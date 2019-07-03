7 Things: Trump’s big plans for Independence Day, McConnell keeping an eye on Alabama, boycott Alabama failure and more …

Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

7. Trump administration admits defeat on the citizenship question

  • According to the New York attorney general’s office, the Department of Justice will be issuing the 2020 census without the citizenship question that has been widely disputed recently, despite President Donald Trump saying he would attempt to delay the census until the question was included.
  • Last week, the Supreme Court ruled against adding the citizenship question to the census, and now that the question won’t be asked, the makeup of Congress and the Electoral College will soon be affected.

6. Birmingham protesters want an end to “concentration camps”

  • Protesters in Birmingham gathered outside of the federal courthouse downtown to speak out against the conditions at border facilities. 
  • Multiple activists spoke, lamenting how immoral the facilities are. A child welfare worker, Genie Taylor channeled U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), saying, “It’s hard to look at this and not think about the concentration camps. I think most people are appalled.”

5. AOC is lying… again

  •  Ocasio-Cortez recently made some brutal claims about the conditions of the border facilities, including that women were being forced to drink out of toilets and being subjected to psychological warfare.
  • However, former U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement director Tom Homan is speaking out against her claims, saying that her claims are false. He added that AOC was “clearly, intentionally misinforming the American public,” as well as explaining that her toilet claim is false because while the sinks and toilets are attached, they have separate water lines.

4. Hugh Culverhouse, Jr. is lying … again

  • After Hugh F. Culverhouse, Jr. lied constantly about what transpired between him and the University of Alabama, he now, about three weeks later, has released an ad in the Wall Street Journal titled, “When We sing ‘God Bless America’ on the fourth, in Alabama some will sing ‘Dixie.’”
  • In the ad, Culverhouse ignores the truth and carries on with his own narrative, such as when he stated the falsehood that a state law allows “a father who has sex with his daughter to obtain custody rights,” as well as stating that the abortion ban won’t pass judicial review and then goes on to state that the ban “will lead to cruel unthinkable results”, which is a massive contradiction. Culverhouse’s ad ignores logic and attempts to reinforce a false narrative.

3. Boycotting Alabama isn’t working

  • Despite efforts to “boycott” Alabama after the state passed an almost complete abortion ban against the wishes of Hollywood, the media and their Democrats and the state of California, it’s now been announced that a California tech company will be relocating to Alabama.
  • The Alabama Futures Fund recently invested in the tech company Prepaid2Cash Holdings, Inc. (P2C), which is a company that allows customers to turn gift cards into cash with their smartphones, and they’re moving their international headquarters to Birmingham with their co-founder saying, “We were blown away by the ample resources and support available to a growing business like ours. This gives us confidence in our ability to scale our company and access new customers and tap regional connections.”

2. McConnell talks Senate election in Alabama

  • According to Perry Hooper, Jr., Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) discussed some of the candidates in the U.S. Senate race in Alabama. Those who came up were U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope), former Supreme Court Justice Roy Moore and former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville.
  • Hooper said that McConnell was happy to hear that Moore is only polling at 13%, and that he doesn’t dislike Moore, but he wants a candidate that can defeat Senator Doug Jones (D-AL). Hooper also said that if Moore starts polling around 20-30%Vthat Republicans in Washington are “definitely” going to get involved in the election again.

1. Trump wants an American holiday while Democrats find Betsy Ross and her flag offensive

  • If you believe there isn’t a difference between the two major American parties at this point, it appears you haven’t been paying attention to modern American politics where one side wants tanks and planes to celebrate America’s July 4th holiday, while the other party finds the American flag offensive.
  • Trump’s “Salute to America” celebration is under attack from the media and Democrats who think his celebration is unacceptable. District of Columbia Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton stated, “This president is trying to do is to make it into Bastille Day.” She added, “That’s not an American way to approach our Fourth of July.”
7 mins ago

Lawyers: Former Auburn star, coach Chuck Person was broke in NCAA scandal

Lawyers for former Auburn University assistant basketball coach Chuck Person said Tuesday the 13-year NBA veteran was broke and financially desperate when he joined a bribery conspiracy that cheated young athletes by steering them toward bribe-paying advisers and managers.

They asked a judge in papers filed in Manhattan federal court to spare him from prison in the scandal that touched some of the biggest schools in college basketball.

