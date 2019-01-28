 Left ACLR Right ACLR

7 Things: Shutdown ends but uncertainty looms, Doug Jones wants to pay federal employees interest, Alabama AG challenges ruling on Confederate monuments and more …

7. Potential independent candidate for president and former Starbucks CEO scares Democrats

— Former Starbucks Chairman Howard Schultz is apparently considering running for president in 2020 as an independent candidate who would undoubtedly draw from the left.

— The last third-party candidate to win the presidency was Abraham Lincoln. Republicans and Democrats feel third-party candidates have cost them the office over the last few decades.

6. Texas secretary of state identifies illegal voters; The media immediately downplays the impact

— The Texas secretary of state’s office pointed out 95,000 registered voters who were found to have identified themselves as non-citizens who may have participated in elections in the state.

— While the office pointed out that 58,000 people on the list had voted since 1996, media outlets took umbrage to the president citing these numbers as evidence of voter fraud.

5. Alabama’s education rate is very good, especially for African-Americans, but the numbers are inflated

— Alabama now has the fourth-ranked graduation rate in the country, with the best African-American graduation rate in the nation and Hispanics having the second highest rate.

— There is a significant gap between the numbers of those graduating and those who are considered ready for college — that gap is 30.9 percent among African-Americans.

4. Attorney General Steve Marshall will challenge the court ruling on Alabama’s monument law

— The law protecting monuments was ruled unconstitutional by a Jefferson County circuit judge, but AG Steve Marshall has asked for the ruling to be stayed while the state appeals the decision.

— Birmingham is reportedly considering removing the monument at the center of this court case soon and, as of right now, there is nothing stopping them.

3. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) wants to give employees back pay with interest

— Jones believes because the federal workers aren’t to blame, they should receive interest with their back pay. He said, “The more than 5,500 federal workers in Alabama didn’t ask for a shutdown and shouldn’t be punished for it. It’s only fair that the government pays them back with interest for putting them out of work indefinitely or forcing them to work without pay.”

— Jones’ Back Pay Fairness Act would give an additional 3.625 percent to the paychecks of federal workers who lost two paychecks during the partial government shutdown. The interest rate is the same as the rate federal agencies add to late payments for vendors.

2. President Donald Trump agrees to deal with Democrats in hopes a larger deal can be made

— During an address from the Rose Garden, the president announced he would sign a bill to fund the government for three weeks, give back-pay to roughly 800,000 government workers and restart negotiations for a permanent solution that includes funding for a border wall.

— Somehow, President Trump got nothing, fired up liberals, irritated moderates and betrayed conservatives while moving the conversation down the road three weeks with no end in sight.

1. Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY)  immediately declare there will be no wall

— Congress’ Democratic leaders say they have not changed their position. Pelosi said, “Have I not been clear on the wall?” Schumer added, “Democrats are against the wall.”

— The president has indicated that he will either shut the government down again or invoke an emergency declaration if Congress can not come to an agreement that includes border wall funding.

3 hours ago

Doug Jones: Trump the ‘biggest problem’ in border security negotiations

With a fresh round of border security and immigration policy negotiations set to heat up after the partial government shutdown ended on Friday, Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) is now accusing President Donald Trump of moving the goal posts and not negotiating in “good faith.”

In an interview with MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt on Sunday evening, Jones said he has confidence in congressional leaders to reach a compromise, but that “the biggest problem is the president.”

This came after Trump earlier in the day told The Wall Street Journal that, in his opinion, there is “less than [a] 50-50” percent chance that congressional negotiators would reach a deal.

“I am absolutely confident my colleagues can strike a deal,” Jones said on MSNBC. “I think the biggest problem is the president. He has his tendency to walk back what he says and move, as you’ve heard tonight, move the goal post.”

The junior senator from Alabama added, “So, I think you know, my colleagues in the Senate and in the House can strike a deal — this may take a little longer than three weeks, but if they’re making progress I think we can do something to extend that. I have absolute confidence. I mean, we did this deal. We had deals struck back in the summer, especially in the Senate where Senator Shelby, Senator Leahy, did an incredible job of moving our appropriations process forward. And I think they can do it again.”

This came after Jones on Saturday tweeted, “Mr. President you want people to have good faith dialog, but good faith is a two way street.”

In a speech on the Senate floor Friday, Jones emphasized, “[W]e don’t have to make this America great again – we are great. And that’s why [immigrants] are coming here.”

