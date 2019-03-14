Doug Jones votes to terminate Trump’s border emergency declaration

While Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL) proudly supported the president and stood up for national security, Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) Thursday voted to terminate President Donald Trump’s national emergency declaration related to securing the United States’ border with Mexico.

After a dozen Republicans broke ranks to vote with the Democrats in the Senate, both chambers in Congress have now passed a joint resolution that would cancel Trump’s declaration. The president is expected to veto the legislation, which does not appear to have enough support to override a veto.

In regard to @realDonaldTrump‘s southern border emergency declaration: I believe the President’s actions are consistent with the law, and they are necessary to address the obvious crisis at the border and defend the homeland. That is why I continue to stand with him. — Richard Shelby (@SenShelby) March 14, 2019





In a tweet after the vote, Trump exclaimed, “I look forward to VETOING the just passed Democrat inspired Resolution which would OPEN BORDERS while increasing Crime, Drugs, and Trafficking in our Country. I thank all of the Strong Republicans who voted to support Border Security and our desperately needed WALL!”

In previous tweets the same day, the president outlined that Jones’ vote for the resolution “is a vote for Nancy Pelosi, Crime, and the Open Border Democrats!”

Jones previously called Trump’s emergency declaration “a slippery slope.”

“I don’t think it’s good policy,” he advised.

Of the situation at the nation’s southern border, Jones added, “I don’t think it rises to the level of a national emergency.”

Alabama GOP Chairwoman Terry Lathan took to Twitter to thank Shelby for his vote, adding Jones’ vote is something to consider in 2020.

Thank you @SenShelby for voting to support @realDonaldTrump on the national emergency at the border. No surprise that @SenDougJones voted against @potus ….again. Another reminder for #2020vision #alpolitics 600 days to go pic.twitter.com/IZKJybHRlm — Terry Lathan (@ChairmanLathan) March 14, 2019

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn