7 Things: The Kavanaugh circus gets dumber, Doug Jones wants to drag it out, Martha Roby touts ‘Tax Reform 2.0’ and more …

7. Alabama Congressman Gary Palmer warns Democrats about their attack on the American idea of the presumption of innocence

— A narrative on cable news this weekend was developing about how maybe the Democrats have gone too far in their attempts to stop Brett Kavanaugh and even CNN is asking them about it.

— Congressman Palmer said on Alabama Public Television’s “Capitol Journal,” “It looks to me like since the Democrats had this information as early as July, or maybe earlier than that, and they didn’t bring it forward — this was intended to derail the confirmation, not to do justice for an individual who claims to have been harmed,” and added “At some point, you can cry wolf too many times. And again, I think this is dangerous for people that have been harmed. It will get to the point where it’s just another claim.”

6. Congresswoman Marth Roby is pushing “Tax Reform 2.0,” also touts the success of the tax cuts from earlier this year

— Roby talked up the 49-year low in unemployment, 200,000 new jobs in August and promoted the tax bill passed by the House Ways and Means Committee that will make individual tax cuts permanent, which Democrats cited as one of their main objections.

— Critics will point to rising deficits, but that is due to out-of-control spending as the federal government revenue is up $19 billion, but spending is up $243 billion.

5. Depending on who you believe, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is either part of a deep state plot or he was making a joke

— Saturday, the New York Times reported Rosenstein suggested recording President Donald Trump and wanted to invoke the 25th Amendment against him. Rosenstein denied these charges, saying, “I will not further comment on a story based on anonymous sources who are obviously biased against the department and are advancing their own personal agenda. But let me be clear about this: Based on my personal dealings with the president, there is no basis to invoke the 25th Amendment.”

— Trump’s allies suggest this was a setup. Others say Rosenstein only sarcastically said that to former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe as they discussed the Russia investigation and then McCabe relayed the conversation to FBI lawyer Lisa Page who relayed it to her lover, disgraced FBI agent Peter Strzock.

4. Media outlets that donate to Democrats praise Walt Maddox’s “plan” for Medicaid expansion but still can’t explain it

— The Anniston Star, whose publisher has donated thousands to Democrat causes, published an unsigned editorial touting Maddox’s non-plan to expand Medicaid. They ironically said not expanding Medicaid shows an “astonishing streak of financial ignorance.”

— The failure of traditional media outlets to push the Democrat nominee on one of his main plans further highlights the inherent dishonesty with which this race is being covered.

3. Yet another person who was allegedly at the party says she “has no recollection” of Kavanaugh being at a party, and that makes four

— In an email to the Senate Judiciary Committee, Leland Keyser, a classmate of Ford’s, said she doesn’t know Kavanaugh or remember being at any party with him. Her lawyer wrote, “Simply put, Ms. Keyser does not know Mr. Kavanaugh and she has no recollection of ever being at a party or gathering where he was present, with, or without, Dr. Ford,”

— Summing up the Democrat Party’s position on this, former Michigan Governor Jen Granholm reacted to this news by saying that another “witness” doubting Kavanaugh’s accuser’s changing story “actually corroborates Ford’s story.”

2. Alabama’s caretaker junior Senator Doug Jones continues to pretend he wants a fair hearing for Brett Kavanaugh

— Sen. Jones continues his campaign to push the confirmation of Judge Kavanaugh back as far as he can, telling Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell not “to ‘plow right through’ the confirmation process.”

— Jones, of course, is the disingenuous part of the campaign to push any vote past the midterm elections. He has already said he wants to delay the vote past the “first week of October,” knowing the longer it goes the better the chance it is to kill Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

1. The circus continues: A new accuser comes forward, Brett Kavanaugh’s first accuser and the judge will testify on Thursday

— Like Kavanaugh’s first accuser, the number of people saying the events didn’t happen far outweighs the allegation, this time the New Yorker included the six denials in the story but ran the story anyway.

— Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley’s aide wrote a memo to the accuser’s attorney attempting to seize back control of this mess by noting, “The Committee determines which witnesses to call, how many witnesses to call, in what order to call them, and who will question them. These are non-negotiable.”