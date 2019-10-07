Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Marsh: 'More importance' put on vocational training over sentencing reform in pursuit of prison solution

It has now been six months since the Department of Justice (DoJ) issued an edict alleging Alabama’s prisons violated the Eighth Amendment of the Constitution.

According to lawmakers, the State of Alabama and the DoJ have been working toward a solution, with the ultimate plan being decided upon in a likely special session of the legislature.

During an appearance Friday on Alabama Public Television’s “Capitol Journal,” State Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) gave an update on those proceedings with the DoJ. He also previewed possible aspects of future plans.

One course of action offered by policymakers is to take on sentencing reform, which in theory would lessen sentences for some crimes and potentially lessen the burden on overcrowded prisons.

However, Marsh said while he would entertain conversations about sentencing reform, he argued the focus should be aimed at vocational training.

“You know, it’s always part of the discussion,” Marsh said. “And I’m glad to have that discussion. We’ll look at that. But there again, the conversations I’ve had – more importance is being put on the vocational training aspect. Those people who are slated to get out currently, that when they come out, they have a vocation in order to get a job. But I have no argument looking at sentencing reform – what is deemed necessary. I would rely heavily on law enforcement in that direction – district attorneys and sheriffs to tell us what they see as a problem in current sentencing, and judges, of course. But there again, I’ve been more focused on the vocational training aspect of it.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

7 Things: More whistleblowers, Tuberville up big in ALFA poll, AL Dems try to move on and more …

7. Alabama hospital system pays ransomware

  • A three-hospital system based in Tuscaloosa has paid an undisclosed ransom to attackers that locked their files and demanded a sum of money to unlock the data.
  • DCH Health Systems had been forced to send non-critical patients to other hospitals because of the attack that began on October 1.

6. Trump Jr. coming to Alabama

  • On November 7, Donald Trump, Jr. will be in Birmingham for a meet and greet for his upcoming book, “Triggered.” Trump said that he’s “looking forward to coming to Birmingham to spend time with some of the most patriotic Americas in the country.”
  • Trump also stated that people from Alabama were some of the first to realize that the “left was using every dirty trick in the book to smear and silence conservatives.”

5. Mo Brooks explains the Democrats’ game

  • U.S. Congressman Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) appeared on “Yellowhammer TV’s Guerrilla Politics” over the weekend where Brooks plainly stated that Democrats are going about impeachment the way they are “to prevent the Republicans’ or President Trump from calling witnesses that may shed a different light on the story.”
  • Now, according to two sources that reported to Axios, until House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds a vote to approve an impeachment inquiry, “President Trump and his team can ignore lawmakers’ demands.”

4. U.S. bails on Kurdish allies

  • Following through on a previously stated position, 100 to 150 United States military personnel deployed are withdrawing from a portion of northern Syria, declaring, “The United States Armed Forces will not support or be involved in the operation, and United States forces, having defeated the ISIS territorial ‘Caliphate,’ will no longer be in the immediate area.”
  • Turkey is apparently preparing an assault on the region with the blessing of the U.S., which will place a NATO-ally, a current U.S. ally (The Kurds) and multiple terrorist groups in conflict with each other and open the door for a more radical group, like ISIS, to emerge.

3. Alabama Democrats think they have a way to move forward but it’s going to court

  • The Alabama Democratic Party attempted to adopt new bylaws as part of their attempt to comply with orders from the Democratic National Committee to rectify their issue with the representation of non-black minority groups including young people, LGBTQ groups, people with disabilities, Hispanics, Asians and Native Americans.
  • The meeting was boycotted by Alabama Democratic Party chair Nancy Worley and vice-chair for minority affairs Joe Reed, who have made it clear they view this as an attempt to weaken the power of black voters in the Alabama Democrat Party.

2. Tuberville soaring in new ALFA poll

  • A few weeks after receiving a surprise endorsement from the Alabama Farmer’s Federation, former Auburn head football coach and 2020 U.S. Senate candidate in the GOP primary Tommy Tuberville shared a poll from the group showing him with a substantial lead over his challengers.
  • Tuberville declared the poll showed him “at an all time high” with 36% followed, surprisingly, by former judge Roy Moore with 15% and Congressman Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) at 13%.

