September fundraising reports are in — update on all the statewide races

September fundraising reports were due by the end of the day on Tuesday for all candidates running in Alabama’s upcoming November 6 election, and the numbers showed a huge advantage for Republicans running for statewide offices – except the race for chief justice of the state Supreme Court.

Governor Kay Ivey continues to dwarf all of the state’s other candidates in fundraising, with Republican nominees Rep. Will Ainsworth, Attorney General Steve Marshall and Secretary of State John Merrill all having strong months compared to their respective opponents as the last month before the election gets into full swing. This continues trends from August’s fundraising.

Even though Republican Associate Justice Tom Parker is the only Republican to trail his Democratic opponent in funding, he was very competitive with Judge Bob Vance in September.

Below is a breakdown of each contested race:

Governor

Gov. Kay Ivey (R) –

  • Cash raised in September – $735,457.00
  • Cash expenditures in September – $563,819.50
  • Cash on hand as of October 2 – $510,888.45
  • Notable September contributions – $25,000 from the Alabama Farmers Federation’s PAC, $25,000 from the Alabama Forestry Association’s PAC and $25,000 from the Alabama Realtors Association’s PAC
  • Total cash raised thus far – $6,183,622.59
  • Total cash spent thus far – $5,730,073.33

Mayor Walt Maddox (D) –

  • Cash raised in September – $373,208.00
  • Cash expenditures in September – $349,327.64
  • Cash on hand as of October 2 – $500,339.23
  • Notable September contributions – $150,000 from one consortium of Tuscaloosa PAC, $15,000 from the Greenetrack gambling facility and $10,000 from a Montgomery union
  • Total cash raised thus far – $2,089,033.80
  • Total cash spent thus far – $1,644,794.57

Lieutenant Governor

Rep. Will Ainsworth (R) –

  • Cash raised in September – $167,125.00
  • Cash expenditures in September – $87,473.70
  • Cash on hand as of October 2 – $208,007.63
  • Notable September contributions – $25,000 from the Alabama Realtors Association’s PAC, $25,000 from Alabama Association for Justice PACs and $15,000 from the University of Alabama Board of Trustees’ PAC
  • Total cash raised thus far – $1,617,425.00
  • Total cash spent thus far – $2,559,901.83

Dr. Will Boyd (D) –

  • Cash raised in September – $11,885.00
  • Cash expenditures in September – $10,614.88
  • Cash on hand as of October 2– $8,739.24
  • Notable September contributions – $6,500 total from three union PACs
  • Total cash raised thus far – $42,843.34
  • Total cash spent thus far – $34,104.1

Attorney General

Attorney General Steve Marshall (R) –

  • Cash raised in September – $224,700.00
  • Cash expenditures in September – $108,966.75
  • Cash on hand as of October 2 – $236,489.55
  • Notable September contributions – $15,000 from the Alabama Power Company’s employee PAC, $10,000 from the Alabama Hospital Association’s PAC and $10,000 from the Alabama Medical Association’s PAC
  • Total cash raised thus far – $3,621,335.28
  • Total cash spent thus far – $3,402,095.36

Joseph Siegelman (D) –

  • Cash raised in September – $92,993.00
  • Cash expenditures in September – $46,326.16
  • Cash on hand as of October 2 – $208,788.72
  • Notable September contributions – $10,000 from a family in New York, $5,000 from CASH PAC and $5,000 from a firm of trial lawyers
  • Total cash raised thus far – $445,275.89
  • Total cash spent thus far – $236,487.37

Secretary of State

Secretary of State John Merrill (R) –

  • Cash raised in September – $46,110.00
  • Cash expenditures in September – $38,019.50
  • Cash on hand as of October 2 – $181,435.86
  • Notable September contributions – $10,000 from the Alabama Farmers Federation’s PAC, $2,500 from the Poarch Band of Creek Indians and $2,500 from the Alabama Homebuilders Association’s PAC
  • Total cash raised thus far – $384,769.44
  • Total cash spent thus far – $223,364.05

Heather Milam (D) –

  • Cash raised in September – $16,370.00
  • Cash expenditures in September – $12,843.83
  • Cash on hand as of October 2 – $11,568.91
  • Notable September contributions – $1,000 from a union PAC
  • Total cash raised thus far – $62,628.76
  • Total cash spent thus far – $51,499.72

