7 Things: Trump allies’ very bad legal day, Alabama GOP Chair slams Democrats for their dysfunction, illegal alien murders a college student and more …

7. Florida and the Department of Homeland Security call out Senator Bill Nelson for lying

— Democrats are still trying to make Russia the largest campaign issue of the next election, and are failing to do so. Florida Senator Bill Nelson appears to have lied about Russians attacking Florida elections.

— The DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and FBI Director Christopher Wray pushed back against these claims and said there is no evidence that Russia has penetrated Florida election systems.

6. Trump’s first endorser in the House was charged two weeks ago, now the second guy to endorse him has been charged as well

— Rep. Duncan Hunter and his wife, Margaret E. Hunter, have been indicted for misusing over $250,000 in campaign funds to pay personal expenses and then fabricated campaign expenditures to cover it up.

— The allegations include spending thousands of dollars on all sorts of smaller purchases, including “fast food, movie tickets, golf outings, video games, coffee, groceries, home utilities and expensive meals,” according to ABC News.

5. Alabama’s coal business rejoices President Trump’s coal-friendly policies

— The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency a replacement to Obama’s EPA’s “Clean Power Plan,” the plan would cost consumers $214 billion for electricity, $64 billion for the construction, reduce coal demand by 242 million tons and kill 127,000 high-wage jobs.

— Alabama Coal Association President Patrick Cagle told Yellowhammer News that “Alabama coal mining has a tremendous economic impact,” and this decision is a “victory for Alabama”.

4. A story of a missing college student concludes with her being murdered by an illegal immigrant

— An illegal immigrant has been accused of killing college student Mollie Tibbetts after her body was found in a cornfield. She had been missing since mid-July.

— Cristhian Bathena Rivera is charged with first-degree murder. He has been in the area for four to seven years. He claims he blacked out before the murder.

3. It is beyond time for Alabama Democrats to step up and push Chairwoman Nancy Worley out

— Alabama Democrats continue to allow a woman who calls a U.S. Senator Doug Jones (white), State House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels (black) and others who oppose her leadership “racists” — dooming themselves to irrelevancy.

— Worley decided to blame the ALGOP for her problems saying, “Republicans might be helping out some of these naysayers.” But Chairwoman Terry Lathan says she’s too busy “winning elections” to mess with them.

2. Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort is convicted of eight felony tax charges

— The first courtroom victory for special counsel Robert Mueller doesn’t appear to have anything to do with Russia, but it is a conviction of Trump’s former campaign manager.

— Manafort was convicted of eight charges and a mistrial on ten other charges. These convictions are a political loss as it continues to increase the perceived legitimacy of the special counsel investigation.

1. President Donald Trump is clearly connected to illegal campaign violations, and more, by his personal lawyer Michael Cohen

— His admission that he “participated in this conduct, which on my part took place in Manhattan, for the principal purpose of influencing the election” is apparently all part of a hush money payment made to affect the election.

— Cohen’s promise of blowing the whistle on Russian collusion blew up today, but it doesn’t really appear they have anything real on that.