4 hours ago

Merrill: Doug Jones ‘promoting fake news’ with continued voter suppression claims

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill has now rebutted the latest in a long line of unsubstantiated claims by Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) regarding voter suppression, adding that Jones never would have been elected to office if his assertions were true.

Jones has made headlines over the last month as he tried to sell copies of his new book, with his most brazen claim being that Republicans “do not want African-Americans and other minorities to vote.”

He quickly doubled down on that initial eyebrow-raising statement and just last week asserted, “In the last few years we’ve seen a whole segment of our population that have had their voting rights restricted. It’s harder to get to the polls, it’s harder to vote, it’s harder to register.”

In a statement to Yellowhammer News on Monday, Merrill again outlined that the facts simply do not support what Jones continues to claim.

Merrill said, “Senator Doug Jones, members of the media, and the hundreds of other educated political elite are entitled to their own opinions but not their own facts!”

He shared the historic statistics on voter registration and participation during his tenure as secretary of state and concluded, “We cannot sustain a system in which we give the ability to determine truth to one political party or the other… Instead of creating a distraction by promoting Fake News, let’s work together to help Alabama be all it can be!”

Merrill’s statement as follows:

When the duly elected United States Senator from the Alabama, Senator Doug Jones, articulated that there is an organized and well-orchestrated conspiracy to prevent people of color from participating in the electoral process, I was frustrated and disappointed.

As nearly every Alabamian knows there has been a paradigmatic change in the electoral system as administered by the Secretary of State’s Office under our administration.

Senator Doug Jones, members of the media, and the hundreds of other educated political elite are entitled to their own opinions but not their own facts!

What are the facts?

Since January 19, 2015, we have registered more than 1,229,399 new voters bringing the state’s total registered voters in the state to 3,470,811. As a result of our efforts to register voters and our public awareness campaigns Alabamians have turned out to vote in record numbers in the Presidential Preference Primary in March of 2016 (1.25 million), the November 2016 General Election (2.1 million), the December 2017 U.S. Senate Special Election (1.3 million), and the November 2018 General Election (1.7 million).

Further, Senator Jones, was elected because we have worked tirelessly to ensure the elections process in Alabama makes it easy for Alabamians to cast their vote but hard to cheat.

We cannot sustain a system in which we give the ability to determine truth to one political party or the other. We must recognize that hard work, and to build systems that directly support the goals and objectives of the people we serve, all the people of Alabama. In Alabama, we have broken every record in the history of the state for voter registration and voter participation! Instead of creating a distraction by promoting Fake News, let’s work together to help Alabama be all it can be!

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

2 hours ago

Dr. Martina Bebin is a 2019 Yellowhammer Woman of Impact

Dr. Martina Bebin fights for those unable to fight for themselves – in the fight for their lives. As a professor of neurology at UAB and a pediatric neurologist at North Alabama Children’s Specialists in Huntsville, Dr. Bebin spends her days caring for the youngest and most impressionable minds in our state.

She strives to make a difference in the future of neurological care. Serving on the Board of Directors for the Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance and as the co-director of the UAB Tuberous Sclerosis Complex (TSC) clinic, Dr. Bebin oversees the comprehensive care of individuals suffering from a rare, multi-system genetic disease that causes benign tumors to form in vital organs.

Despite the rarity of the disease, Dr. Bebin makes it one of her missions to contribute to advances in treatment for the 50,000 individuals in the United States and more than one million worldwide diagnosed with TSC.

In 2013, Dr. Bebin’s contribution to TSC research earned her the Manual R. Gomez award, an annual honor presented to the individual who has made significant breakthroughs in TSC research, from the Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance.

The award was particularly special for Dr. Bebin.  Dr. Gomez was instrumental in her career by encouraging her pursuit of pediatric neurology and served as her mentor during her residency at the Mayo Clinic.

“I have had tremendous mentors, specifically, Dr. Manuel Gomez, Dr. Fritz Dreifuss and Dr. David Standaert, throughout my career that provided me with unique opportunities and the encouragement to pursue clinical research ideas that could have tremendous impact for thousands of children with neurologic disabilities,” Bebin told Yellowhammer News.

