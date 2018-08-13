Subscription Preferences:

Alabama’s Kristen Gillman wins second US Women’s Amateur title 13 mins ago / News
Striking union in south Alabama will meet with Coca-Cola Bottling Company and mediator today 28 mins ago / News
7 Things: Omarosa has tapes and no shame, Alabama Sen. Doug Jones stages a failed coup, ‘Unite the Right’ rally fails but the media can’t get enough and more … 54 mins ago / Analysis
Huntsville city council approves funds to defend officer in fatal shooting 1 hour ago / News
Rep. Mike Rogers on Space Force: ‘We are dead serious about meeting this threat from China and Russia’ 2 hours ago / News
Restaurant owner receives death threats after serving Jeff Sessions 15 hours ago / News
Share the Beach volunteers are Alabama Bright Lights guiding tiny sea turtles to safety 18 hours ago / News
VIDEO: Midterm lessons from OH-12, gambling debate coming in 2019, former Gov. Robert Bentley’s second act, and more on Guerrilla Politics! 19 hours ago / Analysis
Alabama’s lagging infrastructure could hurt economic development efforts 20 hours ago / News
Backpack, supplies giveaway draws 2,500 Walker County residents 22 hours ago / News
Marion Mayor uses tools to prep residents for AlabamaWorks Success Plus Initiative 23 hours ago / Sponsored
Confirmation hearing set for Trump’s SCOTUS nominee, Doug Jones under fire 23 hours ago / News
Two firms form artificial intelligence joint venture in Florence 1 day ago / News
Alabama-built rocket powers launch 1 day ago / News
Birmingham woman’s dog becomes full-time rescuer 1 day ago / News
Alabama Rep. Terri Sewell pushing minimum wage hike by region 2 days ago / News
Rep. Roby: Congressional internship a valuable way to gain firsthand exposure to the innerworkings of our nation’s government 2 days ago / Guest Opinion
Doug Jones engineers failed takeover of the Alabama Democratic Party 2 days ago / News
Two Tuscaloosa friends search for family they helped in Florida 2 days ago / News
Alabama native Amanda Head visits the now destroyed Trump star in Hollywood 2 days ago / Radio
54 mins ago

7 Things: Omarosa has tapes and no shame, Alabama Sen. Doug Jones stages a failed coup, ‘Unite the Right’ rally fails but the media can’t get enough and more …

7. The American media wants you to know they are a biased monolith by conspiring to publish 100 similar editorials on the same day

— The “coordinated response” to President Donald Trump’s “enemy of the people” comments is being spearheaded by The Boston Globe, and is predicated on the premise that Trump hasn’t been clear that the “fake news media” is the enemy of the people.

— The Boston Globe’s editor wrote a letter to other papers proposing the papers “publish an editorial on August 16 on the dangers of the administration’s assault on the press and ask others to commit to publishing their own editorials on the same date.”

6. Parkland, FL, school shooting could have been prevented before it happened or stopped during the shooting 

— The lead investigator Sheriff Bob Gualtieri further highlighted the absurdity of police inaction by pointing out, “There were several other times when he was in that school that his gun was empty,” the sheriff said, noting that the rifle had a six-round magazine.

— This information further compounds the tragedy by making it clear that the Broward County sheriffs deputy on the scene and the school resource officer’s failure to act cost children their lives.

5. “In God We Trust” could be coming back to Alabama schools

— Blount County’s school board is ready to move forward on with an ordinance that will allow some form of religious display at county schools. They are consulting with lawyers and are prepared to move on this within the next month.

— Alabama lawmakers passed a law in February to allow local school systems to permit displays of faith on public property. Lawsuits have been threatened and will follow.

4. Foolish criticism of Huntsville city council as they agree to pay the legal fees of an officer accused of murder

— The Huntsville police department stood behind a police officer charged with murder and at the urging of the mayor and police chief, the city council voted 4-0 to pay for the officer’s defense attorney at a cost of $75,000.

