7 Things: Trump’s big plans for Independence Day, McConnell keeping an eye on Alabama, boycott Alabama failure and more …
7. Trump administration admits defeat on the citizenship question
- According to the New York attorney general’s office, the Department of Justice will be issuing the 2020 census without the citizenship question that has been widely disputed recently, despite President Donald Trump saying he would attempt to delay the census until the question was included.
- Last week, the Supreme Court ruled against adding the citizenship question to the census, and now that the question won’t be asked, the makeup of Congress and the Electoral College will soon be affected.
6. Birmingham protesters want an end to “concentration camps”
- Protesters in Birmingham gathered outside of the federal courthouse downtown to speak out against the conditions at border facilities.
- Multiple activists spoke, lamenting how immoral the facilities are. A child welfare worker, Genie Taylor channeled U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), saying, “It’s hard to look at this and not think about the concentration camps. I think most people are appalled.”
5. AOC is lying… again
- Ocasio-Cortez recently made some brutal claims about the conditions of the border facilities, including that women were being forced to drink out of toilets and being subjected to psychological warfare.
- However, former U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement director Tom Homan is speaking out against her claims, saying that her claims are false. He added that AOC was “clearly, intentionally misinforming the American public,” as well as explaining that her toilet claim is false because while the sinks and toilets are attached, they have separate water lines.
4. Hugh Culverhouse, Jr. is lying … again
- After Hugh F. Culverhouse, Jr. lied constantly about what transpired between him and the University of Alabama, he now, about three weeks later, has released an ad in the Wall Street Journal titled, “When We sing ‘God Bless America’ on the fourth, in Alabama some will sing ‘Dixie.’”
- In the ad, Culverhouse ignores the truth and carries on with his own narrative, such as when he stated the falsehood that a state law allows “a father who has sex with his daughter to obtain custody rights,” as well as stating that the abortion ban won’t pass judicial review and then goes on to state that the ban “will lead to cruel unthinkable results”, which is a massive contradiction. Culverhouse’s ad ignores logic and attempts to reinforce a false narrative.
3. Boycotting Alabama isn’t working
- Despite efforts to “boycott” Alabama after the state passed an almost complete abortion ban against the wishes of Hollywood, the media and their Democrats and the state of California, it’s now been announced that a California tech company will be relocating to Alabama.
- The Alabama Futures Fund recently invested in the tech company Prepaid2Cash Holdings, Inc. (P2C), which is a company that allows customers to turn gift cards into cash with their smartphones, and they’re moving their international headquarters to Birmingham with their co-founder saying, “We were blown away by the ample resources and support available to a growing business like ours. This gives us confidence in our ability to scale our company and access new customers and tap regional connections.”
2. McConnell talks Senate election in Alabama
- According to Perry Hooper, Jr., Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) discussed some of the candidates in the U.S. Senate race in Alabama. Those who came up were U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope), former Supreme Court Justice Roy Moore and former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville.
- Hooper said that McConnell was happy to hear that Moore is only polling at 13%, and that he doesn’t dislike Moore, but he wants a candidate that can defeat Senator Doug Jones (D-AL). Hooper also said that if Moore starts polling around 20-30%Vthat Republicans in Washington are “definitely” going to get involved in the election again.
1. Trump wants an American holiday while Democrats find Betsy Ross and her flag offensive
- If you believe there isn’t a difference between the two major American parties at this point, it appears you haven’t been paying attention to modern American politics where one side wants tanks and planes to celebrate America’s July 4th holiday, while the other party finds the American flag offensive.
- Trump’s “Salute to America” celebration is under attack from the media and Democrats who think his celebration is unacceptable. District of Columbia Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton stated, “This president is trying to do is to make it into Bastille Day.” She added, “That’s not an American way to approach our Fourth of July.”