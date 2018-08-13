7 Things: Omarosa has tapes and no shame, Alabama Sen. Doug Jones stages a failed coup, ‘Unite the Right’ rally fails but the media can’t get enough and more …

7. The American media wants you to know they are a biased monolith by conspiring to publish 100 similar editorials on the same day

— The “coordinated response” to President Donald Trump’s “enemy of the people” comments is being spearheaded by The Boston Globe, and is predicated on the premise that Trump hasn’t been clear that the “fake news media” is the enemy of the people.

— The Boston Globe’s editor wrote a letter to other papers proposing the papers “publish an editorial on August 16 on the dangers of the administration’s assault on the press and ask others to commit to publishing their own editorials on the same date.”

6. Parkland, FL, school shooting could have been prevented before it happened or stopped during the shooting

— The lead investigator Sheriff Bob Gualtieri further highlighted the absurdity of police inaction by pointing out, “There were several other times when he was in that school that his gun was empty,” the sheriff said, noting that the rifle had a six-round magazine.

— This information further compounds the tragedy by making it clear that the Broward County sheriffs deputy on the scene and the school resource officer’s failure to act cost children their lives.

5. “In God We Trust” could be coming back to Alabama schools

— Blount County’s school board is ready to move forward on with an ordinance that will allow some form of religious display at county schools. They are consulting with lawyers and are prepared to move on this within the next month.

— Alabama lawmakers passed a law in February to allow local school systems to permit displays of faith on public property. Lawsuits have been threatened and will follow.

4. Foolish criticism of Huntsville city council as they agree to pay the legal fees of an officer accused of murder

— The Huntsville police department stood behind a police officer charged with murder and at the urging of the mayor and police chief, the city council voted 4-0 to pay for the officer’s defense attorney at a cost of $75,000.

— AL.com’s liberal columnist John Archibald declared that the decision to pay the officer’s legal fees and not release the video of the incidents “implicates” the city. He fails to realize there is still a trial that is going to take place and releasing said video could impact that trial.

3. “Unite The Right” rally a giant bust. Media continues to fuel the fire

— A completely irrelevant group of two dozen white nationalists appeared in Washington D.C. with the support of no one. They were met by hundreds of cops, hundreds of news media and thousands of counter-protesters.

— Today’s media coverage will consist of complaints that the president didn’t do enough to condemn this, in spite of him actively and directly criticizing this event.

2. Sen. Doug Jones fails to remake the Alabama Democrat Party

— Jones, who shocked the world by winning a long-shot U.S. Senate seat, attempted to push long-time Democrat leader Nancy Worley out of her position and install Montgomery attorney Peck Fox because the party is non-existent on social media and has no communication strategy.

— The 101-89 vote was a defeat for Doug Jones, House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels and those who wanted aggressive change in the Alabama Democrat Party.

1. Omarosa Manigault wrote a book, said Trump uses the n-word and recorded Chief of Staff John Kelly in the White House

— The most outrageous allegation leveled by Manigault is that she has heard a tape of the President saying the n-word, in her book she mentions pollster Frank Luntz being aware of the tape, an allegation Luntz says is “Not only is this flat-out false (I’ve never heard such a thing), but Omarosa didn’t even make an effort to call or email me to verify” on Twitter.

— Manigault’s recording of her termination in the most secure part of the White House is leading to calls for charges against her.