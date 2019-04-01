Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

4 hours ago

7 Things: Trump ready to close the border, Doug Jones is vulnerable, gambling goes unchallenged in Jefferson County and more …

7. Governor Ivey and other elected officials are ready to make a push for a full census count to protect Alabama’s House seats

— Ivey, Alabama Senate President Pro Tempore Del Marsh (R-Anniston), Speaker of the Alabama State House Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia) and Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange will join VOICES for Alabama Children at a rally on the lawn of the Alabama state capitol at 11 a.m. on April 2. There are hundreds of children that are expected to attend, and participants of the rally will encourage state legislators to provide proper funding and resources to guarantee a complete count of people in the 2020 census. The proper count of Alabama citizens will have an impact on federal representation, Electoral College votes and federal funding.

6. Joe Biden is still trying to decide if he’ll join the 2020 presidential race despite allegations that he has acted inappropriately with women

Lucy Flores, a one-time Democratic nominee for Nevada’s lieutenant governor, has accused former Vice President Joe Biden of touching and kissing her without her consent during her 2014 campaign. Flores said that the experience left her feeling mortified, embarrassed and confused. Sunday, Biden responded to these allegations by saying that he doesn’t think he’s ever acted inappropriately toward women but will listen respectfully to suggestions he did. In response to the allegations, Kellyanne Conway said, “If anybody just types in ‘Creepy Uncle Joe Videos’ you come up with a treasure trove,” drawing attention to the many times Biden has been caught on camera showing affection to women and them clearly being uncomfortable. However, Biden is still considering running for president in 2020.

5. The House will vote on a resolution condemning the Trump administration’s efforts to repeal Obamacare

— House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced that the House will vote on the resolution to condemn the Trump administrations efforts to repeal ObamaCare this week. On Friday, Pelosi wrote a statement saying, “This week, the Trump Administration decided not only to try to destroy protections for Americans living with pre-existing conditions, but to declare all-out war on the health care for hard-working families across the country.” This comes after President Trump said that the GOP will become the party of healthcare after the Trump administration backed a ruling that overturned ObamaCare.

4. Illegal gambling continues in Jefferson County and the sheriff seems uninterested in addressing it

— After Walker County’s new sheriff went after illegal gambling in his county and drew the praise of Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall for doing so, attention shifted over to lawbreaking in Jefferson County. Democrat Sheriff Mark Pettway’s inaction on the issue may have something to do with the fact that his brother is in the gambling business. Bruce Pettway was one of four individuals granted the license to operate electronic bingo, which is really just slot machines with extra steps, in the city of Graysville. Further motivating inaction, Pettway’s bingo casino will be in a closed Lowe’s Home Improvement Warehouse that will have 3,000 electronic bingo machines and will pay the city $300,000 per month.

3. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) continues to pretend voter suppression is an issue and has yet to offer any evidence to back up his claims

— Without evidence, Jones seized on a tedious Democrat talking point alleging voting is getting harder. The senator said,  “In the last few years we’ve seen a whole segment of our population that have had their voting rights restricted.” He has promoted a bill Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has called the “Incumbent Protection Act.” Secretary of State John Merrill has repeatedly noted that this is not an issue in Alabama. He has sought the input of both  Jones and Congresswoman Terri Sewell (D-Birmingham) and has yet to be told of suppression issues. Media continue to uncritically boost this non-story.

2. As Doug Jones wants to keep ObamaCare, he is considered the most vulnerable senator in 2020 

— Last week, President Donald Trump declared that healthcare would be a battlefield in the near future as the administration supports a move to rule ObamaCare unconstitutional. Jones thinks this is a bad call He called out the president and repeated his support for the unpopular law, advising, “Each time a new assault on the law is launched, folks get scared all over again wondering how they’ll be able to get the vital care they need.” Statements like this and his almost lockstep voting record with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) are some of the reasons he finds himself considered the most vulnerable senator in 2020.

1. President Donald Trump may close the border and has cut funding to El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras

— President Trump is making good on his long-standing threat to cut direct aid to El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras due to caravans from these countries fleeing north and overwhelming U.S. resources. The White House has also warned that these caravans could also lead to the closure of the entire southern border with Mexico. The step to cut funding comes after Mexico Interior Secretary Olga Sanchez Cordero said that “the mother of all caravans” could be coming to the U.S. soon from three nations.

8 mins ago

Yellowhammer News — There’s an app for that

It’s here!

The new and improved Yellowhammer News App is ready to deliver your favorite content straight to your smartphone.

Sleek and user-friendly, the app is yet another platform from Yellowhammer Multimedia keeping our loyal consumers informed on the topics that matter most.

The app enables users to select specific categories for content notifications. Whether you want to stay informed on politics, sports, outdoors, faith and culture or anything else — the app will keep you up-to-date on the latest news in the Yellowhammer state.

21 WORDS

The app is available now for both Apple and Android products. Download at the App Store or simply click here.

44 mins ago

Alabama to hold surplus property auction

The state of Alabama is auctioning off surplus property ranging from office furniture to golf carts.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs will hold the auction Wednesday in Montgomery.

