his doctor of nursing practice degree. “I was given a task to determine a project that would help improve the health care setting and provide a safe experience for patients in our hospitals,” Sturdivant said. “As the co-chair of University Hospital’s Nursing Practice Congress, I was responsible for forming an interdisciplinary team to look at the literature to see what the hospitals needed. We decided to use a pink alert wristband for dialysis and mastectomy patients in addition to other medical alert wristbands.”

The color-coded wristband initiatives have been adopted by the majority of state hospitals and the American Hospital Association, Sturdivant explained. “They are highly visible and improve patient safety and communication. They inform the bedside or frontline nurses and other health care providers about the hospitalized patient’s circumstances, especially when blood pressure needs to be taken, or IV sticks need to be avoided. If a mistake is made, it could cause the patient’s lifeline to malfunction.”

Sturdivant has been a nurse for six years. He worked at USA Health University Hospital for three years and has been on faculty in nursing for three years teaching and coordinating training for nursing students.

“He was hired in the position where he would work as a staff nurse and teach,” said Lisa Mestas, chief nursing officer and associate system administrator for USA Health. “The beauty of this is he teaches students who practice in the University Hospital and Children’s and Women’s Hospital. He still supports our evidence-based practice committee where he shares best practices that are proven by research. He also is active in the local executive nursing organization. This is awesome. He is giving back.”

(Courtesy of the University of South Alabama)

Betty Alexander has lived all her 82 years in Blount County. But the history of her particular community goes back to way before she arrived on this good Earth.

Her husband, Oliver “O.K.” Alexander, can claim some historical connections of his own; he is a descendant of John Witherspoon, a delegate from New Jersey to the Second Continental Congress and a signer of the Declaration of Independence.

They are among a small band of dedicated volunteers who make up the Blountsville Historical Society and who, over the years, have helped create and nurture a remarkable attraction in this town of 1,600 about midway between Birmingham and Huntsville on U.S. Highway 231.

Blountsville Historical Park features a collection of restored 19th century pioneer cabins from the area and beyond; a post office building that dates to 1836; a rare log barn; an old jail building; a blacksmith shop; and a museum housed in a structure dating to the 1830s. There’s a small chapel, a pavilion (available for weddings, etc.) and a café that operates Thursdays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

And there are special events that take place at the park throughout the year, drawing people from near and far. Come by on the second Friday night in August for the final “Pickin’ in the Park” this summer, which typically features live bluegrass, country or gospel music. In October, the annual Homestead Festival takes place the first Saturday of the month, and come next spring, the annual Daffodil Festival is slated for the third Saturday in March. There are also events on July 4 and during the Christmas holidays.

“We’ve worked really hard,” Betty Alexander said. “It’s a good example of wonderful volunteerism.”

Indeed, in 2016 the Blountsville Historical Society was awarded the Small Town Preservation Award from the Alabama Trust for Historic Preservation for its good works. And this small town has a lot of history to tell.

Blountsville first appeared on a map in 1819 as “Wassausey” – a Native American village. According to Wikipedia, the word means “bear meat cabin,” which was the name of an Indian translator who lived in the area. The name stuck and became the first name for the town by white settlers who rushed in during “Alabama Fever” in the early 19th century.

According to Betty Alexander, remains of the road the settlers used on their westward journey cut through the back of the historical park. Legend has it that both Andrew Jackson and Daniel Boone traveled the road. “So many people came down it” during the rush, Alexander said, “they say it looked like the children of Israel being led by Moses – except for the cussing.”

Some of those folks decided to stay in the area, which was blessed with natural springs. In fact, local spring water is a commercial commodity – bottled and sold by Blue Spring Living Water. Union and Confederate troops skirmished briefly in 1863 near Blountsville, which was the county seat at the time. The seat moved to Oneonta in 1889.

The historical park is not only popular with history buffs; it is an educational resource, with many local schoolchildren visiting on field trips. One day last year, some 400 students visited on one day. “They worked us to death,” Alexander recalled.

She encourages anyone interested in Alabama and American history to come to the Blountsville park. There’s no admission charge, but a small donation to the historical society is appreciated to help keep things running and to further the society’s preservation mission. Among the organizations that have supported the historical society and park are the Community Foundation of Greater BirminghamCawaco Resource, Conservation & Development Council and the Alabama Power Foundation.

For more information, visit http://www.blountsvillehistoricalsociety.com/. You can also find the society on Facebook.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

The South Alabama Mega Site is getting $5 million in improvements, thanks to a new state program and Alabama Power and CSX Transportation.

