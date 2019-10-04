7 Things: Trump wants impeachment vote, Alabama Republicans defend Trump, Byrne wants Schiff censured and more …
7. More money to hospitals for Medicaid
- Governor Kay Ivey has allowed $22 million additional state dollars to go to Alabama hospitals, which will increase the federal funding to $56 million, totaling to $78 million for Medicaid beneficiaries.
- Alabama Medicaid Commissioner Stephanie Azar has said that this additional funding is going to “help hospitals provide vital services,” and that it “supports Governor Ivey’s goal of ensuring access to quality health care in the state but also her goal of assisting rural health care.
6. Tuberville circles back to praising Trump
- A day after saying President Donald Trump placed a noose on farmers’ necks, former Auburn football coach and 2020 U.S. Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville did some messaging clean-up on the radio when he suggested that Trump is “probably the best president of our time,” and that’s part of why the far-left doesn’t like him — because he’s “disrupting their little game up.”
- Tuberville then compared Trump to an offensive line as he is “the only thing standing between socialism and this country…He’s trying to knock them out, keep them out of the backfield…and they keep coming. They make stuff, and they lie.”
5. The Bidens likely made millions and influenced investigations
- More documents have been released that suggest Hunter Biden made “millions” while working on the board of a Ukrainian natural gas firm. Also, former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Geoffrey R. Pyatt told Ukrainian prosecutor Victor Shokin to handle an investigation into the firm “with white gloves.”
- Shokin was also told not to investigate Burisma by former Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko since “it was not in the interest of Joe and/or Hunter Biden,” and that Joe held “up to one billion dollars in U.S. aid to Ukraine” due to the investigation.
4. Alabama’s prisons have no easy fix
- The third meeting of the Governor’s Study Group on Criminal Justice Policy focused on the adequate funding of programs to keep offenders out of prison but under surveillance while noting the number of paroles has slowed after a parolee murdered three people last year.
- Interestingly enough, the percentage of violent and serious offenders in prison goes up as the population goes down over the last five years and there are currently only 536 people in jail for drug possession (although few are first time offenders). However, that gets a lion’s share of media coverage.
3. Byrne wants Schiff censured
- Alabama U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) took House Judiciary Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) to task for his attempts to deceive the American people and a disinterested media, saying, “Adam Schiff’s scheme to mislead the American people through lies and deception is just a further example of why this whole impeachment charade is a sham.”
- Schiff is under fire for his failure to disclose his committee’s contact, his knowledge of the whistleblower complaint and withholding that complaint from his colleagues.
2. Alabama Republicans (and Americans) pound Biden
- Every election is going to be nationalized if there is a real attempt to impeach President Donald Trump. Alabama Republicans are more than willing to jump into the fight by pointing out the flaws of former Vice President Joe Biden.
- While the media and their Democrats demand you accept that there is nothing to see with Hunter Biden, Joe Biden, Ukraine and Russia, double the amount of Americans think there is something worth investigating versus there being nothing there.
1. Trump: Impeach me
- The White House is expected to send a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) all but daring her to hold a vote by telling her that his administration will ignore Democrat lawmaker’s demands until they formally vote on his impeachment, which further pushes the point that he believes vulnerable Democrats will pay a price for this impeachment.
- Another issue at hand is whether Republicans can participate in the investigation if there is not a formal vote on the matter. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) says Republicans have been shut out of the process by design, saying, “The swiftness and recklessness with which you have proceeded has already resulted in committee chairs attempting to limit minority participation in scheduled interviews, calling into question the integrity of such an inquiry”