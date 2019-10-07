7 Things: More whistleblowers, Tuberville up big in ALFA poll, AL Dems try to move on and more …
7. Alabama hospital system pays ransomware
- A three-hospital system based in Tuscaloosa has paid an undisclosed ransom to attackers that locked their files and demanded a sum of money to unlock the data.
- DCH Health Systems had been forced to send non-critical patients to other hospitals because of the attack that began on October 1.
6. Trump Jr. coming to Alabama
- On November 7, Donald Trump, Jr. will be in Birmingham for a meet and greet for his upcoming book, “Triggered.” Trump said that he’s “looking forward to coming to Birmingham to spend time with some of the most patriotic Americas in the country.”
- Trump also stated that people from Alabama were some of the first to realize that the “left was using every dirty trick in the book to smear and silence conservatives.”
5. Mo Brooks explains the Democrats’ game
- U.S. Congressman Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) appeared on “Yellowhammer TV’s Guerrilla Politics” over the weekend where Brooks plainly stated that Democrats are going about impeachment the way they are “to prevent the Republicans’ or President Trump from calling witnesses that may shed a different light on the story.”
- Now, according to two sources that reported to Axios, until House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds a vote to approve an impeachment inquiry, “President Trump and his team can ignore lawmakers’ demands.”
4. U.S. bails on Kurdish allies
- Following through on a previously stated position, 100 to 150 United States military personnel deployed are withdrawing from a portion of northern Syria, declaring, “The United States Armed Forces will not support or be involved in the operation, and United States forces, having defeated the ISIS territorial ‘Caliphate,’ will no longer be in the immediate area.”
- Turkey is apparently preparing an assault on the region with the blessing of the U.S., which will place a NATO-ally, a current U.S. ally (The Kurds) and multiple terrorist groups in conflict with each other and open the door for a more radical group, like ISIS, to emerge.
3. Alabama Democrats think they have a way to move forward but it’s going to court
- The Alabama Democratic Party attempted to adopt new bylaws as part of their attempt to comply with orders from the Democratic National Committee to rectify their issue with the representation of non-black minority groups including young people, LGBTQ groups, people with disabilities, Hispanics, Asians and Native Americans.
- The meeting was boycotted by Alabama Democratic Party chair Nancy Worley and vice-chair for minority affairs Joe Reed, who have made it clear they view this as an attempt to weaken the power of black voters in the Alabama Democrat Party.
2. Tuberville soaring in new ALFA poll
- A few weeks after receiving a surprise endorsement from the Alabama Farmer’s Federation, former Auburn head football coach and 2020 U.S. Senate candidate in the GOP primary Tommy Tuberville shared a poll from the group showing him with a substantial lead over his challengers.
- Tuberville declared the poll showed him “at an all time high” with 36% followed, surprisingly, by former judge Roy Moore with 15% and Congressman Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) at 13%.
1. Another whistleblower
- There are now “multiple” whistleblowers, and boy are these the serious ones. Some have already spoken to the intelligence community’s inspector general and claim to have “first-hand” information about President Donald Trump’s phone call with the Ukraine president.
- This, of course, comes after the first whistleblowers account has been called under scrutiny and questions have been raised about the veracity of the original whistleblower, but the media and their Democrats will spend this week trying to take another bite at the impeachment apple without actually having a vote or real hearings.