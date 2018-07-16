7 Things: Run-offs continue to be ugly — Trump and Putin one-on-one — 12 Russians and zero Americans indicted — and more …

1. One day left for primaries run-offs across Alabama. AG, Lt. Gov., and AL-02 are most interesting races

— These elections will have very low turnout. 18 percent is the high projection, so if you are reading this, you probably will have a big impact on how these things turn out.

— The ugliness and dishonesty in the two statewide races (Lt. Gov. and AG races) will probably be eclipsed by the midterms and Governor’s race in November.

2. Trump and Putin finally meet after his raucous visits with NATO and the United Kingdom’s Theresa May

— Trump’s European tour has been a whirlwind with differences between the U.S. and its allies exposed. Trade deal and defense spending took center stage as a U.S. president fought to put the U.S. first.

— No one knows how the Trump-Putin meeting will go, but the media has already declared that Trump lost. The 12 indictments Friday raised the stakes.

3. Irresponsible media outlets took the weekend to imply that the 12 indictments proved Russian collusion — it did the opposite

— The media seized on two parts of this story from Friday: Roger Stone was involved with people he didn’t know were part of the Russian government and Guccifer 2.0/Wikileaks/DCLeaks are involved with the Russian “hacking” of the DNC.

— Rudy Giuliani laid out the proper response from Trump’s perspective. He said the indictments are good news, the Russians did it, no Americans involved, and Trump is innocent.

4. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein could be facing impeachment, and probably should be fired

— Apparently, the Trump administration knew these indictments were coming, but the releasing of these indictments on the heels of the Trump-Putin meeting seems like a bad call while the president is overseas.

— Calls for Rosenstein’s impeachment over delays in investigation into FBI agents are gaining steam, but Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) says there is no real reason for it to happen.

5. The beheading of a 13-year-old Alabama girl by a drug cartel in Huntsville goes national and international

— A special-needs Challenger Middle School student was killed by illegal aliens in relation to a drug cartel beef after she saw her grandmother killed.

— The 13-year old’s grandmother apparently double-crossed the cartel and was killed by her boyfriend and ex-boyfriend. Both are in custody.

6. You cannot vote in the GOP runoff if you voted in the Democrat primary, but no one will actually charge you

— Secretary of State John Merrill warned people against voting illegally with a press release saying, “As a result of legislation passed in the 2017 Session of the State Legislature sponsored by Senator Tom Whatley of Auburn and Representative Arnold Mooney of Indian Springs, voters will only be able to cast a ballot for the party that they selected in the June 6th Primary.”

— This does not really matter. We know people are voting illegally and we refuse to have them charged.

7. Illegals are able to vote if they want to — this is undeniable

— Voter ID laws won’t be of much use if illegal voters are still able to register and vote in American elections, which is happening pretty easily. One county in Pennsylvania had 139 illegal voters.

— The only reason we are aware this happens is these individuals self-report as they apply for American citizenship. It’s happening and it’s not being stopped.