In addition to her incredible work with TSC, Dr. Bebin is a member of the Department of Neurology and Epilepsy Center at UAB and a member of the Child Neurology Society Legislative Affairs Committee. Her primary research interest is the early identification of epilepsy in infants, particularly discovering new therapies and treatments for these children.

Most recently, Dr. Bebin has collaborated with HudsonAlpha to pinpoint a previously unknown case of a serious seizure disorder most common in babies, potentially opening the door to new diagnostic and treatment options for infants who show signs of epilepsy.

Dr. Bebin and other scientists worked to assemble enough cases to link their discoveries. The initial patient was enrolled in HudsonAlpha’s Clinical Exploratory Research (CSER) project. The project, funded by the National Institutes of Health, aims to identify the genetic causes of undiagnosed conditions.

Dr. Bebin recognizes the value of her UAB family for playing a large part in her path. When asked what factors contributed to her success she states, “The value of being on faculty at UAB for 25 years and developing the collaborative research efforts across an array of research disciplines within UAB, HudsonAlpha Institute of Biotechnology and TSC Clinical Consortium.”

Outside of Dr. Bebin’s incredible contributions to neurology, she was a five-time All-American member of the Southern Methodist University (SMU) Women’s Swimming Team, where she obtained her undergraduate degree.

Dr. Bebin later earned her medical degree from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine, her MPA from Harvard University, and completed her residency work at the Mayo Graduate School of Medicine.

She also attributes her career achievements to a specific milestone on her educational journey.  Bebin took a mid-career step outside of medicine to pursue a Master’s degree at Harvard University Kennedy School of Government. This translated into a Robert Wood Johnson Health Policy Fellowship in the U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pension Committee under the leadership of then Chairman Senator Mike Enzi.

“This step allowed me to develop a 360-degree perspective of healthcare and I can better serve my patients,” Bebin stated.

In addition to her skill in swimming, Dr. Bebin has been a “Vizsla enthusiast for over 20 years and loves all aspects of dog sports.” She and her husband, Rick, enjoy spending time hunting with their 2 Vizsla in North Alabama.

When asked about her support system, Dr. Bebin reflected on being told to ‘aim high and never give up’ by her parents.  “My fabulous parents provided structure, discipline and the steadfast encouragement to pursue [my] passions in life with humility and empathy,” she said.

Her love for her family is evident and Dr. Bebin values the true partnership she finds in her closest relationships, “Fred Bickley is my husband of over 20 years and we appreciate and encourage each other in our pursuits. My lovely sister, Mary Ellen Warner, is the best source of support, love and encyclopedic resource for all my questions.”

Dr. Bebin is grateful to be recognized among such an incredible group of women and looks forward to continuing her work on behalf of Alabama’s children.

“This is a tremendous honor and a wonderful surprise to be recognized with this group of accomplished women in our state. It is also a great motivator to continue to pursue my efforts to improve the lives of children in Alabama,” she said.

Yellowhammer News is proud to name Dr. Martina Bebin a 2019 Woman of Impact.

The 2nd Annual Women of Impact Awards will celebrate the honorees on April 29, 2019, in Birmingham. Event details can be found here.  

Erin Brown Hollis is an author and speaker. Her latest book, The Remarkable Housewives of the Bible is available on Amazon. Follow Erin on Instagram @ErinBrownHollis ; Facebook  @ErinBrownHollis ; or Twitter @ErinBrownHollis.

 

 

 

3 hours ago

House District 74 special election set to fill late Rep. Polizos’ seat

Governor Kay Ivey on Monday announced a special election to fill House District 74’s seat, which became vacant last week after the tragic passing of State Rep. Dimitri Polizos (R-Montgomery).

The primary election will be Tuesday, June 11, the runoff is set for Tuesday, August 27, and the general election is Tuesday, November 12. If there is no need (based on number of qualifying candidates) for a primary, the general election will be held August 27. Similarly, if a runoff is not necessary, the general election will be August 27.

“In order to ensure that House District 74 is equally represented in the Alabama Legislature, I have set a timeline to elect a new representative,” Ivey said in a statement. “Dimitri was, without a doubt, a pillar of the Montgomery community and will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. To honor his legacy, I encourage all citizens that live in this district to participate in our valued democratic process.”