1. Another whistleblower

  • There are now “multiplewhistleblowers, and boy are these the serious ones. Some have already spoken to the intelligence community’s inspector general and claim to have “first-hand” information about President Donald Trump’s phone call with the Ukraine president.
  • This, of course, comes after the first whistleblowers account has been called under scrutiny and questions have been raised about the veracity of the original whistleblower, but the media and their Democrats will spend this week trying to take another bite at the impeachment apple without actually having a vote or real hearings.

Greg Reed elected chair of Alabama legislature’s Oil and Gas Study Committee

Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed (R-Jasper) on Thursday was elected chairman of the Alabama legislature’s important Oil and Gas Study Committee.

Created by the legislature in 1983, this committee is responsible for keeping track of trends in the state’s oil and gas industry.

According to a study conducted in 2017 by PricewaterhouseCoopers, Alabama’s oil and natural gas industry supports 86,400 jobs and contributes $8.8 billion to the Yellowhammer State’s economy.

House Speaker Pro Tem Victor Gaston (R-Mobile), the immediate past chairman of the committee, nominated Reed to serve as the new chairman.

“It was my pleasure to recommend Greg Reed as the new chairman. Senator Reed is a serious thinker who understands the vital importance of Alabama’s oil and gas industry, and he has the respect of his peers in the State Legislature, on both sides of the aisle,” Gaston commented in a statement.

Reed, who has served as a member of the committee since 2013, said that he appreciates the years of service that Gaston has contributed as chairman.

“Speaker Pro Tem Gaston has done a tremendous job in leading this committee, and it is a privilege to follow in his footsteps as chairman,” Reed remarked.

“Alabama is abundant in natural resources, and that includes coal, oil, and natural gas. I am committed to working with state agencies and private companies to ensure that we have a fair, transparent regulatory system in Alabama that results in more jobs for workers, increased economic growth for the state, and lower costs for the consumer,” he concluded.

RELATED: Reed: ‘God put’ coal on earth for a reason; Alabama’s miners have strong ‘sense of pride’

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Attend Birmingham events to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in American women other than skin cancer. Many factors influence breast cancer risk, including advancing age. Although breast cancer is sometimes found after symptoms appear, many women with breast cancer have no symptoms. Regular mammograms are the best way to find breast cancer early, when it is easier to treat and before it progresses.

The Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama has raised more than $8.7 million to support cancer research at the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at the UAB. The BCRFA helps ensure physicians and scientists can seize every opportunity for groundbreaking discovery and bring them directly to their patients.

In support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the BCRFA and local organizations are hosting events in and around Birmingham.

October: Full Moon Bar-B-Que’s Half-Moon Cookies for a Cause

The iconic half-moon cookie tins are going pink during October, and $3 from tin will be donated to the BCRFA. Order cookies at fullmoonbbq.com/bcrfa-cookie-tin-drive. Full Moon will donate 25% of proceeds from food sales at the Southside location on Friday, Oct. 11, and Friday, Oct. 18.

October: Cahaba Brewing Goes Pink for BCRFA

During the entire month, stop by Cahaba Brewing Company anytime as they go pink. Cahaba Brewing will have a tart cherry and hibiscus Berliner Weisse specially brewed for the month with a percentage of proceeds benefiting the BCRFA.

October: Ghost Train

Stop by Ghost Train Brewing Co. and a percentage of sales of Kaleidoscope Kettle Sour will benefit the BCRFA throughout the month.

October: The Cowfish’s TataTinis

Be sure to dine at The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar and order a TataTini throughout October. Cowfish is donating $2 to the BCRFA from every specialty pink martini.

October: Pink Ribbon Project

Throughout October, fire stations across the state will Go Pink! to support breast cancer research in Alabama throughout the month of October. More than a dozen stations across Alabama will sell specially designed Pink Ribbon Project T-shirts for $15 and $20. Proceeds will help the BCRFA provide seed dollars to secure national grants at the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at UAB. Click here for a list of participating fire stations.