71 WORDS

There are 500 lots up for bid, including vehicles, refrigerators and computers.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs holds surplus property auctions three times per year.

In addition to property no longer needed by state and federal agencies, the agency acquires items abandoned voluntarily at several southeastern airports.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

2 hours ago

Hangout Music Fest — “A powerful economic engine”

A study published recently shows the Hangout Music Fest on Alabama’s Gulf Coast has a massive impact on the region’s economy every year. The study by Auburn economics professor Dr. Keivan Deravi outlines how the three-day, premier entertainment event generates a $45 million annual economic impact on the area.

231 WORDS

The festival which takes place in Gulf Shores supports nearly 600 jobs and attracts more than 44,000 fans from all over the world.

Hangout Fest serves as the perfect window through which others can see all the amenities of Alabama’s beautiful Gulf Coast. Media coverage has created 14 million viewers across the globe and 29 million social media impressions. In fact, 80 percent of all visitors come from outside the state, providing an extra boost to Alabama’s economy.

Nowhere is the Hangout Festival’s impact felt more than right here at home.

Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce, spoke about the importance of Hangout Fest to the state’s economy.

“While the Hangout Music Fest has long been a premier, star-studded entertainment event that brings energy to Alabama’s Gulf Coast every summer, it has also become a powerful economic engine in its own right,” Canfield said. “Fans come from from all over the world, and the ripple effects from their spending represent a significant contribution to the local economy.”

The cumulative total of the festival’s economic impact since 2010 is now $290 million.

With that kind of revenue associated with the event, it is no wonder that Hangout Fest attracts a high-end clientele seeking to take advantage of premium amenities. Luxury suites, a private reception and personalized concierge services are only some of Hangout Fest’s select offerings.

For more information on Hangout Music Fest visit HangoutMusicFest.com.

6 hours ago

ADC’s Joe Reed attacks Doug Jones, Blames ‘white people’ leaving party for Alabama Dems’ problems in letter

According to a letter obtained by Yellowhammer News, Alabama Democratic Conference chairman Joe Reed attacked Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) and blamed him for the Democratic National Committee’s call for the Alabama Democratic Party to hold new elections for chairman and vice chairman.

Details of the letter dated March 22 and addressed to “The Prevailing Ethnic Minority Members of the State Democratic Executive Committee (SDEC)” first surfaced in a Montgomery Advertiser story last week.

Reed called on members of the ADC to “unite” on May 4, 2019, the tentative date for elections, to re-elect current chairwoman Nancy Worley and vice chairman Randy Kelley. However, the letter also blames “white people” for the Alabama Democratic Party’s shortcomings.

311 WORDS

After offering details of the call for new elections, Reed accuses Jones of persuading Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez of giving Jones “another chance” of gaining control of the Alabama Democratic Party.

Reed dismisses the candidacy of former Sen. Myron Penn (D-Union Springs) and accuses opponents of the status quo of being dissatisfied over Worley and Kelley requiring county parties “to have regular meetings, have a full slate of officers, make financial reports, recruit Democrats to run for office and treat Black Democrats fairly.”

The ADC head does address the current problems of the Alabama Democratic Party, which he assigns the blame in part to “white people” leaving the party.

“Whatever problems the Democratic Party has cannot be attributed to the chair and vice chair,” Reed wrote. “White people left the democratic party; not blacks.  When Obama won 2008, the next general election in Alabama was in 2010 when the Republicans defeated enough Democrats to become a Majority in the legislature for the first time in the history of Alabama! Nancy Worley was not Chair, Mark Kennedy was Chair. But Mark cannot be blamed for that; white people have been leaving the Democratic Party in Alabama since 1948. In 2018 only two white democrats were elected to the Legislature, one in the House and one in the Senate.”

Also in the letter, Reeds reminds recipients they are “expected” to purchase tables for a luncheon for the ADC’s annual conference later this month, with those expectations set by the size of the county and prices ranging from $50-$500.

Alabama Democratic Conference letter, 3/22/2019, page 1
Alabama Democratic Conference letter, 3/22/2019, page 2

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

21 hours ago

VIDEO: Trump’s ‘best week ever,’ Alabama still taxes food, Jones bucks Schumer on Green New Deal and more on Guerrilla Politics …

Radio talk show host Dale Jackson and Dr. Waymon Burke take you through this week’s biggest political stories, including:

— Is President Donald Trump vindicated in Russian collusion?

— Is the plan by State Rep. Chris England (D-Tuscaloosa) to remove part of the states tax on food an innovative idea or a submission?

— Why didn’t Democrats vote for the Green New Deal and why did Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) appear to seem worried about disappointing Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY)?

43 WORDS

Jackson and Burke have no guest this week so they can continue discussing the lack of Trump/Russian collusion in 2016 that has been found after two years of investigations.

Jackson closes the show with a “parting shot” discussing Trump’s best week of his presidency.

https://www.facebook.com/YHN/videos/2384666935152874/