The deadline for qualifying with major political parties is Tuesday, April 9 at 5:00 p.m. The deadline for all independent candidates and/or minor parties is Tuesday, June 11 at 5:00 p.m.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

State rep. filing bill to help Alabama job recruiting — ‘It’s about eliminating unnecessary red tape’

A bill viewed as essential to keeping Alabama competitive with other states in recruiting jobs will be introduced in the Alabama legislature this week, according to the bill’s sponsor.

Representative Alan Baker (R-Brewton) told Yellowhammer News he intends to file legislation aimed at “clarifying the process” for professionals who help locate sites to build and expand business operations in Alabama.

Baker is filing the bill with one goal in mind.

“To keep Alabama competitive in the economic development market,” he said.

Baker wants to clear things up for site selectors and economic developers whose business is geared toward helping companies choose the best locations to build.

“Their activities are not lobbying activities,” explained Baker.

His bill would alleviate some of what he calls “the constraints” of mandatory disclosures and guarantees Alabama can offer the same environment as other competing states.

For one economic developer, the benefits of Baker’s bill are evident.

“It’s about eliminating unnecessary red tape that creates more access to do business in the state,” said Josh Carpenter, director of economic development for the city of Birmingham.

Carpenter believes action by the Alabama legislature is critical to the state keeping pace.

“Unless action is taken, we will be on an uneven playing field with other states that we regularly compete with to bring quality jobs to our residents,” he added. “That competitive disadvantage in an already hyper-competitive market is not a sustainable path. That’s what it comes down to.”

A south Alabama mayor who has been involved in economic development for more than 20 years supports Baker’s effort at “clarifying the process.”

“It is an opportunity for us to keep the process clear and easy and bring jobs,” explained Greenville Mayor Dexter McLendon.

“People think it’s just real easy to go out and get a company, but one little thing goes the wrong way then you have other states waiting on the same thing,” he said. “So you can’t let something like this get in the way.”

What McLendon does not want to “get in the way” are burdensome disclosure and registration requirements for professionals.

“We’ve got too much red tape and this is some more red tape,” he said.

For economic developers, the registration process is akin to turning over the playbook to an opposing team.

“One of the key factors of the economic development process is being able to maintain the confidentiality of the companies that are considering investing in the state,” explained Jim Searcy, executive director of the Economic Development Association of Alabama. “The reason you maintain confidentiality is the company needs to conduct their search without their competitors knowing, and internally they want to be able to manage the decision-making process.”

The competition between companies, and between Alabama and other states, is what makes this issue so important to Searcy and others.

“Economic development is a highly competitive undertaking,” said Searcy.

Disclosing projects being worked on now and in the future weakens Alabama’s position among states, according to Jeremy Nails, president and CEO of the Morgan County Economic Development Association.

“It puts us at a tremendous disadvantage to our neighboring states and states throughout the country that don’t have to disclose their confidential projects,” he said.

Searcy seems certain he knows the fate of potential job creation projects should the registration and disclosure requirements remain in place.

“What would happen is they would not consider Alabama as an option,” he stated.

McLendon takes a more philosophical approach to the question, while arriving at much the same conclusion.

“Will it jeopardize mine? I sure don’t want to give it a chance,” he said.

His support of Baker’s bill comes down to making sure Alabama capitalizes on the opportunity in front of it.

“It’s an opportunity for us to grow the state of Alabama,” McLendon concluded. “This is a no-brainer. You don’t mess with jobs.”

Tim Howe is an owner and editor of Yellowhammer News

3 hours ago

GOP state rep. files bill that would ban abortion in Alabama if Roe v. Wade overturned

State Representative Terri Collins (R-Decatur) on Monday announced that she is filing legislation that will work to protect unborn life and attempt to overturn the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade ruling by banning abortion procedures from taking place within Alabama except when the life of the mother is threatened by the pregnancy.

“Just last year, roughly 60 percent of voters across the state ratified a constitutional amendment declaring Alabama as a pro-life state, and this legislation is the next logical step in the fight to protect unborn life,” Collins said in a statement. “With liberal states like New York rushing to approve radical late-term and post-birth abortions, passage of this bill will reflect the conservative beliefs, principles, and desires of the citizens of Alabama while, at the same time, providing a vehicle to revisit the constitutionally-flawed Roe v. Wade decision.”