— AL.com’s liberal columnist John Archibald declared that the decision to pay the officer’s legal fees and not release the video of the incidents “implicates” the city. He fails to realize there is still a trial that is going to take place and releasing said video could impact that trial.

3. “Unite The Right” rally a giant bust. Media continues to fuel the fire 

— A completely irrelevant group of two dozen white nationalists appeared in Washington D.C. with the support of no one. They were met by hundreds of cops, hundreds of news media and thousands of counter-protesters.

— Today’s media coverage will consist of complaints that the president didn’t do enough to condemn this, in spite of him actively and directly criticizing this event.

2. Sen. Doug Jones fails to remake the Alabama Democrat Party

— Jones, who shocked the world by winning a long-shot U.S. Senate seat, attempted to push long-time Democrat leader Nancy Worley out of her position and install Montgomery attorney Peck Fox because the party is non-existent on social media and has no communication strategy.

— The 101-89 vote was a defeat for Doug Jones, House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels and those who wanted aggressive change in the Alabama Democrat Party.

1. Omarosa Manigault wrote a book, said Trump uses the n-word and recorded Chief of Staff John Kelly in the White House

— The most outrageous allegation leveled by Manigault is that she has heard a tape of the President saying the n-word, in her book she mentions pollster Frank Luntz being aware of the tape, an allegation Luntz says is “Not only is this flat-out false (I’ve never heard such a thing), but Omarosa didn’t even make an effort to call or email me to verify” on Twitter.

— Manigault’s recording of her termination in the most secure part of the White House is leading to calls for charges against her.

13 mins ago

Alabama’s Kristen Gillman wins second US Women’s Amateur title

Kristen Gillman won the U.S. Women’s Amateur for the second time Sunday, beating Alabama teammate Jiwon Jeon 7 and 6 in the 36-hole final at The Golf Club of Tennessee.

“It’s really cool to be able to have it on there again,” Gillman said about her name on the Robert Cox Trophy.

“Everyone who was playing in this tournament was picturing their name on it at the end of the week, so it’s really nice to be able to do that and accomplish that.”

The 20-year-old Gillman, from Austin, Texas, also won in 2014 as a 16-year-old at Nassau Country Club in Glen Cove, New York.

“It was definitely more emotional to win this time,” Gillman said.

“And my mom (Laura) wasn’t able to come the first time, so she flew here last night to watch me play in the final match.

So it was really cool to have her be able to be here, too, to experience this win because I know that last time she wanted to be here, but she just had eye surgery, so she couldn’t fly.”

On Sunday, Gillman was 5-up after nine holes, winning four straight from Np. 4-7.

She was 5-up after 18 holes and increased the margin to seven on the second 18.

Gillman won the Japan LPGA’s Century 21 Ladies Golf Tournament last month for her first victory in a professional event.

She also starred in U.S. victories in the Curtis Cup and Palmer Cup, and tied for 27th this year in the U.S. Women’s Open.

Gillman’s four-year span between titles is the second-largest in event history.

Dorothy Campbell Hurd had a 14-year period between titles, winning in 1910 and 1924.

Margaret Curtis also had a four-year span between titles, winning her first in 1907 and second in 1911. She also won again in 1912.

The 21-year-old Jeon is from South Korea. She transferred from Daytona State Junior College to Alabama, with Gillman serving as Jeon’s host when she took her recruiting trip to Tuscaloosa last fall.

“She was very consistent all day,” Jeon said.

“It was a little difficult for me to catch up on her.

But that is the one I cannot control.

So I was trying to play my best.

I didn’t play my best today, but I tried my best on the course.

I really appreciate that she played great today.”
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

28 mins ago

Striking union in south Alabama will meet with Coca-Cola Bottling Company and mediator today

Union members say they and an Alabama soft drink distributor are supposed to meet Monday with a federal mediator in hopes of resolving a strike.