October: Tameron Automotive Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign

Tameron Automotive Group will donate $100 in support of breast cancer research for every new car sold during the month of October at Tameron Honda (1675 Montgomery Highway, Birmingham) and Tameron Hyundai (1595 Montgomery Highway, Birmingham). Tameron donates $25,000 each year through this October partnership.

October: Renasant Bank Fundraising Campaign

Renasant branches statewide will hold fundraisers for the BCRFA and accept donations from account holders throughout October. Renasant Mortgage will donate $50 for every mortgage closed in October with Renasant. Click here to find your local Renasant Bank branch.

October: Texas Roadhouse in Pelham

Throughout October, when dining at Texas Roadhouse, guests can donate money toward gift cards that will be given to the BCRFA to support its events and activities.

October: ARC Realty Blue Goes Pink

ARC Realty Blue will donate $25 to the BCRFA for each new property listing during October. Proceeds will support breast cancer research in Alabama.

October: Calera Goes Pink!

Join the city of Calera as its “Go Pink” citywide event with a golf tournament at Timberline on Sunday, Oct. 20 and culminating with the Calera High School football game Friday, Nov. 1, For details on how you can get involved, call the BCRFA at 205-996-5463.

October: Brighton Collectibles

Through Thursday, Oct. 31, Brighton Collectibles at The Summit will sell bracelets specially created to promote breast cancer awareness; $10 from each bracelet sale will be donated to the UAB Angel Squad. In addition, each Saturday in October, UAB Angel Squad members will be in the store from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. to talk to customers about the importance of mammograms and breast self-awareness in the early detection of breast cancer.

Oct. 1: BCRFA’s Go Pink! T-shirt Sale

Short-sleeved and long-sleeved T-shirts will be for sale Tuesday, Oct. 1, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday, Oct. 4, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the second floor atrium of the North Pavilion Building at UAB. Short-sleeved shirts are $15 and long-sleeved are $20. Click here to see T-shirt designs.

Oct. 4: Jim ‘N Nick’s Angel Squad Breast Cancer Awareness Day

UAB’s Angel Squad members will be at Jim ‘N Nick’s restaurants throughout the Birmingham area from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 4 to promote breast cancer awareness and the importance of mammograms. They will be selling Jim ‘N Nick’s gift cards for $10, with half of proceeds supporting breast cancer patients at The Kirklin Clinic of UAB Hospital. Gift cards will be sold through the end of November.

Oct. 5-6: Bow-Up Against Breast Cancer

Heritage Archery Club and the BCRFA will host the eighth annual Bow-Up Against Breast Cancer 3D Archery Tournament to raise money for breast cancer research. Visit bow-up.org for more information and to register.

Oct. 7: Buffalo Wild Wings

On Monday, Oct. 7, 20% of sales from the Gardendale and Tuscaloosa Buffalo Wild Wings locations will go to the BCRFA.

Oct. 10: Charity Shopping Event at The Summit

Visit J. McLaughlin from noon to 5 p.m. and Kendra Scott from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Summit on Thursday, Oct. 10 for a charity shopping event, with a percentage benefiting the BCRFA.

Oct. 12: Race for the Cure

The 28th annual Komen North Central Alabama Race for the Cure will be on Saturday, Oct. 12 at Railroad Park beginning at 7 a.m. This event raises significant funds for the breast cancer movement. For more information on the event or to start a fundraising team, click here.

Oct. 12: Pink Luncheon Benefiting BCRFA

The 11th annual luncheon theme is “Crazy for a Cure Fiesta.” Make a minimum donation of $25 to the BCRFA, and head over on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to enjoy a buffet and prizes at the MSE Building Co. (5500 Derby Drive, Birmingham). RSVP at 205-833-9010.

Oct. 17: A Breast Cancer Lunch and Learn

In support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Alabama Cooperative Extension System and the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center will host a Breast Cancer Lunch and Learn on Thursday, Oct. 17 from noon to 1 p.m. at the Town Creek Community Center (15971 Main St.). RSVP to Donna Shanklin at 256-974-2464 by Friday, Oct. 11.

Oct. 19: PinkTopps

Looking to jump-start a healthy lifestyle after treatment? Join PinkTopps and the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center on Saturday, Oct. 19, at the PinkTopps Resource and Wellness Center (1931 Third Ave. N., Suite A, Bessemer) from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. for refreshments and a chance to learn more about how exercise can help.