“Chuck recognizes that his failure to manage his money responsibly led him to make the worst decision of his entire life,” the lawyers said. “He grew up poor and suddenly came into millions of dollars without a clue how to manage it. Chuck spent too freely, gave to anyone who asked, made dreadful investment decisions, and turned to high interest loans as his financial circumstances deteriorated.”

Prosecutors say Person, scheduled to be sentenced next Tuesday, accepted $91,500 in bribes to steer top players to a government cooperator posing as a financial adviser.

Sentencing guidelines call for two years in prison though three other coaches who pleaded guilty to the same charge have received leniency.

Person’s March guilty plea to a bribery conspiracy charge came nearly two decades after he was a regular presence on NBA courts, known as “The Rifleman” for lighting up scoreboards with his long-range shooting skills.

After he was drafted by the Indiana Pacers in 1986, he went on to play for five NBA teams over 13 seasons.

In 2010, he earned a championship ring as an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Lawyers wrote that Person’s financial troubles intensified almost as soon as his NBA career ended when he was paying $30,000 monthly to his ex-wife while he was earning $18,000 annually in his first non-playing role with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“Chuck’s singular focus on basketball, his failure to plan for his financial future, and his unbounded generosity ultimately had catastrophic consequences,” they wrote.

The lawyers said he knew he was violating NCAA rules and was betraying his players and their families and Auburn University.

By 2016, when he was an assistant coach at Auburn, where he set a record as the school’s all-time leading scorer in the 1980s, he was deeply in debt with bank loans, including one to finance a community center in his hometown, and several private loans, the lawyers said.

One financial institution had obtained a default judgment, which garnished 25 percent of his wages at Auburn, they added.

“Creditors were growing impatient and Chuck was becoming desperate. Chuck could have turned to his many friends for help, but he was embarrassed and ashamed,” they said.

Instead, the man who overcame racism and extreme poverty growing up in rural Alabama, got swept up in the college basketball scandal when his search for a new loan earned him an introduction to the government cooperator, the lawyers said.

His lawyers’ submission included letters from Charles Sonny Smith, who coached at Auburn for 11 seasons through the 1980s, and Sam Perkins, another former NBA player who met Person when both competed to be on the U.S. Olympic team in 1984.

Smith called Person “my favorite player ever.”

Perkins said Person was “still a good friend.”
 (Associated Press, copyright 2018)

20 mins ago

Vocational rehabilitation services strives to narrow employment gap for Alabamians with disabilities

By Jane Elizabeth Burdeshaw, commissioner
Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services

“What do you do for a living?”

We’ve all asked or been asked that question.

It’s a great conversation starter that helps us learn more about a person. It also underscores our society’s emphasis on the value of having an occupation.

The question is no less important to a person with a disability.

For people with disabilities, employment is about much more than having a job. It is the great equalizer. Working empowers people with disabilities by giving them the means to live independently and to contribute to and participate in their communities.

And yet, employment for people with disabilities lags far behind employment for people who do not have disabilities. In Alabama, the employment rate for individuals with disabilities is a meager 27.5% representing a 45.5 percentage point gap when compared to individuals without disabilities (source: Respect Ability).

Working in tandem with our community partners, other state agencies, and the Alabama Workforce Council, Alabama’s Vocational Rehabilitation Service is striving to narrow that gap through specialized employment- and education-related services that assist people with disabilities in finding and maintaining employment. VRS’ customized services and expertise make employment a reality even for individuals with significant disabilities.

In fiscal year 2018, VRS assisted almost 3,500 Alabamians with disabilities in finding employment, including 482 with the most-significant disabilities.

Of course, that accomplishment would not be possible without willing employers.

Oftentimes, business owners are reluctant to hire people with disabilities because of misconceptions related to job performance, reliability, and cost as well as a lack of familiarity with the resources that are available to ensure a worker’s success on the job.

In reality, though, hiring people with disabilities makes good business sense. The proof is in the results, and it has been my experience that one successful placement with an employer “kicks open” the door to future job opportunities for other workers with disabilities. It’s a win-win scenario: The employer gains a loyal worker and benefits from a more-diverse and inclusive workplace, while the employee gains and benefits from the satisfaction that comes from having a job.

Through the VRS Business Relations Program, employers have access to disability experts who provide no-cost services such as job analysis; recruiting; pre-hire screening; job-site training; post-hire follow-up; disability management; and employer training on such topics as the Americans with Disabilities Act, the medical aspects of disability, the reasonable accommodations process, and disability awareness and etiquette. VRS business relations consultants also offer employers information on financial incentives, pre-hire work experiences, and on-the-job training reimbursements.