State Auditor

State Auditor Jim Zeigler (R) –

  • Cash raised in September – $2,300.00
  • Cash expenditures in September – $711.90
  • Cash on hand as of October 2 – $13,870.25
  • Notable September contributions – N/A
  • Total cash raised thus far – $61,305.11
  • Total cash spent thus far – $56,339.82

Miranda Joseph (D) –

  • Cash raised in September – $4,042.00
  • Cash expenditures in September – $3,051.14
  • Cash on hand as of October 2 – $3,592.88
  • Notable September contributions – $3,077 from “Persistence PAC”
  • Total cash raised thus far – $15,592.83
  • Total cash spent thus far – $12,004.08

Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice

Associate Justice Tom Parker (R) –

  • Cash raised in September – $165,225.00
  • Cash expenditures in September – $3,765.40
  • Cash on hand as of October 2 – $181,999.81
  • Notable September contributions – $100,000 from an Alabama Association for Justice PAC
  • Total cash raised thus far – $594,377.05
  • Total cash spent thus far – $447,808.86

Judge Bob Vance (D) –

  • Cash raised in September – $178,075.00
  • Cash expenditures in September – $47,818.66
  • Cash on hand as of October 2 – $550,453.82
  • Notable September contributions – $10,000 from the Alabama Realtors Association’s PAC, $10,000 from California’s Warren T. Lazarow and $5,000 from a Washington, D.C.-based union PAC
  • Total cash raised thus far – $810,547.19
  • Total cash spent thus far – $260,093.37

Supreme Court Associate Justice Place 4

Jay Mitchell (R) –

  • Cash raised in September – $126,540.00
  • Cash expenditures in September – $5,739.38
  • Cash on hand as of October 2 – $198,973.08
  • Notable September contributions – $20,000 from the Business Council of Alabama’s PAC, $10,000 from Protective Life Corp. and $10,000 from the Alabama Homebuilders Association’s PAC
  • Total cash raised thus far – $742,078.20
  • Total cash spent thus far – $643,339.83

Donna Wesson Smalley (D) –

  • Cash raised in September – $12,461.00
  • Cash expenditures in September – $13,362.60
  • Cash on hand as of October 2 – $12,691.40
  • Notable September contributions – $3,077 from “Persistence PAC” and $500 from Sue Bell Cobb
  • Total cash raised thus far – $50,311.00
  • Total cash spent thus far – $36,447.80

Public Service Commissioner Place 1

Commissioner Jeremy Oden (R) –

  • Cash raised in September – $0.00
  • Cash expenditures in September – $263.48
  • Cash on hand as of October 2 – $762.92
  • Notable September contributions – N/A
  • Total cash raised thus far – $558,600.00
  • Total cash spent thus far – $565,485.07

Cara Yvonne McClure (D) –

  • Cash raised in September – $4,763.00
  • Cash expenditures in September – $7,545.42
  • Cash on hand as of October 2 – $6,956.78
  • Notable September contributions – $1,000 from Parker Griffith and $500 from a Mrs. Buttersworth
  • Total cash raised thus far – $20,644.08
  • Total cash spent thus far – $13,687.30

Public Service Commissioner Place 2

Commissioner Chip Beeker (R) –

  • Cash raised in September – $0.00
  • Cash expenditures in September – $0.00
  • Cash on hand as of October 2 – $1,003.31
  • Notable September contributions – N/A
  • Total cash raised thus far – $157,550.00
  • Total cash spent thus far – $163,483.14

Kari Swenson-Powell (D) –

  • Cash raised in September – $4,960.00
  • Cash expenditures in September – $12,802.25
  • Cash on hand as of October 2 – $1,642.61
  • Notable September contributions – $1,000 from MoveOn’s PAC
  • Total cash raised thus far – $25,666.00
  • Total cash spent thus far – $24,273.39

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

11 mins ago

Doug Jones continues to endorse out-of-state Democrats as his office ducks constituent phone calls

On the heels of Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) last week announcing her firm “no” vote on Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh, Alabama Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) announced his endorsement of the liberal senator on Twitter.