A press release explained that Collins’ bill bans abortions from taking place in Alabama within two weeks of conception, which is the earliest point that pregnancy can be medically determined and the same standard used by a state law allowing someone to be charged with murder if a pregnant woman’s child is killed or harmed during the commission of a crime.

The legislation, which will be filed on Tuesday when the legislature gavels back in from spring break, was drafted as a group effort by Collins, State Rep. Rich Wingo (R-Tuscaloosa) and the Alabama Pro-Life Coalition and its attorney, Eric Johnston.

Currently, 63 out of the 105 members of the Alabama House of Representatives have signed on as co-sponsors, and a companion bill sponsored by State Sen. Greg Albritton (R-Range) is also being introduced.

The legislation only allows an exception for cases in which a mother’s life is threatened by pregnancy because, Collins advised, Judeo-Christian ethics recognize an innate right to self-defense.

Welcoming a legal challenge to the would-be-law, Collins said it is time for federal courts to revisit the issue of personhood and determine the point at which unborn life is entitled to constitutional protections.

She added that it is especially important to reconsider personhood because medical technology and the accumulated knowledge associated with unborn life has significantly improved and expanded since Roe v. Wade was handed down in 1973.

“At one time the Supreme Court wrongly endorsed racial segregation with the Plessy v. Ferguson ruling, but it was wise enough to later admit its error and overturn that precedent with Brown v. Board of Education,” Collins concluded. “It is time for this court to do the same with Roe v. Wade.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

4 hours ago

Byrne: Time for Democrats to remove their ‘gone fishin’ sign

There is an old expression that goes: “The worst day of fishing beats the best day of working.”

As an avid fisherman myself, I can certainly understand the feeling behind that saying.

But, sometimes, fishing is the worst thing to be doing, especially when there is important work to be done.

This past week, in the wake of the Mueller report finally being completed, Democrats hung the “Gone Fishin’” sign outside the Capitol.

Not satisfied that special counsel Robert Mueller had reported that there was no collusion between President Trump’s campaign and Russia during the 2016 election, Democrat leadership dug-in on their calls for more investigations by Congress, fishing for more evidence even though years of looking found nothing.

After the first fishing expedition led by Mueller failed to bring in the “big catch” that Democrats hoped for, they are doubling down, somehow expecting different results.

According to Mueller, no additional indictments are expected and Mr. Mueller will soon be leaving his position.

It is over.

This fishing trip was started all the way back in the Summer of 2016 and lasted until this March. It cost American taxpayers millions of dollars, the time of 40 FBI agents and 500 witness interviews, 22 months of unsubstantiated lies about President Trump from the liberal media and a lifetime of divisiveness.

It seems like the worst two years of fishing would have been much better spent focusing on working for the American people.

We have heard for years from Democrats that the American people want answers. Finally, we have one: There was no collusion. The Democrats are not satisfied with this answer and they never will be. I think the American people deserve to know answers, just not the false ones my Democrat colleagues want.

What I want to know now is what was known by the previous administration when calls for this investigation began. What did President Obama and his officials know when the FBI investigation was authorized all the way back in Summer 2016? Why did Democrats promise to deliver evidence of collusion when, after two years, nothing has been found?

Attorney General William Barr will be releasing a version of the report compiled by special counsel Mueller to Congress soon.

I very much look forward to reading it.

But I will continue to ask the tough questions the people of Alabama really want asked. We stand by our president, and we still want answers.

For now, I call on my Democrat colleagues to take down the “Gone Fishin’” sign, listen to the American people, listen to the truth and let’s get back to work.

There are a lot of real things to worry about right here in our own country, not made up stories about spies and espionage.

Instead of fishing, let’s work on fixing our broken immigration system. We have thousands of foreign nationals pouring over our Southern Border every week. We have senseless murders at the hands of immigrants in our country illegally. We have violent crimes that can be prevented, if only Congress were to act.

Let’s work on taking better care of our nation’s veterans. Let’s work on improving educational opportunities and choices for our young people. Let’s focus on the people we were elected to represent: the hardworking citizens of the United States of America.

President Trump and conservative policies have spurred American economic growth to amazing new heights in the last two years, and through the national emergency declaration, we are in the starting phases of getting the border under control.

There is still much work to be done for our country, and I’m ready to work. For the people of Southwest Alabama, “The Congressman is IN.”

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne is a Republican from Fairhope.