Employees of Coca-Cola Bottling Company United in Mobile, Robertsdale and Leroy, as well as in Vancleave, Mississippi, went on strike Thursday.

About 275 employees at the locations are represented by the Teamsters Union.

The locations last year were transferred to Birmingham-based Coke United from a North Carolina-based bottler.

Teamsters union Local 991 steward David Stephens tells AL.com that members seek to prevent lower pay for new employees and higher insurance costs.

Coke United says it plans to maintain deliveries. Spokeswoman Linda Sewell tells WALA-TV that the company continues negotiating in good faith.

A strike at the same locations lasted nearly three weeks in 2008.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

1 hour ago

Huntsville city council approves funds to defend officer in fatal shooting

An Alabama city has approved taxpayer funds to pay legal expenses for a police officer charged in the death of an armed man police say was suicidal.

AL.com reports the Huntsville City Council voted 4-0 Thursday to cover the defense of 25-year-old Huntsville Police Officer William Darby.

Darby was indicted Aug. 3 on a murder charge in the shooting of 49-year-old Jeffrey Parker.

Police say Darby shot Parker after responding April 3 to a report of an armed, suicidal man.

Police say Parker didn’t follow commands to drop his weapon.

The department cleared Darby of wrongdoing, but Madison County District Attorney Rob Broussard expressed concerns and sent the case to a grand jury.

The council also voted to cap initial defense expenses to $75,000.

Darby is on paid administrative leave.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

2 hours ago

Rep. Mike Rogers on Space Force: ‘We are dead serious about meeting this threat from China and Russia’

Republican Rep. Mike Rogers (AL-3), who serves as the House Armed Services Strategic Forces Subcommittee Chairman, said Friday in an interview with Sirius XM Radio’s Breitbart News Daily that the United States needs a Space Force to meet the threats that China and Russia pose in space.

“We are dead serious about meeting this threat from China and Russia,” he said, speaking with Breitbart News Daily host Amanda House. “People have to understand that we have become heavily dependent on space to fight and win wars, that’s our eyes and ears for the military.”

Rogers emphasized that the emerging threat posed by these two superpowers can be mitigated with proper strategy and preparation.

“China and Russia want to be able to take our eyes and ears out, and we can’t let that happen,” he asserted. “We have got to get back in the position of space dominance.”

Vice President Mike Pence, while speaking alongside Secretary of Defense James Mattis at the Pentagon on Thursday morning, declared that “establishing the Space Force is an idea whose time has come.”

The vice president explained the Pentagon, under Mattis’ leadership, has begun the process of establishing the Space Force as a sixth branch of the U.S. military.

Alabama could be set to benefit in a major way with the presence of Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville.

Rogers told Breitbart News Daily that a Space Force is long overdue.

“When it comes to these satellites, we’ve got to be able to move agile and move quickly,” he warned. “And by the way, many people don’t realize this, but China set up their own separate space service a year and a half ago, and Russia reorganized before that — we are way behind the curve on it.”

The veteran Alabama Congressman explained why the current American military structure involving space will not work moving forward.

“We started noticing about three years ago some real deficiencies in our capabilities particularly in relation to Russia and China who have become much more aggressive,” Rogers outlined. “And the more we looked at it, the more it became painfully apparent that we were not going to be able to meet the challenge of this new threat with our current structure, which currently has 90 percent of our national security space assets in the Air Force. We have a little bit in the Navy, a little bit in the Army, but most of it in the Air Force.”

He continued, “And [the Air Force is] just geared towards air dominance and space is just a subordinate mission. So the more we studied it, the more it became obvious that we were going to have to make this change just like the Air Force had to evolve out of the Army, the Space Force is going to have to evolve out of the Air Force. Because we need a service, because space has become so important to our ability to fight and win wars, we have to have a service that’s dedicated to space dominance and builds a culture of excellence when it comes to that mission.”