The stated reason for Jones’ vocal support of the out-of-state Democrat? McCaskill’s opponent is backing a lawsuit that would end Obamacare.

Jones’ talking point, which comes directly out of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) midterms playbook, has been rated as misleading by fact checkers.

This latest endorsement by Jones follows in a lengthy line of out-of-state Democratic activity by Alabama’s junior senator, including last week supporting the reelection of Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND) and traveling to Democratic Party events in Georgia, Tennessee and Mississippi and campaigning for Hillary Clinton’s ex-running mate Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA), Democratic House candidate Danny O’Connor (OH-12) and now-Rep. Conor Lamb (PA-18) in the last nine months.

It also comes right after Yellowhammer News on Tuesday reported on Jones’ office hanging up on and shying away from pro-Kavanaugh constituents.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

33 mins ago

Commercial king mackerel season closing noon Friday in Gulf

Federal authorities say the commercial king mackerel season in the Gulf of Mexico will end at noon local time Friday.

The National Marine Fisheries Service says landings data indicate that commercial boats will have reached their 1.1 million-pound (0.5 million kilogram) quota by then.

Its news release Tuesday said the recreational season remains open.

The daily recreational limit is three king mackerel per person. The recreational quota is about 5.9 million (2.68 million kilograms) pounds.

The commercial harvest will reopen next July 1 at 12:01 a.m. local time.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

2 hours ago

Polling, fundraising numbers show Ivey leaving Maddox in the dust

Polling and fundraising numbers have consistently shown Governor Kay Ivey with a huge advantage over her Democratic challenger and Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox, and with only 34 days until the November 6 General Election, new evidence has emerged reaffirming the pattern.

On Tuesday, NBC News and SurveyMonkey released polling showing Ivey with a 51 – 26 percent lead over Maddox. 75 percent of respondents said they either strongly approve or somewhat approve of Ivey’s job performance as governor, which is always a tremendous sign of optimism for an incumbent’s electoral chances. The poll was an online poll of registered voters, indicating that Ivey’s strength could even be understated.

This is an even larger lead for Ivey than last week’s polling released by the Alabama Farmers Federation and a separate, independent poll that has been obtained by Yellowhammer News. Both of these polls show an approximately 20-point margin, essentially 56 – 36 percent.

On the same day that this new polling came out, Ivey and Maddox both reported their respective September fundraising hauls, with Ivey raising a whopping $735,457, which essentially doubled Maddox’s monthly total.

Over the course of the campaign, Ivey has just about tripled Maddox’s total amount raised – $6,183,622.59 to $2,089,033.80. Maddox raised $373,208 in September, $150,000 of which came from the same consortium of PACs that has raised approximately 30 percent of Maddox’s total.

With all of the numbers looking dire for Maddox, polling and fundraising alike, voters should brace for his campaign trying to spring some type of “October surprise.” Just like Democrats have done in recent years, whether it was November 2016, Doug Jones’ election or the Kavanaugh confirmation process, you can expect some type of desperate, last-minute Hail Mary attempt.

You can view the updated fundraising numbers for all statewide contested races here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

Gov. Ivey leads groundbreaking on $325 million Amazon facility in Bessemer

Governor Kay Ivey led a groundbreaking ceremony at the site of Internet retail giant Amazon’s construction of a technologically advanced fulfillment center in Bessemer that will employ 1,500 Alabama workers once the sprawling facility is fully operational in 2019.

“This is a great day for Bessemer, a great day for Amazon and a great day for the state of Alabama,” Ivey said at the ceremony, per a press release.

She added, “Not only is this fulfillment center bringing new opportunities for our people, but it’s also giving Alabamians a chance to work in a high-tech environment.”

Amazon officials joined Ivey and leaders from Jefferson County and the City of Bessemer at the site, where construction is already under way on the important facility. Next to Ivey during the groundbreaking were Congressman Gary Palmer (AL-6) and state Rep. Allen Farley (R-McCalla).

The massive 855,000-square-foot facility is being constructed on 133 acres of property formerly owned by U.S. Steel off Powder Plant Road, located just minutes away from Birmingham. Total investment in the project is $325 million.