Oct. 29: Charity Night at Rojo

Make plans to stop by Rojo Birmingham on Tuesday, Oct. 29, from 5 p.m. to midnight, when 10% from all food and drink sales will go to the BCRFA.

Nov. 23: CrossFit Chelsea’s “Fight Like a Girl”

Head out to CrossFit Chelsea for the second annual “Fight Like a Girl,” a two-person, mixed-gender CrossFit team event raising funds and awareness for the BCRFA on Nov. 23.

This story originally appeared on the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s UAB News website.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Rick Karle: Best quote of the football weekend goes to ex-Bama star Jalen Hurts

I’ve looked over the top quotes of the weekend and Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts gets my vote as the best.

Asked about the prospects of playing in a huge game such as the Red River Rivalry next weekend, when his Sooners will face the Texas Longhorns, Hurts responded, “I played in the Iron Bowl … I think I’ll be alright.”

I know that he has moved on to OU from Tuscaloosa, but I still love this #BuiltByBama guy.

Do you?

Watch:

RELATED: Shaun Alexander on life, love and loss — ‘We will see her again, worshiping God together’

Rick Karle is a 24-time Emmy winning broadcaster and a special sports contributor to Yellowhammer News. He is also the host of the Huts and Nuts podcast.

Alabama doctor competes at World Triathlon Championship

As a teenager, Donnelly Howard never thought she would grow up to become one of the best triathletes in the world.

“I was a ballerina through college and was a bookworm, so I never really thought of myself as a competitive athlete.”

The Mobile doctor’s love of running, though, is what encouraged her to start competing in races a few years ago, pushing her to become of the country’s best triathletes. She earned a spot on Team USA at the Grand Final World Triathlon Championship held a few weeks ago in Lausanne, Switzerland.

“It was amazing,” Howard said. “The thing I loved the most was the camaraderie among the U.S. athletes. For an amateur athlete, they treat it like the Olympics: you do team-related events the whole weekend, and it starts with the parade of nations with your team. The races are incredibly competitive but so much fun. It’s such an honor to be a part of it.”

Howard finished 35th at the world championship in her age group, a result she says “leaves room for improvement” but was cushioned by having her husband with her.

“When the race was over, seeing my husband… I just broke into tears,” Howard said. “You put so much time into training that when you cross the finish line; it is just an amazing feeling.”

Balancing act

Howard’s biggest challenge is finding time to train. The mother of four says she refuses to sacrifice family or work, which means lots of 4 a.m. starts and 2-a-day workouts.

“My husband has dedicated himself to letting sport be something we do together,” Howard said. “We go out for three-hour bike rides on the weekends. He hates to get up early, but he will be willing to get up early and do some of this stuff with me.”

Howard says her family is a big source of encouragement.

“When I got to Switzerland, mom had everyone in the family write me letters and put them in a bag so the night before the race I got to open up these sweet, encouraging letters. It’s so sweet to have so much support. It makes me happy.”

You can do it, too

Howard says she keeps running because she wants her kids — and everyone else, for that matter, to know how much fun she feels working out.

“I want them to understand that you can be active and healthy and not use time as an excuse to really make an active lifestyle a part of your life,” Howard said. “It’s great to be an adult and have something to put my energy into and feel accomplished at the end of the day.”

Howard will be sharing that message more often this year. She is one of 24 athletes selected to be an ambassador for the USA Triathlon Organization Foundation, a non-profit group that raises awareness and funding to help athletes turn their dreams into a reality. Howard says she is grateful to have a way to give back to the community while supporting a sport she loves.

“I want them to understand that you can be active and healthy and not use time as an excuse to really make an active lifestyle a part of your life,” Howard said. “You can find ways to make working out fun.”

As for racing, Howard has qualified to once again join Team USA at the World Triathlon Championship, which will be held next year in Edmonton, Canada. She says she also wants to complete all six of the World Marathon Majors.

“I’ve done Boston and New York. I’ve got Chicago next month, and then I hope to be competing in London as part of the World Championship Series,” Howard said. “That would leave Berlin and Tokyo. I would like to do those sometime in my life.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