The Baldwin County Commission recently temporarily transferred ownership of the 3,000-acre property to the Baldwin County Economic Development Alliance. The BCEDA is authorized to participate in the new Growing Alabama state tax credit program. That Alabama Department of Commerce program allows private companies and individuals to get a dollar-for-dollar tax credit for investing in preparation and infrastructure improvements to industrial sites.

Alabama Power and CSX are investing $5 million to:

  • Create a CSX rail spur off of the rail line that runs along the southern border of the site.
  • Grade 200 acres of the property.
  • Create a 1 million-square-foot building pad.

“This is going to help the clients that we bring to the site visualize their location,” said Lee Lawson, president and CEO of the BCEDA. “The location that we’ve chosen to do all of the work on is really the sweet spot of our site where a lot of projects have gravitated toward, so we really feel like it will truly enhance our marketability.”

Improvements will put Baldwin County ‘Mega Site’ in the fast lane for economic growth from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Alabama Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield said the property stands out among what Alabama has to offer.

“The Baldwin County Mega Site is certainly in a class of its own,” Canfield said. “I think that these upgrades and infrastructure are going to do nothing but make it more marketable and create more opportunities for this part of Alabama. We’re very hopeful about its future.”

Patrick Murphy, vice president of Marketing and Economic Development at Alabama Power, said this fits into Alabama Power’s long-standing economic development mission.

“Something we constantly strive to do in the communities that we serve and work with is having prepared product, so by the additional investment being made in that community on that site just elevates that site to be one of the most marketable mega sites in the whole Southeast,” he said.

“We just want to continue those partnerships we have,” Murphy added. “We’ve been blessed to be in this state for 100 years doing economic development and working with our allies at the state and local level. It’s all about ultimate product you have and we’re confident this will enhance the opportunities for Baldwin County and the state of Alabama.”

The South Alabama Mega Site has been in the running for several big projects that ended up choosing other locations. Lawson said you can’t celebrate coming in second place in the site selection process, so the hope is the improvements will lead to a win.

“We’ve had a lot of great companies look at it,” Lawson said. “We’ve been close. That just gives us validation that we’re doing the right things and we’ve got the site in a great spot.”

Canfield said getting sites ready for development can be a challenge in some areas of the state and the Growing Alabama program is aimed at helping communities get assistance from corporate partners.

“There’s a lot of land in Alabama,” he said. “Sometimes not all of it is very cost-effective in terms of economic development products.”

The Baldwin County Commission purchased the property now known as the South Alabama Mega Site in 2012, bordered by Interstate 65 to the north and CSX railroad tracks to the south. That railroad gives a direct link to the Port of Mobile, a main economic and trade link to the rest of the world.

“The South Alabama Mega Site is a designated CSX Select Site, which is a development-ready property that has met a rigorous list of criteria,” said Shantel Davis, CSX vice president of Real Estate and Facilities. “Now with the site enhancements planned by BCEDA, the door is open wider for companies looking to build a rail-served manufacturing operation.”

The property is also a certified AdvantageSite by the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama, meaning all of the necessary steps have been taken to ensure it is ready for a company to start construction immediately.

The new improvements will build on the other certifications the site has earned.

“This is a win-win for Baldwin County in getting these enhancements that will also boost the profile, the value and the attractiveness of our site to potential companies looking for a new site,” Baldwin County Commission Chairman Skip Gruber said.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Members of Birmingham’s startup community, innovation economy and tech-based companies gathered at Sloss Tech and made it emphatically clear that the tech ecosystem in the Magic City is, well, magical.

Even Mayor Randall Woodfin likened what is happening in the innovation economy in Birmingham today to the steel industry boom that gave the city its nickname more than a century ago.

“I’m putting the whole innovative and tech space on your shoulders, but I’m pushing you and cheering you on the entire way because the city of Birmingham needs you,” Woodfin told the sold-out audience at the Lyric Theatre on Aug. 2.

Sloss Tech showcases Birmingham’s emerging technology and innovation ecosystem from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Woodfin said Birmingham’s economy emerged from one based on steel to a diversified one in health care, financial services and manufacturing. Today, Woodfin said technology is disrupting all those industries and it’s important that Birmingham learn how to marry the two.

“You all are the disruptors, in a positive way, for the trajectory of the way we need to take the city of Birmingham,” he said.

