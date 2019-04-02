7 Things: The usual suspects are moaning about Trump acting on the border, Alabama legislators are working on abortion legislation, Merrill vs. Jones escalates and more …

Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

7. Sporting goods store removes rifles and then lost $150 million

— The change started in February 2018 when Dick’s Sporting Goods announced that it would no longer sell high-powered rifles or sell guns to anyone under 21 years old. It’s now reported that the company has lost $150 million in sales since they removed high-powered rifles. Despite this loss, CEO Ed Stack said, “The system does not work. It’s important that when you know there’s something that’s not working, and it’s to the detriment of the public, you have to stand up.” The company also announced earlier this year that it would remove hunting supplies from select stores as a test run before deciding whether or not to remove the supplies from all stores.

6. A racial row is dividing the Alabama Democratic Party

— In a battle between the old guard of a failing party and the new unlikely United States senator who probably won’t be re-elected. Alabama Democratic Conference Chairman Joe Reed, who has overseen the complete destruction of his party, is calling out Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) and “white people” for the issues facing Alabama Democrats. Reed thinks the national party is giving Jones “another chance” at taking over the party after he failed to unseat him and Chairwoman Nancy Worley. Reed’s comments about white people would be considered inflammatory if the Alabama political media existed. Reed wrote that the problems in the Democratic Party are not his fault. He said, “White people left the democratic party; not blacks.” Reed added, “In 2018 only two white Democrats were elected to the Legislature, one in the House and one in the Senate.”

5. A second woman has accused former Vice President Joe Biden of inappropriate touching

— Amy Lappos is the second woman to accuse Joe Biden of inappropriately touching her. She claims that at a 2009 fundraiser in Greenwich, Connecticut, Biden pulled her in to rub noses with her. Lappos was an aide to Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) at the time. Lappos said, “It wasn’t sexual, but he did grab me by the head. He put his hand around my neck and pulled me in to rub noses with me. when he was pulling me in, I thought he was going to kiss me on the mouth.” Lappos is not accusing Biden of sexual assault, but she has deemed the actions sexist or misogynistic and inappropriate.

4. Trump wants healthcare to be the #1 issue in 2020 for some reason

— The Trump administration is supporting a lawsuit that might take down the entire ObamaCare law. This would fulfill a campaign promise, but it would also create “chaos” in the healthcare market. Republicans seemingly have no plan to address this matter, and President Donald Trump has backed off his plan to address it right now, tweeting, “Everybody agrees that ObamaCare doesn’t work. Premiums & deductibles are far too high – Really bad HealthCare!” and adding that Republicans will totally have a plan ready for a vote that “will be taken right after the Election when Republicans hold the Senate & win […] back the House.”

3. Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill continues to call out Senator Jones’ Lying

— Doug Jones has continuously claimed that citizens of Alabama have been victims of voter suppression and that it’s becoming more difficult to vote. Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill has responded to these claims by calling them unsubstantiated and that Jones would never have been elected to office if his assertions were true. Jones has also claimed that Republicans “do not want African-Americans and other minorities to vote.” Merrill has time and time again outlined the facts for Jones. He said, “Senator Doug Jones, members of the media, and the hundreds of other educated political elite are entitled to their own opinions but not their own facts!” This is one situation where Jones repeatedly ignores facts to push his own narrative that Republicans don’t want minorities voting.

2. State Rep. Terri Collins (R-Decatur) is planning for the overturning of Roe v. Wade 

— Collins has announced that she is filing a bill that will protect unborn life and attempt to overturn Roe v. Wade by banning abortion in Alabama. The only exception in the legislation would be if the life of the mother is threatened by the pregnancy. Collins referenced the passing of Amendment 2 in November as declaring Alabama a pro-life state and that this legislation is the next logical step in the fight to protect unborn life. Collins’ bill would ban abortions within two weeks of conception, which is the earliest that a pregnancy can be determined. The bill is set to be filed on Tuesday and 63 out of the 105 members of the Alabama House of Representatives have signed on as co-sponsors. However, the ACLU, a known defender of abortion, has said that they will be prepared to sue if the Alabama legislature passes a ban on abortion. The executive director of the ACLU of Alabama claims that bills like this are unconstitutional.

