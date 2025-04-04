7 Things: Trade war declared; gambling is dead; protests banned at homes; and more …

7. The Washington Post framed its coverage of an anti-DOGE protest in Alabama as a bipartisan outcry from Republicans and Independents against GOP Rep. Dale Strong (R-Monrovia), they lied, a lot. The Post quoted protesters Melanie Kolowski, a supposed “independent” Second Amendment supporter, and Michael Bonaker, a “registered Republican,” who are all Democratic donors with a history of anti-Trump and progressive social media posts PLUS Jeremy Devito, who’s running against Strong as a Democrat.

6. Democrats still can not help themselves. They continue opposing the deportation of animals who illegally entered our country, like Abrego Garcia, identified as an MS-13 gang member by a 2019 immigration judge. Meanwhile, Vice President JD Vance slammed their media allies for their “disgraceful” focus on the deportation’s rationale rather than the crimes of gang members. Also, Georgia House Democrats staged a walkout during a 100-2 vote passing a bill banning taxpayer-funded sex change surgeries for prison inmates, another issue where the media and their Democrats find themselves on the wrong side of 80-20 issues.

5. State Sen. Arthur Orr (R-Decatur) is pushing a bill that bans protests outside individual residences, restricts noise amplification near homes, and bans protest from 30 minutes after sunset to 30 minutes before sunrise. He cited protests against Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2018 and at Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling’s home after the police killing of Steve Perkins. Orr argues the measure protects residents from intimidation and unsafe situations, while also criminalizing protests in front of businesses but permitting them in public spaces like parks. However, Democrats opposed it, highlighting vague wording and threats to First Amendment rights.

4. The Alabama House passed a bill prohibiting K-12 students from using cellphones, tablets, and laptops during school hours starting in the 2026-27 school year. The law requires devices be turned off and stored away, while also mandating the State Department of Education to train students on social media risks. The bill, supported by Gov. Kay Ivey, includes exemptions for medical needs, emergencies, and supervised educational use. But some lawmakers raised concerns about safety and the lack of penalties for non-compliant schools.

3. Gambling is dead according to Alabama Senate President Pro Tem Garlan Gudger (R-Cullman) who shut down all potential hopes for legal gaming in 2025. He said a comprehensive gaming bill introduced by Sen. Greg Albritton (R-Atmore) lacks the votes and time to pass with just 12 legislative days remaining and other priorities, such as budgets are pending. Gudger has said there was a need for prolonged negotiations and pre-session vote commitments, but that obviously did not happen.

2. Wall Street is not having a good time with President Donald Trump’s trade war. The U.S. stock market lost roughly $2.5 trillion in value, all on paper mind you, driven by fears that Trump’s broad new tariffs could plunge the U.S. economy into a recession. The market sell-off was most severe for companies with overseas supply chains, which is sort of Trump’s point, such as Apple, which fell 9.3%, and retailers like Target and Dollar Tree, both down over 10%, reflecting investor panic over disrupted global trade. China announced a 34% tariff on all U.S. imports effective April 10, retaliating against President Donald Trump’s global tariff plan.

1. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick asserts there’s no chance President Donald Trump will abandon his tariff plan, predicting long-term market gains despite immediate fallout. As Singapore and Switzerland pursue engagement with the Trump administration, France demands a European suspension of US investments, and China and Canada gear up for retaliatory measures or have taken measures. The tariffs, unveiled yesterday, have jolted markets, cratering the S&P 500 by 4%, and tanking Nike’s stock over 12% due to China exposure, while Ford rolls out “employee” discounts and Mercedes-Benz pleads for constructive US-EU talks. Japan labels the move “extremely regrettable” without hinting at retaliation and the UK opts for negotiation over immediate action. Lutnick remains optimistic, suggesting countries will reassess their trade stance toward the US as the economic ripples spread.

Dale Jackson is a thought leader for Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 5-9 a.m. weekdays on WVNN.