The bill Trump signed on Friday evening funds the formerly shut down parts of the government until February 15. If congressional negotiators do not reach a deal by then that includes enough funding for Trump’s border wall package, the president could invoke a national emergency to provide the funding or shut down parts of the government again.

However, while Jones is expressing confidence in them, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) have made crystal clear that they are still dug in entirely against a physical barrier on the southern border. In contrast, Trump has signaled being open to concessions on immigration policy, including relief for beneficiaries of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

“Have I not been clear on the wall?” Pelosi told reporters Friday when one asked if Democrats would continue to object to wall funding in the upcoming negotiations. “I’ve been very clear.”

According to Roll Call, Schumer was even more direct, saying, “Democrats are against the wall.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

4 hours ago

Byrne: How to fix our broken government

Over the last several weeks, we saw a prime example of how our government is broken. A portion of the federal government shut down, the Coast Guard went without pay as they completed their dangerous missions, and Democrat Members of Congress refused to negotiate after several efforts and deals were offered.

It is clear that Congress and the federal government are broken. Something must be done to make our government operate more effectively, and I have a few ideas of how we can fix our broken system.

The United States is a country wholly unique in the world, and we have been ever since our Founding Fathers laid the groundwork for our great nation.

Thomas Jefferson once wrote, “I know no safe depository of the ultimate powers of the society but the people themselves,” and, “those entrusted with power have, in time, and by slow operations, perverted it.”

The guiding principle that underlies the American Democratic system is that the people, not the institutions, hold the ultimate power and authority. We entrust that power to our elected officials who then take the will of the people and craft it into laws that govern our daily lives, in a way that we want to be governed.

Seats in Congress belong to the American people, not any single person elected. Our Founding Fathers never expected individuals to make a career out of Congressional service.

It is for this very reason that I have once again proposed an amendment to the Constitution that would impose term limits on Members of the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Term limits will allow us to keep fresh blood and ideas in the halls of Congress.

Elected officials who spend too much time in Washington become out of touch with what impacts the American people, and term limits would help prevent those in positions of power from becoming stale or biased in their views.

Also in an effort to make our government work, I have proposed another amendment to the Constitution, one that would require the federal government to abide by a balanced budget.

Every family in the United States knows the importance of balancing a household budget.

Businesses, states, counties, and cities must have a balanced budget. Why should the federal government of the most powerful nation in the world not have to play by the same rules.

We must stop passing debt down to future generations, and a balanced budget amendment would require is to address our nation’s spending issues right now.

I have felt so strongly about this that I have introduced a Balanced Budget Amendment at the start of every Congress since I was elected.

Operating in the red is no way to run a household or business, and it is no way to run a government.

These are two commonsense reforms that would help us reform and restore faith in our government. By enacting term limits and drafting a balanced budget, we can ensure that our leaders do not become complacent and finally rein in our national debt.

Thomas Jefferson also said, “I predict future happiness for Americans, if they can prevent the government from wasting the labors of the people under the pretense of taking care of them.”

Congress must continue to be responsible to the people who elected them and must not waste their labors through out-of-control spending.

We need term limits, we must balance the budget, and we must never give up on our efforts to form a “more perfect Union.”

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne is a Republican from Fairhope.

17 hours ago

Should we tax greenhouse gases?

A group of distinguished economists, including Nobel prize winners and past Council of Economic Advisors members, recently supported a carbon tax. While the economic case for such a tax is strong, I nonetheless think the policy is ill-advised. Today let’s consider the economics of a carbon tax.

A carbon tax would limit emissions of greenhouse gases, most notably carbon dioxide, due to their impact on global warming. The tax differs only subtly in effect from the “cap and trade” policy considered by Congress in 2010; I will not consider the differences here. A tax is probably the best way to limit greenhouse gases if we choose.

The economists propose replacing regulations and other policies to limit fossil fuels or encourage alternative energy – from the Clean Power Plan to tax credits for electric cars – with the carbon tax. This makes perfect sense. The pollution problem arises because actions like burning gasoline in a car effectively use clean air without the driver or oil company having to pay for it. The price is too low, resulting in too much pollution.

Economist A. C. Pigou hit upon a solution almost a century ago. Tax the good, or better yet the pollution, the amount of damage to the environment. The tax gets reflected in the price, and we can then let prices coordinate economic activity and protect the environment.