1. President Trump has threatened to shut down the U.S. southern border, which the Chamber of Commerce declares would be catastrophic

— The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has always been pro-illegal immigration. They claim five million jobs and billions of dollars could be at risk if the border is shut down. Regardless, the president has made it clear, saying, “I am not kidding around.” Some are even worried about the tasteless avocados. According to the president and chief executive of Mission Produce Steven Bernard, “You couldn’t pick a worse time of the year because Mexico supplies virtually 100 percent of the avocados in the US right now.” Data from the United States Department of Agriculture also reveals that almost half of the imported vegetables in the U.S. are from Mexico, while 40 percent of the imported fruits are from Mexico. Some would argue that losing these imports for a period of time could negatively impact American citizens, but the bigger picture is that illegal immigration poses a heavier burden to citizens than having to buy more American grown produce.

Auburn University’s Samuel Ginn College of Engineering announced Monday that NASA awarded a $5.2 million contract to its National Center for Additive Manufacturing Excellence, also known as NCAME, to develop additive manufacturing processes aimed at improving the performance of liquid rocket engines.

The contract, which spans three years, is the most recent expansion of the partnership between Auburn and NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center.

“For decades, Auburn engineers have been instrumental in helping the U.S. achieve its space exploration goals,” said Christopher B. Roberts, dean of Auburn’s Samuel Ginn College of Engineering, in a news release. “This new collaboration between NASA and our additive manufacturing researchers will play a major role in developing advanced rocket engines that will drive long-duration spaceflight, helping our nation achieve its bold vision for the future of space exploration.”

The research and develop covered under the contract represent NASA’s Rapid Analysis and Manufacturing Propulsion Technology (RAMPT) project, which focuses on enhancing light-weight, large-scale novel and additive manufacturing techniques to develop and manufacture regeneratively cooled thrust chamber assemblies for liquid rocket engines.

“This partnership with Auburn University and industry will help develop improvements for liquid rocket engines, as well as contribute to commercial opportunities,” said Paul McConnaughey, deputy director of Marshall Space Flight Center.

He added, “The technologies developed by this team will be made available widely to the private sector, offering more companies the opportunity to use these advanced manufacturing techniques.”

NCAME will support the RAMPT project to create a domestic supply chain and develop specialized manufacturing technology vendors that government agencies, academic institutions, and commercial space companies will utilize.

Nima Shamsaei, the NCAME director, will serve as principal investigator for the RAMPT project, while Mike Ogles, the director of NASA programs in the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering, will serve as project manager.

“This contract is a giant leap towards making Alabama the ‘go to state’ for additive manufacturing,” Ogles stated. “We look forward to growing our partnership with NASA, industry, and academia as we support the development of our nation’s next rocket engines.”

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

After speaking to Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL), President Donald Trump supports John Walker Lindh, the “American Taliban,” serving his full prison sentence.

Lindh was sentenced to 20 years in a federal penitentiary in 2002 for his role in the death of Winfield, Alabama native Johnny Micheal “Mike” Spann’s death. However, Lindh is scheduled to be released early from that sentence on May 23.

This was formally condemned by the Alabama legislature and other state leaders when it was revealed two weeks ago, and Shelby sent a letter to the president on the subject last week.

Then, on Monday evening, Shelby spoke to Trump about the letter and Lindh.

“[President Trump] stated that he supports my call for Lindh to serve his full sentence. Lindh’s activities are deserving of a strong and strict punishment. Thank you, Mr. President,” Shelby tweeted.

The senator added that Lindh “is a threat to our national security and should serve the entirety of his 20 yr sentence.”

Spann, a CIA officer, was the first American known to be killed in “The War on Terror” in Afghanistan after 9/11. He was a graduate of Auburn University.

Shelby attended Spann’s burial at Arlington National Cemetery.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

More than eight years after the Alabama legislature passed a major overhaul of the state’s ethics laws, some important aspects of it continue to get ironed out.

Among those are the requirements imposed on nonprofit board members.

The Alabama Ethics Commission, however, could provide some clarity for them when it issues an advisory opinion for the Birmingham Airport Authority at its meeting on Wednesday.

Under Alabama law, a principal is defined as “a person or business which employs, hires, or otherwise retains a lobbyist.”

Numerous restrictions and requirements accompany the designation.

For example, principals may not provide things of value to public officials or public employees. And principals are required to file quarterly reports with the Alabama Ethics Commission.

For legal experts, the lines have become “fuzzy” as to whether a principal is an organization or a person — or both.

In former Speaker of the House Mike Hubbard’s appeal, the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals upheld the determination of a lower court that a person working for a principal could also be a principal, themselves.

And, recently, a group representing nonprofits across the state sought further clarification on the reporting requirements of individual board members of organizations considered principals.

The Alabama Association of Nonprofits asked the Alabama Ethics Commission to confirm that individual board members of nonprofits that employ lobbyists did not have to file quarterly ethics reports.

The commission declined to address the question when it issued its advisory opinion.

Yellowhammer News has learned the Birmingham Airport Authority presented the same question — among several — to the commission in its own request for an advisory opinion.

Tom Albritton, executive director of the Alabama Ethics Commission, confirmed that the commission plans to issue an advisory opinion to the Birmingham Airport Authority as part of its agenda.

The potentially wide-ranging impact of the law on board members serving their communities on nonprofits, which also happen to employ lobbyists, is something one legal expert thinks has not drawn enough attention.

“This might seem like an inside baseball issue so why should anyone care?” asked Matt McDonald at a recent ethics forum. “Well, if you serve on the board of a trade association or a non-profit hospital board or you are a trustee of a small college, it may impact you.”

McDonald, a partner at the Jones Walker law firm, can foresee a host of unintended consequences if individual board members were considered principals.

“If you are in a chain of command on a board that interacts with a lobbyist, if that turns you into a principal, then that has a lot of ramifications that I think are unintended,” he pointed out. “Because you’re not just a principal for dealing with public officials or public employees for issues that might impact that non-profit board, you are a principal for every purpose. You are principal for the town you live in interacting with your city council person, planning commission. Every single action you have now with a public official or public employee becomes a regulated activity by the code of ethics.”

The lack of clarity in the law could have a chilling effect on the willingness of people to get involved with well-intended groups, according to McDonald.

“We want people to be involved in their communities and be involved in non-profits and things like that. So we don’t need to have this thing be so fuzzy that we’re going to deter people from being involved in their communities. We need to have good ethics laws, and we need to have good, qualified people who want to be public officials.”

Read Alabama Association of Nonprofits’ request for an advisory opinion:

Assn of Nonprofits Request for Ethics AO (1!11!2019) by Yellowhammer News on Scribd

Tim Howe is an owner and editor of Yellowhammer News

Dr. Martina Bebin fights for those unable to fight for themselves – in the fight for their lives. As a professor of neurology at UAB and a pediatric neurologist at North Alabama Children’s Specialists in Huntsville, Dr. Bebin spends her days caring for the youngest and most impressionable minds in our state.

She strives to make a difference in the future of neurological care. Serving on the Board of Directors for the Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance and as the co-director of the UAB Tuberous Sclerosis Complex (TSC) clinic, Dr. Bebin oversees the comprehensive care of individuals suffering from a rare, multi-system genetic disease that causes benign tumors to form in vital organs.

Despite the rarity of the disease, Dr. Bebin makes it one of her missions to contribute to advances in treatment for the 50,000 individuals in the United States and more than one million worldwide diagnosed with TSC.

In 2013, Dr. Bebin’s contribution to TSC research earned her the Manual R. Gomez award, an annual honor presented to the individual who has made significant breakthroughs in TSC research, from the Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance.

The award was particularly special for Dr. Bebin.  Dr. Gomez was instrumental in her career by encouraging her pursuit of pediatric neurology and served as her mentor during her residency at the Mayo Clinic.

“I have had tremendous mentors, specifically, Dr. Manuel Gomez, Dr. Fritz Dreifuss and Dr. David Standaert, throughout my career that provided me with unique opportunities and the encouragement to pursue clinical research ideas that could have tremendous impact for thousands of children with neurologic disabilities,” Bebin told Yellowhammer News.

In addition to her incredible work with TSC, Dr. Bebin is a member of the Department of Neurology and Epilepsy Center at UAB and a member of the Child Neurology Society Legislative Affairs Committee. Her primary research interest is the early identification of epilepsy in infants, particularly discovering new therapies and treatments for these children.