Ryan Lively, operations manager for Amazon, said the company’s first Alabama fulfillment center will house the latest technology, including state-of-the-art robotics, to help the 1,500 workers pick, pack and ship items such as books, toys, health care products and electronics items to customers in the Southeast and beyond.

“We expect this building to have its Day 1 before the peak holiday season in 2019,” Lively outlined.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

The center is expected to have a huge economic impact on the Birmingham metro-area when all is said and done.

Projections show it will contribute $203 million annually to Jefferson County’s economic output, while adding $123 million to the county’s GDP, according to the study prepared by the Center for Business and Economic Research in the University of Alabama’s Culverhouse School of Business.

Amazon confirmed its plans for the Alabama facility in June 2018. At the time, Bessemer Mayor Kenneth Gulley said the project represented the largest single private investment in the city’s 131-year history.

“We’ve worked on this for quite some time, and it’s so good to see it come to fruition,” Gulley said at the groundbreaking. “We’re excited to have Amazon in our city, and we’re excited about the possibilities it will bring.”

HIGH-TECH FOCUS

Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce Greg Canfield said the project perfectly aligns with a strategic emphasis to facilitate the growth of technology-related jobs across the Yellowhammer State.

“We’ve made recruiting technology-focused jobs a priority, and Amazon’s presence in the state will help us advance toward our goal.” Secretary Canfield, who also attended the ceremony, explained.

During the event, Amazon presented representatives of Bessemer City Schools with a $10,000 check for STEM programs.

Jefferson County Commissioner David Carrington said he expects the company to be an active community supporter.

“From the first day when I met with the Amazon representatives, they insisted on a bus stop here because they wanted to give young people an opportunity to have a job,” Carrington advised. “The second thing they told is that after a year, they would qualify for a $3,000 tuition assistance program.”

“That gave me a glimpse of what kind of a community partner they would be,” he added.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

Mobile Sheriff worried Kavanaugh confirmation delay will allow AL cop killer to escape his death sentence

After receiving the death penalty for the 1985 killing of Mobile police officer Julius Schulte, Vernon Madison still lives on the taxpayers’ dime to this day.

Now, with Madison’s appeal in front of the United States Supreme Court, which heard oral arguments on the case on Tuesday, Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran is worried that the latest delay in confirming Judge Brett Kavanaugh to this court will mean that Madison will continue to evade his sentence.

“I will be aggravated to no end if because we have [an] eight-person court that we get an unfavorable ruling that could just be a 4-4 vote,” said Cochran, per NBC 15.

The Associated Press reports that this scenario is indeed possible, and that Chief Justice John Roberts could even side with the four left-leaning associate justices to rule in Madison’s favor.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, as the chief law enforcement officer for the state, traveled to Washington D.C. in support of the fallen victim – who was killed execution-style in the line of duty while protecting Madison’s then-girlfriend and her 11-year-old child – and his family.

For members of the Alabama law enforcement community, Madison’s long-running pattern of jumping through legal loopholes has gone far enough already. He was convicted of the heinous crime but got off on technicalities two times before the third conviction stuck in 1994. For 24 years now, his death sentence has gone unfulfilled.

“It was just horrifying to think who would shoot Julius,” Cochran said.

“Absolutely not one ounce of remorse or sadness, not one ounce of, ‘Oh, I made a mistake,'” retired Mobile Police Department Major Wilbur Williams remarked of Madison.

Cochran knew Corporal Schulte well, first meeting him as a cadet and later working hand-in-hand with him as an investigator.

“Everybody knew Julius Schulte. He was a big man. He was jovial. He was gung-ho, loved kids,” the now-sheriff explained.

Now, Madison’s attorneys are arguing that two strokes in 2015 and 2016 mean that he “does not remember the crime for which he has been convicted and does not have a rational understanding of why the state of Alabama seeks to execute him.”

However, the state argues that while Madison’s condition might preclude him from remembering committing the crime, he still understands why he is being put to death. In a written brief, the state advised that Madison’s execution “will serve as an example to others that the intentional murder of a police officer will be punished.”

For more specifics on the appeal, read the Montgomery Advertiser’s article here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

