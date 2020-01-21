7 Things: The case against impeachment is made, Jones says he is getting reelect no matter what, Senate candidates go on offense and more …
7. Santorum has endorsed Hightower
- Former State Senator Bill Hightower (R-Mobile) has received the endorsement from former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum (R-PA) for the District 1 congressional seat.
- Santorum said Hightower’s “track record on the pro-life issues” is something that really sets him apart from the other four candidates in the race. Santorum also said, “I know [Hightower] shares my and Donald Trump’s point of view on the issue of China and making sure we do our best to deal with the unfair trading situation China has created over the last 30 years.”
6. Sanders’ campaign can’t decide if Joe Biden is corrupt or not
- One of the more compelling storylines in the Democratic primary for president involves former Vice President Joe Biden’s corruption issues and how his opponents are completely ignoring them, but that came to an end this weekend when the Sanders campaign sent out a piece about Biden’s “big corruption problem” before completely pulling it back.
- After his campaign sent this out, and boosted it on Twitter, Sanders, even though the issues involving Biden are pretty clear, was quoted as saying, “It is absolutely not my view that Joe is corrupt in any way. And I’m sorry that that op-ed appeared.”
5. GIRL Act already receiving pushback
- State Representative Chris Pringle (R-Mobile) has already announced his “Gender is Real Legislative” (GIRL) Act, which would require student-athletes to compete with the gender listed on their birth certificate, and the bill is already under scrutiny.
- Transgender athlete Chris Mosier said that these “attacks” from members of legislature “are targeting young people” and “are driven by political desires” and not the “reality” of the situation. Family lawyer Heather Fann said this bill seems “designed to stoke transphobia and present solutions where real problems do not in truth exist.”
4. Virginia residents are less than happy about potential gun restrictions
- People of Virginia flocked to the state capitol building to protest the state Democrats’ recent push to pass gun control laws, and many of the protesters carried guns or wore stickers saying “guns save lives.”
- Around 22,000 people attended the rally — only one was arrested for refusing to remove a mask. They recited the Second Amendment, others chanted “we will not comply!” Overall, citizens put on a large display for how displeased they are with the state’s overreach to pass gun control laws.
3. U.S. Senate candidates attack different targets
- U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) took on U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) and Democrats in general, saying, “They don’t believe in God. …They want to take God out of our life,” and added that Democrats don’t want Christians to practice their religion. He also suggested that Democrats want to “put government at the center of everything” instead of God.
- Former Auburn football head coach Tommy Tuberville trained his sights for former Attorney General Jeff Sessions for recusing himself from the “impeachment stuff” (which he did not actually do). He stated, “He’s the guy that stepped to the plate, or didn’t step to the plate, recused himself and turned all this impeachment stuff over to the bureaucrat lawyers in Washington, D.C.”
2. Doug Jones says he is getting reelected regardless of what he does on impeachment
- During another appearance on CNN, U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) said this long and drawn out impeachment process is irrelevant, reasoning, “I’m going to get reelected regardless. He explained, “I will be able to come back to the people of Alabama and do two things. Number one, I will be able to explain my vote and justify it, according to my oath and the Constitution. The second thing, I can point to a record of success in only two years in the United States Senate, we will be going on three in November, of success for the people of Alabama.”
- The people of the state of Alabama have made their support of President Donald Trump pretty clear and all of this waffling, while his colleagues march towards a failed impeachment, is not going to help him because no one believes minds aren’t already made up in the Senate or in the general public.
1. The impeachment case is “flimsy”
- In a trial memo filed just before the U.S. Senate trial on impeachment is set to resume, President Donald Trump’s legal team said the impeachment case is a “dangerous perversion of the Constitution” and is overall “flimsy.”
- The memo goes into detail about how House Democrats have manipulated impeachment “for use as a political tool to overturn the result of the 2016 election,” but the House impeachment managers have also filed a brief that goes over the two articles of impeachment brought against Trump.