The proposed new branch would have their own budget, their own culture, their own promotion system, and their own educational system within the Air Force Academy.

Rogers does not expect establishing the Space Force to be a relatively expensive endeavor, considering it would be formed with existing active duty personnel in the Air Force, Army, and Navy who work on space, as well as subordinate civilians.

“We don’t expect it at all to get too expensive because we’re going to use existing personnel,” he said. “We don’t expect a lot of additional overhead and we are not going to let this thing be bureaucratized like the other services have.”

Rogers added, “In fact, it’s our expectation because we’re going to be designing this and watching it from birth, we’re going to do everything we can to keep it from getting bloated and gold-plated, and turning into what we already have which is a very slow and lethargic bureaucratic procurement system.”

The Space Force will still require action by Congress, which exclusively has the power to establish a new military branch, but Rogers is very optimistic that this will happen.

In fact, he and the ranking Democrat on Strategic Forces proposed creating a space corps a year ago, and it received unanimous and bipartisan approval from that subcommittee before being supported by the House Armed Services Committee. It was the Senate that slowed down the process by calling on the Pentagon to study the idea of a space corps first.

“The House said, ‘We think we need this,’ so [we] ordered the Pentagon to study it and let us know if they agreed … the Pentagon decided, ‘Yeah we do need a Space Force,'” Rogers explained.

The Pentagon will now be separating the proposed Space Force from the other branches over the next five months. Afterwards, they will develop a legislative proposal on what is needed regarding statutory authority to finish the process.

Rogers expects the Space Force to be authorized in next year’s National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which is annual must-pass legislation that authorizes all Pentagon activities and programs.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

15 hours ago

Restaurant owner receives death threats after serving Jeff Sessions

Attorney General Jeff Sessions ate at two Mexican restaurants in Houston Friday, giving a speech to federal prosecutors and law enforcement officers. In the speech, Sessions emphasized his support for law enforcement and urged the nation to support common sense measures to reduce gang violence.

“This should be obvious: if we want to reduce violent crime we should reduce illegal immigrant crime,” Sessions said, while addressing the group. “If you’re not prepared to lock up dangerous criminals to protect the public, you’re not fulfilling your responsibility.”

National media outlets, including CNN, Newsweek and CBS News, covered Sessions’ choices in dining at La Mexicana for breakfast and El Tiempo Cantina for dinner, which posted a picture with the attorney general that said it was an “honor” to serve him.

Afterwards, the post was met with severe backlash online, including El Tiempo’s owner getting death threats.

“We have gotten so many complaints and comments,” Dominic Laurenzo, the owner said. “And threats, death threats. This has been extremely shocking to our family.”

This forced the eatery to delete not only the Sessions post, but their entire account.

“We didn’t think we were doing something wrong,” Laurenzo told KHOU. “We didn’t have any idea this was going to happen.”

Laurenzo said his son, pictured in the post, only discussed fajitas with Sessions and that the attorney general was “treated like any other guest – with kindness and hospitality.”

In fact, the restaurant owner tried to make it clear to online dissenters that he did not support Sessions’ policy positions, especially on gay rights and immigration issues.

“People are insulting us in such a dramatic fashion, and we feel like we don’t deserve it,” Laurenzo added, per KTRK. “At least temporarily I had it taken down because I don’t want to be insulted, my children to be insulted, my family to be insulted.”

Harassing Trump administration officials about and at public restaurants has gained popularity this summer. In June, protesters swarmed Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen as she dined at a Mexican restaurant near the White House. Days later, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was forced to leave the Red Hen in Virginia.

After Sanders posted on Twitter that she had been asked to leave the restaurant, the Red Hen was at the center of a social media tsunami, including widespread cheering by liberals.

After the Press Secretary’s incident, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) urged fellow Democrats to ramp up the pressure.

“If you see anybody from that cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them,” she said.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

