7 Things: More protests, a man brings a gun to Huntsville’s ‘Families Belong Together’ gathering, calls to ‘abolish ICE’ grow, and more …
1. A counter-protester pulls a gun at the Huntsville “Families Belong Together” event
— A former school teacher holding an “ICE ICE Baby” sign interrupted the opening prayer at the event with multiple utterances of “WOMP! WOMP!” He was shoved to the ground and then produced a handgun.
— Shane Ryan Sealy was arrested for possessing a gun within 1,000 feet of a protest and charged with misdemeanors of menacing and reckless endangerment.
2. The latest protest, of what has been and will be more, took place this weekend
— With over 700 events across the country, breathless media coverage, and baby dolls in dog crates, American liberals took to the streets to protest the country’s immigration policies, but Americans are not buying in at all.
— Previous marches that warranted non-stop media coverage and praise from the media included the Women’s March and the March for Our Lives, which are really just anti-Trump events.
3. President Donald Trump tells opponents to “take it easy” as Democrats ramp up rhetoric in an effort to “abolish ICE“
— President Trump appeared on Fox News and warned Democrats that the protests, extremist rhetoric, and protesters yelling at Trump Administration officials in public places may be “actually dangerous for the country.”
— At least four Democratic senators and countless other Democrats have called for the end of ICE. A minority of Americans agree with this view.
4. Toffee, the deaf and partially blind puppy, is rescued over the weekend after international hype
—The dog fell into a 50-foot-deep crevice behind a Huntsville home on Thursday. It took almost 30 hours and the assistance of rescuers, firefighters, and plumbers to get him out.
— At midnight, the seven-week-old puppy was pulled out of a hole by a snare and sardines. They had already tried rescuing the dog by lowing a person down, using a rope, with duffle bags, a net, and a crate.
5. Dishonest media and dishonest politicians have completely polluted the conversation about the next Supreme Court justice
— CNN’s Jeffery Toobin blurted out some insane things on social media, tweeting “See the new
@USSupremeCourt clearly: Abortion illegal; doctors prosecuted; gay people barred from restaurants, hotels, stores; African-Americans out of elite schools; gun control banned in 50 states; the end of regulatory state.”
— Maine’s Republican Senator Susan Collins is setting a weird standard for the confirmation. She says, “I would not support a nominee who demonstrated hostility to Roe v. Wade because that would mean to me that their judicial philosophy did not include a respect for established decisions, established law’, but she knows the nominee will not be answering questions about specific cases and precedents are overturned regularly.
6. Trump’s foreign policy moves on NAFTA, WTO, Russia, and North Korea surprise many
— On the trade front, Trump will not sign a new NAFTA deal until the midterms are over and a leaked draft shows that Trump is prepared to skirt many World Trade Organizations rules.
— Trump’s deal with North Korea may be in question after reports indicate that they may be continuing to make nuclear weapons.
— Trump is preparing to go to Russia and is “going to mention” the meddling in the 2016 election.
7. Rep. Maxine Waters has been receiving death threats after telling people to harass members of the Trump administration
— After canceling events in Alabama and Texas, Waters claimed she has received credible death threats, but remained defiant by challenging those threatening her to “shoot straight” because “there’s nothing like a wounded animal.”
— Waters also called out Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), who she claimed “will do anything that they think is necessary to protect their leadership“, and continued to call for President Trump’s impeachment.