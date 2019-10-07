7 Things: More whistleblowers, Tuberville up big in ALFA poll, AL Dems try to move on and more …

In support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the BCRFA and local organizations are hosting events in and around Birmingham.

The Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama has raised more than $8.7 million to support cancer research at the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at the UAB . The BCRFA helps ensure physicians and scientists can seize every opportunity for groundbreaking discovery and bring them directly to their patients.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in American women other than skin cancer. Many factors influence breast cancer risk, including advancing age. Although breast cancer is sometimes found after symptoms appear, many women with breast cancer have no symptoms. Regular mammograms are the best way to find breast cancer early, when it is easier to treat and before it progresses.

October: Full Moon Bar-B-Que’s Half-Moon Cookies for a Cause

The iconic half-moon cookie tins are going pink during October, and $3 from tin will be donated to the BCRFA. Order cookies at fullmoonbbq.com/bcrfa-cookie-tin-drive. Full Moon will donate 25% of proceeds from food sales at the Southside location on Friday, Oct. 11, and Friday, Oct. 18.

October: Cahaba Brewing Goes Pink for BCRFA

During the entire month, stop by Cahaba Brewing Company anytime as they go pink. Cahaba Brewing will have a tart cherry and hibiscus Berliner Weisse specially brewed for the month with a percentage of proceeds benefiting the BCRFA.

October: Ghost Train

Stop by Ghost Train Brewing Co. and a percentage of sales of Kaleidoscope Kettle Sour will benefit the BCRFA throughout the month.

October: The Cowfish’s TataTinis

Be sure to dine at The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar and order a TataTini throughout October. Cowfish is donating $2 to the BCRFA from every specialty pink martini.

October: Pink Ribbon Project

Throughout October, fire stations across the state will Go Pink! to support breast cancer research in Alabama throughout the month of October. More than a dozen stations across Alabama will sell specially designed Pink Ribbon Project T-shirts for $15 and $20. Proceeds will help the BCRFA provide seed dollars to secure national grants at the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at UAB. Click here for a list of participating fire stations.

October: Tameron Automotive Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign

Tameron Automotive Group will donate $100 in support of breast cancer research for every new car sold during the month of October at Tameron Honda (1675 Montgomery Highway, Birmingham) and Tameron Hyundai (1595 Montgomery Highway, Birmingham). Tameron donates $25,000 each year through this October partnership.

October: Renasant Bank Fundraising Campaign

Renasant branches statewide will hold fundraisers for the BCRFA and accept donations from account holders throughout October. Renasant Mortgage will donate $50 for every mortgage closed in October with Renasant. Click here to find your local Renasant Bank branch.

October: Texas Roadhouse in Pelham

Throughout October, when dining at Texas Roadhouse, guests can donate money toward gift cards that will be given to the BCRFA to support its events and activities.

October: ARC Realty Blue Goes Pink

ARC Realty Blue will donate $25 to the BCRFA for each new property listing during October. Proceeds will support breast cancer research in Alabama.

October: Calera Goes Pink!

Join the city of Calera as its “Go Pink” citywide event with a golf tournament at Timberline on Sunday, Oct. 20 and culminating with the Calera High School football game Friday, Nov. 1, For details on how you can get involved, call the BCRFA at 205-996-5463.

October: Brighton Collectibles

Through Thursday, Oct. 31, Brighton Collectibles at The Summit will sell bracelets specially created to promote breast cancer awareness; $10 from each bracelet sale will be donated to the UAB Angel Squad. In addition, each Saturday in October, UAB Angel Squad members will be in the store from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. to talk to customers about the importance of mammograms and breast self-awareness in the early detection of breast cancer.

Oct. 1: BCRFA’s Go Pink! T-shirt Sale

Short-sleeved and long-sleeved T-shirts will be for sale Tuesday, Oct. 1, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday, Oct. 4, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the second floor atrium of the North Pavilion Building at UAB. Short-sleeved shirts are $15 and long-sleeved are $20. Click here to see T-shirt designs.

Oct. 4: Jim ‘N Nick’s Angel Squad Breast Cancer Awareness Day

UAB’s Angel Squad members will be at Jim ‘N Nick’s restaurants throughout the Birmingham area from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 4 to promote breast cancer awareness and the importance of mammograms. They will be selling Jim ‘N Nick’s gift cards for $10, with half of proceeds supporting breast cancer patients at The Kirklin Clinic of UAB Hospital. Gift cards will be sold through the end of November.

Oct. 5-6: Bow-Up Against Breast Cancer

Heritage Archery Club and the BCRFA will host the eighth annual Bow-Up Against Breast Cancer 3D Archery Tournament to raise money for breast cancer research. Visit bow-up.org for more information and to register.

Oct. 7: Buffalo Wild Wings

On Monday, Oct. 7, 20% of sales from the Gardendale and Tuscaloosa Buffalo Wild Wings locations will go to the BCRFA.

Oct. 10: Charity Shopping Event at The Summit

Visit J. McLaughlin from noon to 5 p.m. and Kendra Scott from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Summit on Thursday, Oct. 10 for a charity shopping event, with a percentage benefiting the BCRFA.

Oct. 12: Race for the Cure

The 28th annual Komen North Central Alabama Race for the Cure will be on Saturday, Oct. 12 at Railroad Park beginning at 7 a.m. This event raises significant funds for the breast cancer movement. For more information on the event or to start a fundraising team, click here.

Oct. 12: Pink Luncheon Benefiting BCRFA

The 11th annual luncheon theme is “Crazy for a Cure Fiesta.” Make a minimum donation of $25 to the BCRFA, and head over on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to enjoy a buffet and prizes at the MSE Building Co. (5500 Derby Drive, Birmingham). RSVP at 205-833-9010.

Oct. 17: A Breast Cancer Lunch and Learn

In support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Alabama Cooperative Extension System and the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center will host a Breast Cancer Lunch and Learn on Thursday, Oct. 17 from noon to 1 p.m. at the Town Creek Community Center (15971 Main St.). RSVP to Donna Shanklin at 256-974-2464 by Friday, Oct. 11.

Oct. 19: PinkTopps

Looking to jump-start a healthy lifestyle after treatment? Join PinkTopps and the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center on Saturday, Oct. 19, at the PinkTopps Resource and Wellness Center (1931 Third Ave. N., Suite A, Bessemer) from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. for refreshments and a chance to learn more about how exercise can help.

Oct. 29: Charity Night at Rojo

Make plans to stop by Rojo Birmingham on Tuesday, Oct. 29, from 5 p.m. to midnight, when 10% from all food and drink sales will go to the BCRFA.

Nov. 23: CrossFit Chelsea’s “Fight Like a Girl”

Head out to CrossFit Chelsea for the second annual “Fight Like a Girl,” a two-person, mixed-gender CrossFit team event raising funds and awareness for the BCRFA on Nov. 23.