Most recently, Dr. Bebin has collaborated with HudsonAlpha to pinpoint a previously unknown case of a serious seizure disorder most common in babies, potentially opening the door to new diagnostic and treatment options for infants who show signs of epilepsy.

Dr. Bebin and other scientists worked to assemble enough cases to link their discoveries. The initial patient was enrolled in HudsonAlpha’s Clinical Exploratory Research (CSER) project. The project, funded by the National Institutes of Health, aims to identify the genetic causes of undiagnosed conditions.

Dr. Bebin recognizes the value of her UAB family for playing a large part in her path. When asked what factors contributed to her success she states, “The value of being on faculty at UAB for 25 years and developing the collaborative research efforts across an array of research disciplines within UAB, HudsonAlpha Institute of Biotechnology and TSC Clinical Consortium.”

Outside of Dr. Bebin’s incredible contributions to neurology, she was a five-time All-American member of the Southern Methodist University (SMU) Women’s Swimming Team, where she obtained her undergraduate degree.

Dr. Bebin later earned her medical degree from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine, her MPA from Harvard University, and completed her residency work at the Mayo Graduate School of Medicine.

She also attributes her career achievements to a specific milestone on her educational journey.  Bebin took a mid-career step outside of medicine to pursue a Master’s degree at Harvard University Kennedy School of Government. This translated into a Robert Wood Johnson Health Policy Fellowship in the U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pension Committee under the leadership of then Chairman Senator Mike Enzi.

“This step allowed me to develop a 360-degree perspective of healthcare and I can better serve my patients,” Bebin stated.

In addition to her skill in swimming, Dr. Bebin has been a “Vizsla enthusiast for over 20 years and loves all aspects of dog sports.” She and her husband, Rick, enjoy spending time hunting with their 2 Vizsla in North Alabama.

When asked about her support system, Dr. Bebin reflected on being told to ‘aim high and never give up’ by her parents.  “My fabulous parents provided structure, discipline and the steadfast encouragement to pursue [my] passions in life with humility and empathy,” she said.

Her love for her family is evident and Dr. Bebin values the true partnership she finds in her closest relationships, “Fred Bickley is my husband of over 20 years and we appreciate and encourage each other in our pursuits. My lovely sister, Mary Ellen Warner, is the best source of support, love and encyclopedic resource for all my questions.”

Dr. Bebin is grateful to be recognized among such an incredible group of women and looks forward to continuing her work on behalf of Alabama’s children.

“This is a tremendous honor and a wonderful surprise to be recognized with this group of accomplished women in our state. It is also a great motivator to continue to pursue my efforts to improve the lives of children in Alabama,” she said.

Yellowhammer News is proud to name Dr. Martina Bebin a 2019 Woman of Impact.

The 2nd Annual Women of Impact Awards will celebrate the honorees on April 29, 2019, in Birmingham. Event details can be found here.  

Erin Brown Hollis is an author and speaker. Her latest book, The Remarkable Housewives of the Bible is available on Amazon. Follow Erin on Instagram @ErinBrownHollis ; Facebook  @ErinBrownHollis ; or Twitter @ErinBrownHollis.

 

 

 

Governor Kay Ivey on Monday announced a special election to fill House District 74’s seat, which became vacant last week after the tragic passing of State Rep. Dimitri Polizos (R-Montgomery).

The primary election will be Tuesday, June 11, the runoff is set for Tuesday, August 27, and the general election is Tuesday, November 12. If there is no need (based on number of qualifying candidates) for a primary, the general election will be held August 27. Similarly, if a runoff is not necessary, the general election will be August 27.

“In order to ensure that House District 74 is equally represented in the Alabama Legislature, I have set a timeline to elect a new representative,” Ivey said in a statement. “Dimitri was, without a doubt, a pillar of the Montgomery community and will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. To honor his legacy, I encourage all citizens that live in this district to participate in our valued democratic process.”

The deadline for qualifying with major political parties is Tuesday, April 9 at 5:00 p.m. The deadline for all independent candidates and/or minor parties is Tuesday, June 11 at 5:00 p.m.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

