7 Things: Trump’s poll numbers, GOP chances improve during Supreme Court fight, Maddox calls pro-life legislators ‘disgusting,’ out-of-state money pours in to fight the abortion amendment and more …

7. The world is over in 12 years, according to CNN — It’s over in 22 years, according to the New York Times and they mean it this time

— The latest dire warning comes from the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and requires “rapid, far-reaching and unprecedented changes in all aspects of society,” or we may face irreparable harm.

— Former Vice President Al Gore, who claimed in 2006 that we only had 10 years, now says we are almost out of time, said, “Today the world’s leading scientific experts collectively reinforced what mother nature has made clear — that we need to undergo an urgent and rapid transformation to a global clean energy economy.”

6. Roy Moore is now being used against Senate and House candidates in other states

— Former Hillary Clinton vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine is running a new ad tying his Republican opponent to Moore, saying he chose to campaign for an “accused child predator” as opposed to vote on opioid assistance legislation in his capacity as chairman of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.

— The real rub here is that Kaine is attempting to depress turnout for Republican House candidates in Virginia and they think Roy Moore’s unpopularity could do that.

5. Alabama gubernatorial candidate Walt Maddox slams pro-life legislators as his lies are completely ignored by the mainstream media

— In Maddox’s TV spot, he claims to be pro-life and pro-Second Amendment in spite of endorsements from far left groups and opposition to an actual pro-life constitutional amendment. His reasoning for opposing this pro-life law is because, as he puts it, it victimizes those who disagree. He went on to call the lawmakers who proposed it “disgusting.”

— The Alabama political press has written numerous stories about Gov. Kay Ivey refusing to participate in a partisan questionnaire, but few have said a sniveling word about Maddox’s first major foray into television advertising.

4. California and New York forces are sending money to Alabama to beat a pro-life constitutional amendment

— Last week, a PAC working to defeat the amendment called “Alabama for Healthy Families” took in donations totaling $750,000 from a New York City-based Planned Parenthood Action Fund, Planned Parenthood Federation of America and Planned Parenthood of Orange and San Bernardino counties.

— The amendment those groups are opposing “would add language to the state constitution acknowledging the sanctity of unborn life and stipulating that the state constitution provides no right to abortion.” It is expected to pass easily.

3. Women are not fleeing the GOP — This won’t stop people from pretending they are

— After Brett Kavanaugh was sworn in as a Supreme Court justice, multiple hours of cable news have been spent lamenting the GOP’s female problem, but this problem may be overblown and/or wishful thinking because new polling shows “55 percent of women thought Judge Kavanaugh should be confirmed as long as the FBI investigation didn’t turn up anything.”

— This information isn’t shocking. It is the identical threat that the Democrats and the media were using in 2016 when they said now-President Donald Trump would doom the GOP with women and sink his chances of winning. But he eventually beat a female candidate.

2. President Donald Trump’s polling numbers look better as the Kavanaugh confirmation fight concludes

— CNN’s polling indicates that Trump’s approval has jumped a good portion. Now, 40 percent approve of the job Trump is doing, which is up five points from a September poll. His disapproval decreased six points to 52 percentage points, which is an 11 point swing.

— Granted, these numbers are not great, but every point Trump picks up in approval ratings improves his chances of helping his party keep the House and Senate.

1. President Trump is being criticized for saying Judge Brett Kavanaugh was found “innocent“

— The president’s swearing-in ceremony for Kavanaugh included an apology for the hell the new judge and his family were put through. Trump said, “On behalf of our nation, I want to apologize to Brett and the entire Kavanaugh family for the terrible pain and suffering you have been forced to endure.” He added, “You, sir, under historic scrutiny, were proven innocent.”

— The fact that this is an attack line is rather amusing considering the media spent the better part of three weeks declaring he was guilty of everything from attempted rape to a series of gang rapes.