Prices never prohibit any activity for which someone is willing and able to pay. This is a huge advantage relative to regulation. A carbon tax ensures that we can use fossil fuels for highly valued activities like powering jet planes or running generators for hospitals during blackouts. Regulations often prohibit highly valued uses, causing significant costs.

Quantifying environmental damage is always challenging, and the impacts of global warming will not occur for decades. Any tax we impose now must rely on climate models to estimate future impacts. Integrated Assessment Models pioneered by 2018 Nobel Prize-winning economist William Nordhaus show how to value the estimated climate impacts.

Economic analysis shows that the carbon tax should increase over time. Fossil fuels become more expensive in a predictable manner. These rising prices provide the incentive to invest in electric cars or solar or wind energy without direct subsidies.

A carbon tax would also hit “alternatives” to fossil fuels generating significant carbon dioxide emissions. Ethanol blends corn with gasoline and is subsidized as a clean fuel. Yet growing corn uses fossil fuels to power tractors, harvesters, and irrigation equipment. We can avoid wasting money on politically favored non-solutions.

Using pollution taxes to fund government offers another benefit. When we tax anything, we get less of it. Taxing income, investment, or employment leaves us with less of things which drive prosperity. Each dollar in taxes raised costs the economy more than a dollar. When we tax pollution, we get less of a bad thing.

The economists propose rebating carbon tax revenue to Americans as a climate dividend. This also makes sense. A carbon tax will increase energy prices and poor Americans spend more of their income on energy than others. A carbon tax would be regressive, falling more heavily on lower income families.

Each household’s climate dividend would be an equal share of the tax revenue. Poorer households spend a larger share of their income on energy, but high-income households consume more energy. Low-income households should receive a dividend larger than carbon tax paid.

Rebating the revenue might seem to just reverse the tax. Yet this is not true provided that the revenue is not refunded exactly as collected. If paying an extra $50 tax increases our climate dividend by exactly $50, then the refund cancels the tax. If I pay an extra $50 tax, it will be divided among more than 100 million households, so effectively I get none of it back.

A carbon tax makes economic sense, particularly if we eliminate other climate change regulations and alternative fuels subsidies. But the political process does not always employ policies as economists suggest. There’s more to this story than just economics, although the rest of the story will have to wait until next time.

Daniel Sutter is the Charles G. Koch Professor of Economics with the Manuel H. Johnson Center for Political Economy at Troy University.

19 hours ago

VIDEO: The shutdown continues, Trump acquiesces on the State of the Union, $1 billion for prisons and more on Guerrilla Politics …

Radio talk show host Dale Jackson and Dr. Waymon Burke take you through this week’s biggest political stories, including:

— Is the U.S. closer to an actual deal on the wall and shutdown?

— What did President Donald Trump gain by backing down to Speaker Nancy Pelosi?

— Will Governor Kay Ivey go around the legislature to get prisons built?

Jackson and Burke are joined by State Senator Clay Scofield to discuss $1 billion dollars for prisons, gas taxes and the Alabama Accountability Act.

Jackson closes the show with a “parting shot” where he explains why Alabama should uncouple the Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert E. Lee holidays.

https://www.facebook.com/303363616352436/posts/2242095982479180/

20 hours ago

A ‘Story Worth Sharing’: Yellowhammer News and Serquest continue partnership awarding monthly grants to Alabama nonprofits

Yellowhammer News and Serquest are continuing to partner to bring you, “A Story Worth Sharing,” a monthly award given to an Alabama based nonprofit actively making an impact through their mission. Each month, the winning organization will receive a $1,000 grant from Serquest and promotion across the Yellowhammer Multimedia platforms.

Yellowhammer and Serquest are looking for nonprofits that go above and beyond to change lives and make a difference in their communities.

Already have a nonprofit in mind to nominate?

Get started here with contest guidelines and a link to submit your nomination:

Nominations are open now. Applicants only need to be nominated once. All non-winning nominations will automatically be eligible for selection in subsequent months. Monthly winners will be announced via a feature story that will be shared and promoted on Yellowhammer’s website, email and social media platforms.

Submit your nomination at this link.

Our organizations look forward to continue sharing these heartwarming and positive stories with you over the next year as we highlight the good works of nonprofits throughout our state.

Serquest is an Alabama based software company founded by Hammond Cobb, IV of Montgomery. The organization sees itself as, “Digital road and bridge builders in the nonprofit sector to help people get where they want to go faster, life’s purpose can’t wait.”

Visit Serquest.com to learn more about the company and their efforts to strengthen nonprofit organizations nationwide.

