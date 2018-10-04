7 Things: New claims as Kavanaugh report is delivered, media begs Republicans to vote ‘no’ because Trump is rude, Ivey trouncing Maddox in money and polling and more …

7. Democrat lunacy on Judge Brett Kavanaugh is firing up Republican men and women

— The enthusiasm gap between Democrats and Republicans is down to two points with Republican excitement up 12 points each. Enthusiasm amongst Democratic women is actually going down.

— Other polls have indicated things are moving in the GOP’s favor after the Kavanaugh allegations and hearing revealed very little when it comes to evidence.

6. Alabama Republicans are crushing Democrats in Alabama fundraising

— As we enter the last 30+ days of the general election, Governor Kay Ivey and her opponent Walt Maddox have roughly the same amount of money on hand but Ivey has raised over four million more dollars in the course of the campaign.

— The only statewide race where a Democrat has outraised their Republican opponent is the race for the chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court, where Bob Vance has outraised Tom Parker by more than $200,000. Vance also has $550,453.82 on-hand versus Parker’s $181,999.81.

5. The Alabama political media’s theme that “Governor Kay Ivey is sick” falls apart if you leave the cities of Birmingham and Montgomery

— When Walt Maddox’s allies in the media aren’t ranting about how he can’t get a debate scheduled, they are declaring the governor of the state of Alabama is terribly ill and the state is being run by a shadow government.

— Yellowhammer News’ Jeff Poor followed Ivey on the campaign, found her to be accessible, posing for pictures and delivering speeches in the unseasonably warm Monroe County heat. Not one of the reporters who has questioned her health was there.

4. Walt Maddox is headed towards a slaughter if he doesn’t change course

— Polling shows Governor Kay Ivey is up on Walt Maddox with over 50+ percent of the vote while he has between 26-32 percent even though they both have about the same amount of money.

— It is “Hail Mary” time for Maddox. It is time for him to stop being a generic Alabama Democrat. He must go on the attack, draw (metaphorical) blood, and he must explain how he is going to accomplish his more ambitious goal.

3. The cowardly caretaker junior senator from the great state of Alabama is ignoring constituents while endorsing liberals across the country

— Senator Doug Jones dealt his own re-election a blow last week when he declared he would not support Judge Brett Kavanaugh. Some of his constituents have attempted to reach out to Jones’ office and they are either being ignored or hung up on.

— Against this backdrop, Jones continues to reach out to other states attempting to play the role of “kingmaker” for Senator Clair McCaskill (D-MO), which comes after he endorsed Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND), Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA), Democratic House candidate Danny O’Connor (OH-12) and now-Rep. Conor Lamb (PA-18), and even traveling to Democratic Party events in Georgia, Tennessee and Mississippi.

2. Media is wish-casting that President Donald Trump’s crass words on Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s accusers’ accusation could cost him Senate votes

— Senators Flake (R-AZ), Murkowski (R-AK) and Collins (R-ME) were swarmed by reporters seeking condemnation, which they got. Speculation then ran rampant that the senators would not vote for a Supreme Court judge over this.

— The same media misinterpreted the words of Sen. Lindsey Graham as he explains how ugly the left and media were to President Bill Clinton’s accusers.

1. The Kavanaugh report is out today. Kavanaugh’s accuser tried a last second delay, and Democrats claim there is a secret in the last six investigations

— The report is in the hands of the White House and Senate. Parts could be released to the public, but only after all 100 senators get a chance to see what is in it.

— Some members of the Democratic minority on the Senate Judiciary Committee say there are previous allegations of sexual or alcohol misconduct in Kavanaugh’s background checks that they never brought up for some reason. The majority responded forcefully, stating, “[N]owhere … was there ever a whiff of any issue – at all – related in any way to inappropriate sexual behavior or alcohol abuse.”