7 Things: Terror attack in New Zealand, Alabama senators split on rescinding emergency declaration on border security, Trump praises Toyota growth that includes Huntsville jobs and more …

7. A new poll shows Congressman Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) leading in the potential race for U.S. Senate

— New polling from the “Club for Growth” shows Brooks would beat Judge Roy Moore 52 to 32 percent. The premise of the poll between two candidates not currently in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate in 2020 is that Brooks would have beaten Moore as opposed to former Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL). The problem with this poll is that it doesn’t include the only Republican in the race at this point, Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Mobile).

6. A bipartisan government shutdown is being blamed for slowing the response to issues with Boeing’s airliners by the media and their Democrats

— The recent shutdown slowed a still-unsolved software fix for the Boeing 737 MAX was delayed when the government shutdown stopped the work on the fix for five weeks. As most know, the shutdown was a result of an impasse over border security and funding for the border wall and both Democrats and Republicans refused to compromise on the matter for weeks. Eventually, President Donald Trump relented and agreed to reopen the government without funding for his wall. Regardless, the media and their Democrats have decided Trump is to blame for this delay.

5. Democrats continue to advocate for illegal aliens over Americans as Americans are brutalized and killed

— In the ongoing battle over the Democrats’ goal to get illegal aliens counted in the census for representation and for federal funding, they have decided to attack Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross for misleading them. The goal is clear: Counting illegals grants them congressional representation. The illegal immigration opponents are opposed to this and believe adding a citizenship question will discourage illegal immigrants from participating in the once-a-decade count. Those who benefit from a large illegal population are opposed, with eight states, 15 big cities/counties and multiple immigrants’ rights groups challenging the idea in court.

4. Calls for a special counsel to look into how the FBI handled the Hillary Clinton investigation grow

— Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is now calling for a new special counsel to probe both the FBI and Justice Department. Graham believes the evidence points to the premise that the Obama DOJ treated Hillary Clinton more leniently than it should have and significantly different than how they treated President Trump in the 2016 election. Citing the two years of a probe, that appears to be fruitless, “Somebody needs to look at the other side,” Graham said.

3. President Donald Trump touts Toyota’s growth in the U.S. and that includes Alabama

— In good economic news for the state and the nation, Toyota has announced their largest-ever expansion that will include $288 million and 450 new jobs in its Huntsville plant that will bring total investment there to $1.2 billion over seven total expansions in the plant’s life. The investment is part of a five-year $10 billion dollar investment pledge that will now reach $13 billion. President Trump reacted by congratulating the automaker and its employees, citing his yet unratified United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, “Congratulations @Toyota! BIG NEWS for U.S. Auto Workers! The USMCA is already fixing the broken NAFTA deal.”

2. The United States Senate passed a resolution to rescind the national emergency on border security with 12 Republicans siding against the president’s decision

— The surprising 59-41 vote in the Republican-led Senate had a few surprises. First, the number of defectors and, secondly, one of the Republican who sided with Trump was frequent Trump critic Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE). Sasse announced, “We have an obvious crisis at the border — everyone who takes an honest look at the spiking drug and human trafficking numbers knows this — and the president has a legal path to a rapid response under the National Emergencies Act of 1976 (NEA)”. The president announced he will “VETO” this measure and the emergency declaration, which is already headed to a federal court and will almost assuredly end up in front of the Supreme Court. Alabama’s senators split their votes.

1. A terror attack on two mosques in New Zealand kills at least 49 and injures dozens



— A 28-year-old from Australia walked into two mosques in New Zealand and opened fire. He has not been named at this point, but has taken responsibility for the attack and posted a white nationalist manifesto after he carried out the attack and streamed it on the Internet. There are three other individuals in custody.