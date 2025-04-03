Bill to ban targeted protest outside homes passes Alabama Senate committee

On Wednesday, the Alabama Senate County and Municipal Government Committee voted to advance SB247 by State Sen. Arthur Orr (R-Decatur) that would prohibit protesting outside an individual’s residence in Alabama.

Sen. Orr described SB247 as a measure aimed at protecting residents from intimidation and harassment outside their homes. He stated that the bill was initially inspired by protests against the confirmation of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2018 and, more recently, by demonstrations outside the home of U.S. Rep. Greg Landsman (D-OH) in 2024.

In Alabama in recent years, protesters gathered repeatedly outside Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling’s home, using bullhorns and signage following the police killing of Steve Perkins.

RELATED: Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling said he’ll step down early if protests stop



According to Orr, such protests can create unsafe and unsettling situations for individuals and their families.

The bill would make it illegal to use noise amplification devices near residences with the intent to disturb or harass. Additionally, it restricts protest times to the period starting 30 minutes after sunset and ending 30 minutes before sunrise. It also criminalizes protesting in front of businesses while still allowing for demonstrations in designated public areas, such as parks and courthouse squares.

RELATED: Alabama law would restrict protestors’ ability to demonstrate at private residences

Opponents raised concerns about its potential to infringe on First Amendment rights and argued that the language was too vague.

Despite the opposition from Democrats, the bill is now headed for a full vote of the Alabama Senate.

Sherri Blevins is a writer for Mountain Valley News and a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You may contact her at [email protected].