VRS is proud to be contributing to Gov. Kay Ivey’s AlabamaWorks Success Plus program through the various services and supports we provide to job-seekers, workers and employers. Specifically, we see VRS as critical to improving work opportunities for a population that faces significant barriers to employment.

As we strive to achieve the goals of the Success Plus initiative, we are working diligently to assure that people with disabilities are included and prepared to join other Alabamians in experiencing the gratification and fulfillment of gainful employment.

For more information about VRS and its services and programs, call 1-800-441-7607. To learn more about AlabamaWorks, visit www.alabamaworks.com.

4 hours ago

State employees have extra day off for Independence Day holiday this year for recognition of ‘hard work’

Governor Kay Ivey has given non-essential state employees July 4 and 5 off this year for their Independence Day holiday.

This will give state employees the same break that many of their counterparts in the private sector will enjoy over the long weekend.

Per WSFA, the governor’s office said that the decision acknowledges “the hard work of state employees.”

Alabamians should check with their local governmental offices regarding holiday hours, as many municipalities and counties in the state also follow the state calendar.

For example, non-essential Cullman County offices are closed on July 4 and 5 to mirror Ivey’s action. The same holds true for the city of Jemison.

This follows a positive 2019 regular session of the Alabama legislature for state employees, who were given a 2% pay raise.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

5 hours ago

Watch: Incredible ‘Ode to Alabama Small Towns’ shows what makes the state a ‘Sweet Home’

Outsiders might not understand the culture or way of life in rural Alabama. However, a new video is showing why Alabamians should be proud of its small towns and everything that comes along with living in one.

This Is Alabama on Friday released a video presented by Alfa Insurance entitled, “An Ode to Alabama Small Towns.”

“We’re not hick,” the video begins. “We’re not country. We’re not bumpkins. Or yokels. Or quaint. But you can call us small town.”

Showing off some of Alabama’s iconic towns and the hardworking people that drive them, the approximately two-minute, 45-second video explains why being from a Yellowhammer State small town is a badge of honor.

“We’re not complicated. Or big-city-slick,” the video emphasizes. “We don’t need noise and bustle and bright lights. We’re small town. And that’s good enough for us.”

Watch:

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

5 hours ago

Trump administration staffer from Alabama takes break from ‘fancy office in DC’ to become a Marine

One Yellowhammer State native and alumnus of the University of Alabama has set an amazing example of patriotism for his fellow Americans this Independence Day.

Jalen Drummond, who was born and raised in Randolph County and previously interned for Congressman Mike Rogers (AL-03), the Business Council of Alabama (BCA) and former Senator Luther Strange (R-AL), has been working as an advisor to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson in Washington, D.C. since last year.

Yellowhammer News in September wrote about Drummond facing racial abuse from the “tolerant left” after he proudly served as a summer White House intern for President Donald Trump.

Now, Drummond has exemplified the true meaning of public service once again, going above and beyond to do more for our country.

In a recent Facebook post, Drummond shared a powerful life update, beginning, “I have lived an incredibly blessed life – receiving opportunities that many around the world would kill for. I have been taught by some of the best professors in the country and received an incredible opportunity to go work for the Trump Administration following my graduation from college.”

“I have always appreciated the service of our men and women in uniform. Because of their selfless sacrifice, I am able to live in comfort and privilege,” he continued. “For awhile now, I have felt incredibly guilty that I wasn’t doing enough to give back to my country, a nation that has given so much to me.”

Drummond lamented, “While I was sitting in my fancy office in DC, socializing with political elites, and living it up with my friends on the weekends, others were suffering and serving.”

This selfless frame of mind led Drummond to make an incredible leap of faith, he said.

“So back in January, I made a decision to enlist in the United States Marine Corps,” he explained. “I walked into Secretary Ben Carson’s office and asked for military leave and without hesitation he offered his full support.”

From there, Drummond outlined that in February, he “shipped off to boot camp in the middle of the night,” only telling his immediate family members and four close friends what he was doing.

The journey from February until now was not easy.

“These past months have been beyond challenging. I have been tested mentally, physically, and spiritually,” Drummond emphasized. “Honestly, there were many days where I didn’t think I would even make it.”

Yet, the leap of faith and all of his hard work has paid off.

As of Friday, Drummond wrote that he is “officially America’s newest United States Marine.”

This new member of the Marine Corps seems set to keep making his home state proud.

Read his post below:

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