For instance, he said Birmingham needs to “double-down and triple-down” on biotech, biomedicine and personalized medicine enabled by technology and innovation. The same is true for manufacturing, using the assets the city has – in particular, its unparalleled transportation infrastructure – to enhance that industry.

Woodfin talked about his own stumbles – failing the bar before becoming a lawyer and losing his first run for elected office before eventually becoming mayor of Birmingham – before encouraging those at Sloss Tech.

“As it relates to the economy of this city, you all in this room are responsible for this city’s future,” he said. “There will be stumbles. You will fail. You will lose. But you will get back up because the city of Birmingham needs you.”

Woodfin’s address ended up being the perfect scene-setter for a day when Birmingham’s tech leaders celebrated successes, launched startups and spoke frankly about shortcomings.
Successes celebrated included Wyndy, the babysitting app Tommy Mayfield founded in 2017 to make it easier for parents to find, hire and pay a trusted babysitter. Mayfield said the company has received another round of funding that will enable it to add staff and expand its geographic footprint.

Mayfield was on the startup panel that talked about what Birmingham is doing right and what it could be doing better to support startups. For instance, offering its thousands of employees access to the Wyndy app or babysitting credits would be a great benefit to the employees and directly support a local startup, he said.

A trio of Shipt employees used Sloss Tech to launch their new company, Linq. The company allows people to digitally share business card information through their phones without having to download an app.

Elliott Potter, one of the co-founders, said they were inspired by Sloss Tech a year ago to have a new product ready by this year’s event. He said they never dreamed they would have their own panel to help kick off this year’s Sloss Tech.

“We’ve gotten the best business feedback we’ve ever gotten,” Potter said. “This was our public debut. All of the feedback we’ve gotten today is absolutely crucial.”

Potter said the team will make adjustments to the program based on the feedback they received.

“It’s been an awesome journey and a lot of fun,” he said.

The three continue to work at Shipt, which supports them as they pursue their own startup plans. It’s an example of how the Birmingham tech economy is perpetuating itself by fostering new startups.

“The tech ecosystem in Birmingham in general is very much supportive; collaborative and synergistic,” Potter said. “We’re just happy to be riding the wave.”

Sloss Tech did make it clear, however, that more can be done to ensure everyone who wants to ride that wave can do so. The women in technology panel was real and raw in highlighting that Birmingham, like other cities, can do more to be inclusive, especially when it comes to women.

That’s the kind of open talk organizers TechBirmingham and Telegraph wanted with Sloss Tech.

Deon Gordon, president of TechBirmingham, said Birmingham is a city that has proved it may not get inclusion right the first time, but it has the wherewithal to keep working at it until it does.

TechBirmingham is using a grant from the National Center for Women and Information Technology to recruit, retain and advance women from K-12 and higher education through industry and entrepreneurial careers.

Organizations like TechBirmingham are sowing other seeds to address the city’s future needs in the tech economy.

Gordon pointed to a new coding initiative TechBirmingham is rolling out in 12 city schools this year. It will include professional development for teachers, access to equipment and curriculum for students and the creation of an Advanced Placement program for those who excel in the program.

“Those three things right there, research tells us, can really not just help move needles, but start to move mountains in terms of kids and their proficiency and their self-efficacy,” Gordon said. “Do they believe they can do this? Do they believe that they have a future in STEM and in coding?”

Gordon said it’s important to let young people know there are futures in the industry that don’t require programming or even coding skills.

“Everybody has a role to play in this and to the degree that we can illuminate those various roles and how they tie into this larger tech ecosystem, we will be much better for it,” he said.

Sloss Tech offered much to take in, which keynote speaker Alexis Ohanian pointed out. He said one of the key traits he looks for in a startup’s founder is relentlessness because that speaks to the drive and understanding he or she has for what it is they are undertaking.

The co-founder of Reddit and now an avid investor in startups said there is much to like about what is happening in Birmingham today. He said Birmingham seems to be a place that has talent, a lower cost of living, a high quality of life and a place that could foster startups on a grand scale.

“It’s a very good time for the tech community here to be starting to thrive,” Ohanian told Alabama NewsCenter in an interview.

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian on strengths, challenges Birmingham faces as a tech startup hub from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

He said tech-enabled entrepreneurship is a powerful force in the world today that can help bring about important change.

“I do think talent is universally distributed, it’s just opportunity has not always been,” Ohanian said. “I think you can already see that starting to change in tech hubs like Birmingham.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

